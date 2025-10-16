Prince William & Kate welcomed Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein & Princess Rajwa

Project “Scooter King Rebrand” continues unabated. As many pointed out, all of the “Meghan is rebranding” stories are projections, straight from Kensington Palace. Something really broke in Prince William last month, during and after Prince Harry’s visit to the UK and Ukraine. It sounded like William had a nervous breakdown over all of it. But Jason Knauf dusted William off and they put together some kind of plan. An awkward appearance on The Reluctant Traveler, performative tears in a Kensington Palace production, and a treasury of public events to compete with his brother and sister-in-law. They even slapped an old hairpiece onto the back of Kate’s head and made her leave the house too.
On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate welcomed Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and his wife Rajwa. William and Kate attended their wedding in Jordan in 2023, which is the only time Kate traveled out of the UK for “work” in the past three years. Kate repeated a camel-colored Roland Mouret pantsuit for the photo-op at Windsor Castle. Rajwa and Kate then went… somewhere, and probably not together, all while their husbands headed off to RAF Benson. William was especially smiley and animated at the RAF base. He seems to like Prince Hussein, who is 12 years younger than William. Oh, I just saw the Mail’s coverage – after Kate did the photocall at Windsor, she went home (I guess) while Rajwa had an event with Princess Eugenie. They highlighted the work of a mental health charity, which sounds like something Kate should have done. Alas, you’re forgetting about the school run!!
This is such blink-and-you-miss-it soft diplomacy from Kate. I’m stunned but not surprised that she couldn’t be bothered to entertain Princess Rajwa for a few hours while their husbands had an event at an RAF base.
This makes me laugh because we all know they will disappear soon because they have several school breaks coming up.
I think that Can’t left and Rajwa went on to meet Beatrice because they are tired of Can’t not being able to have a decent conversation and so they went with Beatrice. I don’t think they cared too much about her being with trumps strumpet because she also can’t have a decent conversation or even seating her next to trump because he can’t have a conversation.
Eugenie not Beatrice.
I think it’s wild, absolutely wild, that they substituted out Kate for Eugenie!!! Has that ever, ever been done??
Takes us much better educated and articulate than Kate. No wonder Kate dipped out to pick up a kid from school. She cannot compete with Rajwa. Even Kate’s posture cannot compete in the top photo.
Another day, another g-d pussybow blouse 🙄
I can’t stand them on anyone, I don’t find them flattering at all, just wear a scarf it would looked better imo.
Letizia wore one today and it made her look frumpy as well. Q Silvia can wear them but she’s also 80
The wig drooping over keens shoulder is not A good look. Scooter has the toothy grin.
Scooter 🤣
Why wouldn’t Kate have joined the event with Eugenie? Seems like the type of thing in their supposed wheelhouse and three princesses would/should have garnered a lot of attention for the organization. Such an easy win, that they just let fall through their fingers to be lazy. I don’t get it.
Especially as the charity focus is on bringing art into mental health facilities, and Kate is an art history graduate. I just don’t get the thinking here.
This sounds far more meaningful than the typical “work” Kate does. Remind me why Eugenie isn’t a working Royal?
Whatever happened in December 2023 took an incurious, deliberately unbright woman and reduced her mental capacity even further. I honestly wonder if she’s capable of doing events like that anymore. It’s not like she had the built up skills from practicing or anything, or the drive to serve.
Something is very wrong with Kate. Entertaining the Trumps is literally a no brained, but they are definitely keeping her away from important people.
She only started that course because William was on it, she probably wasn’t interested in it.
Pretty sure the timeline is wrong on this. The CROWN Prince and Rajwa arrived in London on the same day that Kate and William were in N. Ireland and that’s when Rajwa went to an event with Eugenie. So pictures of Rajwa with Eugenie were not from after the WC meeting with the Wales but from the previous day. No idea what Rajwa or Kate did after the WC meeting. Just saying the visit with Eugenie was the day before while the Wales were gone, not after the WC meeting pictured here.
The 13th was their visit.
Agreed, I saw the photos of E&R the day before the photos of WanK and H&R were released.
Ok that makes more sense then as to why she didn’t join them at the charity event. I still wonder why they didn’t either join their husbands at the RAF walkthrough or do something themselves.
That seems weird to me too. So there was a public event planned before the photo op with the Wales? They couldn’t have been happy about that. Did they not know they were coming before the NI trip was scheduled?
and then Kate and Rajwa didn’t do anything together while their husbands went to the RAF base?
I think the Eugenie visit with Rajwa was the 13th, so actually the day before the Wales went to N. Ireland from what I can tell? I think the Wales went on the 14th to N.I. And then met the other royals at WC on the 15th. And yeah, it’s weird timing for sure. The picture is dated the 13th. So maybe an evening event? Assuming Kate wouldn’t want to do an event the eve before leaving for N. Ireland but weird planning. Eugenie’s event was with one of her galleries though so maybe it’s something Rajwa planned specifically with Eugenie.
https://x.com/desertcrowns/status/1977846582671286302?s=46
@Jais that just makes it weirder! Why didnt they meet with the Wales before they left? I don’t know what the protocol is here and normally with scheduling I’m sure they do what they can. But given W&K are not busy at all it seems odd that they gave the first photo op to Eugenie, you know?
maybe they were told they had to pose for the photos after Meghan’s DC event lmao.
They’re looking at artwork from the gallery that Eugenie works at. Some of the art was at a hospital and then they went to the art gallery. So this event just seems like something Raja set up with Eugenie. Maybe they are friends. Beatrice did go the wedding in Jordan. So either 1. Rajwa never intended to do something with Kate and just planned an event with Eugenie outside of the working-royals. Or 2. Rajwa asked to do something with Kate and Kate declined bc she was leaving for N. Ireland the next day and so then something was set up with Eugenie instead. Or who knows?
It really is weird. It comes across as either Kate refused to do any more events after the photocall, or she was not asked.
Maybe she was upset Eugenie was going to be there as well?
Kate should have done a separate event but very likely has leverage to refuse to do it.
I think Keen didnt want to do this at all because Rajwa is prettier, younger, and better dressed than she is. Rajwa is also engaging. Keen is very competitive with other women so wouldn’t want to be upstaged multiple times.
I agree, that would have been an easy win! Photos of three princesses doing art projects with children would have been top of the fold – but also might have pushed out William and his event to page 2.
It’s also possible that Eugenie was like “Sure, I’ll step in and entertain your guest for you, but I don’t want Jazzyhands with me.”
And I think it’s rude to Rajwa, she is the same rank as Kate. But mental health is Peg’s now. Kate must vacate those premises immediately so as not to delute Jasons rebranding campaign of William. The bbc is still posting articles about the crying incident. Eugenie and Rajwa won’t garner the same level of attention.
Whenever the Kate prances before foreign dignitaries, I can’t help but compare her educational, professional, and public-service background. It really drives home the hereditary mediocrity of the BRF. Princess Rajwa studied architecture in the U.S., worked professionally in design, and speaks three languages fluently—she even organized a symposium on startups in desert environments. Kate does school runs!
Well that is probably why Kate may have opted out, or she was made to opt out. If Eugenie directs an art gallery then you assume she has professional skills as far as interacting with clients and such. Kate doesn’t seem to have those skills. In the event with Melania she was interacting with the kids more than than her. It seems like unless there is some type of activity going on, Kate can only stand or sit there and grin.
But but!!! You are forgetting her early years conference (or something) with Dr Biden!! 😅
I always hated the fig leaf pose on Willy and Keen but for the first time I get why it just looks so sad and lacking confidence. It’s about their stance and posture. The other prince who is much shorter than Willy has the same pose but with a wider stance which looks more confident. Together with his wife’s very modern outfit they dominate the photo. Willy and Keen look shy and anxious as if they feel the imposter syndrome in their bones.
Kate’s outfit would be fine if she had any spark to her at all. She doesn’t. That’s why she looks like her clothes have been clipped to a clothesline.
To be fair, that outfit also looks like it came out of the Sears catalog ca. 1974, with the non-color and the bow and the whiff of polyester about it all, and the wig from a Frederick’s of Hollywood catalog of the same era (it’s called “Hippie Girl”).
True about the fig leaf poses. They make the person look smaller and less confident.
I’m in the uk and had no idea William went to an RAF base yesterday until I read it here. That should give you some idea how well this ‘rebrand’ is going. Even in the UK most people don’t know or care. The only thing that got significant press coverage was William’s tears but that managed to overshadow the cause he was promoting. However, even that was forgotten after a couple of days. The tabloids can’t stop going on about Meghan though (a woman who left the uk almost 6 years ago)…
“Windsor, she went home (I guess) while Rajwa had an event with Princess Eugenie. They highlighted the work of a mental health charity, which sounds like something Kate should have done.”
That is so freaking weird. She couldn’t be bothered with to go to a mental health charity with the Princess and just what? Went home and sat on the couch? So Meghan is done with her East coast & Mid Atlantic trip and that’s it for Keen?
That’s next level laziness or there is something really wrong with her.
NGL, in some videos Kate appears, even before 2024, in my opinion, to be on medication. Her expressions are odd. The way this “meeting” was staged is very strange. There was no point to it but a social media photo shoot and video clip to appear to be doing something.
If you watch the raw videos of Kate’s engagements in particular, on Getty Images and others, you can see how it is all arranged for her to get specific posed photographs. Oftentimes wasting the real professionals in their fields’ time. Nothing of royal or public-facing work in general comes naturally to her, even after all of these years.
You’re giving her too much credit; she has almost zero say in what she does in the RF. it is not up to her what events she does or doesn’t do. If she didn’t entertain the other princess, it’s because they didn’t want her to. It’s not her being lazy.
That’s partially true, partially not. There are definitely times when she’s not invited or benched. And then there are times when she flat out refuses to work (see Ascot for the most obvious recent example.) it actually works out for Kate because then people will say “she has no control, its not that she’s lazy” when her being lazy is a huge part of the problem and its hard to tell which is which.
For example, here. Why didn’t she have a private event with Rajwa? was it because Rajwa didn’t want to deal with Kate refusing to touch her like she did at her wedding? Was it because Rajwa doesn’t like Kate? Was it because she had something else scheduled and Kate wasnt included? Was it because Kate refused?
I could see any of those scenarios being plausible.
@Ang, Kate bussed school kids to the garden event in order to steal focus from Charles & Camilla on the day the King was gonna do the event. She has a lot of power, she just doesn’t feel the need to use it, except when she wants to do something petty. Nobody would say no to her if she organized some small event with the Princess.
But it is up to her what events she’ll do. Somebody–Harry in his book? One of the palaces?–said quite clearly that each individual royal’s schedule is up to them. The only thing not up to them is when some other government coordinates with the Home Office to ‘invite’ them to visit. But Kate will go or not, her decision. And they haven’t done anything since the Caribbean.
Princess Rajwa did an event with Eugenie while Kate went home? Hmm. I wonder if that was the reason for the planted story yesterday about the York sisters and how entitled they are and how they have “shady” associations because of their parents. It seemed out of left field but makes sense now – KP was marking their territory.
I wondered why they were being attacked as well, it came out of the blue, despite their parents they seem to have grown up very successfully.
Kate’s thighs look so low on her body
A big reason why camel, brown, and nudes in general look so good on Meghan is because of the contrast with her hair and skin color. Meghan’s hair being so dark combined with the light caramel tint to her skin is what makes them pop. Kate’s hair being so light washes her out completely in this outfit. It looks terrible. I feel like a black or even dark brown top with this suit would’ve added contrast and livened up the look.
Side Note: It’s interesting how Kate’s fans trashed Meghan for years for her clothes being poorly tailored. Often pointing to how the hem of her trousers pooled on the floor. Only for Kate to start doing the same thing and receiving none of the harassment.
Of course. They have always criticised Meghan and praised Kate for the same thing.
I laughed when she started wearing floor length pants, after seeing Meghan wear them. Her fans were insulting Meghan for it and here their Aryan princess is copying the woman they hate the most. 😂😂
Maybe that’s the real reason our KKKate expressed concern about the Sussex baby skin color. Because years later the prince or princess might not be able to carry off a beige suit.
Camel/Beige is not Kate’s colour. Rajwa looked very stylish.
Rajwa & Hussein are such a handsome couple. That jumpsuit she’s wearing is something I would look at and think “how do you wear this” but Rajwa nails it.
Rajwa has a huge legacy to live up to fashionwise after Queen Rania. Rania might even be helping her with styling or she just has enough rizz in her to take on the challenge. I love the retro-yet-fresh outfit, has a very young energy. I’m not in love with the purse but I generally hate baguette bags, so I’m biased there. It does go with the vibe of the outfit.
I looked at the bigger pic and noticed the red shoes. That’s something that would never ever occur to Kate but really helps the outfit pop. Either she has a very good stylist or a very good sense of fashion herself.
@Becks1: yes, the red shoes! So many of Kate’s outfits could have been improved by just wearing a pair of red shoes! Or by carrying a red bag, either one. But no. 🤦♀️
I love the ponytail.
Amy Bee, I love Rajwa’s outfit. It’s where my eye went first.
William always tilts his head away from Kate when they pose for photos. Quick we need a body language expert to tell us why! Also, Rajwa is very elegant.
“William tilts head away from Catherine to lovingly allow her space to shine” – The Daily Mail
“Harry’s head tilted away from Meghan, experts say Duke is desperate to get away from a wife obsessed with fame,money and being a pseudo-royal” – also The Daily Mail.
🤣👍
I think something that is becoming obvious at a lot of these meet and greets is how out of their depth William and Kate are. The royal and political wives that Kate is meeting are not just college girlfriends who didn’t do anything after that. Rajwa is a trained architect who speaks three languages. Someone yesterday commented that the German president’s wife is a judge. Queen Letizia, Queen Mary, Queen Maxima – these wives all had professional careers before marrying.
And that’s without getting into many of the royals themselves. William and Kate always look awkward and out of place because on the world stage they ARE out of place.
Finally – I think William likes the crown prince because he watches football with him and probably makes William feel younger.
They do come across as the odd ducks in the room.. and resume wise they are definitely lacking compared with others, and because there is never any push to improve themselves they will continue to look out of place and it will be a even more noticeable when he’s king.
Do you recall – was this couple’s wedding the one where, in the receiving line, the bride reached out to touch Kate’s upper left arm, and Kate lifted her elbow to knock it off?
Yup!! that was the one.
I actually never saw that until someone pointed it out here a few months ago and I couldn’t believe the rudeness. Usually when I see that clip I’m focused on William’s rudeness but once I was looking for it my jaw dropped.
Well that might be the answer as to why there wasn’t a solo event and they are at opposite ends of the photo.
it was also when William did that wrap it up movement to Kate when he felt she was talking too long.
@Jais yes it’s the same wedding. Peg also walked 5 meters ahead of Kate when entering the venue. They behaved like unprofessional idiots. They also took the Middleton klan with them. Which supports my recent (conspiracy) theory that since the flop tour happened, Keen is only willing to travel when her mother can accompany her.
I could be wrong but I think the whales kids school holidays began Wednesday evening.. so maybe Katie wig had to go get that school run to board the helicopter all the way to amner or to a beach vacation in mistique
That beige suit is awful on her, I mean so unflattering color and such a boring cut that it makes me wanna cry especially in contrast to other interesting outfit of Rajwa
It looks Austin Powers-ish with that pussy bow and the flared trousers. Without Austin Powers’ pizzazz lol.
Rajwa looks stunning. She really nailed the professional-yet-glamorous look. My daughter, my friends and I talk about how nobody wears pantsuits or jackets much anymore, except in law, lobbying, legislative bodies, and maybe a few other professions. You guys know this, too. I’ve spoken at conferences recently, and a silk blouse is fine even for the speakers, maybe add a cardigan if it’s colder.
Rajwa, who has had a professional career, knows what gives “confident professional woman” much better than Kate. Rajwa elevates it as befitting a princess (altho perhaps not befitting my wallet or the types of conferences I attend, lol). Maybe Kate was trying to dress like female MPs, in order to fight the well-deserved no-substance, clotheshorse rap? But Rajwa, who actually had a job, has the confidence to wear a work-appropriate statement piece.
All I can think of is how one must undress completely to relieve one’s self when wearing a jump suit. I had a nice one, years ago, that looked great on me but after wearing I think twice, it went into the ‘give away bag’ because not only did one need to get undressed, but it had a tendency to pool at one’s feet whilst taking care of business and the ick factor did me in. Love the look, hate the lack of practicality.
Which is why I’ve never bought a jumpsuit or a bodysuit.
The colour looks drab on Kate and her hair looks bad too. She needs a real stylist to intervene. Also the pussy bows need to go.
Kate & Will need a skilled tailor. Given their resources and the locally renowned skills of Savile Row, one expects royalty to wear a well fitted suit.
Hussein and Rajwa look so elegant in comparison.
Kate could really use a stylist to point out that her long torso is oddly emphasized with these high waisted pants and the entire look just hangs, there’s no refinement.
It’s hard to understand, given the right team and guidance, K&W could at least appear appropriate for these public appearances. It’s not like there are very many of them.
The pussy bow and the bell bottom look of the pants legs when going down the steps is going me Austin Powers feelings. It’s not a good look then to add the color on her skin, it’s a hard NO.
I like Kate’s outfit better than most of the stuff she wears. You can’t go wrong with a suit and I think the colors are flattering on her. I do agree with others that it elongates her torso and legs too much. Ankle length pants would be better. It would break up that long line and show off her heels. The hair shawl doesn’t help either.
What was the purpose of the Jordanian couple’s visit? What else did they do? The photo call and the two events seem so random without knowing the broader purpose of the them being in London. Rajwa is very stylish and wears clothes really well. I’ve worn jumpsuits in my time, but it really, for women, it’s the dumbest design ever.
I wondered the same and scanned the online papers with no mention of them meeting Charles and Camilla. The emphasis was on the military and flight backgrounds of the prince s who were said to be friends. No mention of Kate other than the photo shoot. No lunch? Dinner? The Wales were out of town the day the Jordanian royals arrived. If they had invited them they would have stayed home to greet them. S who invited them and why?
Now Rajwa is clearly a woman interested in fashion! Kate, not so much. Not at all, actually. 😉
Well the Jordanian royals are people of colour and are also not living under a rock . They must be completely aware of the ill concealed racism and what they put Meghan and her children through . So yes if I were Middle Eastern or Asian or whatever , i would make the diplomatic gesture of meeting Scooter and Waity , but friendship ? Naah. Kate isnt anywhere near Rajwa’s league either
Kate’s style Inspo (if only):
https://vintagelifestyle.com/1970s-mens-fashion-trends-a-decade-of-style-and-innovation/
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/219691288052619208/