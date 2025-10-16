Prince William swatted Kate away when she tried to grab him in Northern Ireland

On Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales made a “surprise” trip to Northern Ireland. They played with firefighters and visited an apple orchard. Kate played with hay and she and William tried their hand at baking something in a kitchen. They’ve definitely been organizing more food/beverage/kitchen activities since With Love, Meghan debuted, that’s all I’ll say. Kate also did that thing she always does, which is bring up her kids in context of whatever random thing she sees. She saw an apple pressing machine and she claimed that she and her kids tried to hand-press apples at home, and “It was quite good fun with the children. It was very messy.” Something else happened in Northern Ireland as well – Kate tried to grab William from behind and he awkwardly swatted her away:

They call it a happy marriage – but William’s body language says “get this woman away from me” 💀😱 pic.twitter.com/ppml7Gmr4L — 👑 Tea and Taboo (@MeghansDevotee) October 15, 2025

In all of William and Kate’s copykeening, it’s so funny that they can never manage to copy the Sussexes’ natural warmth and affection for one another. Harry is literally emotional-support-groping his wife in public, and whenever Kate tries to touch her husband, he winces and swats her away. Something else W&K could learn from Meghan and Harry is how to approach people as a couple on a physical level. Harry often walks ahead of Meghan but he waits that split-second until she’s by his side and then he greets people or shakes hands. William didn’t wait for Kate, that’s why she was grabbing at him – he didn’t make room for her.

Meanwhile, there’s more talk about Forest Lodge, William and Kate’s fifth forever home. Sarah Vine wrote this week: “I can’t say for certain, of course, but I don’t imagine Prince William – or for that matter, the Princess of Wales – has much time for friends and associates of known sex traffickers. And given that they have decided to make Windsor their ‘forever home’, are they really going to tolerate Bad Uncle Andrew living it up next door? They will want to put some serious distance between themselves and this whole stink, and that might not bode well for the Duke, especially if his brother is no longer around to shield him. Who knows what Prince William will do.” My theory is that Charles is not evicting Andrew from Royal Lodge on purpose, because Charles wants William to take that hit when the time comes.