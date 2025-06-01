NYT: Elon Musk was a heavy drug user, mostly ketamine & ecstasy, last year

On Friday, Elon Musk was in the Oval Office with Donald Trump. I thought everyone swore up and down that Musk was leaving Washington, right? That he was done with DOGE and the federal government? This Trump-Musk joint appearance was supposed to be some kind of formal goodbye or send-off, only Trump has already told people that Musk is not really leaving, so there you go.

Interestingly enough, Musk turned up at the White House sporting a black eye. He claimed the shiner came from one of his many children punching him in the face. No one believes that, especially with the other gossip going around DC: that Musk is possibly having an affair with Katie Miller, wife of Trump’s favorite Nazi lizard Stephen Miller. Katie Miller was already working alongside Musk at DOGE, and now that Musk is “exiting,” she’s apparently leaving the government as well and going to work for Musk full-time in a private capacity. How long before she’s pregnant with a Muskrat child, you know? Someone said that Stephen Miller is left-handed too, which would explain Musk’s bruised right eye. Musk falling out with Stephen Miller might also explain the New York Times suddenly revealing that Musk was high as a f–king kite last year on the campaign trail:

As Elon Musk became one of Donald J. Trump’s closest allies last year, leading raucous rallies and donating about $275 million to help him win the presidency, he was also using drugs far more intensely than previously known, according to people familiar with his activities. Mr. Musk’s drug consumption went well beyond occasional use. He told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder, a known effect of chronic use. He took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. And he traveled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall, according to a photo of the box and people who have seen it. It is unclear whether Mr. Musk, 53, was taking drugs when he became a fixture at the White House this year and was handed the power to slash the federal bureaucracy. But he has exhibited erratic behavior, insulting cabinet members, gesturing like a Nazi and garbling his answers in a staged interview.

[From The NY Times]

“It is unclear whether Mr. Musk, 53, was taking drugs when he became a fixture at the White House this year…” Is it really unclear though? This year, the man has continued to show up to events looking, sounding and acting like he is on a sh-tload of drugs. He even looked and acted high as a kite in the Oval on Friday! Anyway, I love how this is supposed to be some big shock. OMG, you mean Musk is on drugs all the time?? GTFO!