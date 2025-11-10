The Sussexes also attended the Baby2Baby fundraising gala on Saturday

Embed from Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex really were OUTSIDE over the weekend. Their first stop on Saturday evening was the big Baby2Baby fundraiser in West Hollywood, then after the gala, they stopped in at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, which took place at Jeff Bezos’ mansion. It looked like many celebrities did the same, because the Baby2Baby events are always exceptionally well-attended in Hollywood, and this weekend, Kris’s birthday party had more A-listers than the Oscars. The Baby2Baby gala honored Serena Williams (a good friend to Harry & Meghan) and it raised over $18 million.

Over the last 14 years, Baby2Baby has provided half a billion essential items (including diapers, formula and clothing) to children living in poverty across the country. However, this past year proved one of the most important in the organization’s history.

“This year, Baby2Baby provided essentials to the one million children relying on them in foster care, homeless and domestic violence shelters, schools and more in all 50 states and 300 cities,” began presenter Olivia Munn from the stage of the Pacific Design Center on Saturday, Nov. 8 at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala.

“I think that it might be hard for many of us in this room to comprehend the fact that 1 in 2 families in this country cannot afford diapers for their babies,” added Kerry Washington, who accompanied Munn to the podium. “And consider the ripple effect: If a mom doesn’t have enough diapers to drop her baby off at daycare, she can’t go to work. And so, the cycle of difficulty continues.”

Washington noted how Baby2Baby built its own diaper manufacturing system, making diapers for 80 percent less than retail cost and distributing over 250 million. “They’ve even successfully advocated to remove sales tax from diapers here in California,” she added, “and since then, 13 more states have followed suit.”

Baby2Baby board member Julie Bowen and Malin Akerman led the fundraising portion — which resulted in a record-breaking over $18 million raised. Notable supporters like Paris Hilton and Jennifer Garner were among those making contributions.