Taylor Swift wore Thom Browne for a dinner out with Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift has owned an apartment in New York for over a decade, and for much of that time, New York has been her base. She obviously has other homes, in Newport, LA and Nashville, but she loves New York. I think it’s really cute that she consistently wants the New York paparazzi to get full-length photos of her outfits too. It’s great for gossip blogs, fashion blogs and the press, and it happens so often, I have to believe that Taylor’s security has explicit instructions to let photographers get shots of her ensembles when she’s out and about.

So it was on Friday night, when Taylor went out to dinner with Sabrina Carpenter. They went to the Corner Store in Soho – you can see the menu here, it sounds really good. Lots of steaks and seafood. Taylor’s shirt and skirt are from Thom Browne and I kind of hate those separates! The skirt is sort of interesting, but she probably should have paired it with a cream knit or something. Her purse is from The Row, and her platform heels are Gucci. The audacity of tall-ass Taylor wearing platform heels for dinner with SABRINA! Short-ass Sabrina, who is barely five feet tall. You can read more about Taylor and Sabrina’s looks here at Vogue – Taylor wore a lot of jewelry and Vogue ID’d it all.

Earlier on Friday, the Recording Academy released the 2026 Grammy nominations. Taylor was SNUBBED! LOL, no, she wasn’t. The Life of a Showgirl came out after the 2025 eligibility period, so if Showgirl gets Grammy noms, it will be in 2027. Sabrina’s 2025 album, Man’s Best Friend, got six nominations including ROTY, SOTY, AOTY, best pop vocal album, best pop solo and best music video. Kendrick Lamar – a Swift ally and friend – picked up the most Grammy noms for his (spectacular) album GNX. Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish also picked up some significant nominations. I have my fingers crossed for Kendrick to sweep the major categories though. You can see the full list of nominations here.