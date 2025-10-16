Prince William & Kate welcomed Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein & Princess Rajwa

Project “Scooter King Rebrand” continues unabated. As many pointed out, all of the “Meghan is rebranding” stories are projections, straight from Kensington Palace. Something really broke in Prince William last month, during and after Prince Harry’s visit to the UK and Ukraine. It sounded like William had a nervous breakdown over all of it. But Jason Knauf dusted William off and they put together some kind of plan. An awkward appearance on The Reluctant Traveler, performative tears in a Kensington Palace production, and a treasury of public events to compete with his brother and sister-in-law. They even slapped an old hairpiece onto the back of Kate’s head and made her leave the house too.

On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate welcomed Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and his wife Rajwa. William and Kate attended their wedding in Jordan in 2023, which is the only time Kate traveled out of the UK for “work” in the past three years. Kate repeated a camel-colored Roland Mouret pantsuit for the photo-op at Windsor Castle. Rajwa and Kate then went… somewhere, and probably not together, all while their husbands headed off to RAF Benson. William was especially smiley and animated at the RAF base. He seems to like Prince Hussein, who is 12 years younger than William. Oh, I just saw the Mail’s coverage – after Kate did the photocall at Windsor, she went home (I guess) while Rajwa had an event with Princess Eugenie. They highlighted the work of a mental health charity, which sounds like something Kate should have done. Alas, you’re forgetting about the school run!!

This is such blink-and-you-miss-it soft diplomacy from Kate. I’m stunned but not surprised that she couldn’t be bothered to entertain Princess Rajwa for a few hours while their husbands had an event at an RAF base.

