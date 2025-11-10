Starbucks apologizes for shortages of viral $29.95 Bearista cup

This was the line at my Starbucks to get the new Bearista cup…. We only got 6 of them and people waited over night for them…. I'm glad I didn't work this morning… #starbucks #holidaylaunch #bearista #barista pic.twitter.com/eT8y8pIsbS — Silas (@Silas_Ottx) November 6, 2025



My dog My Guy and I were on a lovely morning walk yesterday when we came upon a Missing sign… for a Labubu. My Guy and I were dumbfounded; me by another instance of fad insanity, and My Guy over the fact that we had stopped for no apparent good reason. I bring this up because if Labubu and Stanley Cups had a baby, it would be this story: last week Starbucks rolled out their holiday menu and merch. Among the latter is their 20-ounce glass Bearista Cold Cup, a reusable glass cup in the shape of a teddy bear. It seems Starbucks teased the sh-t out of the Bearista online, because people camped outside stores in the wee hours to get their hands on these limited edition cups that go for $29.95 a bear. Only the coffee company took the “limited” part a little too far, as people were complaining all over social media that stores were woefully under-supplied. Like Starbucks coffee itself, the outrage was so bitter that the company issued an apology for the shortages:

Starbucks spox speaks: “The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations,” a Starbucks spokesperson told us. “Despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast.” They added, “We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused.” Starbucks did not return our request for clarification on how many Bearistas are being supplied to each store and how frequently they’ll be restocked. Still, they did say that customers can expect “more exciting merchandise coming this holiday season.” ‘Real consequences’: “I find it quite disappointing that a big company like Starbucks would release a new collection that clearly generates hype and inevitably, frustration,” one wrote. “I’m sorry, but this time the disappointment has real consequences. There are plenty of alternatives out there, and many of us feel let down.” Multiple attempts: “I went to four stores (first one opened at 4:30), saw the barista put out two cups and then right as the clock struck 4:30 before opening the doors, went and purchased both of them before and acted like they didn’t get any at the store,” a user shared. “The other three I went to only got one in stock and one store didn’t get any. This was all before 5:30 in the morning.” “I got up at 4 a.m. and drove to a location that specifically said it would have this cup. I was first in line, they didn’t have it. i drove to four more locations, none of them had it and said they never did,” someone wrote. “If you are going to excite people over this then make sure ALL stores have supply. so many people are disappointed.” Stores were only sent 1-2 Bearistas? Many fans claimed that the stores they went to were “sold out” of the cups — and some locations were only stocking one or two Bearista cups per store. “Why do we hype these up, then give stores only one or two to sell? Our store literally received one bear cup,” one person commented. “Not cool marketing, Starbucks, to only have one to two at each store and allow your baristas to buy them before customers. You should have had additional stock for your baristas and at least 10 to 20 for each store,” someone said.

There comes a time in every consumer’s life when a line of barcode is crossed, when the boxes of product are stacked against us so steeply that we are forced to call out the injustice we see. And by java, that time is now and its name is Bearista! Oh my latte. The righteous sense of grievance is killing me, y’all. The world is on fire and we’re maybe/probably witnessing the fall of the American experiment, but Starbucks not stocking enough bear-shaped cups is really the last iced coffee straw and there WILL be CONSEQUENCES! And you see why I said Bearista was the baby of Labubu and Stanley Cup, yes? Cause it’s like a Labubu-shaped Stanley Cup. Plus the same problems of brawls to obtain them, employees getting early access, and uber expensive resales. For, once again, a beverage cup. If only democrats could package voting as a limited edition water bottle, maybe then we’d get consistent high turnout.