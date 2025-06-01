NYT: Elon Musk was a heavy drug user, mostly ketamine & ecstasy, last year

On Friday, Elon Musk was in the Oval Office with Donald Trump. I thought everyone swore up and down that Musk was leaving Washington, right? That he was done with DOGE and the federal government? This Trump-Musk joint appearance was supposed to be some kind of formal goodbye or send-off, only Trump has already told people that Musk is not really leaving, so there you go.
Interestingly enough, Musk turned up at the White House sporting a black eye. He claimed the shiner came from one of his many children punching him in the face. No one believes that, especially with the other gossip going around DC: that Musk is possibly having an affair with Katie Miller, wife of Trump’s favorite Nazi lizard Stephen Miller. Katie Miller was already working alongside Musk at DOGE, and now that Musk is “exiting,” she’s apparently leaving the government as well and going to work for Musk full-time in a private capacity. How long before she’s pregnant with a Muskrat child, you know? Someone said that Stephen Miller is left-handed too, which would explain Musk’s bruised right eye. Musk falling out with Stephen Miller might also explain the New York Times suddenly revealing that Musk was high as a f–king kite last year on the campaign trail:
As Elon Musk became one of Donald J. Trump’s closest allies last year, leading raucous rallies and donating about $275 million to help him win the presidency, he was also using drugs far more intensely than previously known, according to people familiar with his activities.
Mr. Musk’s drug consumption went well beyond occasional use. He told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder, a known effect of chronic use. He took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. And he traveled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall, according to a photo of the box and people who have seen it.
It is unclear whether Mr. Musk, 53, was taking drugs when he became a fixture at the White House this year and was handed the power to slash the federal bureaucracy. But he has exhibited erratic behavior, insulting cabinet members, gesturing like a Nazi and garbling his answers in a staged interview.
[From The NY Times]
“It is unclear whether Mr. Musk, 53, was taking drugs when he became a fixture at the White House this year…” Is it really unclear though? This year, the man has continued to show up to events looking, sounding and acting like he is on a sh-tload of drugs. He even looked and acted high as a kite in the Oval on Friday! Anyway, I love how this is supposed to be some big shock. OMG, you mean Musk is on drugs all the time?? GTFO!
This was today… Sotally tober… NYT clearly way off base…
[image or embed]
— The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) May 30, 2025 at 4:19 PM
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Does anyone remember the SNL “Sprockets” sketch with Mike Meyers? Musk is a dead ringer for Meyers’ character “Dieter” lol.
“Welcome to Sprockets I am your host Dieter”.
What a vile man.
The only part of this story that rings false to me is the very idea that Stephen Miller would ever confront or hit Musk, much less where it would leave a bruise.
Miller is exactly the kind of slavering toadie that would probably be excited by the prospect of his wife getting close to a “Great Man” such as Musk. Yuck.
There’s no one to root for in the Musk-Miller-Miller mess. We can only hope they all take a.trip on one of Muskrat’s failed rocket launches
And this is a news because…
What is astonishing to me is that he is still in charge of his companies, and the boards haven’t fired him.
He is actually alerted before drug testing. As a military contractor, this in itself is a serious breach of the rules.
The bruise could also come from falling down while high as a kite. Multiple explanations are possible with this freak. And Katie Miller has absolutely atrocious taste in men. Yuck! 🤢
What I really want to know is why isn’t the court jester to the Mad King wearing a suit and tie in the Oval Office? 🤔 And just imagine what the media and their Republican masters would be doing if ANY of this was happening in President Biden’s or President Harris’s White House. 🤯💥
She is a sociopath too. Her family feels the same way about her that millers, kennedys and trumps( mary) feel about them. I feel terribly sorry for her and millers baby and all of their children.
That video! OMG! I think he’s hopped up on something all the time. I wonder if he and Orange Julius exchange drug tips. “I like to crush Adderal and snort it. How about you?” And these men have complete control of our government. *sob*
It truly sucks that Stephen Miller is left-handed. I don’t want him in our tribe.
Also Trimix. Homegirl Elon needs that shot before screwing anyone.
*shudder*