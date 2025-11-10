The Sussexes also attended the Baby2Baby fundraising gala on Saturday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex really were OUTSIDE over the weekend. Their first stop on Saturday evening was the big Baby2Baby fundraiser in West Hollywood, then after the gala, they stopped in at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, which took place at Jeff Bezos’ mansion. It looked like many celebrities did the same, because the Baby2Baby events are always exceptionally well-attended in Hollywood, and this weekend, Kris’s birthday party had more A-listers than the Oscars. The Baby2Baby gala honored Serena Williams (a good friend to Harry & Meghan) and it raised over $18 million.
Over the last 14 years, Baby2Baby has provided half a billion essential items (including diapers, formula and clothing) to children living in poverty across the country. However, this past year proved one of the most important in the organization’s history.
“This year, Baby2Baby provided essentials to the one million children relying on them in foster care, homeless and domestic violence shelters, schools and more in all 50 states and 300 cities,” began presenter Olivia Munn from the stage of the Pacific Design Center on Saturday, Nov. 8 at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala.
“I think that it might be hard for many of us in this room to comprehend the fact that 1 in 2 families in this country cannot afford diapers for their babies,” added Kerry Washington, who accompanied Munn to the podium. “And consider the ripple effect: If a mom doesn’t have enough diapers to drop her baby off at daycare, she can’t go to work. And so, the cycle of difficulty continues.”
Washington noted how Baby2Baby built its own diaper manufacturing system, making diapers for 80 percent less than retail cost and distributing over 250 million. “They’ve even successfully advocated to remove sales tax from diapers here in California,” she added, “and since then, 13 more states have followed suit.”
Baby2Baby board member Julie Bowen and Malin Akerman led the fundraising portion — which resulted in a record-breaking over $18 million raised. Notable supporters like Paris Hilton and Jennifer Garner were among those making contributions.
You can read more about the event at LA Mag – it’s a real Hollywood event, with A-list catering and gift bags for the attendees and more. It’s a really great organization doing fantastic work, and I’m so glad that Harry and Meghan attended. I assume they made a donation too, we’ll probably hear about it at some point.
Additionally, the Sussexes have a new post on their site with links and resources to food banks and groups helping out families in this time of profound food insecurity.
I don’t understand why they didn’t just attend this event for the evening. It gave them a perfect excuse to send regrets on missing the Kardashian party. As in, sorry, we can’t make it. Previous commitment.
Maybe because a lot of their friends were going to Kris’s party? Maybe because they like her and have a good relationship with her? Maybe they wanted to Network? It was a 70th birthday party filled with celebrities. It’s not like they attended Trump rally!
One of the Kardashians always gets an “As Ever” basket each time Meghan has a new release.
The Kardashians make their money feeding on and encouraging women to be insecure about what they look like. And Bezos is a billionare willing to trade away the rights of women and other minorities for a few more dollars. That would be my reason not to attend.
Well it certainly felt like a Trump rally !
Gosh l cannot image what these families will do without these food stamps, my heart goes out to.everyone of them x
It felt like a Trump rally? Not really. Now, were there Trump supporters at this party. Yeah, I’m sure there were. I wouldn’t be surprised if we find out at some point that Ivanka and Jared were there, which gross. But there were also people there that publicly supported Harris and even publicly campaigned for her. Whatever issues we can have with millionaires and billionaires, let’s be clear about who publicly supported who. Oprah and Beyonce did publicly campaign for Harris. You don’t have to like either of those billionaire/millionaire women and you may question their choices in other things but you would not and did not see them at a Trump rally. So saying it felt like a Trump rally isn’t a precise assessment. I get the sentiment bc it was at the Bezos mansion so fair enough but no it doesn’t vibe to me as a full-on Trump rally.
Harry and Meghan just listed out 5 orgs that they donated to in terms of food scarcity so they too are imagining what it is like for those families and are donating.
I’m good they attended both events. It wasn’t a Nazi rally.
It’s to be there among friends and network for their work and charities. I’ve done similar things. Suspect others have the real world too. If I was a gazillinaire and live on my own island and need no one else, then yeah, I wouldn’t have gone. But alas, not an island and not rich enough so gotta brown nose at times to keep my job.
Meghan looks great and even if in two shades of black, I love the outfit.
I have no problem with the fact that some of the guests at this party are not people I like. For one thing, you can’t choose the other guests at a birthday party, and there were definitely people there who can be trusted. Secondly, it wasn’t an official event, but a private birthday party for someone else. When I go to the theatre to see Antigone with a special preview for art lovers, I can’t prevent a right-wing extremist district administrator from sitting next to me because no one asks me if he can have a ticket. And at the same time, two friends I’ve known for a long time are sitting behind me. This really happened.
I agree with you. Like they cant attend a fun celebrity birthday party?? Kris Jenner’s 70th?? Gimme me a break. A lot of the baby2baby charity event guest went to Kris’ party too. Half the celebs in there I love and half a I don’t. ( aka Maga) but honestly, we cant just starting not liking people because of who they take a picture with or stand beside. We’d hate everyone.
To not attend the birthday party, if invited, would be utterly foolish. Say what you will about the tackiness of some of the party goers but what a great opportunity to get some of their obscene wealth diverted to some worthy causes.
It’s a massive party that a ton of people they know or work with were attending.
Being upset that they went to a random party thrown by someone you don’t like is like being upset with them for attending the Oscars – an institution that has elevated mediocre white male talent while refusing to acknowledge the talent or contributions of people of color and women of all colors – although, when they are acknowledged, it’s very predominantly white women. Honestly? The Oscars are worse than a massive kardashian bday party.
Stop holding people to impossible standards of perfection that are not attainable or even enjoyable in this messy broken world. They went to a party. I hope they had an amazing time.
🎯
🎯 💯 I hope they massively enjoyed themselves and made some good deals girl themselves. They both looked stunning 🤩
Spot on!
100%. I am AGAINST everything Jeff Bezso stands for, but If I could bump into Oprah, Beyonce, Adele, Mariah.. Harry and Meghan.. I WOULD HAVE WENT FOR SURE!! hahaha
From what I read, many of the gala attendees also went to the Kardashian extravaganza. It’s possible that the gala ended prior to the K fling beginning, so there was time to attend both, with their friends.
I’m not sure why humankind places unrealistic expectations on others, it’s just so unfair. Just because some don’t like or disapprove of the KJ family doesn’t mean everybody else in the word should do so. I’m one of the people that really dislike the KJ folks, but I would never question why other people are friends with them or whatever. Everyone has a freedom to live their own lives as they please without having strangers that have never walked in their shoes judge them.
That’s the thing about having choices………they are free to socialize with who they like🙄. Besides, Meghan’s mom is good friends with Kris……why wouldn’t they attend?
Yup. It’s been known they are friends so NOT going would be shocking.
networking. honestly, you have to give the Ks credit for their successes. and they are useful friends. that whole culture is incredibly interconnected, you snub someone at your own peril. Meghan and Harry aren’t petty azzes like his brother and wife.
It was a party, a fun event filled with many people they know and like. Do you boycott a party because someone who attends holds different views than you? It was not political, it was a birthday party and Harry and Meghan are allowed to enjoy themselves. If it was a Maga rally, it would be a problem but it was celebrating a friends birthday. Many people still will accept invitations to Royal events hosted by pedophile enablers and protectors and think it is an honour so go ahead and criticize Harry and Meghan for going to a party after attending a fundraiser. The hypocrisy is staggering!
Who are we to judge Harry or Meghan they have a right to go and support whom ever they chose. We should stop putting a high standard on two people living their lives and making their own money.
Remarkable, isn’t it how many people feel they have the right to direct this couple’s lives?
Also the amount of people who will never in their lives get invited to parties in these circles talking about “how they’d respond”.
Not to mention the Sussexes probably wouldn’t be going to these parties in the first place if they had been left in peace in the UK 👀
Besides the Sussex’s and those women and men at Baby2Baby donate a lot of time and money to women and children charities. What the fu-k are the Windsors doing with all that money they are hoarding. Kate who has a huge platform does nothing but flit around in nature and tell us about the early years. She and her husband should be doing what Meghan and Harry are doing. Those Windsors are disgusting a bunch of pedo enablers.
Yes, anyone has the right to support whomever they choose. Let’s hope that will always be true in our country. If someone I admired and supported was in bed with MAGA, that would have a huge impact on how I feel about them, so we do have the right to question whether public figures are openly supporting tyranny.
That said, Hollywood also demands constant hustle. Kris Jenner is the queen of hustle and had a party packed with movers and shakers who are worth knowing, even if it meant breathing the same air as Bezos for a short time. Anyone here who is 100% not supporting Amazon, Whole Foods, or any social media owned by a MAGAT can take a stand, but the rest of us need to quietly admit we’re not perfect. We’re doing out best.
I feel like that outfit was a miss for MM. It looks like something I’d throw together if I realized I had to go to an event and had forgotten to order from Rent the Runway.
Please go outside and touch grass
So we cannot state one opinion/criticism about MM (clothes of all things) without being torn down? I bet you think Meghan would be your friend if she met you.
LOLOLOLOLOL! Thank you
So an ensemble she wore to two very high profile events you’d wear as an afterthought? Are you kidding me?
I assume you dislike her or have a fabulously over the top wardrobe.
I thought she looked gorgeous, including the outfit. The two tones of the skirt and the top might be irksome but it still worked imo. Both sexy and classy.
I agree on all counts, Jais. I absolutely LOVE her earrings. Has anyone IDed those?
The earrings, I think are Altazurra, like the shoes, which I love. I’m less sure about the shirt and top. Maaaaybe Balenciaga?
Thanks, Jais. And at only 450 pounds, a veritable bargain. Bet they sell out pronto.
I thought Meghan looked elegant.
I love Meghan’s ensemble. Very sleek and chic.
Kris Jenner throws a lavish party for herself while half of Americans can no longer buy food or diapers for their babies. I won’t judge them for attending a neighbor’s birthday party because friends are friends, and Harry and Meghan aren’t responsible for all that is wrong with the US or the world, but I sure hope they’ve made themselves scarce when the idiotic white people of this country finally realize who is actually to blame and decide to eat the rich that brought us to this point of existential despair.
I don’t see Kris Jenner in this picture. Meghan and Harry are at a charity gala supporting Serena.
Because it’s Bezos’s mansion? His main home is in Miami now. If he and Lauren are in the country, they are probably there.
Also, I think Kris was one of the first people to welcome Harry, Meghan and Meghan’s mom to LA.
A fashion note: I love the gold earrings and high mock neck, but I really hate it when Meghan wears something that ends in her natural waist. She’s short waisted. She’d be better served to wear a dropped hem, empire waist, or any other seam than her natural waist. Not that she gives two figs about what I think.
I love Meghan’s “high waisted” long-legged looks.
How does one know if they are short waisted? I’m wondering if perhaps that is the issue with some of the outfits I attempt.
I would like very much to know my proportions, my colors and my contrast.
I used to be so amazing at accessorizing and building an outfit. But I’m literally so damn tired and I feel as though that muscle has really atrophied. I would love recommendations anyone has on TikTok or YouTube stylists!
When your high waisted yoga pants almost meet your bra. Especially in the back.
Typically people with long waists have short legs, but not always. Duchess Kate is a good example, because she is on the taller side (5’9″, I think? 5’10”?), so her legs look long compared to a lot of women (plus she’s very thin). But when you look at her legs in proportion to the rest of her, you can see that her torso is elongated. Keira Knightly is another long-waisted example.
In contrast, short-waisted people typically (but not always) have noticably long legs, even if they aren’t tall. Meghan is a great example of this, and Tina Turner was as well. Cameron Diaz is one too, and she is the same height as Kate. But Cameron gives the impression of being taller because of her long legs/short waist.
In Meghan’s case, she also has a less-defined waist (less hourglass and more rectangle), so when she wears things that sit at her natural waist it can seem a bit odd because it draws attention to that. Of course, she still looks amazing!
For colors and contrast, as well as beauty “type”, please let me introduce you to https://www.truth-is-beauty.com/, which imho is an excellent guide to learning about all that.
Good to see them list the 5 orgs to which they donated money.
I’m so glad they came out to support Serena…there were also tons of celebrities there so what a great networking opportunity especially after the whole Hollywood “hates” them narrative.
They’ve supported baby2baby for a long time.
Also love that they themselves donated to food charities which I don’t see many of the other celebs did.
Fashion wise I love the earrings and the skirt. It feels like Meghan was just playing it safe since she had to be at 2 places.
They’ve been supporting baby2baby for awhile now. Baby2baby seems to do good work. It’s good that Harry and Meghan were able to go to gala and congrats to Serena. Also kudos to them for supporting those experiencing food insecurity.
What an awesome weekend for H&M. They donated to causes, Harry supported veterans, they attended 2 major Hollywood events and they are getting majority positive press and now Meghan’s releasing her show in a few weeks . Yasss
I wanted to comment this on the other post about H&M attending the birthday party, but it’s locked so I’ll post it here. I just have to say that I am disappointed in them. First it was Meghan wearing Balenciaga in Paris, and I thought hmm. I thought that was an odd choice since their exploitative baby bondage commercial. I would have certainly side eyed Kate for that.
Then they went to the Dodgers and were in the owners box, invited by him. And I thought WTH! The owner has invested into ICE and the dodgers owner was even allowing ICE to use their parking lot to kidnap people!
Now this party with these terrible excuses for humans 🤦♀️. Yeah, I don’t like W&K and I don’t want them hounding and bullying H&M with the press, but this doesn’t mean I won’t criticize H&M for their decisions lately.
I don’t understand the Balenciaga criticism because I thought all of this was addressed when she first went. This is a completely different creative director. He had nothing to do with that entire campaign, why wouldn’t she go to support her friend? Coco Chanel was a whole Nazi, yet that brand is still in business.
People keep saying this about the dodgers and ICE, but all that I’ve seen and I remember the reporting at the time was that ice was in the parking lot and they were denied entry into the stadium. You can’t stop ICE going where they want you can stop them from coming into your facility. If there’s any evidence that they allow them in to harass workers I stand corrected.
And as for the party, as I mentioned before Kris Jenner has supported them for years. You may not like the venue of where it was held, and you may not like Kris’s other associations, but we all have people that other people wouldn’t like in our lives. Doesn’t mean that you don’t show up to support those people that have been kind to you.
Harry and Meghan are just as reproachable as any other group or a person, but it should be based and things that are actually worth approach.
I’ve read nothing today that said Bezos was a part of this party that had 300 plus people in attendance.
As someone mentioned previously, it was probably a drop by after Serena’s party. Meghan had on the same outfit and Harry changed ties.
These are derangers spreading trash. Derangers all use similar talking points.
You realize that balenciaga now has a new leadership who is Meghan’s friend for years right?
Second magic Johnson is also part owner of the dodgers and he worked with Harry for an aids campaign and they were seen taking pictures together.
Lastly I guess Oprah, Gayle, Adele, Tyler Perry, Beyoncé ,Ciara , Alycia keys , Kerry Washington etc are now also considered terrible humans for also attending the same party lol.
Please be for real.
Fortunately, H&M doesnt even know that you exist.
Baby2Baby sounds like an admirable program. I hadn’t known that they had their own diaper manufacturing system. For all their excellent and much-needed efforts, it’s criminal that so many parents and their babies need organizations like this to acquire basics like diapers, formula, and supports for breast feeding — while our hard earned tax dollars are being handed to Argentina by an administration that campaigned on “America First”. 20 billion would buy a lot of diapers — especially with the type of system that Baby2Baby has created. Much applause for Baby2Baby and their supporters.
Rich people doing rich people things. I am glad I didn’t buy from her latest drop. Which sorry, buying some brut that was $89 was/is insane.
You were never buying in the first place. But the thousands that did don’t seem to mind. Oh well
I am appalled that some people, because they support Harry and Meghan, or at least they preface their remarks with that, feel they can “police” their actions, and subject them to all kinds of “purity” tests and expect perfection. I myself studiously avoid Amazon, and refuse to be on Facebook on principle, but I do not drop all my friends who support Amazon or are on Facebook, nor do I consider what they are doing a moral failing and therefore I am so “disappointed” in them. I take an interest in the Sussexes because I just like them and support the good they are trying to do in the world, and mostly because the treatment of them by the Windsors and the Right Wing press is so unjust and downright evil. I think their moral compass is clear and from what I can see, they clearly live and work by it. Just this week, Harry spent two days in Canada supporting veterans and high-lighting their contributions and attended a fund-raiser that apparently raised 1.8 million to support veterans’ programs. The fundraiser was put by the organization True Patriate Love which supported the Invictus Games in Canada. While he was there, Harry as patron, also attended a fundraiser for the Halo Trust. The historic Landmines Treaty was signed in Ottawa. Archewell sent money and support to Jamaica, and is contributing to food distribution in the US. Meghan has long been a supporter of Baby2Baby and apparently they raised 18m? Should we expect people we support and admire to never “disappoint” us because of some standard we have set? Should Meghan cancel her contract with Netflix if the company does something we might not agree with for example? Obviously, we can disagree or disapprove of things people we support do, but we all have to live in the real world. I think Harry and Meghan understand the real world, and operate in it very well, managing to do good, and at the same time earn a living to pay for their security, and support their children. It does not seem that they compromise their principles or moral compass to do so. For those who say, any compromise is a slippery slope, I agree. And for those who see life in black and white, I salute you. It might make life easier. By the way, to do the kind of work Harry and Meghan do, and to have the influence and effect they need to accomplish it, requires a certain amount of financial freedom and independence.
Totally agree with all your points. This purity test is so over the top. Regardless of what one thinks about Bezos it’s Kris’ birthday and it’s been known that M has been friends with her for a while. I’m glad they went otherwise it’d be an onslaught of articles rejoicing that they had been snubbed by the A-list.
And the crazy thing is I don’t see any outrage over Kris having the party. The tabloids are loving the pictures and most fans of the celebrities as well. What I am seeing is random royalists getting angry maybe because it blows up their narratives. I saw a pic of Harry and Meghan with Kris and it does seem like they had a good time. Also with Serena as well.
I’m sure they are used to the overreactions.
A few weeks ago there was massive outrage against Serena but people moved on. The same will happen with Harry and Meghan.
This is just part of being a high profile celeb.
Bots and derangers ALWAYS start with I like /support /defend them BUT. This has gone on for years. The names will never be back.
I’m so sick of this. I remember the meltdowns and crises over her being on the Ellen show, going to the Jubilee, wearing a Dodger’s hat. I think it’s bullsh* t virtue signaling. They have shown us time and again who their close friends are, the organizations and causes they support and who they are acquainted with.
Harry comes from an extremely wealthy family yet he puts a lot of time and energy into helping others. H&M help vulnerable women and girls, the mentally ill, veterans and others. They both obviously have very strong moral fiber. Going to a party like this and the Bezo’s one is a positive because they can influence other very rich and powerful people to be more charitable too. Yes, the occasion is a birthday party but it can also be a fantastic opportunity for them to raise enormous funds for charity and influence others to be more philanthropic.
Regarding the RF, royalists always claim that the RF bring money to Britain through tourism. So doesn’t that make the RF celebrities too?
Glad they were at this event since they actively support this organization and it’s such a good cause. A little bit of A-list glam is good, especially when it raises so much money for this charity. Was a busy week and weekend for them. Also have no issue with them going to Kris Jenner’s party either. Hope they mingled and had fun. What’s interesting is how shook so many people are when the Sussexes go outside, whether it’s to a ball game, an A-list party but still try to downplay their charity contributions and work. Was so happy to see Archewell’s partnership and contributions to combat food insecurity, along with organizations we can contribute to.
I avoid Amazon as much as I can always trying to buy locally or ordering directly from the company. But if I was invited to this party you better believe I’d be there. Gawking at the guests and enjoying the fancy free eats and drinks.
I have seen NOTHING that indicates that Bezos was at the party. One report claimed that he and his wife hosted it, but every other article simply said that the party was held at his property. There is a difference. Lots of rich people rent out or make their premises available for events. That said, it’s not “Bezos’s party” as so many people have been swarming to proclaim, it’s Kris Jenner’s birthday party.
Kris Jenner was one of the few famous people who wholeheartedly and PUBLICLY supported Meghan when it seemed that the whole world was colluding with the Windsors to pile on the abuse and both-sides-ing or dimissing her suffering. And they also embraced her mother. Meghan’s mother raised her right (and Harry’s mother raised him right) so of course they are not going to turn their backs on, or snub people who supported them long before it became “acceptable” or fashionable to be seen doing so. They went to celebrate a friend’s birthday and it was also a great networking opportunity. To the best of my knowledge, Kris Jenner has done NOTHING that comes close to what the Windsors have done over the years.
The world is the way it is because so many people lack basic reading comprehension, react to narratives which they have created in their own heads or which have been created by people (derangers, swarms, liars) with their own agendas AND by setting purity tests which they expect people to pass and impossible standards that they expect complete strangers to live up to – standards they reserve for some people (in this case Harry and Meghan, especially Meghan) and no-one else.
Bezos was there looking like a total dweeb.