Cheryl Hines thinks it’s ‘really rather strange’ that people hate her & her husband

Last Friday, a 30-year-old white guy shot up the CDC headquarters in Atlanta. He fired over 180 bullets into the building and killed a police officer. Unsurprisingly, the shooter is a vaccine conspiracist who was trying to make a violently convoluted point about Covid vaccines. These deadly conspiracies have proliferated under the “management” of HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr, a man with a dead brain worm and a long history of pseudoscience promotion. Kennedy has crippled America’s vaccine production and pandemic readiness, and it often seems like he wants Americans to die of measles and rubella. Kennedy is married to Cheryl Hines, his third wife. Well, Cheryl has written a memoir called Unscripted. She gave her first promotional interview to the Wall Street Journal, and this piece is bonkers from start to finish. Some highlights:
Her current political views: Once a registered Democrat, she now calls herself an independent. She avoids expressing her political opinions but still lives in Trump World, eating dinner in the East Room of the White House, befriending the spouses of other cabinet officials, developing “a nice friendship” with the president.
She doesn’t get why people are mad at her: “At first, you’re thinking, Wow. Why are they so angry or disappointed? Some people can’t even, I don’t know, they can’t even talk about it. It’s really rather strange, actually.”
Laurie David said Cheryl is “setting women back decades.” Hines says she found the post “odd,” adding, “I don’t really have a relationship with her, so that was also even more surprising that she had so many feelings about me sitting behind my husband, supporting him.”
On the Olivia Nuzzi situation: Hines and Kennedy declined to comment on the sexting allegations for this story. “I don’t think there’s any point to going through every rumor and headline to try to defend or explain it,” Hines says. At another point, she says: “Bobby and I talk about everything, so that’s how we move through everything, and we’re really good friends, and we trust each other.”
Hines believes in MAHA: She thinks Kennedy is racking up wins and praises her husband’s campaign to make food and baby formula safer. She’s unafraid to support the movement even though critics say it promotes misinformation and lacks scientific rigor. “I feel very connected to MAHA. I feel like everything they’re doing is to be more mindful of what is going into all of it, into food, into drinks, and educating people. So there’s nothing that I can think of that I would have been against.” Yes, she says, she’d drink raw milk, which many doctors consider dangerous due to the bacteria it contains. “Something like that doesn’t worry me or scare me,” she says. She’s a vegetarian, she adds, and doesn’t actually like milk.
On scientific consensus: “Is science ever settled? Everything’s changing. Technology changes. Everything changes. So how could something be settled and then not talked about again? It’s like any drug that goes on the market that at the beginning everybody thinks is great and then 10 years later they realize it’s causing some sort of issue. Well, there was probably settled science at the beginning.”
On Caroline Kennedy’s statement about RFK Jr: “Her comments did make me angry. I didn’t understand why she called him a predator—that didn’t make sense to me, but [she] clearly wanted to use a word that would strike people,” she says. She considered it a transparent attempt to defame his character. “And then to talk about him feeding his birds when he was 18 just seemed bizarre to me. I was surprised because we never see her or talk to her.”
On Jack Schlossberg: Hines spoke slowly and coolly of Caroline Kennedy’s child. “Her son’s behavior—I don’t even want to say anything, because anything I say, he’s going to think, he’s going to be, umm, excited that someone’s talking about him,” she says. “I don’t understand what’s going on with him.”
It’s like watching someone get brainwashed in real time. People used to feel sorry for Hines, stuck in a marriage with a brain-wormed adulterer with all of these asinine beliefs about vaccines and science. But clearly, she’s all-in. Those comments about “settled science” are straight from the anti-Vaxx playbook. She and Kennedy already have blood on their hands, and it’s going to get so much worse.
Well she was stupid enough to marry him….
Yup. Vapid is the word that came to mind. Malignant comes next.
Mean but funny, you know if she were to get sick, he’d leave her in a heartbeat.
Her support of her husband, his ideals, and the whole Trump world is setting women (and minorities and immigrants and disabled) back decades, if not centuries.
Her husband wants all Americans to wear health tracking devices. You know, so the government can track our menstrual cycles, cholesterol, and weight.
He doesn’t advocate for vaccines.
He thinks people with autism are not worthy of life. That people with mental illness just have to go touch grass and work on a farm.
Silence is complicity. Her sitting behind him and smiling as he parrots dangerous Trump talking points and whatever else his brain worm is murmuring in his ear is complicity. She is on the wrong side of history and this will be remembered, when the only roles she can get will be starring as Kirk Cameron’s tradwife neighbor in some bible movie.
As for Jack? At his young age he seems far more coherent, organized, and wise than his elder cousin.
Let me illuminate why people loathe you and your husband, Cheryl:
He is going to kill people with his anti-science, deranged beliefs about autism, mental illness, vaccines and medicine.
People don’t like people who endanger their health for no real reason other than egomania. Plus, he’s clearly an animal abuser and an immoral cheat, which makes him perfect for his new buddies in the Trump administration, but are qualities abhorred by moral people.
And you’re a vacuous dimwit who’s going along with his ride to hell.
💯💯💯
People hate your husband because he is going to kill people with his actions and inactions.
People hate you because you are cheering him on as he does it.
Her husband has already killed people.
She deserves every terrible thing she gets.
She seems like an airhead. She finds lots of things strange, odd, or incomprehensible. Cheryl, are you in there? Blink twice if you need help.
Maybe all of the fillers and Botox have leaked into her brain?? She looks like the joker. And of course he looks like rotten fruit leather. They are both horrible human beings whose outsides are starting to resemble the rot within them.
Stage 5 dickmatized. Wake up Cheryl!!
Horrible person, horrible husband. I hope her book flops.
Yeah it’s so strange. I can’t imagine why people don’t like you or your husband….
Yeah. A real mystery. Geez. Watching her swing to the other side is like when everyone watched their parents and grandparents become brainwashed by Trump. Except we care about our parents and grandparents. Who really cares about CH? She’s choosing her poison so let her go down in flames.
RFK Jr and his merry band of unintelligent science denialists — who are clearly in over their heads — are, and continue to be, directly responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of people.
To say the least.
What’s not to despise?
The extent to which this country has been damaged is just mind-boggling. I can’t say it’s been quick, even though it sure feels that way, because all of this has been the right wing’s long game for decades.
Hines is delusional, full stop. I think delusion is the only thing that allows a lot of these people to function. Acknowledging reality is just too hard and power is more important to them than anything else. I’m honestly numb at this point. How do we possibly come back from all this?
as much as I deplore and recoil from the British tabloid coverage of Meghan, I have to admit: this woman is the very image of the cut-and-paste figure that the British tabloids have used as a cheap decoy for the real M. She’s a tacky, phony, desperate, try-hard, who’s still trying to look and sound like an ingenuous cheerleader of about 16, at a ripe old age when women should know better how to maintain their dignity or just basic decency, how to be real, how to be human, how to breathe in their own skin. I mean. Our skin. It’s the character that Reese Witherspoon played in that Alexander Payne movie about a high school election. Me, me, me!!!! It’s ….icky. I just finished a biography of Anna Wintour (British-American, best of both worlds) and ….the one thing I can say about this woman, is that she is not Vogue. She’s Cosmopolitan. Not to deride the latter. The genius of SATC was to take the Cosmo girl with the requisite humour, and self-awareness it implies, which ripens into a kind of compassion for herself and a reckoning with the rest of humanity that refuses to take her seriously. It’s how women grow up. In sum: this lady reminds me of Kate.
She was always a C list actress so why are we even giving this B any oxygen?
She knows why people hate her husband, she’s choosing to ignore it
None of this surprises me one bit. This is a woman who carried on a long term affair with a man who tried to have his wife committed. Who treated her so badly that she wound up taking her own life. And then this chick turned around and married him shortly after. That narcissistic frog has always been the prize for her. And she’s not letting him go. I think people need to make peace with the fact that Cheryl Hines is and always has been a garbage human being. Being funny on a TV show doesn’t make someone a good person.
Thank you! This is who Cheryl has always been. And why I never felt sorry for her. She chose this life.
Is she stupid or something? It seems like we are, in fact, watching her get brainwashed in real time. She’s spending all this time in the MAGA echo chamber and seems to have no idea how she sounds? I read a quote yesterday that said MAGA is a cult for imbeciles, so yeah, sounds about right.
On another note, my pharmacy called me to say they have the new flu shots available and I jumped at the chance to get it. Who knows how long it will be available if it gets pulled by Cheryl’s moronic husband?
Grab that shot. I had the flu last month and it was awful. I felt worse than I did when I had Covid. It lasted a week to get over and took two more before I felt fully back to normal.
She’s a dolt. I imagine Larry David wiping his brow and saying “whew, glad I dumped that ditz.
Your husband is literally willing to kill people and you are just like him …… THAT is why we hate you both. It’s not hard to understand, really.
Makes you wonder if the brain worm is contagious
Just the fact that she describes herself as “sitting behind” her husband tells me she’s fully on board with the horrors of the administration. Women will follow and obey and here she is talking up all the things he’s doing to kill people while giving a wide-eyed ‘aww shucks I don’t know’ at any sort of challenge.
Bradley Whitfield said it all –
https://www.newsweek.com/west-wing-bradley-whitford-cheryl-hines-rfk-jr-twitter-viral-1944292
She’s not brainwashed. She willingly walked into that disgusting man’s life and wrapped herself in the maga cult. She’s disgusting.
Let’s be real. She married and continues to stay married to him because of his last name. Doesn’t matter how awful he is. Doesn’t matter that he cheated on her. Doesn’t matter that just being with him will completely destroy her reputation and career. She’s a member of the Kennedy family and I guess in that vacuous skull of hers, it’s all worth it and it’ll pay off in the long run. Defending him and what he’s doing and then sh*t-talking his relatives and everyone who has called her out is not going to adhere her to anyone but the worst people. May her book tank and her career never recover. We don’t need to survive any more ghouls.
Oh for pete’s sake…just read the interview…I can’t with this idiot. Seeing red right now. Soooo not in the mood for this nonsense right now…I’ll see myself out of the comments section.
Just you wait until the next pandemic hits, and it will. You and your vile freak of a eugenics-believing husband will carry the weight of responsibility. Read this Cheryl… https://hsph.harvard.edu/news/next-pandemic-not-if-but-when/
This is a terrible thing to say but I hope and pray that someone she loves (child, grandchild) succumbs to the next pandemic or to a cancer that could have been cured if her terrible husband hadn’t tanked the research. Karma, do your job.
All this…and I think she still has grand delusions of being First Lady and the next Camelot. They also look like 2 people who barely tolerate each other in pictures. But now that she’s MAGA I’m sure the RNC will buy cases of her book, ie Trump Jr., so she can claim it’s a best seller.
It has been so painful to watch her public persona get so MAGA. I had a parasocial relationship with her and Tig Notaro based on their hilarious podcast circa 2020-22 ish… she did not seem like a moron at all, very witty, seemingly open and self-aware, and she and Tig alternated as “straight man” in the comedy bits. I listened to them weekly for 2 years! Obviously they have separated professionally (years ago) – I assume personally as well – but this hit me hard. I have read about people becoming estranged from their MAGA close family members… that’s a bit how this feels for me. 🙁
Tig was recently on the Handsome podcast and apparently went off about a friend who had inexplicably changed sides on just about everything. Lots of people speculating now she was referring to Cheryl.
I always imagined that these kind of people/ failed, has been celebrities/ do this maga stuff for the paycheck.
But she’s just off a popular TV show. Does she have a drug problem or a gambling problem? What is wrong with her? Robert Kennedy is repulsive. And eager to humiliate her publicly with other women. He is a failed human being. Not to mention his plans for killing millions of people.
It all does seem very strange.
She’s a privileged person with money and means to leave this cheating old catcher’s mitt of a lunatic. She stays. And that speaks volumes.
This reminds me of how I have seen a million and one essays/articles/podcasts/deep dives of liberals trying to understand maga. I have never seen the reverse. The total incuriosity about anything. She’s baffled by her husband’s family members’ comments – no, “I tried with them but we didn’t have common ground” or anything close. Just a blasé “how strange, we don’t even see them”.
The lack of situational awareness here… staggering… live in that bubble CH
I am so tired of any speculation that Cheryl has been brainwashed, thats shes “not that person.” She consigned all the hatefulness when she chose to get involved w married RKJ and help torment his wife at the time. It’s like the bs spun about Melania, “blink twice if you need help,” etc. These are grown women, they KNOW & UNDERSTAND and ACCEPT what their partners do. I suspect they share the same values, bc neither woman has gone against the fascist grain. It’s like people who didnt vote last election – their non-decision was definitely a decision. They keep trying to play up their neutrality,but you can’t be in bed with Nazis and sadists and be a neutral party.
“It’s so weird, rather strange, so odd, so bizarre, so surprising…” Are those going to be her go-to statements? If so, can the interviews just stop now? I don’t think there’s anything of value there.
Oh she understands. She doesn’t like it, but she understands.