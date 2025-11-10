The Sussexes attended Kris Jenner’s 70th b-day party at Jeff Bezos’ mansion

Three years ago (almost exactly), Prince William raged and screamed about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “like the Kardashians” because they did a Netflix docuseries. William and those close to him were using “Kardashian” as a pejorative, like Harry and Meghan should be ashamed of being associated with the Kardashian family (several of whom are billionaires), or ashamed of being “reality stars” or whatever (like the Windsors aren’t the trashiest reality show ever).

I bring this up because Meghan and Harry actually ARE friendly with the Kardashian-Jenners. Meghan sent As Ever gift baskets to various Kardashians and Harry is reportedly friendly with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. The K-Js even posed with Doria Ragland at a local charity event a few years back. Oh, and Emma Grede has clearly created an alliance with Meghan, and Grede is heavily invested in Kim’s Skims. Those are just some of the many connections between the two families. Which explains why Harry and Meghan were in LA on Saturday night for Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, which was hosted by Jeff Bezos at his $165 million LA mansion. The party had a “James Bond” theme, because Bezos now owns the Bond franchise, get it?

Meghan’s look is reportedly Balenciaga. I like the general idea of it – black turtleneck, long black skirt with a thigh-high split and big, dangly earrings. The flash photography revealed that the blacks don’t match and that’s irritating to me! But I’m sure it looked fine at the party. It definitely looks like Harry and Meghan continue to nurture friendships with some of the biggest high-rollers in LA. But… but… I thought everyone in LA hates them? I thought they had alienated every important person in Hollywood? LOL.

Meanwhile, Tom Sykes whined on his Royalist Substack that the “optics” of Harry and Meghan attending a huge celebrity bash makes them look bad, because the left-behind Windsors were doing Remembrance events. First of all, Harry did like five Remembrance events in a row in Canada and everyone in Prince William’s office threw tantrums over that as well. Secondly, Harry and Meghan stepped out in LA on the same f–king night that William – the whole-ass Prince of Wales and heir to the throne – was too lazy to attend the Festival of Remembrance. “The Sussexes look superficial!” Yeah, well, William looks lazy, disrespectful, childish and stupid. So there.