The Windsors worry that the Sussexes will do another confessional docuseries

Before we get into the royalists’ gloom-and-doom coping mechanisms, let’s talk about the Duchess of Sussex’s holiday special! People Magazine said that the project is called With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration. It will be filmed in Montecito and this is how it’s described: “Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy.” So it will only be one “episode” but how long is that episode? It better be a two-hour special, that’s all I’m saying. And there should be coordination with As Ever, so that there’s holiday jam and holiday wine and holiday cookie mixes. I also feel like the holiday special could be where we see more of Harry. If there’s a tree to decorate, I feel strongly that Harry will want to oversee it.

Speaking of the possibility of Harry and Meghan being cute together on camera, at least one royal expert thinks there’s a chance that H&M will make another docu-series based on their lives. I didn’t really consider it, but it sounds like the Windsors are already bracing themselves for something like that:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new deal with Netflix could be cause for ‘concern’ for the Royal Family, according to an expert. The Sussexes have signed a “multi-year, first look deal for film and television projects” with the streaming giant, as Meghan announced on Monday in a statement .

‌

Despite Harry and Meghan’s excitement to “extend their creative partnership” with Netflix, one royal commentator believes the new deal could spell disaster for the Royal Family, as it has done in the past. During their previous five-year deal with Netflix, the documentary series Harry & Meghan – which was highly critical of the Firm – pulled in over 20 million viewers. Now, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes the Royal Family will be “concerned” about the new agreement, as they “don’t trust” the Sussexes to not create another series slamming the Firm. Fitzwilliams told the Express : “Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Content Officer, whilst praising the Sussexes, laid special emphasis on how popular ‘Harry and Meghan’, their kiss and tell series where they gave viewers a unique glimpse into their personal lives and also attacked the Royal Family, was. Let’s just hope, as things seem so uncertain for them, that they aren’t planning another such series!” Discussing how the Royal Family will feel about the deal, Mr Fitzwilliams said: “This will concern the Royal Family as they don’t trust the Sussexes and they did it (a damaging series) before. It is sadly all too clear that, however deplorable it is, it would be very lucrative.” “They (Harry and Meghan) will obviously welcome the new Netflix deal as far as it goes, but it may well be for far less than the original was. They have a brand which has considerable reach but one must ask, is the new deal a figleaf to hide their failure to be A-listers in Hollywood?”

[From The Daily Mirror]

In a matter of hours, these people went from “Netflix will never work with the Sussexes again” to “well, Harry and Meghan still aren’t A-listers!” Yes, Netflix giving them a contract similar to Tyler Perry, Mindy Kaling and the Obamas surely indicates their lack of A-list status. But going back to the theory that H&M would do another personal or confessional-style docuseries… do you think anyone at Netflix has asked them for that? I bet they have. I bet Netflix has pitched some ideas for how to do it too. But we’ll see. As for the Windsors being salty about all of this… lol. The Windsors are probably more upset that Harry and Meghan aren’t broke or willingly to crawl back to the UK.