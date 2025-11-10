Kensington Palace misspelled ‘veterans’ on their Remembrance Sunday post

Two weeks ago, the New Statesman’s cover story was an argument for the abolition of the British monarchy. One of the magazine’s many arguments was that the heir to the throne, Prince William, is borderline illiterate or simply refuses to read. Last week, William “responded” to that criticism by posing with some papers on a private plane in Brazil, like we should be impressed by his “I’m studying some written words” face. William then skipped the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday evening, but he did manage to get out of bed for Remembrance Sunday. William and Kate’s office dutifully posted a video from the Cenotaph wreath-laying. And KP’s staff misspelled “veterans” in their post.

I screengrabbed the tweet this morning and I’m shocked that it’s still up (as of this writing). I’m not a great speller either, that’s why I’m grateful for spell-check. There’s spell-check within the Twitter app as well, which makes this incredibly weird. I would have understood if there was a misspelling and they quickly deleted and reposted with “veterans” spelled correctly. Sh-t happens, people make mistakes, words get misspelled all the time. But to leave it up for 21-plus hours? When it’s the word “veterans” and the post is about Remembrance? And the heir to the throne was too lazy to attend the Festival of Remembrance AND the VJ Day anniversary? It reads as “we don’t really give a sh-t.”

Each year it is an honour to take part in Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in London alongside other members of the Royal Family and in front of veterns and their families. Lest We Forget. pic.twitter.com/PupuFVOOeL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 9, 2025