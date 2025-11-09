Royalist: ‘Angry’ Prince William felt like his family ‘sabotaged’ his Brazilian trip

Prince William spent about five full days in Brazil and it was a fiasco from start to finish. That’s what no one can admit – for all of the whining and crying about thunder-stealing, Billy’s Big Brazilian Flop Tour was full of awkward, undignified photo-ops, an utter lack of charisma, and a big, keen speech which was so hypocritical and out of touch, longtime royalists are newly contemptuous of William and the monarchy. The man posed on a private plane, en route to an environmental conference, in an attempt to prove that he can read!! Like, that alone should tell you everything you need to know. But, according to Tom Sykes’ sources, William is full of fury, rage and bile over seemingly everyone in his family successfully upstaging him, especially his father! LMAO.
The Royalist has learned that Prince William “was left hurt and angry” after his father — of all people — stole the spotlight from him last week, staging a headline-grabbing investiture for David Beckham as William’s Earthshot Awards were kicking off in Brazil. For William, who has spent five years turning the prize into his signature platform, the timing, even though the investiture was long scheduled, was more than a clash of diaries; it was seen, according to friends, as a deliberate snub. The decision by King Charles to knight Beckham on Tuesday— fourteen years after his name was first floated for the honor — was greeted by William’s friends with disbelief.
“Of all weeks,” one friend of William’s told The Royalist, “this was the one week he needed the family to be pulling for him. Instead, it felt like they were pulling against him. He was left hurt and angry.”
Instead of the seamless royal choreography William envisioned [for his week in Brazil], his trip unraveled into a succession of distractions. “The family sabotaged it from beginning to end,” the William friend said. “It was pathetic, like the worst of the bad old days.”
On the day his plane landed, Prince Harry’s team announced a parallel, quasi–royal tour of Canada, scheduled—miraculously—to overlap with William’s itinerary. Meghan Markle’s PR team then leaked news of her “return to acting” to The Sun midweek, instantly derailing British coverage of the Earthshot Prize.
“In any normal world,” said one newspaper executive, “William would have been the royal story of the week. But Beckham and Meghan’s comeback swallowed the headlines. The entire British Royal press corps was in Brazil, and somehow none of it mattered.”
The irritant of the Sussexes is old and familiar; what stung William much more, I am told, was the betrayal from inside the tent.
“David Beckham had waited fifteen years,” said a former courtier. “And they had to do it this week? When you think of how gracious William had been, paying tribute to his father’s work in his speech, it’s a slap in the face. I’m afraid Charles still can’t bear not to be the center of attention. If he couldn’t be at COP30 himself, then nobody else was allowed to have the moment.”
The King’s allies insist it was a coincidence without malice. “His Majesty is immensely proud of his son’s work,” a friend of Charles’s told the Daily Beast. “Investitures are scheduled months in advance.”
One friend of the King’s, however, did concede that there is an “increasingly delicate” father-son dynamic, dramatically worsened by William’s open contempt for the shambolic way his father handled the ex-Prince Andrew crisis and continues to handle the Harry issue.
Charles, however, has no intention of fading into the background. He insists on maintaining a full public schedule, sometimes to the alarm of Camilla and his doctors, and he guards the symbols of kingship—audiences, investitures, the odd glittering photo call—as fiercely as ever. Friends say that having waited his whole life for this role, he’s not about to start taking instruction from anyone, even his son.
I often say Charles got the heir he deserves, but it’s also true that William got the father he deserves too. My god. I also thought it was funny that Charles did David Beckham’s investiture during William’s Brazilian Flop Tour, but I figured the same thing – that it was something which had been on the schedule for a while, and it’s just the way things lined up. This makes it two different “things” of which William was in the dark: Buckingham Palace knew about Beckham’s investiture AND they were informed of Harry’s trip to Canada. From the sound of it, BP did not inform William or Kensington Palace at all. Or maybe they did send a memo and Illiterate Bill just missed it. As for William thrashing around “hurt and angry” at family betrayals… the worse option is that Harry, Meghan and Charles were all helping William by distracting the press from writing about the Brazilian fiasco.
This is just a mere glimpse of how people reacted when they actually paid attention to Billy’s Brazilian Flop Tour.
Nice But Dim Bill is talking unadulterated shit. It is acquiescence that has brought us to the gates of hell, when the likes of him fly in on a private jet to drive along a road built from the chopping down of 100,000 trees to tell us to tighten our belts. Are we mental? https://t.co/ZPE035iP1o
— Rush (@exRAF_Al) November 7, 2025
This is pathetic. He’s embarrassed by the reaction that he received, so now it’s everyone else’s fault that he was misunderstood and not celebrated. Apparently people aren’t supposed to be knighted, Harry’s not supposed to do events that have been planned for a year that he always does this time of year, and Meghan’s not just supposed to live her life ( are we really supposed to still believe that Meghan and Harry are giving exclusives to the UK press?).
It’s not shocking, it’s just more evidence of his incapability of accepting his own part in anything that doesn’t go how he wants. He’s been positioning himself as this global leader, and not only was he embarrassed by the blowback from maga and climate activists alike, he couldn’t even with a full press pack there, keep the attention on him about a knighting that everybody knew was happening for the past year, a cameo in a movie, and someone doing events on another continent.
So of course instead of using this as a moment of reflection about how obvious his surface level care about important subjects are, his obsession with his brother and his sister-in-law, and his petty feud with his father makes him look, it’s just more everyone’s unfair to me.
This man has everything that most people could want in life, but that hole is just not being filled. Which is why I said he can take the titles away from the Sussexes, he’ll still be unhappy and he just won’t know why.
It’s hypocritical too because when Charles is on an overseas trip or tour William won’t hesitate to do an engagement or say something that will snatch the headlines right from Charles.
And we all know that when Harry has big event(s) lined up, Dim Bill can all of a sudden do bread and butter engagements.
The list of things Kate and William have deliberately overshadowed on Charles starts back at his coronation! Then there was the stunt at the Chelsea Flower Show, etc.
It’s to the point that I wish things could go well for William sometimes just so we don’t hear about him being being big mad at his dad, or Harry or whoever.
Nah, It’s more fun this way.
LOL, well, it’s predictable if nothing else.
He will never be happy. He will always blame other people for his unhappiness, instead of doing any kind of self reflection.
He’s very deeply unhappy with himself and it’s easier to project that onto everyone else (especially H), than addressing his insecurities.
The picture of William flopping in the sand looks like a lone survivor fleeing the zombie apocalypse.
Lol, my thought was “extra in a Godzilla movie.”
Or an extra in ‘Sharknado.”
Sharknado has way better actors across the board, however…😈
He wouldn’t be the lone Survivor, he’s be like Pete the flatmate in Shaun of the Dead.
💀🤣 The way I cackled at this…
All of the volleyball pictures make me laugh because he is acting like he is in the World Cup while playing against children.
I like his 1950’s pin up girl jump, toes pointed and everything /s
He looks like a fish flopping out of the water.
LOL. This is so funny. It’s true the Beckhams pushed William off the front page but it’s not like there were any good photos coming out of Brazil. He just has to concede that the papers are not interested in him. And Sykes is deluded if he believes Meghan is leaking stories to the Sun.
Watch, when William is king he will strip Beckham of his knighthood, lol. What a big baby, he’s just like Trump, right down to the not reading anything.
I was listening to Andrew Lownie earlier, he said Sarah F. leaked to the Sun constantly about members of de Royal Family, for cash snd good PR !
Yes, and he also said she had a long-standing contract with Hello to feed them stories.
@Kit: Andrew Lownie also once said that Harry and Meghan were a worse issue for the Royal Family than Andrew…
Scoots is sulking now he’s not going to try to put beckham in charge of invictus
LOL…one…two…three…FIGHT..ROTFALOL
Is “hurt and angry” the new “incandescent with rage”?
I saw a couple of clips of him reading his speech and he was pi**ed, very angry. He must have been furious by that point at how things were falling apart. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.
The overwhelming negative response here in the UK has even surprised me, it’s been relentless.
Sykes crying into his cornflakes on William’s behalf is incredibly satisfying and then to see Harry and Meghan at Kris Jenner’s birthday party after Sykes repeating the “Hollywood’s done with them” nonsense was the cherry on top for me 😂
I haven’t seen the speech but if he could not hide his anger during it that’s a little scary a 43 year old man should be able to control his anger especially in public.
Emotional regulation is incredibly unusual, even outside the BRF bubble.
It’s also incredibly important, even for us peasants.
Mr cat has better emotional regulation than HRH FK Willy.
Karma is an angry hornet that WILL NOT leave William/Kate alone. They cant do ANYTHING right.
Out of all the great names William goes by — Workshy Willy, Peg, Huevo, Scooter King — I think my new favourite is Dim Bill.
English comedian Harry Enfield used to have a character called Tim Nice But Dim, which is what they’re referring to.
Then Dim Willy doesn’t really work, does it? Because Willy’s the opposite of nice.
I don’t think it does. Dim Billb might work, except no it really doesn’t. Dim Wills?
I actually think his head, with the gross beard, looks more like a potato than an egg. Prince Potatohead?
Hee—Willnot is a perfect moniker for him, as well…
At this point, I’m pretty sure that Sykes is trolling William…he can’t report on the truth and therefore he chooses to present the future king as a spoiled brat (as he most certainly is) to ridicule him. If anything that Sykes writes about William’s fury is true then, he definitely needs therapy…should everyone else stop breathing whenever he is out in order not to steal his spotlight?
This is actually what Will and Kate want, they want everyone (including the peasants) to go inside and not breathe while they are out and about. They want NO ONE to overshadow them. It’s really pathetic.
Oh pleaseees. A fly could steal attention away from scooter king . Like Kaiser likes to say . Wank has zero rizz. As for Meghan leaking to the sun, yeah , nope that never happened. These people are sad . Keep crying. I think what chuck did to willy is funny as heck . I think BP probably sent willy an email informing him but because he is illiterate and too stupid to actually read his mail and hw also employs a bunch of lazy inept people, none of them bothered to read the message . Guess wilting wills should stop being so lazy and read . It’s a huge part of your job
Of course if William had charisma he wouldn’t need to worry about his brother doing something for armistice day or his father knighting Beckham. But it is the media who decide what to cover, if he is friends with the gutter press editors why doesn’t he have a word with them. “Don’t publish anything about my father or my brother when I am doing something.” Perhaps William should check his father’s schedule. He can’t expect the world to change armistice.
“If William had charisma “…Also, he needs kindness, humility, caring, sincerity, true interest in others…I could go on and on. He is immensely self-centered, tragically jealous, and yes, he seems dim. The Very Dim Scooter King will end the monarchy.
Scooter went from very cute kid to very ugly adult, physically and mentally.
It’s amazing how it’s mostly the hair?
Three years ago I donned a bald cap for a Halloween costume. I sent a pic of me in it to my best friend of 40 years and she asked who it was. Uh….I guess it’s all about my hair too!
It could be mostly the hair but the teeth, the soul, and the personality aren’t doing him any favors either.
@SunnysideUp – exactly. And especially re Armistice Day why didn’t William simply schedule Earthshot prize day for after Armistice Day ie this coming week?
The entire British Royal press corps was in Brazil and he couldn’t get attention? Too funny.
But, this is the coda he wants to put on the Brazil trip narrative – angrily stamping his feet and briefing that everyone is conspiring against him ? A normal, rational person would end his trip by thanking the people of Brazil for their hospitality, complimenting the Earthshot finalists and winners, saying something positive about the COP30 events and maybe something about how he’s looking forward to sharing what he learned with Charles (since he was his representative) – basically wrapping up the trip using words of success. Instead he goes all “Wha, wha, wha, poor me, me, me.”
He’s literally spoiled rotten.
Like very old milk.
This entire “thunder stealing” (sabotage) narrative is truly pathetic and the raging man child is looking more and more unhinged.. if he wants the headlines and attention on his work he should actually do something that would make that happen.. right now his incandescent rage because he didn’t get enough media attention is truly a horrible one for a grown ass man.. when is Peggy going to realize that the world truly isn’t interested in him or his vanity projects, because if he sold papers or brought clicks to the publications then peg would have been on the front pages, but he was overshadowed be everyone it just proves he doesn’t have a global audience or any idea of how to get one and these articles certainly don’t help the general publics opinion of him.
So Charles knew for months that he would knight Beckham the same week of his son’s big ES thingy? I mean he could’ve changed the week, let’s be real. While I think doing an expensive traveling awards show for the environment is a choice, as well as doing it during the lead up to remembrance week, this does seem like Charles was being petty. Especially if he didn’t even inform WIlliam. But hey, his son skipped out on VJ Day so what did William think was gonna happen? Retaliation was going to come in some form bc that’s how these Windsors roll.
Really. I looked it up – there’s an investiture pretty much once a week during a 5 month period and there are 60 or so recipients at each investiture.
In this case, I think William is correct in that his dad was being messy. Harry’s events had to be done around the remembrance time and weren’t about William. But the Beckham knighting? He could’ve been knighted a different week, please. But idk why William thinks pouting about it to the press is a good look though? Unless this is all made up by Sykes. Bc it does sound like William, lol.
@Jais – yes, the Windsor pettiness was on parade. And the Charles/William feud has been so evident that Sykes’ story sounds believable. I really don’t understand the point of these public tantrums – they don’t seem to care how they look as long as they get publicity. And they don’t seem to get that actions have more impact and are more truthful than words. If you’re an environmental warrior, don’t fly all over the world in private jets. If you want to be seen as the next king, then show up to Remembrance Day – imagine the photo of Charles, William and George. Elizabeth knew what it meant to show the continuity of the monarchy.
I think this story was designed to be an attack on the King and Harry, but all Sykes has done is to make William look like a petulant teenager, not a King in waiting. It is hard to believe that William could be so childish as to brief Sykes with this nonsense.
Poor spoiled brat lazy rizz-free Peg is crying foul on his father the king. Daddy stole my thunder!!! No Peg you have no thunder a silent but deadly fart is what you have at best. Maybe that’s why he didn’t attend last nights event with the rest of his family. He was home throwing a pillow filled tantrum.
I think Earthshot should be awarded in Windsor with a nice dinner at Windsor castle. Invite some prominent scientists, professors, and a few aristocrats. Jetting across the world and hiring a few celebrities does not play to William’s strengths.
What are these “strengths” you speak of?
Truly puzzled myself.
If the Brazil trip had been a success, rather than a laughing stock, this “briefing” on how his family spoiled anything wouldn’t have happened, of course. So William’s side is actually acknowledging that it didn’t go down well.
Also, imagine the whole royal press pack flying over to Brazil for this. All to see the idiot son and his vanity project. What a colossal waste of time, money and resources.
William is the image of a shrinking Windsor brand. The mystique and majesty is fading. William, the future king, is an awkward man child. He is frequently bitching and moaning about one the or the other day after day. His temperament has not matured with age. 🤷🏽♀️
I’m a bit confused about William’s carbon footprint. I thought the press made a big deal about William flying “commercial” but then show a picture of a “working William” on what appears to be a private jet. And he’s too jet-lagged to make a key annual event? Shouldn’t that have been calculated into his original ES schedule? Anyway, how can it make you look statesmanlike if you are always mad about being upstaged? For all their sakes, I hope no other media is writing about this “competition” for attention on the part of the Windsors except the Rota. It makes the royal family seem absolutely pathetic. How can you take them seriously when their only desire is not to be upstaged?
If he hadn’t treated Harry and Meghan like shit, he could’ve learned a few savvy moves from them to drum up interest in his projects. It could be as simple as Meghan dropping hints on social media about her upcoming product releases, or something bigger like the events Harry does in the buildup to IG. You can’t complain about being overshadowed when you just jet in straight from your umpteenth monthlong holiday and can’t even be bothered to do the bare minimum to promote the damn thing (like, say, spotlighting the previous year’s winners…?).
He is so self-defeatingly short-sighted. Had he kept them in his corner, he would have been significantly and continually elevated by their support. Not as his lackeys but as respected members of the Royal Family on the international stage who also happened to respect him. That is how people earn gravitas. But because he is such an angry, entitled, jealous child (like his father), he can’t see the bigger picture. Oh well, he has Jason.
If William really believed he would get all the headlines this week, without or with his family doing events, he still doesn’t understand how the British media works at all. The British tabloids are all climate change skeptics. They are not going to boost Earthshot as bringing awareness to climate change. They are there for photo ops and because KP threatened them with access if they don’t go. The one day he gave them a bunch of photo ops, he got all over the press. He doesn’t give them interview or sound bites or even allow them to interview the people involved with Earthshot. How many photos of William at a podium, William in a suit are they support to run? And they’re not going to run him with Starmer because they hate Labour and Starmer. He would be better off giving special access to like, People if he wants it covered wall to wall. On top of it, I better the other papers were infuriated he did just give that big fluff piece interview to Hello! On a more basic level, w have heard for a decade now that he doesn’t sell papers without Kate.
Sykes honestly sounds as loopy as he makes William sound, obsessing over all this – if it was up to him, no one would leave their homes unless William’s people dictated. Earthshot barely even got media play outside of the right wing in the UK coming for him on X. I will say, in a recent video Tom spills tea on William and Kate’s marriage, which I thought was shocking considering these articles.
What did he say about the marriage? In his coverage of one of the shampoo commercials they have put out, he pointed out that it was meant to silence all rumors of their marriage and force look how happy they are and linked within the article to his coverage of Rose Hanbury!
The Sussexes seem pretty blameless. Harry doesn’t set the date for Remembrance Day, geez. And Meghan can’t hold up an entire movie shooting schedule because Scooter decided to leave his sofa. So is Sykes trolling William, or is Sykes seriously arguing that the Sussexes should go into hiding every time Scooter goes outside?
Charles is the outlier here, lol. Who cares if investitures are planned “months” in advance, when COP30/Earthshot were planned at least a year in advance, and Charles’ people knew very well they were stepping on the COP30 calendar. LOL again.
I’d even bet Charles OK’d Harry going to the Canadian Remembrance event, when Harry met Charles in London a few months ago.
I also truly doubt Meghan’s team is giving exclusives to the Sun, of all places. People mag maybe. But because this was the Sun not People, someone on her set must have sold her to the Sun.
Charles doe not have to “agree” for Harry to recognize Remembrance Day.
They made that clear when they trashed the wreath he wanted to place at the Cenotaph.
Harry will always stand up for veterans and fallen soldiers.
The rest of them can huff each other’s farts all day. Doesn’t change what Harry will do.
This is on William’s courtiers. And, OFC, William himself.
More recently, Harry had someone place a wreath after the official event was over, and IIRC it was left in place.
He keeps trying to make Earthshot the equivalent of Invictus but it will never work. Invictus gets press yes because Harry (and now Meghan) will always get coverage but it’s also the story of the athletes so all the countries represented will always cover it. Helping veterans with a tie into sports is also a cause the crosses most political divides so it’s an easy win. I saw some people comment that this event was well received in Brazil which I don’t doubt but the problem for William is that he wants the international fanfare that Harry/Invictus gets and he doesn’t get it. At the same time his base hates the cause and frankly even people like me on the left who believe in climate change age are getting tired of rich people lecturing us.
Yes, Harry is an excellent face for the head of a wounded warriors organization. But William is a hypocritical face for energy reform and sustainability (see: multiple energy-inefficient, drafty houses and rental units, megayacht vacations, helicopter-ubers, and so on), plus his base of right-wingers hates the issue anyway, so Scooter’s not getting love from anyone.
What’s sad is the delicacy of their reputation that these two things can’t happen at once. As a 63 yo, I am more than a little dismayed at the thin skins of anyone who gets their nose out of joint about this stuff. It’s as mystifying as headlines when one celebrity doesn’t Like another’s post.
William is the one with the problem, so desperate for attention, why doesn’t do more work, he might get more attention.
Being angry all the time must be exhausting. I guess wanting your father to hurry up and die isn’t sitting too well with his father and this is his comeuppance. He is finally getting a tiny taste of how his brother felt.
Harry’s quasi royal tour of Canada ?? They really wrote that? Good lord I think he was invited by the veterans organization and spent two days in Toronto. These writers could give a master class in propaganda.
If Charles has decided to carry on with his own schedule and ignore William I say more power to him. The king should not be dictated to by a Prince.
Does anyone know why Harry informed the palace of his visit to Toronto? What are the theories around that?
I think Harry told Charles about the Toronto visit just to continue mending fences with him.
He’s still 5th in line to the throne, I wonder if it’s got something to do with that.
William’s problem is not his family, it’s that he holds so little interest that minor news (an investiture) and utterly predictable events (Harry doing something for Remembrance Day) will immediately knock him out of the front pages. When he starts to address that issue, then he may see progress. Being the man that he seems to be, he’d much rather whine and mope.
Will might look better, physically and as a person, if he let go of some of his rage. Ugly people become ugly…as our moms told us way back when, your face will freeze that way, when we had mad or sullen faces…
There are actors who are plain or frankly unattractive who are so warm and charismatic and interesting that they are perceived as attractive. William is so unhappy his features are twisting into ugliness.
Dim Bill really is a dog in the manger and a diva at the same time. Dude rarely works but Earthshot is HIS SUPERBOWL AND DON’T ANYONE FORGET IT! When he’s king no one else is going to get a look in, he’ll bag all the ritziest events and expect maximum, positive coverage and applause because it is him being KING! No one else in the family to have a bigger mansion, better title or more attention when he’s King Dim Bill.
The most important thing is the spectators got a kick and a laugh out of seeing william play volleyball. Lol.
William must not like to appear weak or something along those lines. He should’ve leaned into sports ages ago. He knew he was lazy back in university. He knew he wasn’t going to work. Doing a sport twice a year wouldve been something. Remember kate lying about doing a sport and being on tennis courts.
I assume Charles was behind Harry announcing his trip. When harry wants to get william he does it verbally. I dont think he would bash something his brother loved. Charles would. Either Charles is helping William or he is telling him to show up to more events.
Reading about the road carved out of forest for the COP 30 meeting… Bonkers. We are doomed.
Dim Bill the Scooter King is having a toddler tantrum. If he had a shred of dignity, he wouldn’t be screaming into the void about how his family dissed him.
What an utter disgrace he is.
Thank God Billy the Basher was born in this day and age otherwise he would have offed his whole family in a heartbeat. A couple hundred years ago he would have been a real terror.
All he seems to do is complain and rage instead of focusing on whatever task or event is at hand. So e of it seems poorly executed.
Why don’t those stinking, dirty peasants WORSHIP ME??!! I DEMAND attention by my right of future kingship. Don’t you gross hoi polloi think you can possibly be my equal, I WAS BORN TO LEAD. Boo hoo hoo, poor ME ME ME.
He blames his failures on everyone else. It’s not the best recipe for leadership.
Enjoy your future ragey king, England!