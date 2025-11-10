Mail: Prince Harry is ‘fed up with being paraded’ around LA by his wife

Here’s an incomplete list of the guests at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, which was hosted at Jeff Bezos’ LA mansion: Oprah, Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, Tommy Hilfiger, Ryan Murphy, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Jimmy Iovine, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Kathy Hilton, Miranda Kerr, Martha Stewart, Jay-Z, Gayle King, Vanessa Bryant, Vin Diesel, and obviously, all of Kris’s children. But it’s the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s presence at the party which has gotten the most attention. Because how dare THEY! How dare they hang out with friends and acquaintances at an A-list event, how dare they prove yet again that they are not pariahs in Hollywood, despite the British media’s insistence that “Hollywood hates them.” So when all of those talking points are blown up in one glamorous appearance, what’s left? This old chestnut: Harry hates his wife, despite all evidence to the contrary! I’m loath to give any attention to Tom Bower, but these are clearly the palace talking points because so many sites picked it up:
Prince Harry seemed ‘fed up of being paraded’ and could not ‘stage the rictus’ grin as he attended Kris Jenner’s star-studded 70th birthday party, a royal expert has told the Daily Mail. The Duke of Sussex failed to raise a smile as he walked hand-in-hand with his beaming wife Meghan Markle as they made their way to the James Bond-themed soiree in Beverly Hills.
Harry, 41, had a stern expression on his face as he headed into Jeff Bezos’s $165million mansion, with a poppy pinned to his black tuxedo, to rub shoulders with A-listers and tech moguls. Meanwhile, a poppy-less Meghan, 44, trailed close behind, grinning from ear-to-ear, in a skin-tight black top and wrap skirt on the eve of Remembrance Sunday.
Royal author Tom Bower said securing an invitation to the Kardashian birthday bash would have been a ‘big plus’ for Meghan. But he said ‘it’s noticeable that Harry is unable to stage the rictus smile which actress Meghan always displays for the cameras’.
He told the Daily Mail: ‘He looks fed up being paraded, one day at sports match and on another day at a celeb party. Clearly, he is now worried what revenge his brother might one day carry out against himself and his ambitious wife.’
The Sussexes had last year ‘noticeably’ not been invited to Bezos’s 60th birthday party, which was held near their Montecito home. But Mr Bower says Meghan has ‘ordered her staff to secure invitations for major celebrity events’ in ‘her desperation to be noticed’.
‘The Duchess has become not so much a guest-for-hire but a guest searching for publicity,’ he said. ‘And this time she has landed a major party trophy. For the first time, she is mixing with A-list celebs. That’s a great coup for a Duchess searching for security and approval.’
A core tenet of the Deranger Philosophy is “believe what I say and not your lying eyes.” The self-styled body language experts have been in the trenches for months (years, really), trying and failing to convince people that Harry looked miserable when he cupped his wife’s ass at the Project Healthy Minds gala, or that Harry clearly hates his wife when they enjoyed Game 4 of the World Series in the Dodgers owners’ box. And now Harry clearly loathes the fact that he HAS to attend an A-list party and hold Meghan’s hand! Where is all of this commentary when the other brother swats away his wife’s hands or when he looks disgusted at his wife’s attempts to grope him in public?
So bower thinks it better for harry to be paraded around and missed around by scooter. Bower needs to get over it harry and Meghan are happily married. Bower ignores how the heir skips out on work.
Edit bossed around
That’s what I was thinking. He is probably tired.
Also Meghan and the Kardashians are friends. She wouldn’t have had to “secure” an invitation. Her mom was probably there also.
I would rather go work at McDonald’s or clean the floor for a living that do what these people in the rota or rota adjacent rat do for a living!
vs, I agree. Their work is soul destroying.
Yes, I’m sure Harry ran straight to the Fail and Tom Bower to tell them how he felt. This is ridiculous.
And I’m sure Meghan’s ‘staff’ are in regular contact with Bower to tell him what parties Meghan wants to be invited to. The thing is, even if all this was true (I don’t believe it is for one moment) so what. They are private citizens who cares if Meghan wants to go to parties, who cares if Harry doesn’t like celebrity parties (I don’t believe harry would go if he didn’t want to be there he’s not a child). Andrew has been accused of serious crimes and Bower is talking like networking in Hollywood is the true crime. These people are insane.
Bower always is ridiculous.
He is pure nasty.
Whatever one may think about H&M attending the party, the fact of the matter is that they attended it, and neither of them had a gun to their head. I really doubt that this one party (one of the few parties that they’ve seen “publicly” attending) is going to be the straw that breaks the camels back. Or that there’s even any weight on the camel’s back at all.
The article itself says they weren’t invited to Bezo’s birthday party. They are clearly not part of his inner circle and have no desire to be. They attended Kris Jenner’s party because it was a massive Hollywood networking event attended by tons of A-listers. And they went as an add on to an event they were already attending in L.A.
Nothing the article says is even damning. It uses the voice of outrage while saying nothing outrageous.
Well, when it comes to resting bitch face and rictus smiles, nobody can beat William and Kate.
But my “body language” read is that Harry looks tired, not fed up. It seems like the Baby2Baby gala was their major event – a fundraiser, speeches honoring Serena Williams, videos of the California fires and firefighters, cocktails and food. I can imagine they left before the after party and dropped into Kris’s birthday party. And I can imagine Harry thinking “a couple of tours round the room and then I’m ready to call it a night.”
Also didn’t he just get back from Toronto?
Okay Tom, if you say sooooo . So while Harry was busy enjoying his favorite smell after the party, his wife I mean . Lol Tom was what , coming up with fanficion in his basement? If I were Tom, I would spend my time worrying more about if I have enough Depends and not if Harry can’t keep his hands off his wife . Meghan is not the desperate one . That’s Kate and Willy
Not only that, but there are many photographs of Prince Harry SMILING and looking relaxed as he and the princess entered the birthday bash. The UK media just did as they always do: cherry-picked photographs to sell a narrative to their biased audiences, much as they did today, taking a photo of a dry-eyed Kate flashing the ring near her face for maximum effect and blaring a headline that she shed tears for the king.
They had to walk through a throng of paparazzi and press, taking as many photos as possible of the (really impressive) guests. Harry always looks stressed when he has to walk through a crowd of cameras and blinding flashlights. He looked downright pi**ed when they left and all the cameras flashed into their car. Understandable.
There were plenty of friends at the party, easy to avoid the people you don’t want to hang around with. They could spend the night with Tyler, Oprah, Beyonce, I think I also spotted Orlando. Meghan might have exchanged words with Martha.
William would give anything to be invited to such a star studded event.
As always, it’s projection. Who actually constantly has a stern expression? Who actually has a ricuts smile that he’s unable to stage? Who actually looks fed up every time they are at an event? Who actually looks upset/frustrated/angry at his wife and never looks happy in her presence and doesn’t want to do events with her?
Ding ding ding, it’s the Scooter king. And Bower and all the rest of them know it.
These people always write and say the opposite of what our eyes show us. No one walks around with a smile on their face all of the time, but if anything his description is better suited for Kate and William than it is for Harry and Meghan. There are photos of him and her smiling throughout the night at both gatherings. This narrative has never made sense because Harry has always shown himself to be very strong minded and capable regardless of the circumstances or who he’s with. They both have recently gone to places together and alone, so it’s stupid to assume that Harry doesn’t have the autonomy to not go somewhere that he doesn’t want to go to. William has gone on how many ES trips without Kate who is physically capable of going? William continues to miss any event honoring veterans unless he gets to play dress up, so why no mention about the optics of Williams missing Saturdays Remembrance event or the event honoring veterans for Army Corp and VJ Day? They always like to flip their outrage about what Meghan should or shouldn’t do even though she was forced out and not appreciated when she was there, but ignore the failures of the royals there who refuse to work for the taxpayer funding that they receive.
Because in some photos taken of Prince Harry he does not have a smile on his face this suggest nothing. Those gutter rats are reeking of desperation at this point. Imagine a whole ass old man suggesting Meghan is begging for invitation to events. Those gutter rats are angry the Sussexes are living their lives on their own terms and a supportive husband accompany his wife to various events. The party the Sussexes attended was Kris Jenner’s. What does this have to do with Jeff Bezos? Probably not friends with Bezos which is a good thing. Those gutter rats are just miserable and want the Sussexes to be as miserable as they are because the monarchy they support is imploding in real time. They have a dim heir, an even dimmer heir wife and a dying King.
Umm, you can see Harry smiling in the photos while holding his wife’s hand. In some pics, he looks serious and in others he is smiling. I don’t see misery on his face jeez. It’s fair if people are not feeling the Bezos of it all. But Sykes bringing out Tom Bower of all people to make up some extremely nasty and misogynistic narratives about Meghan is some desperado measures. Again, Harry is smiling and holding his wife’s hand. But sure let’s talk about the ambitious wife who is desperate to be seen. Well, what I see is a sexy and hot couple holding hands. Meghan’s velvet bow shoes are cute as hell and apparently Harry has a velvet jacket too and somehow make it works.
Yeah I’ve seen quite a few pictures of him actually smiling, so I’m not understanding him being fed up. Also, why do they act like he has absolutely no agency. Meghan has gone to plenty of events by herself, if he didn’t want to go he wouldn’t. She just went to Paris by herself. It’s so bizarre how they need him to be unhappy and unfulfilled.
Also I see that a lot of people are upset about the supposed Bezos connections, but was he actually at the party or was it just hosted at his mansion because it’s somewhere to rent out that was big enough for all the people that they invited? I read it was 300 people, so I imagine there’s only a few spaces where it could be a completely private venue and handle that amount of people.
I’m going to assume he was there as it was his house, lol, but who knows with rich people? The kardashians were all at the Venice wedding so I’m going to assume he had no prob being at the party that was being hosted for them at his house. Bc they’re friends. Zuckerberg was there too as a guest. And ew I can’t with either of them. Zuckerberg or Bezos. In my dream world, those two men would be social pariahs but that’s just not the case. At best, maybe someone at one of these parties could convince them to do some good. But i don’t even have high hopes for that. My ire is for those guys.
An excellent question. I haven’t read anywhere that Bezos and/or Lauren were at the party, just that he “graciously offered the venue” to Kris. And you know that if Lauren had been there she would have upstaged everyone with some lavish 24K Goldfinger outfit – there would have been photos everywhere.
Kris and Lauren Sanchez Bezos go waaaaay back as girlfriends. So I imagine Lauren was there somewhere, but as much as I don’t care for some of the guests I saw on the list, and as much as it pains me to say it, Kris Jenner is a force and a connector in culture/business. She made a lot outta very little. So I was not surprised to see Oprah, Zuck, Bill Gates, Martha Stewart, etc. pay their birthday tributes. Someday I will write an essay with my (race, class, gender) analysis of the Kardashian effect. BTW, I wonder how many women were there whom photographers confused with KJ sisters due to the face work!
Rictus grin? Sorry only Can’t does that!’ He looks happy to me and I believe my eyes over the lies that are told! Harry is living his best life and that is very unsettling to salt isle lol.
Yeah, the use of “rictus” just tells me this idiot is a fan of Kaiser and CB. They are specifically trying to work people up with this one. Nice try
Didn’t Tom actually follow them to Invictus.He needs to leave them alone.
That’s Harry’s ‘bodyguard’ expression. He always looks tense when he’s walking with Meghan past photographers and crowds. I don’t blame him.
Agree, that’s his bodyguard expression mixed in with some bemusement at all the cameras along with some true smiles. But apparently he’s fed up with Meghan.
This is so funny. Can you say shifting the goal posts?
First, the UK media are all no one likes them and Hollywood is snubbing them.
And now H&M are out and about, they’ve switched seamlessly to Harry hates it and Meghan is forcing him to socialise.
It’s as if they expect us all to have the memory of a goldfish.
I guess the UK Media are used to the attention span of the British public. Since Harry and Meg get criticized no matter what they do, I hope they continue to attend whatever events they wish to attend for whatever reasons. One ridiculous article tried to suggest that they had “crashed the event”. As if.
Meghan is close friends with Tracy and Brian Robbins, the President and CEO of Paramount, and is also friendly with Ted Sarandos and his wife. I doubt she needs to ask her staff to beg for invitations. The Jendashians must be ecstatic that Meghan and Harry attended Kris Jenner’s birthday party after the Baby2Baby gala.
Yeah it was a tone deaf & bad choice to go to a Trump supporting billionaire’s party for all the reasons many of us said on the other post.
That said Harry is a grownass adult who makes his own decisions. Blaming Meghan for a choice they both made is idiotic but par for the course for these guys
Scooter with his rapport with Trump would have wanted to go to the Gatsby party. What about me he cries
Just because Bezos and Zuckerberg gave Trump money doesn’t mean they support Trump. All billionaires are ruthless and will back whoever they think is going to win because business interests are paramount.
Since WHEN is Kris Jenner a “Trump supporting billionaire”??? Harry and Meghan attended Kris Jenner’s birthday party. That’s it. That the party was held at Bezos’ property does not make it HIS party, does it? I’m actually side-eyeing the heck out of, and questioning the reading comprehension of all those people “on the other post” who saw that man’s name and worked themselves into a literal froth about this. Seriously.
Peggy must be green with jealousy because Prince Harry gets the invitation and attention so now he’s rage screeching to his propaganda minions..
They even try to shame M for somehow being disrespectful to veterans because she isn’t wearing a poppy and gasp wearing a nice dress the day before Remembrance Day which is an ENGLISH holiday that they wanted her to be no part of as a working royal.
LOL
Tom Bower lives on fantasy island and is a chief deranger. If Harry didn’t want to be there he wouldn’t have gone.
These people sound exactly like my husband’s dumba$$ family. We’ve been married nearly 40 years–longer than anyone alive in our family today–but that doesn’t mean my mother-in-law hasn’t given up hope that someday her baby boy will run away from the mean woman (me) and back home to her. 🙄
I, on the other hand, adore my daughter-in-law, but even if she turns out to be a dud, I will always throw rose petals out for her in gratitude for taking my son off my worried mother’s hands. He’s a good man, for sure, but I sleep a lot better at night because of her. She better not send him back to me!
I’ll do you one better. After my Mom passed, whom I took care of during the pandemic I moved back to Atlanta where I raised my family. My oldest son and his wife begged me to stay with them. It was the best decision because I get to spend time with my grands and there is a lot of them. I was gone for 20 years in Florida and NYC so I only saw them at holidays and summer. I’m so grateful to my DIL for allowing me to stay because husband’s should always side with their wives. We get along great and I know I won’t be alone in my winter season.
“For the first time, she is mixing with A-list celebs.”
Sure, Tom. Let’s forget about those many other gatherings with Oprah, Beyonce, Serena WIlliams, Kevin Costner …
I, for one, would have a murderous expression on my face if I were anywhere in the vicinity of Bezos much less in his house. It sucks that they socialize with him, and it’s a bad look imo.
This is so similar to the ” hat gate ” situation. As Harry said he was invited to the game by the team’s owner and thought it polite to wear the team’s hat. So hear he was invited to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, was he supposed to say sorry I can’t come because it is at Jeff Bezos’s house? How rude would that be? Sometimes so called fans can act just like the derangers, trying to hold Harry to their impossible standards. We now live and operate in a world where short of cutting of contact with everyone, we have have to live!
They are bots or derangers, the swarm is so obvious. Especially all the I support /defend /like BUT people. They’re THE most obvious. Always use that language.
Harry and Meghan look fantastic. The rota rats are scurrying around angrily because they have absolutely no control over H&M. It’s glorious to see. The rats try desperately to cling to some control- “the titles, the titles…”, but the Sussexes continue to live, glow and grow while the rats crawl back to their sewers.
How is the price of Bezos’ mansion relevant; everyone knows how rich he is. These so-called journalists are absolute boors.
I’m guessing that he saved his ‘real’ smiles for the guests at the party and not the press.
They don’t know what to do with themselves over this. Didn’t Page 6 just say Hollywood is tired of them? So now I guess the narrative is Harry is tired of Hollywood or some nonsense. They really don’t know what direction to go with. You can’t say they’re frivolous because their recent charitable events and donations say otherwise, and Meghan is hard at work on her product line and show. They can’t stand them being more visible a d not shrinking, especially with whatever mess and incompetence is happening with the UK royals. Also they both looked really good and they know that too.
Good gods, the old tabloid, “E ain’t smilin!” routine, a Sykes regular bit with paparazzi mega snaps and the hunt for micro expressions that become storylines.
It’s at parties like these where charitable statements can be turned into fund raising efforts by the right person.
I’m British now (dual) so I feel like I can officially say I am so over the way the press patrols the wearing of poppies. I understand the history and the culture and yes it’s a good thing to support veterans, but a “poppyless Meghan” as if it it’s a giant problem? She’s American and she left. Get over it. The whole thing is so stupid.
I agree, and I can share a story with you here. I attended British fee-paying schools as a child. And poorer children were terrorised whenever it was “poppy season” (and Heart foundation fundraising season) because teachers expected students to help them meet targets for the sales of poppies (and heart cards/stamps). They were absolutely cruel to students who could not afford to buy poppies in huge numbers, or any, (and I mean public shaming) and it absolutely put me off having anything to do with poppy-wearing, even though it was a big deal in my family that one of my aunts was born on November 11.
To this day I look at a poppy and shudder. There are many people in the UK who have lost track of WHY people wear poppies, but go on a poppy-shaming mission every year for some weird reason. It is incredibly off-putting.
It is also hypocritical in the extreme that the same British papers who called H+M frauds for wearing poppies last year are clutching their pearls this year because M exercised her right to NOT wear one.
Wait, what? According to him Tyler Perry and Elton John and George Clooney are not A Listers? Even if they haven’t worked in a minute, which they have, they are still more relevant than anyone the Windsors have to hire to hang out with them.
It is ironic, isn’t it, that the Windsor’s can’t get any A list people to their events.
Why does the British press think that the UK has a monopoly on wearing poppies? November 11 itself is a statutory holiday in Canada and on that day, we have remembrance ceremonies and services. This usually occurs around the 11th hour. Everything is done by noon. Poppies appear from November 1st and are worn until after November 11th. Many Canadian lives were sacrificed in both wars. And btw, the famous poem “In Flanders Field” recited at least in Canada every Remembrance Day was written by a Canadian surgeon. I understand that the 11th is also a federal holiday in the US and is known as Veteran’s Day. Surprisingly, Nov.11 is not a holiday in the UK although they observe silence at the 11th hour. They have their big ceremonies on the Saturday before with their Festival of Remembrance and they have Remembrance Sunday. The British Press should really peep out from under their rocks once in a while and acknowledge the rest of the world.
In France it is also held on the 11th, a bank holiday. But no poppies. Although the British community have hand crocheted ones. I assume they can’t get poppies from the RBL.
As a royal, Harry is used to formal wear and parades.
Oh, please. They don’t know a damn thing about these people. Will is actually trying to court celebrities and hang out with them, take them to his tacky , useless vanity project ( excluding his wife, whom he hates). Will would be thrilled to go to a Bezos party and swan around like he was an It Boy.