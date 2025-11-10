Kensington Palace misspelled ‘veterans’ on their Remembrance Sunday post

Two weeks ago, the New Statesman’s cover story was an argument for the abolition of the British monarchy. One of the magazine’s many arguments was that the heir to the throne, Prince William, is borderline illiterate or simply refuses to read. Last week, William “responded” to that criticism by posing with some papers on a private plane in Brazil, like we should be impressed by his “I’m studying some written words” face. William then skipped the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday evening, but he did manage to get out of bed for Remembrance Sunday. William and Kate’s office dutifully posted a video from the Cenotaph wreath-laying. And KP’s staff misspelled “veterans” in their post.
I screengrabbed the tweet this morning and I’m shocked that it’s still up (as of this writing). I’m not a great speller either, that’s why I’m grateful for spell-check. There’s spell-check within the Twitter app as well, which makes this incredibly weird. I would have understood if there was a misspelling and they quickly deleted and reposted with “veterans” spelled correctly. Sh-t happens, people make mistakes, words get misspelled all the time. But to leave it up for 21-plus hours? When it’s the word “veterans” and the post is about Remembrance? And the heir to the throne was too lazy to attend the Festival of Remembrance AND the VJ Day anniversary? It reads as “we don’t really give a sh-t.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
Kate needs to borrow Melania’s coat.
You had one job PR person pretending to be Will&Kate! Wow…..Joking aside William is certainly laissez-faire about everything – including veterans – and it’s obviously trickling down to their staff…
There’s a reason he earned the nick name Dim Bill on his recent trip to Brazil :).
lol 😂 you can’t make this shit up with these numpties. Apparently nobody at KP bothers to READ what they write.
That or minion staff gets paid so poorly and Willy is going to be king anyway, no one cares.
Willy couldn’t get out of bed because he is depressed that he had to say bye to his boo after a glorious week of Jasoning
Hilarious comment but yuck. 🤮
No one wants to think about Peg doing it with anybody
Keen shows off that ring.
Why is Kate wearing a crucifix, never seen her do that before and will know William “doesn’t do god.”
I don’t know — but, to me, it looks similar to some that multiple MAGA women in the spotlight often wear. Maybe she actually enjoyed the recent state dinner.
She’s had that diamond cross pendant for ages (at least 20 years) and actually wears it quite often.
Why did Kate tuck a doily into her collar?
A jabot definitely looks weird with that jacket.
I thought it was a jabot at first but jabots are attached to a collar. This is a fauxbo—a lace scarf tucked into the top of her coat. Truly ridiculous.
Trying to camouflage her rapidly aging neck would be my guess.
She’s trying to make over accessorizing fetch!
Maybe she’s starting to drool now & that’s for quick touch ups. 🤷♀️
KP is really this unprofessional and incompetent, the illiterate future king should at least make sure the people they employ are literate enough to catch misspellings and grammar mistakes.
William seems to always want something to be his thing or Harry’s thing. Maybe he’s sees veterans as Harry’s thing and so feels apathetic about it? Even though, obviously he can show support for veterans too. It’s not a contest and never has been, and yet he tends to frame things in that way. But he’s never been this blah about it and I’m pretty sure he has shown support for them in the past. So I don’t know why he’s started being all wishy-washy about it now. Bw skipping the Remembrance concert and vj day, it’s bizarre.
@Jais could it be that “stable genius” Dim Bill is huffy with his ENTIRE family for stealing HIS limelight last week? The consistent theme of Dim Bill’s public service is RESENTMENT and RELUCTANT. Dude only does what he wants to, when he wants too and enjoys pass agg nonsense at public events to annoy his dad as much as possible!
So his “team” couldn’t even be arsed to proofread a 3-line tweet? Not even one person bothered to check it?
That speaks volumes.
Yet those same people tell us time and time again that William should be in charge of the IGs! SMH
One of the recent criticisms of Billy has been his lack of religious, umm, interest. He isn’t spiritual at all, and he will be head of the CoE. Looks like Keen is trying to show she is in charge of the heir’s religious training.
I posted a response on Twitter, and had to rewrite “veterns” twice due to spell check wanting veterans. You have to work hard to be that stupid and that careless. It’s like English isn’t their native language.
Yes, it usually takes a lot of effort to turn off or override auto-spell-check in modern software.
Lest we forget how to spell veterans. Eejits.
The post is still up.
Yikes. Its just so careless. And sure, people make mistakes, especially if you’re typing in a hurry (I’ve read some comments of mine on here after the edit window passed and there are so many missed words and typos lol), but this is presumably someone’s job – to post these videos with the comments and to spell check. I make silly mistakes on here but not at work bc I take an extra 30 seconds to read an email or whatever before sending it. and I’m not the future head of state talking about one of the most solemn days in my annual calendar.
Spell veterans correctly. Or at the very least for the love of god delete the post and put up a new one!!!
They don’t care, so their staff doesn’t have to care.
I wonder why it’s still posted. You’d think someone has already pointed the misspelling out to their office.
Am I the only one who hopes his staff did this to him on purpose?
You are not!
It’s not just the spelling — the entire thing reads like a run-on statement. These people, and those who work for them, are a bunch of lazy, mediocre, and incompetent individuals.
Eh, it’s not a misspelling it’s just a typo. Sure, it indicates lack of care, lack of double-checking your work, but nothing more than that. It’s not like attempting to read the Oath to the Constitution at a football game (why??) and completely mess it up when the words are right there in front of you. 😏
Worse to me is that he said it was an honor to be there ‘with’ other members of the royal family but ‘in front of’ veterans & their families. In front of? Veterans & their families could have been & should have been included in the ‘with’. Or is this all just a performance for you, Billie & Katiekins?
As KC and AMB stated above, this “misspelling” appears to be deliberate, rather than “just a typo.” It appears KP staff either completely turned off any spell check features in all of the apps they used to post this Xwit, or they deliberately and intentionally overrode all spell check or autocorrect features in all of the apps they used. Regardless of whatever Willy and Kitty’s staff of 60+ got up to during this memorial time, I would argue that a “typo” is a “misspelling,” especially given the context.
But they were busy! They had to freak out that Meghan didn’t wear a poppy!
”…along other members of the Royal Family and in front of veterans and their families…”
Aside from the fact that it is a poorly constructed sentence, this apparent freudian slip shows beyond a doubt that all this show of respect for veterans and the military is entirely performative. And for a future king to lump the reigning king in with “other members of the royal family” is disrespectful and ignorant to boot. If William himself wrote the statement, he needs to work on his writing skills. If his staff wrote it, they incompetent.
How is this even a story? Jesus
The black dress for the evening show is screaming 1980s Laura Ashley. I had a similar one in navy blue velvet with a white collar. The Victorian cosplay is hilarious. Poor George. His expression says it all.