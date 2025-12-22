“Bowen Yang said goodbye to SNL rather suddenly this weekend” links

Bowen Yang rather suddenly announced his exit from Saturday Night Live in the middle of the season. This past weekend was his final show. [Socialite Life]
Maya Hawke’s fantastic Prada coat. [Go Fug Yourself]
Are Harry Styles & Zoe Kravitz engaged? I doubt it. [Just Jared]
Review of Is This Thing On? It stars Will Arnett & my nemesis Laura Dern. [LaineyGossip]
More discourse for Heated Rivalry. [Pajiba]
Sarah Paulson as Aileen Wuornos. Eh. [OMG Blog]
Ariana Grande’s latest princess dress. [RCFA]
NCIS: Tony & Ziva got canceled. [Seriously OMG]
Akira won $1.75 million. [Starcasm]
Rest in peace, James Ransone. [Hollywood Life]
Sex workers have some heartwarming stories. [Buzzfeed]
What!? This is the first I’ve even heard of the Tony and Ziva spinoff!! Dammit, I am totally the target audience for that!!
Also, I am so sad about Bowen. He’s the best! I hope he has something else lined up.
My mom is a huge fan of NCIS franchise and a huge Tony/Ziva shipper and she didn’t like the series that much, to be honest. I told her it was cancelled and her response was she wasn’t surprised.
I would’ve been into it maybe 8 years ago? Especially before hearing about Weatherly’s harassment case from his Bull show. Now I’m not interested.
Bowen has been my favorite part of SNL since he started. His departure is going to leave a void.
Unrelated: There’s been an image of Sam Elliot running on the lower right of this screen, with a link on that website to a film he was in in 1972, called Frogs. You have to check it out. I haven’t watched the whole film yet, by Sam in tight jeans at about 20 minutes in…DAMN!
Agreed. He started as a writer and made cast. 7 years is a good run. Apparently he wanted to leave at the end of last season but agreed to stay on a bit during the last shuffle. SNL really needs to introduce more diversity into their cast asap.
Agreed on all counts.
If you can find it, the ever-hunky Mr. Elliott also made a movie called “Lifeguard” a few years after Frogs. Mid-1970’s, men’s swimsuits, on the beach.
Re Tony & Ziva
I wish Michael Weatherly all that he deserves.
My husband knew MW at a private boarding school in western Mass. He was a d*ck then, too.
Exactly. May he never work again.
I dunno Harry and Zoe always made a lot of sense to me. I wouldn’t be surprised if they are engaged
I was actually surprised Bowen was even coming back this season. So to have him back for a 1/2 season was a nice gift to the fans to have even that.
I haven’t been super impressed by the new cast members so far. Losing Bowen who has carried many episodes on his back for the last few years. As the only bright spot in SNL Will leave a big hole in the remainder of season 51.
I think they’re ok but the writing has just been really poor and without strong players like Ego and Heidi it really did leave a hole. The newcomers need time and the old ones are just not strong enough in their own right to hold down the fort. I think Ashley has been filling in but she can’t do it herself. I like that Jeremy guy and think Ben is not bad and won’t be cut. Dunno about Jane and Veronica but Cam and that other dude are definitely not lasting past this season imo.
I loved James Ransone in The Wire and in Generation Kill. He was an immensely talented actor gone way too soon. I was so sad to read about his death, and I really feel for his wife and children 💔
Agree, @Peanut Butter, he was so talented.
I don’t know why he would do it but you know who I think would be a great host?: Prince Harry
OMG I would pay folding money to see that! He would definitely rock it. And… while we’re fantasizing, what if they got Meghan too?! Ratings would be through the roof!
They could just drink rosé and eat jam butties for half an hour and we would all be tuning in.
Santa Lorne, can we have this for NYE? Please?
Cute final skit. Bowen Yang will forever be the iceberg that sank the Titanic for me. And that baby hippo, Moo Deng!
And that is a fantastic coat on Maya!
Sorry another SNL comment I obviously care too much about the show since I grew up with it… but did anyone see how James Austin can SING?!?? His Trump is so tired and he should do more stuff like that.
I watched the Pee Wee Herman doc recently and Paul told the story of his SNL audition and how as a star of the Groundlings he thought he had it in the bag. But then he saw Gilbert Godfried and knew there was only room for 1 of their “type”. Same thing happened with Jim Carrey vs. Dana Carvey. Then his bestie Phil Hartman made it on. I think SNL is still a big enough deal to launch a career and Bowen definitely got that boost. He of course won’t be a traditional lead but he can absolutely continue doing his own thing or get casted in a series (maybe even as the lead, why not?). Point being it was the right time to leave and it does feel a bit like a sinking ship. If anyone should leave it’s Lorne
I grew up with it too. i would sneakily stay up and watch it back in the ‘70s when I didn’t even get all of the jokes!
Bowen is brilliant and I suspect we will see more of him. I also want to shout out to Pete Davidson, who was the best part of Weekend Update every time he was on. Sorry to the other dudes.
I know they’re not supposed to break character, but he was also extremely funny every time he did that.
And… Gilda Radner. RIP. Forever so brilliant, talented, and sweet.
Lorne and the writers did a great job for a long time! I have to respect that even if I disagreed with some choices.
Bowen leaving is a bit of a shock, even tho we were warned. He’s going to slay in his next thing!
I loved Phil Hartman. Of all the deaths of SNL cast members that one hurt the most. And they all hurt. His “Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer” is one of my favorite SNL sketches of all time.
I hope that Bowen Yang (and Heidi Gardener and Ego, too) get lots of work so we see them regularly. They are fantastic and really made the 2020s SNL.
Murphy has to be stopped.
He was so funny on Awkwafina’s (sp.?) show. Why is he giving it up?
It’s like I’m a homing pigeon for everything Heated Rivalry related. The criticism of the show that it doesn’t go into detail with why these characters are all heavily closeted has been discussed ad nauseum at this point, with various camps refusing to acknowledge the fact that the writer and director have addressed it.
Suffice it to say, it’s along the same vein as Dan Levy took with Schitt’s Creek. (Side note: Thank you, Canada, for your outstanding Queer shows that are filled with love, not hate.) It’s 2025, we all know what internalized homophobia is, and why male dominated professional sports are not a safe space for gay athletes. We for sure know why a Russian athlete would never be safe revealing they are bi-sexual. It feels like a performative hunt to criticize something that is bringing a whole lot of happiness to an utterly shit year. We don’t need to see Queer people being abused to know it still happens everywhere.
Long live Heated Rivalry, it’s delightful!