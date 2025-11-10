Kim Kardashian didn’t pass the California Bar exam, she plans to retake it

Months ago, we learned that Kim Kardashian had completed her “law studies” course. Not to be confused with actual law school – Kim does not have a JD (Juris Doctor) degree, she has what amounts to a certificate of completion for her makeshift law studies. Still, that certificate was enough to get her a place to take the California Bar Exam, which she did about two months ago. She just got the results back in recent days. She did not pass. Which isn’t a huge surprise, considering Kim was literally just talking about how she used ChatGPT for “legal advice” on her law exams.

Kim Kardashian says she’s “not a lawyer yet.” Months after taking the California bar exam on July 29 and July 30, the SKIMS founder and reality star, 45, revealed her results on Saturday, Nov. 8. In a candid Instagram Stories post, Kim shared that she failed to pass the exam — but is still determined to achieve her goal. “Well…I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” she wrote. “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination.” “Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Failing short isn’t failure – it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let’s go!” she added. Given just twice per year, the California bar exam consists of five one-hour essay questions, one 90-minute performance test and 200 multiple-choice questions. According to the California State Bar’s website, approximately 16,000 people take the exam each year. The two-day test is rigorous, with a pass rate of 63.6% for those who took the exam in February.

For some reason, I always had the belief that the California Bar was “easier” compared to some other states’ bar exams. Isn’t New York’s Bar notoriously difficult? Let me look it up… while New York’s Bar exam is supposed to be really tough, California actually has the hardest exam, at least according to Google. So… Kim flunked a hard test after cheating and using AI on some of her law-studies tests. It is what it is. The only nice thing I’ll say is that it’s good that she’s not dissuaded – she’ll probably keep retaking the Bar until she passes. Study harder next time, Kim!