Taylor Swift wore Thom Browne for a dinner out with Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift has owned an apartment in New York for over a decade, and for much of that time, New York has been her base. She obviously has other homes, in Newport, LA and Nashville, but she loves New York. I think it’s really cute that she consistently wants the New York paparazzi to get full-length photos of her outfits too. It’s great for gossip blogs, fashion blogs and the press, and it happens so often, I have to believe that Taylor’s security has explicit instructions to let photographers get shots of her ensembles when she’s out and about.
So it was on Friday night, when Taylor went out to dinner with Sabrina Carpenter. They went to the Corner Store in Soho – you can see the menu here, it sounds really good. Lots of steaks and seafood. Taylor’s shirt and skirt are from Thom Browne and I kind of hate those separates! The skirt is sort of interesting, but she probably should have paired it with a cream knit or something. Her purse is from The Row, and her platform heels are Gucci. The audacity of tall-ass Taylor wearing platform heels for dinner with SABRINA! Short-ass Sabrina, who is barely five feet tall. You can read more about Taylor and Sabrina’s looks here at Vogue – Taylor wore a lot of jewelry and Vogue ID’d it all.
Earlier on Friday, the Recording Academy released the 2026 Grammy nominations. Taylor was SNUBBED! LOL, no, she wasn’t. The Life of a Showgirl came out after the 2025 eligibility period, so if Showgirl gets Grammy noms, it will be in 2027. Sabrina’s 2025 album, Man’s Best Friend, got six nominations including ROTY, SOTY, AOTY, best pop vocal album, best pop solo and best music video. Kendrick Lamar – a Swift ally and friend – picked up the most Grammy noms for his (spectacular) album GNX. Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish also picked up some significant nominations. I have my fingers crossed for Kendrick to sweep the major categories though. You can see the full list of nominations here.
Girl’s gotta sell the goods!
p.s. those shoes are atrocious
I actually love those shoes, but this is definitely “wrong time wrong place” for them. They would look so much better with a completely different outfit haha.
(My opinion) Taylor’s issue is that she will have such cute separates but pairs them together terribly. Like, her wardrobe is awesome. How she combines her pieces, however…leaves a lot to be desired to me.
Yeah, not knowing how to style separates is definitely a problem for her. Even when she does manage to put together a passable look, it’s usually what I like to call “rich lady Garanimals”: one designer (in Taylor’s case, often Louis Vuitton) head-to-toe, completely basic and uninspired. But all the tags match, so you kinda have to just shrug and say, “I guess…?”
These separates are obviously part of a full outfit. Look at the ribbon trim on the skirt and on the shirt they’re meant to go together.
I find a lot of Taylor’s fashion choices to be rather too twee for my taste and this is definitely one of those choices.
After all these years, I still can’t get a handle on her style. Or maybe she simply doesn’t have one.
Taylor needs a stylist.
And so does her fiance.
I don’t think it’s a jerk move for a tall girl to wear heels around shorter people. (I’m 5’3″ and I don’t consider it a personal affront when my taller friends do it.) My issue with Taylor is that she likes to put things on people’s heads (Grammy awards, drink glasses, etc.) as though they’re not people, but pieces of furniture. I’m waiting for Taylor’s comeuppance for that particular practice.
Huh?!
ITA! As a shorty myself, being short and adorable is my vibe, which at my advanced age is fun because adorable is ageless. I am super comfortable with tall friends because we give off different energy.
I feel like Tay mostly accesorizes with other tall blonde friends, but she’s down a leggy blonde having cut out Blake, so there was room for a cute little blonde.
Girlfriend actually PAID for that skirt??
I’ve said this before, but I think Taylor is one of those women who has constantly been told “you could wear anything!” because she’s tall, slim, and beautiful, and eventually she started taking that “anything” way too literally and just throwing on random shit. I have several tall friends who are guilty of the same thing. Bless their hearts.
ITA, but I had that exact outfit in the late 90s so I can’t hate on it.
The skirt is..interesting. But man she has legs for days. As a 5’3 lady with short legs I am so jealous. Imagine if a stylist was putting her in smart slick outfits?
She proves how special Zendaya is, from a fashion perspective. It’s easy to say that Zendaya is a fashion icon just because she is tall and slender and so everything looks good on her. But Taylor is proof you can be tall and slender and still not know how to put together and wear a lewk.
But zendaya has law roach to style her, and he has quite the eye. Wish taylor could hire him. I would love to see what he would do with her.
I like the outfit. I don’t like the purse – too lady-like, wrong color and it’s obvious there’s nothing in it. And I like the shoes, they keep the outfit from looking too preppy.
I love the shoes! The clash of different shades of brown of the shoes and purse is searing my eyes. Sabrina’s hair looks like the cheapest wig she found in her granma’s attic.
glad it isn’t just me — I have yet to figure out Sabrina’s doll hair situation.
I agree, the purse clashes wildly and seems extraneous — the shoes work with the outfit, the outfit is just doing too much. I actually agree that a solid knit would have been much better with the skirt.
Sabrina’s hair and makeup is always so bad. Like intentionally tacky and cheap looking.
She did Vogue Italia recently and you can tell they did her hair and makeup. She looks so unbelievably beautiful. I didn’t know she was that pretty until her makeup and hair were done properly. They lightened her eyebrows too, such an improvement.
I liked the skirt and top until I saw the front view and that random piece of different fabric on the skirt. If the skirt was the same fabric all over, I’d think it was cute.
The shoes are full on, but kind of fit. The bag doesn’t go at all – the size shape and colour are all wrong.
TS never quite manages to get all the pieces of her outfit right. A stylist could do that for her. She wouldn’t have to change her personal style; she could just get help pulling the accessories together.
Taylor’s outfit is over the top and heinous.
Skirt needs to be longer, and NO to the shoes. She’s making a statement more than just ab out fashion.
Just wanted to express appreciation for the links to the restaurant menus when you cover stories like these. I get a kick out of perusing the menus and figuring out what I’d order, were I ever to eat there!
So much is wrong in this world, and Tay is doing nightly pap walks to give us fun gossip. She’s the hero we all need right now.
My biggest issue is the menu at every place she goes. Why does she eat like she’s on a business meeting with Don Draper and Roger Sterling? NYC must have high end, super elite ethnic cuisine.
did she ever apologize for the nazi necklace she was selling for a hot minute? or are these nightly promenades with mostly bad clothes supposed to make me forget?
Idk it’s weird and I like it.
Anyone that thinks a tall girl shouldn’t wear heels and rock her height at any time is nuts. Don’t play small for anybody.