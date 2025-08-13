The Windsors worry that the Sussexes will do another confessional docuseries

Before we get into the royalists’ gloom-and-doom coping mechanisms, let’s talk about the Duchess of Sussex’s holiday special! People Magazine said that the project is called With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration. It will be filmed in Montecito and this is how it’s described: “Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy.” So it will only be one “episode” but how long is that episode? It better be a two-hour special, that’s all I’m saying. And there should be coordination with As Ever, so that there’s holiday jam and holiday wine and holiday cookie mixes. I also feel like the holiday special could be where we see more of Harry. If there’s a tree to decorate, I feel strongly that Harry will want to oversee it.
Speaking of the possibility of Harry and Meghan being cute together on camera, at least one royal expert thinks there’s a chance that H&M will make another docu-series based on their lives. I didn’t really consider it, but it sounds like the Windsors are already bracing themselves for something like that:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new deal with Netflix could be cause for ‘concern’ for the Royal Family, according to an expert. The Sussexes have signed a “multi-year, first look deal for film and television projects” with the streaming giant, as Meghan announced on Monday in a statement .
Despite Harry and Meghan’s excitement to “extend their creative partnership” with Netflix, one royal commentator believes the new deal could spell disaster for the Royal Family, as it has done in the past. During their previous five-year deal with Netflix, the documentary series Harry & Meghan – which was highly critical of the Firm – pulled in over 20 million viewers.
Now, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes the Royal Family will be “concerned” about the new agreement, as they “don’t trust” the Sussexes to not create another series slamming the Firm. Fitzwilliams told the Express : “Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Content Officer, whilst praising the Sussexes, laid special emphasis on how popular ‘Harry and Meghan’, their kiss and tell series where they gave viewers a unique glimpse into their personal lives and also attacked the Royal Family, was. Let’s just hope, as things seem so uncertain for them, that they aren’t planning another such series!”
Discussing how the Royal Family will feel about the deal, Mr Fitzwilliams said: “This will concern the Royal Family as they don’t trust the Sussexes and they did it (a damaging series) before. It is sadly all too clear that, however deplorable it is, it would be very lucrative.”
“They (Harry and Meghan) will obviously welcome the new Netflix deal as far as it goes, but it may well be for far less than the original was. They have a brand which has considerable reach but one must ask, is the new deal a figleaf to hide their failure to be A-listers in Hollywood?”
In a matter of hours, these people went from “Netflix will never work with the Sussexes again” to “well, Harry and Meghan still aren’t A-listers!” Yes, Netflix giving them a contract similar to Tyler Perry, Mindy Kaling and the Obamas surely indicates their lack of A-list status. But going back to the theory that H&M would do another personal or confessional-style docuseries… do you think anyone at Netflix has asked them for that? I bet they have. I bet Netflix has pitched some ideas for how to do it too. But we’ll see. As for the Windsors being salty about all of this… lol. The Windsors are probably more upset that Harry and Meghan aren’t broke or willingly to crawl back to the UK.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
Way to tell on themselves that there are more awful things that were done to H&M than have already been revealed.
This also suggests that there are receipts and the Firm/Courtiers believe that H&M have them
Yup. They know Meghan has them (and Harry too) because she’s mentioned many times that she kept a journal the entire time she was there. And also just email and text trails.
The Leftovers would be in deep shit if Harry and Meghan shared everything.
Windsors et al should be more concerned about the falling popularity of BRFCo & Assoc given their continuing influence over the actual British gov. We’ve already seen examples of supposedly apolitical royals having their thumbs on the scale with RAVEC and Charity Commission. But why shouldn’t ‘subjects’ of KC the T’ird know more about the takeup of his kingly portraits? It’s far more telling than their yougov popularity polls. https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2025/aug/13/over-46000-public-bodies-spurned-offer-of-free-king-charles-portrait
I believe it too. Harry and Meghan are smart people. The Royals have underestimated Harry all his life, and they totally underestimated Meghan.
Of cause there is so much more that H&M could tell about their Anni Horribiles in the UK (as Tyler Perry indicated: “she (M) could have said so much more”). But H&M have moved on from the family drama, since then (H himself said so in all his SPARE promo interviews).
They’ve told the better part of their experiences, for now, and I don’t see them open up that can of worms again at this time in their lives. They have so much more positive stories to tell, businesses to start/run, investments to do, etc – all based/built on their gained Hollywood and philanthropic status. They are forces of influences – they are not going to put that power at risk for now.
And as Meghan said in the Emma Grede podcast: “I have so much more life to live”. (the question asked was, ‘are you going to write a memoir). So no, no H&M tell-all productions for the foreseeable future: not on film, not in books.
Side note:
Netflix isn’t asking the Obama’s, Tyler Perry, Mindy Kaling, etc. to tell family drama/secrets in via their projects, so why would Netflix continue to ask H&M to do so? They’ve told their story through the first Netflix deal, and that will be it, IMO.
I agree with everything you’ve said and to add to that, the Oprah interview was more than four years ago, the docuseries was nearly three years ago and Harry’s memoir was more than two and a half years ago, so if Netflix wanted them to release another docuseries about the royals they would have asked and worked on it during the last two and a half years already. Them extending their contract with Netflix wasn’t a guarantee so why would anyone think that Netflix would wait until an unknown second contract happened to ask for them to do another docuseries. Far too often the left behinds and their media minions tell us what is happening with the Sussexes and we spread those lies on their behalf. For people who claimed they had Netflix and Sussex sources, none of them can definitively tell us how much the last contract was for or how much this contract is for and that includes Lying Fitzpatrick who lied about an interview he hadn’t even seen before because he has no qualms about lying about the Sussexes on behalf of that leaking cesspool of a royal family. None of these people who claim to have sources have known anything about what the Sussexes are doing until it is done and finalized. Harry and Meghan both only gave their interview and docuseries to correct the lies being told about them. Harry wrote his memoir because he needed his story to be told instead of the vultures who have been lying about him his whole life. Meghan has said that she isn’t writing a memoir anytime soon because she has a lot of living to do. So why would any of us believe people who are known liars and have no access over the two people who have said that they have moved on?
3rd row first picture. What a cutie?
What I don’t understand is…you do a hostile takeover of Prince Harry’s charity Sentebale – you can’t keep Harry or Meghan’s name out your mouth – your having WhatsApp chats degrading her brand… Why are they trying so hard to pulling the trigger on their our own demise? What kind of stupid is this? It’s like they want a showdown they can’t win. What the…
And you can see Prince Archie is going to mega handsome! ;0
Of course the Windsors worry. If there wasn’t so much more for the Sussexes to disclose, they wouldn’t be so shook. I’m sure they did some truly ugly things to Meghan in particular and if she chose to reveal, they wouldn’t look like racist monsters.
I’ll bet they wish they could be rid of her.
Yup – I agree with you and Somebody up above. A) if you don’t want people to release information about how horribly they were treated then don’t be a racist bully in the first place. And B) yes, 💯 they (the rota rats/british press) must know how much MORE there is to spill about the Leftovers and their abhorrent behavior.
I don’t think the Sussexes will actually release a Harry & Meghan, part 2, but I do love the idea of the threat of it (and a Spare follow-up) hanging over the heads of everyone on Salty Isle. The Other Brother was catatonic with worry before the show and book were released because he knows there is much, much worse that can be disclosed.
No references to Charles revelations through the dimbleby book and interviews. And fergie and Andrew both did interviews. Such double standards
Look the Windsors have been exposed for who and what they are and a lot of that is their own doing and showing everyone what racist assholes they are with every nasty article they approve. The Windsors do not like the truth and the first documentary the Sussexes did was to tell the truth. If they were such good and welcoming and loving people they wouldn’t have to worry but that’s not who they are and so they will panic.
The Windsors apparently exist in a state of perpetual anxiety, purely as a result of their own shitty behavior. And they’ll never find a way out because they’re too arrogant to acknowledge that truth.
I don’t know. Netflix could have asked, but that doesn’t mean they would do it. And Netflix may not want to dilute the exclusivity of the original docu series. The numbers they released when they announced the first look deal, has it as the fifth most watched documentary in their entire catalog. Which means that people consistently are going back and rewatching it.
Also, the Sussexes said they were done with the ” look back” projects. In four months it will be three years since the docu series and in five months three years since Spare. Harry has mentioned his relationship with his family in one interview this year, and Meghan hasn’t mentioned them at all , outside of really oblique references to ” before”, since her interview with The Cut three years ago.
I don’t see the appetite to relitigate for them. Richard Fitzwilliams is just hoping he has something new to berate them about, because even for the most dedicated being angry about something someone did years ago that only you keep bringing up looks silly.
I agree. But I also almost wonder if Fitzwilliams wants the Sussexes to release more details because the rota rats/British press all want to dish on what they really know about William, and they can’t until someone else spills it first. After that it can just be played off as reporting on the new docuseries but really it’s them talking about the dark secrets they’re all already aware of. I think they are dying to talk about all of William’s dirty deeds but need someone else to open the can of worms first.
SussexWatcher, I agree with you. They REALLY want H&M to do a tell all, so that they can write about everything that they haven’t been able to. I doubt a tell all will ever happen. I suspect H&M have relegated all of that to the past and they’re looking to the future.
Netflix is looking for additional revenue streams and merchandise is clear a huge part of that. George Lucas’ massive fortune is largely based in his retention of the merchandising rights to Star Wars; there is a lot of money to be made. I’ll bet Netflix is looking to pitch cookware, homeware and possibly clothing to the Duchess.
I agree. Unless something else happens I don’t think they’re going to revisit their time in the UK publicly again. (“something else” meaning….I don’t know what. Something nefarious relating to Invictus or something. IDK. But basically I’m saying they’re not going to talk about what happened years ago even if they held back a LOT.)
Tip: go to YouTube and watch a couple of the “Terry Devlin” skits from “The Armstrong and Miller Show” and then imagine every rota rat, royal commentator, expert et al talking in Terry’s voice and having his mannerisms. You’ll never take these clowns seriously again because you’ll be laughing too much.
Jennifer Saunders’ “Vivienne Vyle” is pretty great reference, too!
Why would Netflix want to give Harry and Meghan a ‘fig leaf’? Makes no sense. Netflix are a money making business!
That’s the latest talking point so they dont have to admit they were wrong about Netflix and the Sussexes are not going broke.
When is a reporter/journalist clap back to the Windsors and ask “Why are you worried, is it because there’s more he can say?” As has been posted on this forum many times, we hear a lot from the Windsor “sources” but, we’ve yet to hear any denials!
The Sussexes appears to be in their happy era. Why on earth would they want to revisit one of the most challenging period of their lives? Fitzwilliams knows the dirt and how much more could be spilled. I do believe the Sussexes have moved on. Therapy has helped them in this chapter and they seem very happy. Fitzwilliams needs to move on.
I’d love a docuseries showing Meghan navigating the start of her As ever business. I find it all really fascinating. There’s been some bumps in the road but also massive successes. Would love to see how some of the decisions got made and see her team work through the early stages of building a business. Would love something from Harry about his lawsuits once they are wrapped up next year. There’s lots of things they could do that have nothing to do with the Windsors. They have moved on.
Yeah those are both docus I’d be very interested in, particularly one about Harry’s lawsuits that includes info on how those papers operated and what their harm was. I think a netflix style documentary would actually be so interesting, while also being good for H&M. I think if more people understood the media bent against them it would help.
I’d definitely be interested in a behind the scenes of Meghan’s business too, that’s a great idea.
I don’t really see them doing anything (tv wise) about the royal family, I think they feel they said their piece and now they’re looking forward.
In the meantime I’m just going to look forward to Aug 26, I really enjoyed the first season of WLM and watched it a few times at least.
Yes, to both ideas! I’ve wanted, since they first signed with Netflix, for Harry to make a doc on the Royal family’s relationship with the British press and the control that the latter have on the former.
A documentary about Harry’s suits against the tabloids would be a real public service.
I highly doubt Harry and Meghan would want to do another tell all documentary; they have already said what they needed to say and are done. The only thing I could see happening is turning Spare into a movie or mini series. There is no doubt SOMEONE has asked Harry to do this. I have no clue if he would want to but I definitely think he has been asked considering it’s the best selling memoir ever.
I definitely could see Spare as a movie or limited series. Who knows, but I think Harry might be ready to move on from the royal family, especially once his father passes.
They are not A-listers but the UK media cover them obsessively and try to bring their name into Every.Single.Story because they know it will draw clicks. Sure Daily Fail, what other loads of crap will you try to sell us?
I could see Harry doing a documentary about the British press.
A documentary about the UK press and the lawsuits which somehow would be twisted into Harry attacking his “real” family, lol.
That was pretty much Spare where Chuck and Willy only wanted to discuss his lawsuits, nothing else.
What a house of cards they’ve built.
I’d watch it.
I could see this, too. And it would necessarily have to examine the secret arrangement the rota makes with the Royal Family.
That should make the left-behinds pee in their royal pantaloons.
Yes, I agree! And I could also see why the Windsors would be panicked about people knowing about that. I was gobsmacked by the amount of deference, control, and quid-pro-quo going on with the royals behind the scenes in the British media. I had thought they had one of the most hardcore media environments because of the popularity of tabloids, but that wasn’t exactly the case! Plus, paying for stories and all of the dirty tricks/ illegal actions… it’s a mess.
And sadly, a documentary from Harry might be the next best thing the British public will have to a Levinson 2.
There’s something currently being made, I think it’s called Hacks. Not sure which streamer it’s going to be on. Also not sure if it’s a one-off, a limited series or what.
OK, just back from IMDB. It’s called The Hack & it’s a mini-series about the News of the World phone hacking scandal. It’s being made by ITV by the people who recently did a series on the Post Office scandal (which was terrific!).
People has not been the most reliable source in regards to Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal. It is a big task to put all of this stuff “friends” (plural), “feasts” (plural), “crafts” (plural) in one episode. This must be a mammoth special holiday episode.
So the Windsors are again worried that Harry and Meghan could docu about their lives in the royal family. What are they afraid of? If the royal family are such nice people there is nothing to worry or being afraid of. What skeletons doe they royal family hide in their closets?
I would love Harry to do a documentary about the history of the royal family i.e their involvement in slavery. This would be a bombshell. I know Harry will never go down this road.
It sounds like a TV version of Pippa’s Celebrate book. 😉😂
They are NOT going to do another tell all. They’ve moved on. Isn’t it time the BRF do too??? Yawn.
I don’t see another docuseries about their lives with the Royals. A far outside chance of doing one about life since moving to CA. They don’t talk about the Royals. When they do talk about that time it usually has nothing to do with them. But it would be funny for the Royals and British media go into hysterics thinking it’s about them.
I’d be more worried about the future king missing out on VJ commemorations and going on the freebie yacht.
They do deflect so obviously. You can’t hide his laziness with a fig-leaf Dick.
If this story is true and they are worried, the solution is simple, be nice to H and M, treat them like the decent human beings that they are.
A fig leaf? Are these losers for real? M. And H never wanted to be Hollywood a Listers, that’s not what they strive for. Their friends aren’t necessarily ‘Hollywood’ a Listers, they’re billionaires. That’s a different class, douche. And can we describe yet again how far they are geo wise from Hollywood? H and M are business people. Something the toxic useless media don’t understand
I believe LAZY COMPETENT William and Kate bitch n complain about a docuseries to distract from their horrible work ethics. They’re all talk and no action. Poor Iate is💩👖about her outdated Xmas special. She has to make an effort now that Meghan is doing a Xmas too. I’m sure it will be a DOA Xmas show. She should talk some piano and speech lessons.
Oh please! The WIndsors WISH Harry and Meghan would talk about them. This way they could gain some relevance and cry victim. Its so obvious they are pissed that Harry and ESPECIALLY Meghan don’t mention them.
It wounds them to their souls and bruises their fragile little egos that Meghan met them, disliked them and moved on. They want so badly to be the biggest thing that ever happened to her and they aren’t. Meghan just says I married my husband, we lived in the UK for a bit and then moved to California. Because to her the big deal was Harry and thats what they’re really afraid. Another succesful harry and meghan doc about their life in cali proving the draw has always been them and not the royals.
My feeling is the Oprah interview was the warning to the Windsors, spare and the doc series was putting their side out there, and now the Sussexes are probably done with that kind of project unless the Windsors up the ante in some serious new way (right now they seem to just endlessly recycle the same crap). M&H clearly value their kids privacy and another big confessional docuseries might be tricky to do without starting to invade the kids lives (as presumably there would be a demand/desire for some of their post-UK life to be included?). So I think M&H would only do it if the alternative was that the Windsors were going to somehow do something with a big new negative impact on the kids.
They’re painting an hilarious picture of the Windsors hunkered down in their dank and moldy castles, chewing at their fingernails in fear of another Netflix documentary. All the while, Meghan’s baking thumbprint cookies and Harry’s out surfing with Archie.
They really are the jilted exes. Meghan loves Harry the man not Harry the royal. She accepted the royal BS because she had to deal with it to be with Harry the man, but it was never her end goal. It is clearly not the most important thing to either of them since they left the royal fold to have their happiness with each other. But the royals are stuck in this mindset of thinking EVERYONE wants to be them and part of their world. It breaks their brains that Meghan sees Harry the man as the prize when they’ve spent his entire life devaluing him to prop William up.
The Brits, can’t understand how being at the top of their societal hierarchy can be meaningless to an American that grew up as a citizen of a republic, not a subject of a monarchy. Meghan has what she wants, her wonderful husband, beautiful children and business success. She already had fame and money before she met Harry. There’s nothing that being at a high level in a monarchy offers her that she doesn’t already have. So they’ll continue shouting into the wind as the Sussexes move on and pay them dust.
Grief and reckoning are a multi-stage process, and not a linear one. A lot of it in my experience is about establishing a reality protection shield, like, you need to change the music, you need to change the mood, you need a new wavelength. Then it settles, whatever it was that shook you up, into the latent stage, like sand at the bottom of a glass you fill at the beach. You need clarity, and you have to face yourself also, in a way, like you’re a character in a play. What role did I play? How did I react, why did I react to that? But some of the Windsors’ behaviour is so heinous as to be worth documenting, and laying out the facts is not “taking sides” or “holding a grudge” or “grinding an axe.” People who abuse their power and refuse any accountability are always going to be trying to brazen it out. It is working against the grain to hold them accountable. But they need to be held to account. I’m guessing part of Harry’s decision not to go full nuclear is that he still clearly misses his father, and cannot fathom that his father is not hostage to the machine, the men in grey, Camilla, etc. He cannot fathom his father’s rejection on a personal level. Partly because Charles is a cowardly dipshit who will dangle someone at the end of a string pleading that his hands are tied, etc…. it’s BS. I’m guessing after Charles leaves this world, if the “family” is reduced to some configuration of Carole, Kate, Camilla, and William, the gloves will come off. Those people have no residual claim on loyalty, or decency. They are shameless and simply awful. I’m guessing a memoir might appear between William’s accession and coronation. That’s the opportune window. That will be either Kate’s moment to shine as a stand-by-your-man stan, or, her line to freedom. Hell, it might be William’s line to freedom. All he has to do, then, is blame Kate and her mother, and his stepmother, and he can still spin this out.
I’m so excited for the holiday special!! I know it’s still summer but I love the holiday season so much.
Richard Fitzwilliams believes the Royal Family will be “concerned” ‘Will be concerned,’ in other words he has made it up, just speculating for clicks.
Wasn’t it reported that Will was so worried about what Harry revealed about him in Spare that he was sleepless and nauseated? Now why all that perturbation if you have always been protective and loving towards your brother ? I expect Harry has made it known to the relevant parties that the redacted pages of Spare get published immediately should anything untoward happen to him or Meghan.
Weren’t there stories about Harry doing a documentary about Diana. Honestly, I can kind of see that. I think he would wait until one day after his dad passes though. And it would be a love letter type of doc. Something simply celebrating who his mom was and the work she did without focusing on the salacious parts. I can kind of see him being interested in doing that if it could be done respectfully and with love. I don’t see it happening now but maybe one day. I know there are so many Diana docs but one made by her son as a love letter to his mom’s memory would be kind of special. But maybe I’m wrong in thinking that would ever be on the table.
I would love for them to do a post Sussexit show. All their adventures and accomplishments with no mention of the next behinds. Not only would that be fun but watching Pegs and bones scramble to die their paltry accomplishments would be hysterical.
At this stage of the game The Firm “slams” itself.
That stiff upper lip too often descends into a curled snarl more common than royal.
But it’s the Royal Court at Montecito The Firm really fears and that the photos with this article so fleetingly capture.
The Christmas show, I’m happy to read, has excited you guys as well.
Not because it’s a Christmas show, but that the format you describe sounds fantastic for viewers and for the Meghan/NetFlix lifestyle brand. I said 90 minutes but 2 hours works for me with the style show (don’t forget a visit with Sussex animal family, polo ponies too) however judiciously editing events no matter how fun should keep top length at 90 minutes.
I’d like to see separate Christmas program an evening formal Christmas concert (some fantastic college and university choirs out there) hosted by the couple with some sort of low key event conclusion, fireworks, a live crèche, something but mainly to see Meghan in a gown, Harry with his ribbons and medals and heart-warming holiday scenes.
Also another commercial opportunity for the streaming giant with the powerful venue.
These people are an unworthy disgrace to all journalists and they bring shame to their country. A daily hate campaign of this magnitude for years against two innocent people and their children is a disgrace to this country and its government, which watches this public execution and destruction unfold day in and day out. This has nothing to do with gossip anymore. If a country has no laws against this brutality – what kind of country is it? Nobody seems to care.
The Windsors should worry, but I think the Sussexes told their story & moved on. They are not looking in the rearview mirror. The world truly revolves around the Windsors, eh? At least in their little minds.
I hope they don’t do this. Just get on with their lives. Speak about past experience only in interviews, but not as a stand-alone new doc. They’ve got to publicly focus on here-and-now + future plans, etc.
You know for 99.99% of us, our siblings and kids could write a tell-all and our friends and family would laugh themselves silly because there is not a lot to tell. The fact that this “royal” family gets so panicky about people knowing their secrets make it clear they have a lot to hide.
Instead of fighting over who is more prominent and looks better to the outside world and who might overshadow someone else, maybe they just ought to start behaving like civilized, ordinary family members who actually care about one another and who do the right things right.
Might work, you know.
they’ve said so many times that they did that series because of all the speculation that was frankly out of control at the time. Now everyone knows why they left and the roayal family has nothing to hold over them. they’ve said they’re done with all that and are moving on to other things. the only people clinging to them are the royals because THEY make the royals relevant.
One can wish.
This is just Fitzwilliams sniffing his own farts.