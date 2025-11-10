Mail: Prince Harry is ‘fed up with being paraded’ around LA by his wife

Here’s an incomplete list of the guests at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, which was hosted at Jeff Bezos’ LA mansion: Oprah, Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, Tommy Hilfiger, Ryan Murphy, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Jimmy Iovine, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Kathy Hilton, Miranda Kerr, Martha Stewart, Jay-Z, Gayle King, Vanessa Bryant, Vin Diesel, and obviously, all of Kris’s children. But it’s the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s presence at the party which has gotten the most attention. Because how dare THEY! How dare they hang out with friends and acquaintances at an A-list event, how dare they prove yet again that they are not pariahs in Hollywood, despite the British media’s insistence that “Hollywood hates them.” So when all of those talking points are blown up in one glamorous appearance, what’s left? This old chestnut: Harry hates his wife, despite all evidence to the contrary! I’m loath to give any attention to Tom Bower, but these are clearly the palace talking points because so many sites picked it up:

Prince Harry seemed ‘fed up of being paraded’ and could not ‘stage the rictus’ grin as he attended Kris Jenner’s star-studded 70th birthday party, a royal expert has told the Daily Mail. The Duke of Sussex failed to raise a smile as he walked hand-in-hand with his beaming wife Meghan Markle as they made their way to the James Bond-themed soiree in Beverly Hills. Harry, 41, had a stern expression on his face as he headed into Jeff Bezos’s $165million mansion, with a poppy pinned to his black tuxedo, to rub shoulders with A-listers and tech moguls. Meanwhile, a poppy-less Meghan, 44, trailed close behind, grinning from ear-to-ear, in a skin-tight black top and wrap skirt on the eve of Remembrance Sunday. Royal author Tom Bower said securing an invitation to the Kardashian birthday bash would have been a ‘big plus’ for Meghan. But he said ‘it’s noticeable that Harry is unable to stage the rictus smile which actress Meghan always displays for the cameras’. He told the Daily Mail: ‘He looks fed up being paraded, one day at sports match and on another day at a celeb party. Clearly, he is now worried what revenge his brother might one day carry out against himself and his ambitious wife.’ The Sussexes had last year ‘noticeably’ not been invited to Bezos’s 60th birthday party, which was held near their Montecito home. But Mr Bower says Meghan has ‘ordered her staff to secure invitations for major celebrity events’ in ‘her desperation to be noticed’. ‘The Duchess has become not so much a guest-for-hire but a guest searching for publicity,’ he said. ‘And this time she has landed a major party trophy. For the first time, she is mixing with A-list celebs. That’s a great coup for a Duchess searching for security and approval.’

A core tenet of the Deranger Philosophy is “believe what I say and not your lying eyes.” The self-styled body language experts have been in the trenches for months (years, really), trying and failing to convince people that Harry looked miserable when he cupped his wife’s ass at the Project Healthy Minds gala, or that Harry clearly hates his wife when they enjoyed Game 4 of the World Series in the Dodgers owners’ box. And now Harry clearly loathes the fact that he HAS to attend an A-list party and hold Meghan’s hand! Where is all of this commentary when the other brother swats away his wife’s hands or when he looks disgusted at his wife’s attempts to grope him in public?