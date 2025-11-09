Royalist: ‘Angry’ Prince William felt like his family ‘sabotaged’ his Brazilian trip

Prince William spent about five full days in Brazil and it was a fiasco from start to finish. That’s what no one can admit – for all of the whining and crying about thunder-stealing, Billy’s Big Brazilian Flop Tour was full of awkward, undignified photo-ops, an utter lack of charisma, and a big, keen speech which was so hypocritical and out of touch, longtime royalists are newly contemptuous of William and the monarchy. The man posed on a private plane, en route to an environmental conference, in an attempt to prove that he can read!! Like, that alone should tell you everything you need to know. But, according to Tom Sykes’ sources, William is full of fury, rage and bile over seemingly everyone in his family successfully upstaging him, especially his father! LMAO.

The Royalist has learned that Prince William “was left hurt and angry” after his father — of all people — stole the spotlight from him last week, staging a headline-grabbing investiture for David Beckham as William’s Earthshot Awards were kicking off in Brazil. For William, who has spent five years turning the prize into his signature platform, the timing, even though the investiture was long scheduled, was more than a clash of diaries; it was seen, according to friends, as a deliberate snub. The decision by King Charles to knight Beckham on Tuesday— fourteen years after his name was first floated for the honor — was greeted by William’s friends with disbelief.

“Of all weeks,” one friend of William’s told The Royalist, “this was the one week he needed the family to be pulling for him. Instead, it felt like they were pulling against him. He was left hurt and angry.”

Instead of the seamless royal choreography William envisioned [for his week in Brazil], his trip unraveled into a succession of distractions. “The family sabotaged it from beginning to end,” the William friend said. “It was pathetic, like the worst of the bad old days.”

On the day his plane landed, Prince Harry’s team announced a parallel, quasi–royal tour of Canada, scheduled—miraculously—to overlap with William’s itinerary. Meghan Markle’s PR team then leaked news of her “return to acting” to The Sun midweek, instantly derailing British coverage of the Earthshot Prize.

“In any normal world,” said one newspaper executive, “William would have been the royal story of the week. But Beckham and Meghan’s comeback swallowed the headlines. The entire British Royal press corps was in Brazil, and somehow none of it mattered.”

The irritant of the Sussexes is old and familiar; what stung William much more, I am told, was the betrayal from inside the tent.

“David Beckham had waited fifteen years,” said a former courtier. “And they had to do it this week? When you think of how gracious William had been, paying tribute to his father’s work in his speech, it’s a slap in the face. I’m afraid Charles still can’t bear not to be the center of attention. If he couldn’t be at COP30 himself, then nobody else was allowed to have the moment.”

The King’s allies insist it was a coincidence without malice. “His Majesty is immensely proud of his son’s work,” a friend of Charles’s told the Daily Beast. “Investitures are scheduled months in advance.”

One friend of the King’s, however, did concede that there is an “increasingly delicate” father-son dynamic, dramatically worsened by William’s open contempt for the shambolic way his father handled the ex-Prince Andrew crisis and continues to handle the Harry issue.

Charles, however, has no intention of fading into the background. He insists on maintaining a full public schedule, sometimes to the alarm of Camilla and his doctors, and he guards the symbols of kingship—audiences, investitures, the odd glittering photo call—as fiercely as ever. Friends say that having waited his whole life for this role, he’s not about to start taking instruction from anyone, even his son.