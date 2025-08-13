Platell: Prince Harry & Meghan’s ‘toxic end’ is coming, because of Netflix!

This is currently the top story of the Daily Mail’s royal section: “AMANDA PLATELL: Meghan’s silence says it all. I know the sad conclusion… it’s so clear to me the toxic end that’s coming.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been married for over seven years, mind you. They’ve weathered an eight-year international smear campaign, a relocation to America, a sudden withdrawal of security, a miscarriage, multiple lawsuits and legal actions, setting up a new business, and on and on. But according to Platell, THIS is the moment which will break them. Why this moment in particular? Because… Meghan hasn’t posted her support of her husband on Instagram, or issued any statement about the Sentebale catastrophe. Really, though, this is yet another attempt to emasculate Harry and make him sound like he’s being overshadowed by Meghan. They really can’t keep their stories straight. Here’s an excerpt:
It’s been a tricky few weeks for Prince Harry. First, he quit his beloved African charity Sentebale, which helps children and young people, following a ‘race’ row. Then, just a few days ago, the prince announced he might set up a new charity to rival Sentebale, claiming he is ‘absolutely committed to continue the work he started’. All rather humiliating, you might think.
Harry was exonerated by an inquiry into the most serious claims – that, with the charity’s trustees, he had been guilty of bullying, ‘misogynoir’ [a combination of racism and misogyny] and straightforward racism. Yet the sour smell of failure mixed with arrogance – a privileged prince saving vulnerable children then appearing to abandon them – still clings to him.
The Sentebale row is, as we now know, a complicated mess of claim and counter claim. Yet, amid the tangle, one question is clear: where was Meghan as the whole imbroglio unfolded? Where was the support from his beloved wife as Harry stood accused – what an irony! – of committing some of the very sins she heaped on the Royal Family in that explosive Oprah interview in 2021. Why was Meghan, a woman usually so determined to parade their perfect family life to four million followers on Instagram, not out there in public to defend her beloved ‘H’? Why, for that matter, was there nothing but a passing reference to her husband when she celebrated – with a solo picture of herself – her 44th birthday last week? The duchess merely thanked ‘my husband’ in passing, without so much as naming him.
I have to agree with my respected colleague Dr Max Pemberton, a leading NHS psychiatrist, when he wrote this week: ‘What’s puzzling is that Meghan has remained silent. No signs of support. While Harry is battling court cases and losing his beloved charity, Meghan seems to be on a high with her As Ever brand and Netflix show.’
My sad conclusion is that Meghan now understands Harry is bad for her brand of love and gorgeousness and homemade jam. And that she will allow nothing, not even her husband’s despair, to get in the way of her plan to rake in millions from it.
With his star in decline as his wife’s ascends, it seems Harry, so far from being the breadwinner, is increasingly powerless. Commercially toxic, even. Perhaps in the dark hours of the night when Harry contemplates his future, he may be haunted by the way his wife appeared to drop her former best friend Jessica Mulroney or dumped her father who, incredibly, Harry has never even met. Perhaps when he wakes up in the cold light of day, hapless Harry will recall what his brother tried to warn about of all those years ago: to be wary of a foreign TV actress he hardly even knew.
As Daily Mail psychiatrist Dr Max Pemberton puts it: ‘In successful partnerships, there is always one person to lift you up when you fall down. Without someone like this, life is infinitely harder and less fun.’ Living, as he does, in the shadow of his wife’s ambitions, it is unlikely that Prince Harry’s life will become much more fun any time soon.
Of all of the nastiness and bile directed at Harry, the part which I find most appalling is “the sour smell of failure mixed with arrogance – a privileged prince saving vulnerable children then appearing to abandon them – still clings to him.” Harry didn’t “abandon” those kids, Sophie Chandauka did, as she cozied up to Prince William’s allies and looted Sentebale’s coffers. As I’ve said before, the British media absolutely knows that Chandauka is a lying grifter and con artist, but they’re in too deep to ever acknowledge it. As for the rest of it… man, they’re just furious 24-7 that Harry and Meghan refuse to be controlled. This feels like a direct reaction to the Netflix contract too. It’s getting harder and harder for these people to convince themselves that Harry will come back to them. They’re still trying (and failing) to drive a wedge in between Harry and Meghan.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
“As Daily Mail psychiatrist Dr Max Pemberton puts it: ‘In successful partnerships, there is always one person to lift you up when you fall down. Without someone like this, life is infinitely harder and less fun.”
Oh dear, that’s why Willy has banned Lazy from attending his Earthshit tours now.
So when is Mandy going to discuss the freebie yacht and the VJ MIA as the toxic end for the House of Windsor?
Good job extrapolating the reason Kitty can’t “support” her hubby’s Earthspit greenwashing anymore from this purple prose propaganda. The only thing I got out of it was – Meghan’s up to 4M! But I had to check seeing how DailyFail only lies on days ending in ‘y.’
As if this quack knows what is happening in their home.
I am just glad to learn that the Daily Fail has a psychiatrist. They really need one.
This is so gross. How do these people sleep at night?
The only thing toxic Amanda is you and your media hoard. What will be the end of you? It can’t come soon enough, imo.
What does “Daily Mail psychiatrist” even mean? If he’s the staff psychiatrist, he’s not doing a very good job. Everyone there seems certifiable.
LOL. Can’t he open up a practice.
He’s a practicing psychiatrist for the NHS and has written for the Telegraph before moving to the Fail. He’s had really good things to say about mental health so this is sad. He once said he didn’t own a tv so I guess he’s armchairing based on the Fail’s coverage of the couple.
That’s incredibly irresponsible of him, if so.
Eurydice—😂😂😂😂😂😂
They are desperate to blame Meghan for Sentabale. She is quite right to stay silent as it doesn’t involve her. I’m sure Meghan is super supportive behind the scenes. Most couples don’t talk about each other’s work in their instagram accounts!
@Julia … Agreed. Sophie Chanduaka has already proven that she’ll willingly cooperate with the British media, so if Meghan says anything at all about Sentebale they’ll turn it into a ‘thing’ between the two black women and create a ‘this is all because Meghan is jealous of Sophie!’ narrative.
And I wonder what’s up with the ‘Harry left Sentebale a few weeks ago’ thing when he and Prince Seeiso resigned back in March 2025? This isn’t the only rota printing such crud.
It’s like they’re attempting to bullying Harry into returning to Sentebale like a good little boy and working for Sophie, Iain Rawlinson, and their silent partner–Prince William.
Meghan is the sort of wife who knows when to come riding in with guns blazing to protect her man…and when to offer comfort and support quietly while he handles his battle in public. If she said anything then the narrative would be that Harry is to weak to stand up for himself.
Sick sick people who need years of therapy. They are trying all they can but it won’t work it just shows people how unhinged they are and it’s just ridiculous. All to cover for their incredibly incompetent and lazy leftovers!
So by their rationale because she’s not performatively providing support via social media where they can analyze it, she isn’t providing support at all? If you’re going through something do you want your friend/partner to post about it on Facebook or Instagram, or would you want them to be there and listen to you if you call or go and visit?
I know why they are doing this in this instance, it’s because they really need them to break up and for him to move back to the UK. I don’t think that he would even if they did break up, but they are getting desperate because they know that they aren’t going to be able to shine the turd that is the heir and his wife for much longer.
But beyond this specific situation, it really bothers me how much people behave as if you aren’t doing something on social media, you aren’t being supportive. I think it was the most disgusting to me when people were coming at the cast members of Glee for not posting anything in the wake of Naya Rivera’s death, until one of them pointed out that that was their actual friend that had died and they didn’t have to performatively grieve to prove their friendship to strangers.
JFC, that is unhinged. Honestly, even most people who don’t care for Harry and Meghan would probably think this is a huge stretch and a lot of armchair psychiatry. My husband has had to deal with some thorny stuff at work too, with difficult clients or co-workers, and I don’t post my support of him on social media. I don’t have 3M followers or a brand to sell but that’s not the point. He wouldn’t want me to involve myself because it’s his s**t and he’s handling it. It has nothing to do with me. All he wants and asks is that I be supportive of him behind the scenes, which I am. And we all know Meghan is too.
My SO ran into some issues at his job (indirectly involving him). It was a bit messy (not as messy as Sentable luckily). I didn’t express my support on Instagram. I did so when we were face to face, in person.
Meghan doesn’t have to put it on social media for Harry to know she supports him.
As for the name thing, does this Platell person want Meghan to address her husband as Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex in all forms of communication.
The only time I refer to my SO by his name on social media is when I’m tagging him, and the system does that for me.
Dr Max Pemberton sounds like a Jane Austen character that might be turned down by one of the Bennet sisters.
They want a catty fight between that Sophie woman and Meghan. They are still future faking their readers with the promise of a Sussex divorce that will never come.
Mr. Collins?
His cousin twice removed.
Not far off. He adopted the name for his columns 20+ years ago and later legally changed it to the name he practiced under as well. He’s related to the Victorian era mystery novelist Max Pemberton and I doubt it’s a coincidence he took the name as his nom de plume.
Yeesh. At least Wickham was dashing…😂😂
The stark difference with some examples above – why don’t you support them publicly on SM – is that the Sussexes are professional and keep their boundaries clear which the rats like to muddy all the time.
The rats are OTT intrusive and they have no filter when it comes to their demands of the Sussexes. It must shit them that they cannot be forced by the palace machinery or be leaked by it.
So yes, the toxic end is near- both for the rats and the institution. Not the Sussexes despite this being their most fevered wish.
Yes, and the key word here is “boundaries” . Loving, supportive spouses do not need to broadcast their private moments to the toxic tabloids.
Meghan is supporting her husband behind the scenes as most wives would. Their problem with her is she is not a bloviating fool like they are. She understands boundaries and do not want Harry’s cherished charity to be about her. Meghan has disciples and understands decorum, something those gutter rats are clueless about. They are pissed for multiple reasons but her not becoming part of the narrative re this charity is chief among them.
News of the Netflix deal has forced them to pivot from the flop story to this old chestnut of poor Harry is being overshadowed by his ambitious wife. The playbook is repetitive, obvious and boring.
Speaking of repetitive, I can remember when the BM were writing these stories about Meghan not being welcomed in “Hollywood” anymore and no one wanting to work with her. For months, before her work was released publicly, they kept writing story after story about how Harry was so in demand with his charitable work and had adjusted quite well but Meghan was not delivering on her contract, which was coming to an end soon, and would not be renewed (sure).
What the BM didn’t know was that Meghan was working hard behind the scenes and not off on vacation while delivering messages about how “keen” she was to do something in the future. Then, suddenly Meghan returned to Instagram, her projects were announced and released and all of a sudden the stories about Meghan became “Well, this wouldn’t sell or that show wouldn’t be watched, or How much money do we think this is netting for them.” And later it became, “They are now on separate tracks.”
It really goes back and forth. They’re either flops or they’re on separate paths and Harry is miserable. I think they really want Harry to read it and start believing he is miserable with Meghan and truly drive that wedge in. But the thing is, I’m sure Harry is barely paying attention and if someone brings it to his attention, he’s laughing. He did that interview about feeling bad for the trolls bc they get their hopes up and up and then nothing.
Wow, this is one of the more insane pieces I’ve ever read. Instead of all that typing about what Dr Pemberton said, she should book an appt. There is so costly something wrong with her.
Amanda’s husband cheated on her and she has never got over it. It ended their marriage. She has written countless self pitying articles about it. She wants everyone to be as miserable as her!
She’s played the victim card very well. Ironic that she portrays Harry as a victim and excoriated him for it.
There’s been something wrong with Ms. Platell for a very long time. Vile creature and that goes for most of the Mail’s so-called journos. I don’t know who’s worse, her or Jan Moir, who incidentally was censured after she wrote about the death of a boy-band member in the most cruel fashion a few years ago.
I’d suggest group therapy for the rats at the Fail but clearly their editorial line continues to push this insanity.
They’re desperate for Harry and Meghan to divorce. That’s why they’re trying to spin this whole nonsense. From why Netflix is keeping her for probably scoop on her experience if they divorce to whatever this is. The British Press is just a very sad entity. You’re future king and queen are vacationing for the 7th time ON TAX PAYERS MONEY 💰 leave the sussexxes alone.
I keep typing and deleting things because I just….I just can’t with this, lol.
why does Meghan need to post something on IG defending Harry against the accusations from Sophie when the charity commission exonerated him from those accusations?
And as for the line about the privilege prince trying to save vulnerable children and then abandoning them…that’s kind of the royal family’s MO, right? performative charity? Visit for photo ops and then waltz back to their palaces?*
I think H&M realize they are in a lose-lose situation with their marriage in the eyes of the press. If Harry appears on WLM, its because Meghan needs him to be successful because he’s a prince or its because Harry is just Meghan’s third wheel and doesn’t have anything else to do. If he doesn’t appear, its because their marriage is over. If Meghan posts a picture of him, its fake and performative etc. If she doesn’t, its because their marriage is over. If Meghan attends an event with him, its because she can’t trust him alone. If she doesn’t…..you get the idea.
Meanwhile we all saw those pictures of harry at Disneyland. That man isn’t going anywhere. He’s not leaving his wife, he’s not leaving his kids** and he’s not leaving the life he has always wanted.
*I don’t think that’s what Harry did at all; my point is that its a critique that can definitely be leveled at the royal family in general.
**this is the other thing – if Harry and Meghan do ever divorce at any point for any reason, he’s not leaving his kids. He’s buying a house down the road in Montecito and going surfing every weekend and such. HE’s NEVER GOING BACK TO THE UK TO LIVE.
Well said. This manufactured hate against the Sussexes by certain British newspapers (mainly the Daily Fail and the Torygraph) is becoming obsessive. Sadly they’ve managed to twist the minds of the British public into believing every hateful word they write. As far as H&M are concerned, the BM’s attitude to them is “damned if they do, and damned if they don’t”. I don’t know where it’s all going to end but one thing is certain, Prince Harry will never return to the UK to live. Why should he when the minds of the British public, fuelled by the BM, have been poisoned against him and Meghan?
They won’t divorce for any reason. As I see it.They are still married, the bad wishers on them wanted them to divorce before they married. imo.
I do think it’s really weird how much they want Meghan to say something about Sentebale. She can support her husband at home. In they house they live in. Together. Why would she add fuel to that story?
Unlike the couple at Adelaide cottage, Harry and Meghan actually live together and speak to each other providing support privately.
This is a crazy article. Karma always comes around for people when they do this.
“He’s buying a house down the road in Montecito and going surfing every weekend and such.”
I would give a million to see Harry cameo in a cheesy 60s surf movie update. Still married, of course. 😉😉
I said something similar yesterday, but it really is WILDLY inappropriate, the way the BM have psychiatrists and therapists and the like on call to diagnose and analyze and “confirm” every single dumbass take on the Sussexes’ lives. It is, at the very least, unprofessional, if not flat-out unethical on the part of those who are contributing their “expertise”.
Apparently Dr Max is an expert on eating disorders and addiction which is ironic given he’s not writing about Kate and Will!
What a disgusting screed. Throwing in everything but the kitchen sink. Harry and Prince Seeiso already issued a statement on Sentebale and the way forward.They tried this same nonsense when Harry was promoting Spare, trying to get Meghan to talk about it so they can blame her for it. That’s the only reason they want her to put out a statement. Meghan’s Instagram page is not a press office. She already knows her husband’s name so why does she need to print it with every post? This new Netflix deal will unravel these people. This Platell woman actually sounds crazy. She’s the one who needs the psychiatrist. What an assh*le.
This is insane. This is like Batman villain level insane.
Amanda Platell invented the nickname Waity Katey for the decade of waiting and a wishing and a hoping and a praying for the future Mrs William!
This is dumb. Seriously dumb. She didn’t show support on IG so obviously she’s abandoning him? If we don’t SEE her supporting him, it’s not happening? They come home to each other every night! I wish someone in the British press would have the spine to tell these people to their faces, on camera, how stupid they sound and then lay out why. How obsessive they sound and point out examples. Then ask them exactly what their problem is and why is these two people the only things they worry about when literally everything else is going on.
Why are they so eager for Meghan to post about Sentebale on Instagram? I’ve no doubt that Harry is getting a lot of support from Meghan behind the scenes. Plus the press is always bleating about Meghan wanting privacy so why are aksing her to “invade her privacy” now? The press can’t have it both ways.
At 63 I am seriously amused at the level of interest and meaning people put behind not following someone or not liking a post. For years my husband and I weren’t friends on FB, but somehow have managed to stay married for 28 years with 10 years before that.
The Happy Birthday Love of my life, you brighten my days folderol is frankly nauseating and performative.
I do get a kick out of it being the new cut direct.
Yes. I’m like you. My husband and I are still not friends on Facebook. We don’t post about each other. We keep our private lives private. We’ll be celebrating 30 years of marriage next month. We don’t need to publicly share our sentiments, we live together and sleep in the same bed together every night – unlike some royal couples….
H&M are just fine.
🎯
KC—hee. The few times I’ve seen that kind of FB crap, I wonder how long that couple will stay married. 😈😈
Platell is the one in need of help. Obviously not a liberated woman if she believes that the man should be earning more than his wife. She is miffed that she can’t criticise what Meghan writes about Sentebale. I’m sure that Harry is very upset that he can’t help the children at the moment, but there is no need for her to gloat, it is children who are suffering because of Chandauka’s ambitions, whatever they are.
Take Dr. Max with a grain of salt. Apparently the Daily Mail goes around offering psychologists/therapists money to talk smack about Harry and Meghan.
Amanda Platell describing her own life: “…sour smell of failure mixed with arrogance…” What a vile twisted mind this creature has.
Why is nobody in this country doing anything about this unbelievable hate speech from these people. They want to drive the Sussexes to their deaths, destroy their lives and communities and destroy their livelihoods. What kind of parliament is this, what kind of population is this, that doesn’t stand up to these things and hold these people to account. The Sussexes need to stay away as long as the people, the country, their parliament give these people the right to destroy the lives of Sussexes.
And what these hate speakers are doing has nothing whatsoever to do with freedom of speech or expression. It’s just closer to a bunch of people who are without conscience and without honour and without truth.
All questions I’ve been asking. Members of Parliament look as complicit as the royals. They stay silent as H&M continue to be harassed and abused. I also stay confused as to why the Queen (the REAL queen) remained silent as her beloved grandson and her wife were constantly lied about and mischaracterized. It doesn’t make sense. It’s as if the public, the media, the Firm, and the government are all in cahoots to punish them for refusing to stay in Britain to be abused.
At this point, I don’t think this abuse will stop any time soon. As long as the Sussexes draw breath, the British media and powers-that-be will keep trying to destroy them. I hope Meghan and the young royals never go back.
The reason why people like Platell get so incensed about a Netflix renewal is because they spend their days trying to manifest misery and failure on to the Sussexes. Just when they’ve convinced themselves that they succeeded something like Netflix calling Meghan and Harry hugely influential and successful will come along to ruin their fantasy. This is why they hate Meghan’s Instagram. Its a consistent reminder that they spent years trying to destroy this couple and didn’t make a dent. They’re glowing and joyous.
Platell can self sooth all she wants with imaginings of Harry’s unhappiness it’ll make the next IG post or holiday special all the more painful for her.
The bm needs to step back and really look at what each are writing. If you put out mean and vile stuff into the universe, what do you think will come back to you?
It would be fun to watch the Mail “experts'” heads explode, if they weren’t so vile about it. Yesterday the Mail had an article about Meghan’s “touching nod to Prince Harry,” or something like that. The point of that article was that Meghan had included twin palm trees in her With Love promo, and these were the same palm trees in their backyard about which Harry had said something like, “look, they’re joined at the roots. They’re just like us.” I can’t find that article anymore–it obviously conflicts with the new “Divorce by Christmas and Netflix wants to buy Meghan’s divorce story rights” narrative.
Agree completely that Chandauka and the Mail have been trying to drag Meghan into this dumpster fire for months, and Meghan’s smart to stay out of it.
The DM has a psychiatrist who is chauvinistic about couple’s salaries. What next?
Wow, Amanda must have watched A Star Is Born with Judy Garland and James Mason before she wrote this with all the talk about “his star is in decline and his wife ascends.” She is really in her own world. This is not a Star is Born, Amanda.
“Yet, amid the tangle, one question is clear”
— why, pray tell, is this question clear?
“The duchess merely thanked ‘my husband’ in passing, without so much as naming him.”
— Oh, noes!… She didn’t NAME him!!
Dr Max Pemberton is a leading NHS psychiatrist? Truly, the NHS must be hard up.
“…be wary of a foreign TV actress”
— Ooooh! Serving up the xenophobia hot!
I’m not a pyschiatrist but allow me to play one for a sec. I would like to offer my professional opinion on Amanda P. ; bat shit crazy.
I don’t remember William weighing in on social media during the Where’s Kate brouhaha or after the Frankenphoto (where he actually chucked her under the bus) or during her parents’s financial scandal. Where’s the Fail’s outrage?
I had mentioned yesterday, I don’t know how they will be able to survive the new media landscape in the next few years
Esp With their “kind” of reporting . I can just ask any of the co-pilots which already show Chandauka’s claims have been unsubstantiated.
And agree that the BM and BRF do not have the power/control to make any of HMs New business decisions in California. Which is driving these people in the salty island mental.
Platell with her shady headline is just wanting to drive clicks as the shady story is hidden behind a paywall. By being provocative she’s wanting the haters to click with glee and the rest of us to click with rage. It’s all about the money.
Harry and Meghan will decide how they and will not proceed when doing projects-the hyenas are trying to get a rise or a comment from the Sussexes to have something to write about the whole year-some of those shitstains or philitines will sit in church and pretend to be christians-When I saw the netflix resign yesterday I am happy for them-this gives them other options to present their ideas and projects to other streamming services-Harry is a man confident in his own abilities which the royal family tried to destroy-to try and destroy someone from birth is the worst form of human abuse you can do-they need to keep up with the royal family’s projects and help them be better,
You can’t work for the daily fail and call yourself a psychiatrist. Sounds more like they misspelled psycho because I don’t think any real doctor could or would say such insane things especially to a public audience. As for Amanda, heads up loony tune . Harry ain’t ever ever going to want Your insane ass. You need to get over Meghan man already.