Prince William swatted Kate away when she tried to grab him in Northern Ireland

On Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales made a “surprise” trip to Northern Ireland. They played with firefighters and visited an apple orchard. Kate played with hay and she and William tried their hand at baking something in a kitchen. They’ve definitely been organizing more food/beverage/kitchen activities since With Love, Meghan debuted, that’s all I’ll say. Kate also did that thing she always does, which is bring up her kids in context of whatever random thing she sees. She saw an apple pressing machine and she claimed that she and her kids tried to hand-press apples at home, and “It was quite good fun with the children. It was very messy.” Something else happened in Northern Ireland as well – Kate tried to grab William from behind and he awkwardly swatted her away:
In all of William and Kate’s copykeening, it’s so funny that they can never manage to copy the Sussexes’ natural warmth and affection for one another. Harry is literally emotional-support-groping his wife in public, and whenever Kate tries to touch her husband, he winces and swats her away. Something else W&K could learn from Meghan and Harry is how to approach people as a couple on a physical level. Harry often walks ahead of Meghan but he waits that split-second until she’s by his side and then he greets people or shakes hands. William didn’t wait for Kate, that’s why she was grabbing at him – he didn’t make room for her.
Meanwhile, there’s more talk about Forest Lodge, William and Kate’s fifth forever home. Sarah Vine wrote this week: “I can’t say for certain, of course, but I don’t imagine Prince William – or for that matter, the Princess of Wales – has much time for friends and associates of known sex traffickers. And given that they have decided to make Windsor their ‘forever home’, are they really going to tolerate Bad Uncle Andrew living it up next door? They will want to put some serious distance between themselves and this whole stink, and that might not bode well for the Duke, especially if his brother is no longer around to shield him. Who knows what Prince William will do.” My theory is that Charles is not evicting Andrew from Royal Lodge on purpose, because Charles wants William to take that hit when the time comes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
That reminded everyone of Melania’s famous swat, right?
Sure did lol
It also reminds me of the time William tried to put his hand on Kate’s shoulder and she immediately pulled away.
She’s there to meet people and interact with them. Ideally.
And he’s holding the entire meet and greet without her but also body blocking her from being a part of it.
She’s no where near his butt. She’s on his side like, hi, I’m right here, excuse me please. Could you just … a little to the right?
And he’s like “how annoying, who is this peasant? Moving on!”
Yeah, he’s terrible at this. Why bother to do joint appearances if you’re going to be there mentally & physically as a single?
Why doesn’t Kate learn that William doesn’t like to be touched in public for whatever reason.
Yeah he didn’t wait for her or accommodate her in the handshaking but it’s equally weird to me that in response she chose to put her hands on his waist while he was shaking someone’s hand. It looked like she was either trying to go around him or trying to move him over, lol. An unfortunately awkward moment.
@Jais I think in this instance he was trying to signal her to greet from the other side,but she still wanted to publicly touch him some how,the Wales fans go crazy when these teo show the slightest PDA,she needs to stop embarrassing herself,WILLIAM HAS NO POKER FACE,he cant even pretend.
It’s a very weird and awkward interaction. Was Kate trying to get in on the greeting? Then she just should have stood next to William and extended her hand when it was appropriate. But she goes to one side and then the other with her hand on him. I don’t even know if this is about William not wanting to touch her or if its about him thinking “wtf are you doing.”
The publicly touching him part. Kate is aware of where the cameras are. So while the moment was awkward, it does seem she wanted to make sure they got a shot of her touching/caressing? his waist. And it didn’t go well.
And yes, she touched two sides of his waist while he was shaking hands and I do think part of the reaction was very wtf are you doing. Which could simply be explained by the fact that the cameras were there and Kate was trying to get a cute shot. But why do that when that person is in the middle of shaking hands? That said, he could be more inclusive of drawing her into the greetings. On the whole, Kate tries a lot harder for these events, gamely cutting wheat, throwing the buoy, or taking pics in the firetruck. She’s there to give the photographers something, as superficial as it may be. He’s the heir and not the married-in so he ain’t doing all that.
Kate is being passive aggressive. William cut her out of the meet and greet so she did something he hates.
Honestly for once I am infuriated on his behalf,clearly he is not buying what she is selling. Why cant she get some self respect and stop forcing it. And im sure when these clips go viral he screams at her some more and tells her to stop doing it.
I know what you mean. I have a pet peeve about people touching others against their will and, while Kate may or may not have wanted to join in on the conversation or greetings, she obviously knows (I mean, we ALL know by now!) that he seems uncomfortable being touched in public. So, the fact that Kate just continues to do it in front of cameras is just bizarre to me, when there were other options available to her. And, if the genders had been reversed more people would see it for what it is.
That’s what happens when you copy, she’s trying to force some kind of romance 😳 their relationship has always been a bit cold and that’s okay if it works for them 😏
At least it wasn’t an ass grab this time. That’s mostly what I was thinking.
We have seen time and time again that William basically does these joint events solo, or at best treats his wife as though she is an annoying prop. He never checks in with her verbally or with eye contact, hardly seems aware that she’s there, even, unless he’s motioning to hurry her along. That’s pretty much been their dynamic for years: he’s the Meryl Streep character in the Devil Wears Prada and she scurries after him like the lowly assistant.
What changed was that one of them (Kate) is now trying to be more like the Sussexes. Not just the PDA, but the palpable care and respect. You can’t help but notice that Harry hangs on Meghan’s every word and he beams with pride when she joins him at an event. Not only are they not afraid to show affection, but they also seem to deeply respect one another. Harry seeks out her hand and is always checking in with her because he thinks of them as a team.
I don’t blame Kate for wanting that kind of relationship, too, but I think it is pretty obvious she’s not on the same page as her husband. And, notably, he’s either unable or unwilling to play along. You can’t get blood from a stone.
What’s always interesting is that he isn’t willing to play for the cameras. I’d day it’s bc he’s more willing to connect with the people he is meeting buuuut I also don’t know how much he’s doing that either. Kate playing up for the cameras has always struck me as a hindrance to just connecting with the people at the event. But that’s just going on what I see in the cameras and vids. Maybe there’s more going on than I see idk.
they look like unfunny clowns in that last picture
It’s the pictures of them picking apples in the orchard that made me roll my eyes.. I wonder how many viewing minutes they have spent analyzing everything Meghan does on her show. They love to make themselves look like clowns.🤡
That little interaction demonstrates that William isn’t a very affectionate person. If they can’t do affection publicly and performatively, what is it like privately. He looks like he really doesn’t like her and is bothered by her presence. I’m not British so I have no clue how they are perceived overseas, but this American is thinking, “yikes”.
I would agree, except that he’s always so naturally affectionate with the kids; I notice, because it surprises me anew each time. It’s just her.
He seriously hates her. I don’t care for her, but it makes me feel sorry for her.
There’s a part from Eugenie’s wedding video where Kate looks over at harry and Meghan holding hands and then slips her hand into William’s who drops it after a minute. The woman is attention starved and it doesn’t help that William and the adults around treats her like a child, that’s why she reverts to attention seeking behavior in public and flirts with any man who’d show her any
He was totally body-blocking her from the group interaction. I don’t think she was trying to be affectionate, I think she was trying to avoid shouting “Make a hole, dolt!”
I totally agree. She wasn’t anywhere near his tush, and probably wouldn’t have put hands on his back if it hadn’t been blocking her. Cumulatively, the public instances of his rudeness and curtness to her are adding up. And why bring her along if you can’t stand her and won’t let her do the minor duties you brought her for. Those two need to settle something once and for all. Or we may have a Macron level instance in public that they won’t be able to brush away.
Where is Judy James, the supremo body language expert, when you need her? Oh, wait it only applies to the Sussexes
William has been briefing left and right about how he’s going to do something about Andrew so yeah maybe Charles is just like cool, do it. And maybe William will. We’ll see. But now that Will and Kate have FL, what would they even need RL for? If Andrew was eventually kicked out of RL, would William just take over the lease? Save it for a rainy day?
Maybe they want it for George or Charlotte?
It sounds more like a burden to me rather than a prize.
Maybe or FL could go to one of the kids and then they move into RL one day. They’re just gonna keep sweeping up land and estates around Windsor. it’s fascinating bc it’s become like London who?
Peg will fake smile like he enjoys being with her but absolutely lets it be known he can’t stand her touch. Nothing screams unhappy couple louder than him not allowing his “beloved “ wife to not ever touch him.
That first photo of them, withe the drab clothes and unkempt hair she looks like the little peasant girl/woman trying to curry favour with a fawning grin. It actually has me feeling sorry for her.
OMG what a sister wife outfit.
Awww, look at that pigeon love and those festive glances. Kate’s probably lucky he didn’t give her kick too. Anyway, I still can’t get over that terrible outfit she was wearing. I get that it must have been chilly but dang, it looks like she just grabbed a bunch of stuff and threw it on.
LOL. Where are the derangers and press to analyze this interaction between William and Kate? I do think that Kate wants to be more affectionate in public like Harry and Meghan are but William doesn’t hence we get these awkward interactions.
KM acts like she does in public solely to ensure a photographer gets a (supposed) PDA shot, this being KM’s way of sticking it to W and whoever is his current squeeze.
They’ve lived apart for yonks, KM’s actions should not be taken at face value.
Yikes. Neither of these people have any natural charisma or ease with people. I have no idea what their marriage is like but there doesn’t appear to be any warmth or affection between them. Add to that they are aging so badly very early on. You know it kills them both that they are out there sawing hay and looking ridiculous while Harry and Meghan are looking great and living a great life. Can we imagine ten years in the future? I can see why the monarchy and the press has been in panic mode. It’s going to be grim.
The romance had left by the time they married. He was being pressured to marry and Kate was the only willing female candidate. The marriage was most likely a transaction, a “let’s make a deal” situation. Divorce is not part of the deal. Separation, possibly.
Carole was probably inviting him for cheese toast saying how much her daughter adores him and she is so devoted and would be “upset” if he left her and the Middletons would miss him, and so on and so forth. He settled for Kate. Will will do what he wants. If he wants to be with another woman, he will call for divorce.
That was my impression too. From the beginning weren’t they working separate engagements on Valentines Day? That might not be such a big deal if they worked everyday, but somehow they can’t make joint appearances on a day set aside for couples? I also remember when it was reported the Queen called him at school on Kate’s birthday and he took off running to make it to the party.
At this point they don’t have to be out there looking ridiculous but they refuse to do anything differently. Their game plan of taking out the competition has failed. Exiling Harry has failed.
The way Kate watches William’s every move is like she’s carrying an explosive. He never pays her any attention but she gauges his every reaction. She’s living with a violent man
Why does she keep touching him in public though when he’s uncomfortable? On his butt or his waist when he clearly steps away every time. She keeps doing it and he keeps moving away. Why repeat this if he’s known for being an angry-type person?
From very early on I’ve noticed during these joint appearances that while they are there to meet & greet & ‘learn’ things, Kate really only looks at, listens to, follows around after William. If by odd chance she’s listening to someone else for a quick minute, her eyes search out William & she leaves the convo quickly to get next to him. She’s interested in no one & nothing except him. And he gives nothing back, not publicly at least. She’s obsessed with a nothingburger.
This is why I said I feel a little sorry for her the other day,it cant be easy seeing the most comparable couple to them being so loving,sweet,affectionate and protective over each other. Though in this instance I think William was trying to signal her to greet from the other side and not really swatting.
I honestly think that sweet and affectionate is just not part of their genetic makeup.
I dont think it’s part of Williams, if Kate had an affectionate partner like Harry she would be,she yearns and craves for it from William. Him and Harry grew up in the same household why they express themselves so differently might be a larger conversation about a lot of things.
The only thing of meaning she seems to have in her life is her children. But I imagine that the nannies are the main caregivers. She has no work ethic and refuses to really build anything and the sad sack is clearly touch starved.
Her husband is more than like getting “it” from someone, somewhere and KKKeen is just twisting in the wind. At least she has all of that land at Forest Lodge and her “forever” home. She needs a therapist STAT.
It looks like he first tried to shrug her off him when she touched his hand or waist on the other side and then when she went to touch him again on the other side, then he shoved that pesky wig off him. Perhaps her wiglets were wigging him out . lol. I have concluded why Kate hates Meghan so much. It’s because she has never been loved right by William. Harry is seriously obsessed with his wife, he can’t get enough of her and we see it in the way he treats her and touches her . It’s the genuine love, care and affection and respect that Harry and Meghan have for each other and Kate resents Meghan for this because in her quest to get the big hat and title, she never factored in that love, respect mutual respect and care should be the top priorities when choosing your life partner. Oh well at least she will have her big hat and chair. I guess she could hug them and cry in and on them . I would feel sorry for her but she made her bed and now it looks like she sleeps in it alone .
I have a question? Do any of you think that Willy really started to resent Kate when she got pregnant with Louis. I never paid attention to them but I feel like from what I have read on here and seen in pictures that he really seemed to change towards her from that time . I could be completely wrong but I feel like he thought he was really trapped then. Cause his image is supposed to be family man and if he walked away after number 3, then he would loose his fake image.I don’t know .
I think he started to resent Kate big time when he saw what Harry got with Meghan. He looked happier at Harry and Meghan’s wedding than his own and overinvolved himself in his brother’s marriage when it wasn’t needed out of jealousy. I always say, Meghan is the woman of all 3 of their dreams. Harry, William, and Kate.
She seemed to want another baby (4th) for a time, making coy remarks (in public) about expanding their family. He clearly indicated he did not want another child
William was caught dad dancing at Verbier and that’s why Kate was able to get baby number three. William had been openly saying he only wanted two kids prior to then.
So yes the resentment on his end likely started there. Certainly talk of the affair with rose was said to be while she was pregnant with Louis. And around then Harry and Meghan were getting attention for their romance.
Kate was mean to Meghan from day one. After all the shopping story where she refused to give Meghan a ride to the stores was out very early on.
So honestly after what William and Kate have done to them, they can stew in their misery. Divorce is an option. If she doesn’t take it that’s on her. Diana forged the path for her. Kate is just willing to humiliate herself for a title and tiara.
Where did this baby no.3 because of dad dancing come from. Did any sources ever reveal the reason, maybe they simply changed their mind or it wasn’t planned? But another baby because he was dad dancing sounds ridiculous especially for future King William who will never be told what to do.
William being caught with other women at Verbier was a huge deal and suggested he was cheating on her. Trying to pretend this wasn’t a huge stain on their marriage is just being disingenuous.
Once she was pregnant with child number three they could easily pretend the dad dancing episode was resolved.
I suspected that he only wanted two children, but Meghan being one of three wanted another.
William has never been affectionate to her. Even on their wedding day, he didn’t look at her walk down the aisle, lift her veil, help her into the carriage, or walk with her to their reception—nothing. It’s like he is punishing her.
I found it strange that he didnt even turn around once,and the fact that he never wanted to even wear a ring. Its like he is punishing her for being so eager and relentless in trying to land him. If she had played a little hard to get maybe he would have more respect for her.
I remember being so confused watching their wedding when he didn’t turn around to watch her walk down the aisle. I assumed it was royal protocol (lol) since it was the first royal wedding I ever watched. Then there is Harry all heart eyes watching Meghan years later.
Even their engagement photos seemed awkward and not like a couple who had been dating for years.
Canadian here, and I remember when they visited Canada in 2011. They looked happy. They were playful, having fun, joking around with each other, like any newly married couple. I don’t think misery set in for Will until after the kids were born, because suddenly he wasn’t the centre of attention anymore.
Even during that tour they did that weird competing thing which was played as cute. And when they were in Calgary that’s when she flashed people at the airport and William wasn’t happy about that either.
I swear between that awkward backpat and Kate’s awkward goosing attempts of William they have the weirdest body language for a couple that has been together for essentially a quarter of a century. Even if things have cooled off between them and they’re still semi happily married but not physically hot for each other, they should have a different level of comfort with each other. They act like two people who have worked at the same company for a long time, and are seeing each other at yet another conference. They will never be able to replicate the easy comfort with each other that Harry and Meghan have.
You’ll never see this from them because that’s just not the type of marriage that they have. I cant imagine him watching her with an amused and fond look on his face, while she figures out what she’s going to wear. I don’t think that they have inside jokes that they share with each other causing the other to giggle behind the scenes before engagements. They don’t look at each other proudly when the one is speaking, or the other is being feted for their achievements. One looks disdainful and the other looks terrified that they’re going to get yelled at for making a mistake.
This is why if they aren’t ever going to get divorced, they really need to just lean into the type of relationship that they have. They aren’t affectionate, they aren’t each other’s biggest cheerleader, and they aren’t super casual relaxed with each other. It’s more awkward and makes it more apparent that that’s not who you are when you try to take on all these attributes from another relationship that doesn’t match your particular personality type, your actual relationship status, nor your work ethic.
I don’t think they are happily married. They put up appearances but Will makes it clear what he won’t tolerate. If he falls for someone else that he wants to end the marriage for he will do it. imo
I think the best description of the Wales I ever read is their body language reads like two colleagues who once hooked up at a business conference long ago and still have to occasionally do presentations together a few times a year. Your mention of working for the same company reminded me!
She just does not get it. She did have the “festive glance” though.
Wow – that was awkward. He didn’t even look back. He just swatted like he was swatting away a child that was annoying him.
That photo of them “baking”. What was so HI-llarious?
William is the Melania to Kate’s Trump.
There is at least 150 acres between WandK and “Bad Uncle Andrew” so I think they’ll be fine.
According to the Fail, it was a secret gesture to reassure Kate – hmmm no.
Really? Huh. Sure.
The Fail is joking, isn’t it? I think he had completely forgotten she was there.
When the “spin” is so ridiculous, I wonder if the people at the Fail are simply trolling them.
Their bosses don’t want negative articles, and they themselves want to keep their access. So is it possible that they write something that at first glance “appears” positive, but in reality is kind of ironic and is written with the goal of sending the “real” message to the readers who are not in total la-la-land about the Whales ?
This is why the manic grin pictures and the hallmark videos look so fake because they do not act like that when not coached
That doesn’t look like a swat to me. He felt her hand on his arm and reached back, maybe to pull her to the side since she couldn’t figure out where to go.
Then why did Kate scoot away from William? Why didn’t he turn and extend his hand to her? He didn’t want to be interrupted or bothered with her. And it not the first time he’s done this.
Yes, he has swatted her hand many times, doesn’t mean that’s what he did here. She just looks confused and not sure where to go. She was already on his other side when he felt her hand, she didn’t scoot away from him. It would have been rude to the person he was talking to and shaking hands with to turn to her so he reached back.
Not every interaction between the two of them is going to be negative.
He was trying to get out of her way, but he also naturally recoiled from her touching him on his back/waist, which she does all the time to try to pretend – for the cameras – that there is intimacy and affection in their loveless marriage. She could have politely walked to the side of him if she was trying to be positioned appropriately, but that wasn’t her goal. She wants the photographers to get their shot of her touching him. It isn’t the first time and it won’t be the last.
I agree it’s a loveless marriage and she does this for the cameras, and also his recoil from her. I’m just not seeing a swat. It looks more of a reach out of habit, like you would do with your child if they touched your arm while you were talking to someone else.
I’m not going to pile on if I don’t see what everyone else says they see. I would be no better than the derangers on what they do with the M&H if I did that.
Even if you don’t want to call it a swat, his hand is pushing her away after she touches his back. There is a recoil from him and that’s not usual for a happily married couple in sync.
LOL, nope.
That was an awkward and literal brush-off.
Sometimes I just want to scream at Kate to have some pride.
William is big mad at Kate all the time because she’s not Meghan. 😆
LOL! The Fail is spinning this incident as a “secret gesture William uses to comfort Kate”
I read that as “confront” Kate, and that’s exactly what it looked like.
Oh you are kidding me!! 🤣. I guess their body language expert is on vacation.
this is one of the best comment threads I can remember. Nothing to add, but the perspective of someone who’s been married — for better & worse — almost two decades, which is that the loved-up phase does not fall off a cliff, so much as modulate. You have moods / days / hours of loved-up, in between ragged, bitchy, furious, tedious, etc…. Eye-rolling when you’ve heard a story before, but it’s like the kind of eye roll you can get away with when you’re with friends for whom you have a genuine base line of trust and mutual respect. What’s missing from WanK is the respect. And the trust. It’s not just that they’re inhibited and offhand. They’re a blend of contemptuous and fawning. And nothing elicits contempt like needy fawning. I hate to say it, cause I think he’s an arse, but in this wee clip, I feel for William.
This isn’t the first time Kate has gone for touching William when he is not interested. If the genders were reversed the male groper would be criticized in public.
Some of the comments to that video on X are quite interesting, particularly the one about “Lavender Marriage”. I’ve thought that for a while.
Why do they do such strange things? Do these people believe that having the future king and queen publicly bake apple pies is a way of modernising the monarchy? That is absolutely ridiculous.
They adorn themselves in an outdated manner with jewellery and self-awarded, invented medals with no basis in achievement, and want to be “approachable”. Neither of these things has anything to do with modernity. Don’t these people know how to modernise power in a way that benefits the people?
It’s not their goal to benefit people; their goal is preservation of the status quo (monarchy).
And the woman continues to copy Meghan in fashion as well! Now even their sycophants’ media outlets admit this…
https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/2122103/Princess-Kate-button-knit-cardigan
It’s pretty obvious that William can’t stand Kate. Even if a man isn’t affectionate in public, the touch of his wife will NOT trigger the kind of reaction William gives when Kate touches him. Other than intense hate, there’s really no reason for that. My question is – what precipitated this hatred? I remember reading a gossip somewhere (not saying that it’s true) that William found out that Kate cross paths with Andrew (if you know what I mean). Is this what lead to whatever happened in December of 2023? I remember hog head Pierce Morgan saying that something really bad happened (in December). I believe his video is still out there. Short of something like this, I don’t understand William’s behavior towards Kate. It’s like…he’s not even trying to fake it. This is the very man that pretended to be so emotional just a few days ago. You want to tell me he can’t pretend to tolerate Kate’s touch? Something is very off, I don’t care what anyone says.
William was acting repulsed by her touch before December 2023. There was a premiere when she was in a white dress where she went for his ass and he wasn’t happy. And another time at a state event where she tried to hold his hand and he pushed her off.
William became more visibly irritated with Kate after the Oprah interview.
Still no photos of them actually looking at each other, lol. That being said, stop trying to be like Meghan and cut your hair, Kate! You do not suit the look at all; give it up.
Kate held onto William until he married her by default. She got the ring but Harry was right, William wasn’t in love anymore. That’s on Kate. She had to know she was walking into a stale marriage.
I don’t see a swat. I see a man not thinking of his wife, she’s trying to also have contact have or a place next to him and he’s bumbling like, “Oh yeah, my wife’s here too, where is she?” bc at first she’s reaching on his left side but ends up on his right. SUPER awkward but I don’t count that as a “Get away from me!” type swat.
Many people arent into PDA but are still devoted to each other . My husband declares that the couples we knew who made the biggest shows of lovey dovey cuddling are no longer together. You see when it is natural , like Meghan and Harry ..they do hold hands and so on but you see it comes from giving and receiving support, comfort and yes , love . Kate trying to grope a derriere at a formal event is really sleazy and I dont blame the man for wriggling out of the way . Mine would have been mortified if I tried this , cameras or no cameras . She wants that picture , clutching at each other and so forth to get fan approval and headlines , it is also like animals marking territory. If all this matters so much to her , she could sit him down and explain that she needs a few public demonstrations. If she was at deaths door , thats the least he could do to keep her happy . Meaning she probably never was pre or post cancerous. Both would benefit by breaking off and finding someone more in synch . Kate seems to have masses of admirers, including Trump , surely as an ex Princess she would find a bunch of billionaires to pander to her . This is just a losing battle trying to hang on to William like a limpet. Of course William as heir presumptive can take his pick , someone in his own circle with a brain and a career, though he might just find another climber half his age . This is such a bad atmosphere for the children who will soon be seeing and hearing whatever is and has been said about their parents .