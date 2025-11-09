Princess Kate & George attended the Festival of Remembrance, William skipped

Before Saturday evening, November 8, no one had seen the Princess of Wales for three-and-a-half weeks. She was last seen in public on October 14 in Northern Ireland, and then she made a brief appearance at Windsor Castle one day later. And that was it – she was in the wind, on vacation and moving into her latest forever home, Forest Lodge. Last night was the Festival of Remembrance, always a big night for the Windsors – all of the working royals (and even a few non-working royals) are expected to show up en masse for a concert ahead of Remembrance Sunday (today).

The Festival of Remembrance would have been a perfect moment for Prince William, fresh from his Brazilian Flop Trip, to show up with a refreshed-looking Kate and show that they are both ready to take over, that they are perfectly in sync and Kate definitely didn’t skip the Brazilian trip because William doesn’t want to spend any time with his wife. Alas, William did not show up to the Festival of Remembrance. I’m trying to think if there was ever a time when then-Prince Charles skipped ANY Remembrance event. I don’t think Charles ever shirked those dates. William’s absence is most likely related to his five-day trip to Brazil, but he left mid-day Friday (from what I can tell) and would have been back in the UK with plenty of time to spare, even flying commercially. Still, British outlets were told that the Brazil-to-London turnaround was “impractical” for Scooter King. He’s showing his real priorities constantly.

Kate brought a distraction from William’s absence – their eldest child, Prince George. This was George’s first Remembrance event (and his father wasn’t there to see it). King Charles pulled Kate and George up to the front tier of the balcony alongside himself and Camilla.

Fashion notes: Kate wore a new Alessandra Rich dress which retails for £1,685. She also wore the HMS Glasgow brooch and earrings which belonged to QEII.