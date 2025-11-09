Princess Kate & George attended the Festival of Remembrance, William skipped

Before Saturday evening, November 8, no one had seen the Princess of Wales for three-and-a-half weeks. She was last seen in public on October 14 in Northern Ireland, and then she made a brief appearance at Windsor Castle one day later. And that was it – she was in the wind, on vacation and moving into her latest forever home, Forest Lodge. Last night was the Festival of Remembrance, always a big night for the Windsors – all of the working royals (and even a few non-working royals) are expected to show up en masse for a concert ahead of Remembrance Sunday (today).
The Festival of Remembrance would have been a perfect moment for Prince William, fresh from his Brazilian Flop Trip, to show up with a refreshed-looking Kate and show that they are both ready to take over, that they are perfectly in sync and Kate definitely didn’t skip the Brazilian trip because William doesn’t want to spend any time with his wife. Alas, William did not show up to the Festival of Remembrance. I’m trying to think if there was ever a time when then-Prince Charles skipped ANY Remembrance event. I don’t think Charles ever shirked those dates. William’s absence is most likely related to his five-day trip to Brazil, but he left mid-day Friday (from what I can tell) and would have been back in the UK with plenty of time to spare, even flying commercially. Still, British outlets were told that the Brazil-to-London turnaround was “impractical” for Scooter King. He’s showing his real priorities constantly.
Kate brought a distraction from William’s absence – their eldest child, Prince George. This was George’s first Remembrance event (and his father wasn’t there to see it). King Charles pulled Kate and George up to the front tier of the balcony alongside himself and Camilla.
Fashion notes: Kate wore a new Alessandra Rich dress which retails for £1,685. She also wore the HMS Glasgow brooch and earrings which belonged to QEII.
Pretty sure I wore that exact same dress when I was 10… And I thought it was babyish then!
Add the sausage curls pulled to one side only to complete the latest in toddler chic.
I feel like I would feel like an a** if I were Chuck and wore a bunch of medals for . . . being born.
He’s not the only one with a big rack of medals. You can see two others in the upper left corner. Are any of them meaningful? It seems tacky somehow to show up at an event commemorating service men and women with a handful of Jubilee medals.
Also, does Kate have any other memorable collars (I’m losing track of what she’s worn)? If there’s enough, maybe someone will do a book as was done for RBG, with noted Kate quotes, like “can you test the smell by smelling it?”
Those collars were all the rage when I was making my Confirmation many years ago. Hated them then, still hate them now 😄
Tarte au citron, same. Navy and white polka dots and a big white sailor collar, it still haunts my nightmares almost forty years later 🤣
I remember them from the 1950s.
They look like dinner napkins.
Even Diana stopped wearing those collars in the 80s. This woman needs a stylist in every way.
Oh dear. Kate has really been put on a fashion budget. She has resorted to wearing Rompers with napkins sewed into the sides. That outfit is one of her worsts.
It’s Sloane Ranger circa 1984. Hardcore Diana cosplay.
Regarding the hair pieces – can anyone clue me in on what to look for? Maybe it’s cuz I’m on my phone and the pictures are small that it’s never obvious to me unless I zoom in. And even then not always. Sometimes it’s smack you between the eyes obvious. But these photos are so dark. what should I be looking for?
Do you see the photo where George is shaking the woman’s hand? Look at where Kate’s part stops and then the change in texture and directionality of the hair. If I had to wager looks like a v part wig and that’s where her hair is covering the beginning of the wig. You’ll also notice that the hair closer to her part is very straight and slightly darker and then as you get to the curls it gets a brassy color and a different texture.
It reminds me of some of those big white collared dresses Diana wore, which I never liked.
Is Kate entering her Puritan era?
LOL
Exactly! She looks like a Pilgrim.
Please don’t give her any ideas. The last thing we need is for her to hop on a boat over here.
“She looks like a Pilgrim”, who was audition for a role in the re-enactment of The Plymouth Thanksgiving. Or be a NFL player, that big shoulder & sleeves.
How could over 1600 pound produce such an ugly dress?
I had exactly the same reaction: Pilgrim Chic. Who wears this sort of outfit in one’s forties unironically?
😂😂😂😂😂😂
The New Romantics from the early 1980’s called. They want their broad, white, lacy collar back.
30 years after I had a blue dress with a white collar. Fashion goes round in circles.
Tis the season for pilgrims? Puritan chic? Puritan vibes but make it a doll, with long ringlet curls.
You know what this is? Did you have the Samantha American Girl doll? This is totally from a Samantha Parkington mood board. All it’s missing is a giant ass bow in her hair and Mary Jane shoes.
Lordy. Yeah I can see the Samantha doll in this. Except Samantha had more spunk.
I’m astounded Kate spent so much money on that frock. It looks like something that could have been run up on an old Singer sewing machine from a Simplicity pattern.
Is Kate wearing a cross necklace to ward off William?
I laughed out loud at this comment😂
Me too! I just cackled so loud I woke the cat
The jeweled cross necklace seems pretty hypocritical for someone who’s known for skipping church unless there’s a pap walk beforehand.
@Joanne, I. Am. Ded.💀😁
it worked!
I’d have said Freddie Windsor but that also works.
Not sure I have ever seen an Alessandra Rich dress that I’ve liked! I LOATHE that horridly dated collar
Alessandra Rich basically does what Diana wore in the early 1980s which was Diana’s worst era for fashion. But Kate thinks she’s doing something here and she looks like an adult child with that collar and the little girl curls.
Also the photos have been photoshopped in most major outlets because they are softening the harsh look of Kate’s sternum being so visible.
You can see every rib. It is scary.
At least George isn’t copying the maniacal grinning that his mom does. And I suppose he’ll be 13 soon so not too young to start doing this stuff, but the fact that his father found it too ” impractical” like he didn’t know that this event was scheduled right after Earth shot says a lot. Especially after they no showed the VJ Day celebrations. He flew on a private jet, go to sleep in the back, block out the light so you can recalibrate, and have a little jet lag. You’re literally the heir to the throne, you can’t be too tired to do events like this. He was sulking if the other article today is any indication.
Gert pointed out that William and Kate first attended this event at age 33.
Bringing a child to cover for his father because he’s too lazy to show up is only the beginning for George.
FYI Starmer made it back to the UK and attended. Why didn’t William hitch a ride with him?
He did? Uh oh, that’s definitely a bad look for William’s excuse. If Starmer could do it, so could he.
Willi not showing up to the Festival of Remembrance is Willi having a temper tantrum about Charles daring to work on the day Willi decided finally to get his butt up to do some work himself.
Poor George was used as a protective shield. I’m not a fan of Alessandra Rich’s designs.
On her models or on the catwalk her designs look quite edgy. But idk what kate does. Every time she wear an Alessandra Rich dress she ends up looking über conservative.
She wears them straight and sincere, without a moment of whimsy and without cool accessories. The designer herself already gently said that, but Kate has ignored it.!
That’s the problem, I was 100% anti then I think an interview with AR was covered here and there were some pics of how the outfits were intended to be worn and I almost get it. Definitely NOT how Kate always wears and styles them, you need personality to pull them off.
It reminds me of the scene in Crazy Rich Asians, when Astrid and her husband have a fight on the way to the wedding and she gets her grandmother to go with her, because having her there distracts from people asking where Michael is.
They were hoping people would be so impressed with George’s presence it would take away from William’s absence. I feel like it highlighted it though.
The way Kate ruins designers, Rich is going to have to close her shop in about a year. Kate is looking to copy Diana and cant wear anything with whimsy. She makes the outfit look like a replica of the bad 80s fashion.
I’m actually shocked that Kate hasn’t yet worn the sheep sweater in a “sweet homage” to Diana
Me, either! One thing about this dress, though, is Kate took the stupid bow off. I checked the website, where the dress doesn’t look quite that bad. Oh, it’s bad, but not that bad somehow. But Kate took the bow off, which makes the area at the bottom of the V where the white napkins meet look odd. The bow was necessary. I half-expected to see it in her hair, but no.
Isn’t it time for the UK media or public to start asking why Dim Bill has skipped (all?) so many veteran / military events this year.
A good point.
Since he was dragged left, right and center for his little climate change event and speech he was probably nursing his bruised ego. He should have went to the veteran events but he has never really cared
For one more time she’s copying an outfit Diana wore…when everything else fails, then she goes back to cosplay her late mother in law…
Sausage curls and weird collard dress. Yep that tics the box!! Ole Peg just couldn’t get his ass to this. Yep that tics the box too.
WTH! She paid how much for that dress? Someone could have sent her one from Amish county for less. Either her Meghan mood board must have been packed away or this her interpretation of the MAGA tradwife. George looks miserable.
WTH is going on with her hair? The wiglets & hair pieces are so visible. Have they not moved any mirrors into their new mansion? And she is scary thin. OMG
It’s really strange. It’s looking like we’re only a few more wiglets away from her giving up altogether and using some sort of snap on plastic doll hair, like Lego.
Wiglet Gopher must be having fits. Even if they won’t return to her ‘glam team’ one has to believe they are offended.
I think Wiglet Gopher bolted–they ran straight out the back door in the confusion of the move, leapt over the ha-ha & made a dash for freedom. They’ve been spotted near Eton at a coffee shop, or so my sources say. It is understood they ordered a half-caff low-fat double cappuccino with chocolate sprinkles.
@Investedgawker
I thought that was a wig too.
The sumptuous hair is to convey good health and it’s like armour at this point
The dress is horrible. I was struck by how sparse the royals looked. I remember when they filled the whole area. Unless the pictures I saw weren’t the full group it’s a reminder how empty the bench is from QE2’s time. As for William skipping it, it’s a terribly look after missing the VJ event. Hard to believe he couldn’t have pulled it off or changed some of the timings around the end of Earthshot. If he’s ready to be King this is the type of thing he should be at.
Why should William bother to show up? After all, that’s why people have heirs and spares — er, I mean, families.
Too bad Scooter Dim Bill was too jetlagged to attend.
Unlike PM Keir Starmer, who was similarly jetlagged, who is much older than Bulliam the Incandescent — and attended anyway.
Kate’s most striking accessory — besides that ugly, outdated Allessandra Rich dress and her usual maniacal grin — has to be the wig. Again hovering an inch above her head, and looking like it’s at least three pounds of fake her.
It’s not like we all haven’t seen her ratty ponytail in the Courchevel pics…
As to George — he clearly wanted to be somewhere else.
Because this last week has been such a disaster for Peg and all the headlines were for others I had a feeling that George or all of the kids would be used as a distraction for the public. Kate’s cringe worthy dress was probably chosen as a distraction also because who would choose something so hideous if it wasn’t to get attention.
didn’t anyone tell her this was a solemn event? and that the fake smile should stay home?
Kate needs an intervention on many levels but the bad wig just looks pathetic. It’s like the UK elites don’t have access to proper hair stylists.
Poor George looks beyond thrilled to be there. Surely Kate has plenty of black dresses that are better than that dress. She looks like George’s nanny.
George is old enough to school his expressions, be polite and maintain a neutral demeanour. My 13 year old had better manners
It’s not like he has decent role models unfortunately. He’s growing up in an environment where you throw a tantrum and get what you want.
That dress is one of the most hideous i’ve ever seen. Her fluctuating from this to sleek modern Meghan cosplay is what makes it stand out so much. It’s totally unnatural to her.
George needs to be brought on way more of these events. They should’ve started on him way earlier. This “normal childhood” schtick is doing him a disservice. He needs to learn how to appear pleasant on camera and interact with people. He is going to be the head of state. There is no way around it. William and Kate are the last people that could teach him how to be a diplomat, however, so it will be a miracle if he turns out good at this “job.”
He definitely needs to look and act more pleasant at these events, he looked bored and annoyed in the photos.
of course he is, he always hears from his parents how awful it is to have to actually go to work.
Kate and George are in the same row as the king, but from what I can tell from the pictures, there is no interaction bw Kate and Charles. In fact, there’s a good bit of space between them. So zero father/daughter-in-law festive or warm glances. Maybe the cameras just missed the sweet moments. But I’m thinking there just weren’t any or at least not many. And surprising there weren’t any played up for the cameras.
It can be done, if you want to do it. Harry managed to fly back from the coronation to be home for Archie’s birthday. But William doesn’t get that putting in some effort for the optics would actually be good press for him. Think about the story – after a “grueling” week In Brazil, he flies back just in time to stand side-by-side with his family to honor and celebrate the heroism of his nation’s military…blah, blah, blah, he’s so brave.
This is so true and baffling. He has a built in platform to give him access to the attention and insured media coverage he seems to crave but he never uses it!
Inwas thinking tradwife but puritan fits better, how hideous and why the white except for standing out.
I feel terribly mean about this, but I almost burst out laughing when I first saw the picture of Puritan Kate. Seems Kate has given up wearing undoes. Don’t think we’ve seen her wearing her hair any other way than in long ringlets, no matter the occasion. She even wore her hair down at the last tiara event. Is there some reason she cannot wear her hair in a formal undo anymore?
I think young George is handling his “duties” very well and is being more mature and poised than his father it seems.
Integrating the mop aka wig with her real hair to make an updo would take time. She doesn’t have the skill for that.
The large wig draped over her shoulder is a very bad look
The child should be a child and not thrust into this role.
I disagree. He has to learn to deal with public events. His lazy parents won’t give him decades to be “eased in” the way they got when they were younger. They always found reasons why they simply can’t work. George won’t get the same grace, not even the standard military training to take him away from home for a month or two.
I love how Victoria of Sweden handles the “easing in” of Estelle. She is allowed to be a child, even goes to public school, but she accompanies her parents for years now to ribbon cutting events and meetings with people, and does this very nicely without scowling. Both children are groomed to be Queen/King one day, but what a difference in their behaviour! They are the same age. The difference is, Estelle sees her parents working every day. Her mother travels on behalf of the crown and Daniel takes over. Parents who take their duties seriously and are a role model. While we hear from the Lazies that their children should grow up “normal”. There is nothing normal going to private school with other rich kids, living in mansions, having 10 vacations each year, and parents avoiding work as the plague.
Same for the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Norway.
George looks more bewildered and appears he had to be talked into going
Considering she’s fresh off a three week vacation and in highly flattering lighting, she looks rough. She and Sophie look like age peers and Sophie is not a young 60.
That dress is tragic. Looks like something I wore in the 80s and ask myself “why????” today
OMG, I just flashed back to a dress I wore in junior high with a massive white collar like this–came down to a point in front. The dress itself was maroon & above the knees & sleeveless. I thought I was the bees’ knees! I wore patterned stockings & white shoes with it!! 😃. And this would have been ca. 1970.
I really feel for George. He seems like a reserved kind of lad who really doesn’t like the attention and always looks miserable at these kinds of public events. And he’s staring down the barrel of a whole life of uncomfortable appearances.
All their lives would be improved if they stopped being royal even though they don’t know it. They could quit entirely, and just be rich and aristocratic and private like the people in their circle. Or they could stop taking the public money, and be more low key and informal like the European royals. Their lives would be much less constrained if they did.
Yes, they would be happier and they could live off their huge stockpile of money instead of fleecing the people.
Agreed—it’s a rare photo in which George looks happy doing any of this.
I’m concernee about George. He always seems sad and disengaged at official appearances. I can’t help but compare him to Estelle of Sweden, who is the same age, holds the same position, and is always smiling and interested at official events.
(Sorry for my english, I’m french 😁)
I have the same concerns. He always looks anxious to me.
Pity Charlotte wasn’t first born, she appears to have far more confidence, but then I do think that second children are often more confident than the first born. Probably the parents don’t fuss over them so much.
I have the exact same thought about Estelle..I’m wondering if George seems sad because of the situation at home and whatever he hears from his parents about the press..not to mention the constant pressure to always be impeccably and stiffly dressed and behaved…
I suspect he really doesn’t like the attention and is uncomfortable about being looked at. And how miserable it must be for him knowing that a life full of such horrors is all he’s got to look forward to.
Actually if you dragged any random 13 year old off the street to this long, boring adult event I’m pretty sure they’d look the same. No judgement from me.
Charles’ chest full of unearned medals worn to an occasion celebrating military that have seen actual service seems so absurd.
Kate’s dress is so fug I want to heave.
Seeing as how neither Harry or William were ever brought to this event when they were pre teens because it isn’t exactly an event for kids, I agree that George is simply acting as someone his age. The fact that his parents are exposing him to public scrutiny for looking bored is what needs to be heavily criticized.
When I first clicked on this story and saw the top picture, my brain instantly thought George was the older one and Kate was the child. That’s how infantile the dress is, and how much grimacing George is doing.
IMHO these pictures mark the beginning of the House of Middleton. From the little coverage I saw there was barely any interaction between KCIII and Sicknote, and even less between her and Camilla. I’ve always thought that Sicknote would be more than happy for Scooter to be “exposed” and for her to become “King’s Mother” and be the power behind the throne. I know I’m falling into conspiracy theory territory but, she is positively glowing at all the deference towards her to the point where she’s making George (the FFK with royal blood) look like an accessory. As much as I dislike Scooter when George accompanies him to events, he does seem to make more of an effort into making it about both of them.
“Sicknote” 🤣🤣
Carole and Kate wish. There is no such thing and never will be the house of Middleton. Their fantasies of such is nothing more than delusions of grandeur. Kate is a narcissist just as her momma so of course she was making it all about her. Willy and keen are no longer together. Bringing George was simply to cover for Willy not wanting to attend w Kate.
Either William is NOT back yet (on holiday with Jason?), or something, but it is clear that Kate took George with her to ensure that Charles and Camilla did not get the front pages. Shades of her bussing in those schoolchildren on the first day that Charles was visiting the Chelsea Flower Show as king. This is by no means an innocent move.
If Camilla doesn’t smack her down for this, William certainly will. Play stupid games, get stupid prizes, I guess. I love this for them. 😀
After all these decades, she is still holding her hand in weird ways to ensure that the big blue ring (or its imitation) is photographed. As though she is sending a message to the main side piece. Kate Middleton is a very odd woman.
PM Keir Starmer who was also with William at COP30 in Brazil attended the event last night but William was absent and we can ably guess the reason for his absence. 🤔
Weird reasons are popping up. 😉
Does not bode well for the future of the Windsor brand. 🤷🏽♀️
There’s really no reason for William to have missed this event. Especially if Starmer was able to make it. Yikes. What’s William going to do when he’s king? For real. Just skip out and send George. At some point, Kate’s gonna bail too and we’re just gonna see George and Carole stepping in.
Lazy William is probably in bed bitching and moaning to his ‘advisor’ Jason about the family ’upstaging’ his events. After all, according to Jason on his Australian 60 Minutes interview, he was the one William reached out to (‘leaned on’) – not a relative – when he first learned about Kate and Charles’ illness. 🤔
I swear she has a dress similar to this, giant 80s white collar and all, and I swear there is a photo of her in that dress wearing a poppy. So if this is new, that means she has two of these pilgrim dresses. Girl no. Also, the wig is truly wigging.
She has one almost identical, in a royal blue.
Honoring the service and sacrifice made by Britain’s veterans is way more important than Scooter’s little vanity project. So change the timing of the final Earthshot events, compress the schedule, sleep on the plane home, whatever. He could have found a way to make it work.
George doesn’t look happy. He is doing these appearances at a young age. Keen has the wiglets.
How does someone so dishonest and racist have the nerve to wear a cross around her neck?
That cross looks like it’s trying so hard to hide under her collar, too. Like it knows it shouldn’t be seen and is embarrassed to be worn around her neck.
George looks like he’s bored and over it. As a future king he should have been prepped for these kind of events earlier, just like the throne heirs in other monarchies. Or George comes on the year of his 18th birthday, the minimum age for him to ascend the throne. Having him to appear now looks like the Firm wants to change the public discussion from Andrew/Fergie/Windsor/Epstein.
P.S. Kate looks like she works as Housekeeping for a major hotel chain.
Well, if only working royals are allowed to have titles, which is what William has been suggesting, they have to show that George is working if they want him to be called prince. Just saying. They’re also going to need to trot Charlotte and Louis out to more work events if they want those kids to earn their titles too. Since it’s only about working royals now. Sorry, just trying to make a point how treating the monarchy like a business has consequences.
There are child employment laws in this country. The children can’t work until they are 13 in some councils and 14 in others. So if this is George working then his parents are breaking the law. So not title until he is old enough to work.
The Wales children are often trotted out as a distraction
It seems neither Harry or William ever attended this event as children. So George being brought there is to cover for his parents. William has no excuse not to attend. He is just having a tantrum because Charles knighted Beckham while he was in Brazil.
Charles looks like he is in pain and maybe short of breath. He has lost more weight.
For the sake of his children, and especially George who looks particularly miserable in these photos, I hope William does the right thing and ends this madness. Tax the rich.
To be fair, George looks miserable and bored at almost every event, EXCEPT for football, just like dear ol’ dad. Someone needs to teach this kid to look *up* in social situations.
IDK. I actually think Kate looks nice here. Her wig is a great color (compared to that blonde wig), notwithstanding the curls in the bottom third of her hairstyle. I don’t mind the dress at all. Not that I like the white collar, but the rest of the dress is very nice, very classic. Also, I guess it’s the fact I like that the white collar draws attention away regarding how uber thin she is, and the black silhouette of the dress kind of fades into the background. So you actually don’t notice how painfully thin she is.
Also, she looks more refreshed than usual. Sure, there might be some airbrushing, but I think her three weeks off has her looking more rested. Also, it is a nighttime event. So not as haggard-looking as a morning event. Like it or not, Kate is the most popular member of the BRF. IMO she looks nice. She’s a royal, not a model or celeb. So I don’t judge her too much regarding the clothes she wears as long as it’s appropriate for the occasion, which this dress was.
At George’s age, entering his teens, I think it is now appropriate for him to begin to attend a few things every great once in a while, as he is the future King of England. So I see nothing wrong with Prince George attending this event as a stand-in for his father. But he is such a solemn-looking boy. He’s never had the charisma William and Harry had when they were young boys.
I think Kate gets along with Charles more than William does.
I don’t think Charles and keen get along
Kate has no backbone, she will do and say whatever she thinks the King wants her to.
Kate miiiiight get along better with Charles more than William does but I don’t think that’s saying much. And I wondered upthread why we didn’t get any photos of Charles and Kate making eye contact or speaking together or anything when they were sitting right next to each other. And no pics of the king and the future heir interacting? Weird. Anyways, Kate does look fine and nice. But she also looks like a pilgrim. I’d take it as seasonal Thanksgiving cosplay if she was an American.
I did see a video on YouTube or somewhere else where Charles and Kate leaned towards each other and did speak to one another. So there wasn’t zero interaction.
Using George to cover for his father being lazy is not the way to introduce him to royal engagements. William should have been there with him.
It remains gross to use your children as a shield.
Maybe Will skips veterans events because Harry is a veteran and he isn’t so it makes him feel inadequate. Perhaps he doesn’t want to honor veterans because it means honoring Harry in the most tangential way.
Interesting point, you make we wonder if that is the real problem. William was considered to be too important to actually face enemy fire, Harry like Andrew was disposable. Ironic that the two who actually did put their lives on the line for Queen and country will not be there. At least Harry can do his own thing in Canada or the US.
Keen is showing that she will be queen mother some day.
Maybe keen Is showing she is still influential being mother of future king. George and Charlotte and Louis will probably be thrust into doing work soon
War, in this climate 2025, is going out of fashion. I dont blame william for not making this a priority. I wouldve blamed him a few years ago.
Kate and george went. His heirs. Honestly, the survivors probably prefer meeting george. Future servicemen may not want to met either of them because the windsors dont do military anymore. The windsors service is now showing up. Charles great grandfather occasionally spoke up on pleb issues. Thats no longer the case.
William still wears his chocolate medals and will take on the role of commander in chief. Until he explicitly states otherwise he skipped this because he’s lazy. Besides this is a concert for the veterans who served not to celebrate war.
The Windsor family remains in power because of these veterans. Hitler would have decimated them had the Germans won. And so the current Windsor generation not understanding this shows they are arrogant as much as ignorant.
Kate is not his heir. George is . Thankfully keen won’t be monarch
Charles looks like he’s dressing up as an actual military man.
When literally your *entire job* is to be a living symbol representing your country’s history, unity, and continuity, but you can’t be bothered to show up for a majorly publicized ceremony paying honor to those citizens who gave their lives to ensure all of the above?? On the 80th anniversary of VJ Day?? Because you’re…tired? This bellend rarely surprises me, but…wow. Talk about a self own. But I guess giving the middle finger to his dad was a higher priority. What a waste of organs.
I think William attended a different event. I have a soft spot for George, for some reason, since he was a baby. I wonder if he’s going to suffer from anxiety.
William did not attend another event that night. He showed up to the cenotaph event this morning because skipping that would be impossible to justify.
He should have been at the event with his father
Did William linger in Brazil because he and his team would have known well in advance when this event was taking place and he should have scheduled to be back in time. Assuming he skipped it because he just didn’t want to be there and he’s mad at Charles and having a tantrum for being “overshadowed “🙄.
The stolen valor of the royal medals is enraging and just demonstrates their shamelessness. They should be embarrassed to be in the presence of real veterans wearing their fake medals.
And William is pathetic, failing to even show up. As for Kate, cosplaying early 80s Diana is actually perfect, given that she’s in a loveless marriage, too.