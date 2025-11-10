Eight Democratic senators capitulate towards ending the government shutdown

Again, the Republicans have control of the White House, both chambers of Congress and the Supreme Court. The currently unfolding catastrophe is entirely the fault of Republicans. The only meager power the Democratic minority has is through the Senate filibuster, ensuring that the most unpopular Republican bullsh-t needs 60 votes in the Senate, meaning the Republicans need seven Democratic “defectors” to pass something without a filibuster. This has been literally the only thing stopping Republicans from gutting the ACA and taking away healthcare from tens of millions of Americans – the threat of a filibuster on the Continuing Resolution to end the government shutdown. Just last week, Democrats proposed passing a clean CR with status quo ACA funding, and Republicans balked. The American people, in poll after poll, blame the shutdown on Republicans as well. Not to mention, Republicans just got their asses handed to them in last week’s elections. Now is not the moment for Democrats to capitulate on anything. Well, guess what they’re doing?
The Senate on Sunday night took the first step toward ending the longest shutdown in U.S. history, after a group of Democrats broke their party’s blockade and voted with Republicans to advance legislation to reopen the government.
The 60-to-40 vote paved the way for the spending agreement to begin making its way through Congress, where it would still need to be debated and passed by the Senate, win approval in the House and be signed by President Trump to bring the shutdown to a close.
Eight senators in the Democratic caucus voted to advance the measure, which would fund most federal agencies through January. That indicated there were enough votes to end weeks of gridlock that has shuttered the government for 40 days, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed, millions of Americans at risk of losing food assistance and millions more facing air travel disruptions.
But the deal prompted a quick and fierce backlash among Democrats, many of whom were livid that their colleagues had backed down from the party’s central demand in the shutdown fight: the extension of health insurance subsidies that are slated to expire at the end of the year, sending premiums soaring for millions of Americans.
The compromise measure included a provision that many Democrats had sought to reverse layoffs of federal workers made during the shutdown. It also came with a commitment from Senator John Thune, Republican of South Dakota and the majority leader, to allow a vote in December on extending the expiring health insurance tax credits for a year. Many Democrats have said for weeks that such a pledge would be insufficient to win them over, since such a bill has appeared all but certain to die in the Republican-led Congress.
The Democratic defectors’ decision allowed Republicans, who have been unable to push through a temporary spending bill over Democratic opposition, to finally cobble together the 60 votes needed to do so, though reopening the government could still take some time.
I’m not someone who bad-mouths Democrats over every little thing – I feel like that’s what got the country into this mess during the Biden administration – but these eight Democratic defectors are f–king morons, holy sh-t. They are not getting ANYTHING in return, just a “promise” of an ACA vote next month. If the vote even happens (lol) I know exactly how it will go as well. This is absolute horses-t, one of the dumbest political capitulations I’ve ever seen. Dozy Dementia Don has never been more unpopular! The public blames Trump and the GOP for the shutdown! FIGHT BACK, g–ddamn it.
Stupid. Stupid. Stupid… (Thanks, Kaiser… You have found more words than I could to describe this insanity.)
Senate Dems were NEVA getting 🤬 anyway #SCOTUS made sure of that with the ruling they gave saying POS Trump can do whatever he wants…y’all think Trump would stand by ANY deal that didn’t 🤬 the ACA? If you think THAT…then that means that you’re ignoring EVERYTHING that Trogloydyte has done…one Executive Order would negate ANY deal that’s made in the Senate…we’re in the FAFO stage & the ONLY thing we can hope is that folks will come out next year IF we have elections…the shutdown did the ONLY effective thing it COULD DO…motivated folks to come out & vote for Dems last Tuesday…NOT WHITE FOLKS…who one AGAIN showed their 🤬 collectively regarding democracy…but Black Men FINALLY matched the energy of Black Women with Latino Women & Men following behind…
Again…Y’all can drag TF outta Schumer who I KNOW should be replaced because he is Netanyahu 🤬 & ain’t NEVA been about the working-class…HOWEVA…THIS AIN’T THAT!
Vote them out!
We all know any “promise” from The Republicans & current American administration is not to be believed. Those promises are like ocean tides, can be changing any minute. Those 8 Democrat Senators are traitors.
In a functional democracy there would be a no confidence vote and a snap election to replace Sen Schumer but alas…
He’s hoping we’ll all have forgotten about this when he’s up in 2028 but it’s pretty clear at this stage that AOC is gonna walk right into his seat.
And yeah the 8 votes suck but remember how this works: Schumer came around to each senator that could be swayed (because they’re not up for reelection this year or they’re retiring) and convinces them to vote yes. These guys don’t do a single fucking thing without the approval of senate leadership.
My only hope is that centrist normies will finally see the light. We need politicians who fight, not ones who capitulate to uphold the status quo.
But yeah…I’m sure the Fed workers who weren’t paid for 40 days will be happy to know it was all for nothing.
Meant to add that if you want to know why those 8 senators were the easiest to convince, just follow the money. They all receive $$$ from American Airlines PAC.
I live in NH and have donated to my 2 senators campaigns. I have sent an email letting them know I will never donate again (1 is retiring so not a threat) and that they will be remembered for caving to a fascist regime. That the blue wave was about the democrats finally being strong and now you have made us look weak. That they only care about corporation’s holiday sales and not that no food during the holidays was our greatest bargaining chip.
I am beyond disappointed and angry and I hope AOC primaries Schumer.
This is a complex issue and I feel for people who have to make it. The problem is you’re not dealing with people that are willing to negotiate in good faith. On one side you have people that are absolutely willing to shoot the hostage and doesn’t care at all, and on the other you have people that care a little bit about people not being able to eat or pay their bills.
So while I do understand that Republicans can’t really be trusted, I also understand that people are literally going hungry. Also, people like to mention every other week how most people are just two paychecks away from poverty, but seems super dismissive about somebody not getting a check for 40 days. It’s easy for me who does not have health insurance through the ACA ( even though my premiums will absolutely go up as well), isn’t a federal employee, has never used SNAP to say hold on and keep fighting, but I also can understand the relief some people may be feeling now.
The biggest issue, the one that we still don’t want to acknowledge is that we didn’t have to be in this situation. 90 million eligible voters didn’t vote. And 77 million people voted for that absolute monster. And this time last year and in the months before, people were constantly talking about how they just had to get along with their family members and coworkers and didn’t talk politics. This is what happens. You have to negotiate with people who would happily see you starve to death.