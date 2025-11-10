Princess Kate repeated a Catherine Walker coat for Remembrance Sunday

I used to get mad when the Princess of Wales repeated a black coat for Remembrance Sunday. It felt like, hey, this is one of the big dates on your calendar, just buy a new black coat. But honestly, Kate now has so many black coats and they only get pulled out for Remembrance events and the occasional funeral, so why not just stick with the pieces she already has? That’s what she did this year – she re-wore a Catherine Walker coat, the same one she wore for Remembrance Sunday in 2022. She did change the way she styled it though – she added a prissy, Victorian-looking lace ruffle and jabot, which I assume is part of the dress (or Victorian dressing gown) she’s wearing underneath the coat. Kate also wore pearl earrings (the Bahrain pearl-and-diamond ones she consistently borrows) and a poppy crafted by Izzy Ager of Lock & Co. I also think Kate’s hat is new? The hat is doing the most to obscure the fact that Kate’s eyebrows look insane, like she drew them on with a Sharpie.

Below, I’m including more photos from the Remembrance Sunday wreath-laying at the Cenotaph. Prince William actually turned up to the Cenotaph after skipping the Festival of Remembrance the night before. William looked pretty grim about it too – honestly, in nearly every photo I saw of him, he looked absolutely disgusted. What a weird energy to bring to Remembrance Sunday? Of course, Kate and Camilla had a weird energy on the balcony too – they were gossiping and giggling and there’s a really weird “wiglets at dawn” photo where they’re facing each other. Sophie (the Duchess of Edinburgh) was also on a balcony, and I assume Prince Edward was on the ground with the other men.