“Sydney Sweeney’s latest film, ‘Christy’, bombed at the box office” links

Christy, the film starring and produced by Sydney Sweeney, completely bombed in its opening weekend. Playing footsie with MAGA didn’t pay off after all. [Pajiba]
This is the worst dress & styling I’ve ever seen on Taraji P. Henson. [Go Fug Yourself]
I hope Kendrick Lamar’s GNX sweeps the Grammys. [Socialite Life]
Michelle Yeoh wore a terrible Balenciaga. [RCFA]
Review of Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value. [LaineyGossip]
Jacob Elordi thinks we’re all prudes. [OMG Blog]
Dwayne Johnson sought upbeat projects when he went through a divorce. [Just Jared]
Linda Perry says the What’s Up/Beez trend is over. [Seriously OMG]
Yikes to all of this. [Starcasm]
Chappell Roan put a chandelier on her head. [Hollywood Life]
Gen Z is struggling in the brutal job market. The same Gen Z which swung wildly for Donald Trump in the last election? That’s so weird!! [Buzzfeed]
There’s a good documentary about Christy on Netflix. It’s under the sports series Untold.
Sweeney and her team are not good at this. That cult may like her as a mascot but Maga only throw their money at DT to gobble up those disgusting hats and maybe his mail order bride. They don’t care about Sweeney or her basic-ass “jeans.”
Gen Z really screwed themselves by voting for DT. It’s so sad to see how the rights they grew up with are disappearing.
Plus, I suspect a film about a woman boxer isn’t really their vibe. A sexy ultra fem volley ball player, sure, but MAGA is actually very specific about what type of woman is acceptable. (Please know I’m not bashing volley ball players. That sport is badass and terrifying if you suck at it.)
This is the problem with courting the male gaze. It doesn’t really allow for that much creative growth. They would line up to see her play “the girl” in a spy film.
This was my thought, MAGA won’t like movies about ‘girl’ boxers.
Not a surprise. As a brunette myself, Sidney looks awful with brown hair. Further proof she is and always has been a but her face. Not good on the inside either. She needs to just go away already.
She isn’t blonde, she’s naturally light brown haired
I have been wondering for months if I was the only one who doesn’t find her attractive. Her face is just plain to me. I do realize that a lot of her appeal is her breasts but to that I just think, lady, get some support or your back is going to hate you
From one lavishly endowed girl to another, I’d tell her to invest in some Nippies. But I think not bothering with such things is kinda the point with her, isn’t it?
I didn’t even know she had a movie coming out.
Good. I have a lot of contempt for this young lady. What a tool-literally.
Saltburn was so gross, I don’t care if Elordi thinks I’m a prude.
To me, it was primarily a rip off of The Talented Mr Ripley. And Jude Law had a more compelling bathroom scene
Right, that movie creeped me out
Her “fans” aren’t there to see her doing serious acting. They just want to see her huge rack.
She really isolated herself from having a female fan base, just proves that being an unlikable maga pick-me girl doesn’t pay off.
Right.
Look at someone like Sophia Vergara. Gorgeous, sexy bombshell. Men and women alike adore her. Her down-to-earth comedic persona has endeared her to the public and led to massive success.
SS isn’t smart enough to pull off what Sofia has achieved. I know that Sofia is much older than her and has worked harder and longer to get to where she’s at.
I love this example. Hollywood history is packed with sex bomb types who had many women fans because they were also talented or sassy or just fun to identify with. But more than ever before, women can be your primary audience. We have our own money and we spend it. Nothing at all wrong with being sexy, but women will support your work long after you’ve stopped being an ingenue. Get yourself a smartly written show on Apple+ and we’ll be there.
Yes, great example
He isn’t wrong as far as America being prudes about sex but love all violence…
We have the most effed up relationship with sex. As a capitalist nation and culture, sex is everywhere all the time and used to sell us every product from chewing gum to guns. And then we act scandalized by it when it doesn’t fit a narrow view of what sex should be.
There’s a reason the Rocky Horror Picture Show still plays weekly at crusty old theaters and attracts young people whose grandparents were in the first audience.
Mediocre actor and a shitty person. Sweeney needs more than a great rack. Acting is clearly not where her talents lay.
Honestly, at this stage, Sweeney needs to focus on roles that emphasize her looks and her figure. She’s not a bad actor but no one wants to see her ugly on screen and she’s not exactly out there making herself appealing personality wise. Sorry, not sorry but that’s what people like about her.
Her rom-com did go good numbers iirc. But she’s kind of straddling a weird space. A biopic about like this is very cool, and yet at the same time, she turned off any audience that would have been there for it by playing coy. It was just a very weird strategy. And let’s be real, she will be given many many more opportunities and chances.
Michelle Yeoh’s Balenciaga looks a lot like a bridesmaid dress I wore in the 80s.
The people who would want to see a film like this don’t want to support bigotry. If she wants to cater to MAGA and profit off of anti-woke messaging, she’s going to be forced to stick to popcorn movies, and her career will expire when she hits middle age.
If she wants to do artistic films that contend for awards, she’ll need to stop catering to bigots.
I think Sydney Sweeney lost a lot of bombshell cred when Sabrina Carpenter came along. The real bombshells are in on the joke and usually have a big gay fan base. Sweeney? Nope. Carpenter just shows how not larger than life she is.
It’s not true that Gen Z voted for Trump, but the margin of votes for Harris 2024 (8 points over Trump) vs Biden 2020 (25 points over Trump) * is startling.
The real story is the political divide between Gen Z men + Gen Z women. Men leaned more heavily for Trump because they believed his lies about DEI and thought they were voting for equality. Young women were smarter and didn’t fall for it.
By now, Gen Z support (both men and women) for Trump is really tanking.
* Harvard Kennedy Center polling.
A small part of me wants Trump to have a third term because I dont think the people who voted for him have suffered enough. Of course, that wish is outweighed by my concern for how much damage he will do to innocent people and the planet in that time. But yeah, a small part of me wants MAGAs to continue feeling the pain they deserve and asked for.
Should have released it on Prime. No one wants to go to the theater anymore.
The maga crowd thinks women are disposable. Why would any one think maga would go to a movie about a woman.
They can see her rack for free.
Liberal Democrats have more money to blow on discretionary spending and aren’t gonna spend it on nutjobs who mock eugenics whilst hawking poorly cut jeans. No entertainer with real talent (she doesn’t have any) would go after the magat market anyway. The hardcore evangelicals attack any content with any depth or nuance that deals with any social issue not centered on a mediocre white male. Hundreds of mediocre Halmmark/Lifetume movies are made a year. She is going to be stuck in Hallmark-style mediocrity and the mango hating majority are going to mock her for eternity AND never pay for anything she hawks.
Can I just say (w/my best Millhouse impression) HAA HAA!!! 🤣🤣🤣