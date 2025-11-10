The Sussexes attended Kris Jenner’s 70th b-day party at Jeff Bezos’ mansion

Three years ago (almost exactly), Prince William raged and screamed about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “like the Kardashians” because they did a Netflix docuseries. William and those close to him were using “Kardashian” as a pejorative, like Harry and Meghan should be ashamed of being associated with the Kardashian family (several of whom are billionaires), or ashamed of being “reality stars” or whatever (like the Windsors aren’t the trashiest reality show ever).
I bring this up because Meghan and Harry actually ARE friendly with the Kardashian-Jenners. Meghan sent As Ever gift baskets to various Kardashians and Harry is reportedly friendly with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. The K-Js even posed with Doria Ragland at a local charity event a few years back. Oh, and Emma Grede has clearly created an alliance with Meghan, and Grede is heavily invested in Kim’s Skims. Those are just some of the many connections between the two families. Which explains why Harry and Meghan were in LA on Saturday night for Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, which was hosted by Jeff Bezos at his $165 million LA mansion. The party had a “James Bond” theme, because Bezos now owns the Bond franchise, get it?
Meghan’s look is reportedly Balenciaga. I like the general idea of it – black turtleneck, long black skirt with a thigh-high split and big, dangly earrings. The flash photography revealed that the blacks don’t match and that’s irritating to me! But I’m sure it looked fine at the party. It definitely looks like Harry and Meghan continue to nurture friendships with some of the biggest high-rollers in LA. But… but… I thought everyone in LA hates them? I thought they had alienated every important person in Hollywood? LOL.
Meanwhile, Tom Sykes whined on his Royalist Substack that the “optics” of Harry and Meghan attending a huge celebrity bash makes them look bad, because the left-behind Windsors were doing Remembrance events. First of all, Harry did like five Remembrance events in a row in Canada and everyone in Prince William’s office threw tantrums over that as well. Secondly, Harry and Meghan stepped out in LA on the same f–king night that William – the whole-ass Prince of Wales and heir to the throne – was too lazy to attend the Festival of Remembrance. “The Sussexes look superficial!” Yeah, well, William looks lazy, disrespectful, childish and stupid. So there.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
To be totally honest? I don’t like Bezos or the Kardashians, but I get why they might be friends/ good contacts to have. Josh Kushner is a big investor in Skims so yeah….
If you saw that guest list, you would understand why they went.
It was also a fund raiser for Baby-2-Baby, I read. They raised $18M (granted, that was probably change that was in-between the cushions in Bezo’s place, or Sanchez’ cleavage), but still, not a paltry amount.
I think, two different events on the same night, Meghan wore the same outfit to both, but Harry changed is tie to a bow tie.
Meghan is posing with Serena at the Baby 2 Baby gala.
This was certainly a choice, fucking hell.
I hear ya. I have defending Harry and Megan for years but this is a big no for me. That party was a who’s who of Maga billionaires and all around bad people. That on top of all the shady magas Harry and Megan pal around with make me so disappointed.
Yes Maddie l agree, l understand why they would want to go for networking etc but l just thought Rememberance weekend , hmmm didnt sit well with me. Personally l hate what these people stand for l really do, but that that just my personal opinion
Yup, extremely disappointed with this one and I’d consider it the first big blemish on their reputations that carries merit. This is who they’re choosing to be, and hitting down on the low hanging fruit that is their relatives and the UK press isn’t redeeming them this time.
“hitting down on the low hanging fruit that is their relatives” What does this even mean? R U OK?
Yuck
Agreed. Listen, there a very few ethical choices in late stage capitalism but what Jeff is doing on so many levels from the “free press” to exploiting worker is disgusting and anyone who is associating with him, just like his wedding should get a side eye from me.
As for Kris Jenner, her family made their wealth in part by cultural appropriation, particularly blackness. I will never like that family or buy any of their products and I side eye any of the Black celebrities who associate with them(Gayle, Oprah).
Two things can be true. Harry and Meghan can be wonderful philanthropists but at the same time, they can socialize with people who seem truly horrible. Like many people, they might associate with horrible people for business reasons or because the people are nice to *them*. Honestly, mingling with people who don’t pay their workers enough to afford food resulting in them needing benefits like SNAP at the same time your foundation is supporting incredible charities working on food aid isn’t a good look.
I think at this stage in the game, you can and should call out the hypocrisy.
Well said Sunny
I’m sorry to say that I’m disappointed… Bezos, really? And the Kardashian clan doesn’t fit in with H&M at all (I hope). Why did they go? They don’t need them, and these horrible people end up benefiting from H&M’s glow and glamour.
I would have gone too. The guest list was stellar. Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry, Oprah, strive Wonder. Adele etc…. Contacts are important and so is networking. You don’t need to be friends with these person but it would be silly not to have a friendly relationship with well connected people.
Agreed. I can sit here on my couch calling them out but networking is important and we all know that – I imagine it’s even more so true when you have that kind of money and power.
Oprah was also at the party along with Bill Gates, Tyler Perry (who is Lili’s godfather), Mariah Carey (appeared on Archetypes), Naomi Watts, and Sarah Paulson—a lot of heavy hitters.
I don’t pay much attention to them other than what I know through cultural osmosis, but I have to say it amuses me a little bit that William so derogatorily referred to Harry and Meghan as being like the Kardashians just for them to get invites to events like this. It just happens to be the larger point that I always make. That they’re always insulting other people in an effort to insult Harry and Meghan not realizing that those people likely won’t forget. Same thing happened with the baby mama video, and being american, and being an actress, and surfing. You can’t sneer down your nose at people one week, and then the next ask them to do stuff with you for more attention.
As for the Rememberance Day complaints. They were literally just complaining about Harry doing stuff in Canada during Earthshot. Literally that same writer! If they would have done something on Saturday they would have accused them of ” overshadowing”.
The only reason they want Meghan to have on a poppy is so that people that aren’t familiar will see photos of her and Harry with a red poppies on, and say what are they wearing those flowers for? And then be directed back to British newspapers and then hopefully click on other articles about remembrance Sunday and the other royals. They only care about Meghan being a royal when they think they can take advantage of the press and attention. Can’t be mad that she’s not trying to do everything British when you tell her how LITERALLY everyone in the UK hates her. What kind of humiliation kink would she have to try to appeal to you?
And people can feel however they want about the kardashians, but being in rooms with power brokers is important. They raised $18 million at Baby2Baby. People you like and don’t like donate money. And I’ve worked a many coat drives, book bag giveaways, and food banks I’ve never been asked how they people who donated earned their money. That’s a problem for people not needing those services.
Disagreed on the point with the poppy. The poppy is symbolic of support and appreciation of the British military, primarily those passed but the sentiment easily extends to those currently serving. Considering her husband is of that very military and personally and professionally entwined (of which Meghan is a part as a wife, also considering her presence at and support of Invictus) and the date of the occasion I think her omission of even a small poppy brooch was a misstep. It would even have quite nicely complimented the outfit!
Not a huge deal and only the inevitable pearl clutchers are the only ones who’ll be upset about it, but I do think she mis-stepped on this one and missed an easy positive PR opportunity.
But they have literally criticized her for wearing the poppy before too. I do understand that this criticism isn’t in good faith on either end, but most people would understand why an American wouldn’t have on a poppy this weekend, regardless of her husband and his military background.
@Cahrizard: Meghan wasn’t seen wearing a poppy during the week. Did you say anything then? She’s not obligated to wear one.
When Meghan wore the poppy previously, the same haters complained about that too and whined about the poppy pin being British. Even though an American first began the tradition. So no, not a miss-step if Meghan doesn’t wear a poppy to a party. Besides, our veterans day is Tuesday, Meghan may wear a poppy then IF she wants to.
She was criticized for wearing a poppy last year so….she can never win and it is always seen as a “misstep”
Kaiser, your last paragraph said everything I came here to say. 10/10 no notes.
Once again, every “Working” (whatever work means) Royal on Salt Island and all these ‘royalists’ who carry water for the Left Behinds need to find a g-d therapist.
They are absolutely not moving forward in anything remotely connected to reality.
Yep, hanging out with Jeff Bezos et al is a real choice.
Rich people are not like us. They stick together and look out for each other and exist in a world of privilege that makes it difficult to recognise what life is like for the rest of us.
Harry and Meghan do a lot of positive things with their privilege. They’re involved in excellent philanthropic work and seem like kind, thoughtful, and compassionate people. But they’re part of that stratified world – they’re not radicals intent on fixing inequalities and tearing it all down.
They look beautiful together. Interestingly enough, two media publications are using these images on IG for two separate events? Kris J’s birthday and an event with Serena Williams? The Duchess is seen posing with Serena wearing exactly the same ensemble?? is this right?
This is right. H and M went first to the event where Serena was. Then to Kardashian one after that.
They went to the baby2baby gala before going to Kris Jenner’s birthday party.
I noticed that too – my guess is that she went to two events on the same day and didn’t bother or didn’t have time to change? And Harry wore the same suit and just switched out his black necktie for a black bowtie?
I don’t care if networking is networking. If we’re going to call out the associations assholes have, there needs to be consistency with people we like as well. Bezos is quite literally helping to destroy the lives of millions of people, including his own employees. This is not actually okay just because it’s Harry and Meghan. This just says that once you reach a certain income bracket you can associate with some of the worst and it won’t affect you.
We all on this site were shit talking that goofy rocket launch and the excuses of those on it. We can’t now ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ because it’s H&M. It wasn’t some charity event that these people they’re hanging with happened to be. It was a birthday party. Huge difference. It’s incredibly disappointing.
💯 – it’s like people saying “oh the guest list” – well all that shows me is Hollywood is capitulating to the evil that is Trump and his supporters. People said “it’s just a party” in 1930’s Germany too.
Tom Sykes is a whiny baby that seems to throw tantrums about everything Harry and Meghan do. Harry did multiple remembrance events and Harry and Meghan attended the Baby2Bzby charity Gala as well as Kris Jenner’s party. Harry and Meghan as private citizens are under no obligation to do any charity but they do.
Sorry, but attending any event with a connection to Jeff Bezos is a political statement now.
Celebrities are mine harold pouts scooter
Harry and Meghan both look lovely . I really really like the skirt and the shoes .
Not a fan of the Kardashians/Bezos/Zuckerberg ea but a lot of others were there was awell.
But they went to the Baby2Baby charity event first!
Very disappointed in them for attending anything associated with Bezos.
He’s a Trump supporting toady who spends his money buying & muzzling the press (Washington Post anyone?). Not to mention having a seat at the table with Musk and all the other garbage that circles Trump. And apparently likes women who look like pneumatic dolls with Mar-a-lago face. Yeah, I’m really disappointed in them for attending. And I’m not even going to get started on the vulgarity and dumbing down the Kardashians stand for.
Come for me all you want saying “it’s just a party.” Nothing is “just a party” these days. It’s a choice – a bad choice and a tone deaf one at that.
William just paid for Kylie Minogue to go to Earthshot. He can sit this out.
Who wants to be associated with the left behinds with the Epstein scandal swirling around the House of Windsor? No paps threw questions anout Andrew at the Sussexes.
There are very few people left on the planet that can punch down on Kris Jenner and since all of them were at her party, I’d say she comfortably owns her spot at the head of the table. H&M deserve to be criticized.
I like Meghan’s dress. That’s about the only positive thing I have to say as I don’t care for either Bezos or the Kardashians to put it politely.
I don’t have a problem with them going to this party, it’s clear that Harry and Meghan are friends with Kris. Furthermore they did go to the baby2baby gala before this. I saw Charlotte Griffiths in GB News saying that Harry and Meghan should have stayed home because it was remembrance weekend. She was also upset that Meghan didn’t wear a poppy to the party they shouldn’t have gone to and then she said that Harry didn’t have any agency in this decision intimating that Meghan made him go to the party. But when they don’t go to the same events she and her colleagues say that they’re on the verge of divorce and they didn’t go to this event these same people would have said thay Hollywood doesn’t like them and that they’re not A list.
I don’t have a problem with it, either. They had to have stayed at the Baby2Baby gala for a while, as it was honoring Serena Williams and there must have been a raft of speeches, and then I can see them popping in to the Kardashian party to give Kris their birthday wishes.
They also just donated emergency money to food insecurity in LA via Archwell. I don’t believe that Harry and Meghan have to stay at home bc it’s remembrance, especially as Harry was just in Canada. And last year people were mad when Meghan did wear a poppy so getting upset that’s she not wearing one now is very BEC. That said, Bezos can go f-ck himself.
Trumps gatsby party was disgusting we all agree, was this just because it was on the eve of the snap benefits being cut? But this is ok because a couple of weeks have passed? Regular Americans are putting food pantry’s on their driveways for their hungry neighbours and you’ve got Trump ally’s here (Zuckerberg / Bezos ) This is tone deaf and for the first time I’m really disappointed in the sussexes. It’s nothing to do with remembrance, it’s disgusting because of the times we are living in and some of the most vile folk were in attendance. Super disappointing
I love that they are living their lives fully and do what they want. As for the company of the billionaires who most of us likely find objectionable, well I have come to the realization that you have to pick your battles and a lot of them are the same.
So, it you, me, the Sussexes, etc. decide not to associate with certain people because of who they support or where they are getting their minerals, then even in our homes or on our computers would not be safe, because more than likely something of theirs (the gates, Bezos etc) is in it too.
I love these two, but they have apparently forgotten the axiom, “you are the company you keep.” That, plus the magaverse is getting rightfully trashed for their excessive partying while Americans go hungry, so I can’t give them a pass. This would be a time for a quiet celebration at home with friends, but the J/K family are lowbrow trash, so I wouldn’t expect situational sensitivity from any of them. But M and H? Very bad look.
After a lifetime in PR/Image consultancy, not even Bezos has enough money to get me to a public extravaganza during these times; the optics are indefensible. I’m genuinely disappointed.
This is truly disappointing given the Kardashians have built their billions appropriating and exploiting black women. Turning a blind eye is only wrong when Harry’s family does it, I guess.
Yeah exactly. And on top of that H & M are now participating in the billionaire class’ attempt at normalizing and humanizing Bezos and the other fascist wannabes to the public eye. I’m so disappointed in them.
They look nice and that’s the only kind thing I have to say about it.
This is distraction from scooter not showing up at that event and his 12 year old son going with his mother.
LA is all interconnected. Not a Kardashian fan myself but to be in a room with folks from various philanthropic backgrounds whether you love or hate them is cache. Harry and Meghan were one of many well thought of philanthropist at this event. Good on them for attending.
And he’s wearing a poppy!
I just know the Windsor/Whales are not throwing insults with their documented history of supporting pedophiles, within and outside of their family.
H& M are not politicians or so called “working royals”. They don’t owe us anything. They can do what they wanna do.