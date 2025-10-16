Kim Kardashian: Kanye gave away our five Lambos during a manic episode

Kim Kardashian appeared on this week’s episode of Call Her Daddy. This was Kim’s first time on this particular pod, although Khloe appeared on CHD earlier this year. I’m realizing just now, as I’m writing this, that it’s been a few years (maybe longer) since Kim gave an in-depth interview about her life and her divorce from Kanye. I actually don’t remember Kim ever talking about Kanye and their marriage in this way – Kim goes into Kanye’s bipolar disorder and how she really believed she could stick with him, but in the end, she needed to get out for her own health and well-being. Some highlights from the interview:
Her life after divorcing Kanye: “I do have a problem of only remembering the good. I’m a really forgiving person, but I really haven’t dated like that to, like, have those kinds of toxic relationships since I’ve been divorced.” She added that with age has come more of a level head in relationships, explaining, “I think when you get older, you just don’t tolerate that s—. You don’t have time.”
The dissolution of her marriage to West: “People can say that there was, like, signs and maybe I didn’t wasn’t paying attention to them. And I think when someone has, like, their first, like, mental break, you know, you wanna be super supportive and you wanna, like, help figure that out and you wanna really get into that with them and and be there for them.” She added that West wasn’t “willing to make changes” that she thought would be “super healthy and beneficial. It makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic. When you have kids, it’s definitely harder to leave than it is to stay. And it changes everyone’s life forever.”
She wanted to set a positive example for their kids: “Once my mental health starts to get affected and then I can’t parent the way that I need to and I can’t be present and focused, then there’s gotta be one of us that can. And I had to save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone. And I think, like, when everyone’s older, they’ll be able to understand it and see that all.”
North is brutal: These days Kardashian said that her eldest daughter, North West, has urged her to find love again, saying, “You need to have a boyfriend now … she just said to me like the other day, like, ‘Mom, you’ve got to get remarried. You’re getting too old and no one is gonna deal with this.’ And I was just like, ‘What?’ She says it to me all the time.”
She doesn’t regret marrying Kanye: “An over a decade relationship with four beautiful children is not a failure.”
The breaking point: In terms of a breaking point in her marriage, Kardashian cited the musician publicly speaking out against her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, as well as her lack of safety and West’s erratic financial decisions. “Just not feeling safe, you know, not even physically, just like maybe emotionally or even, you know, financially,” she explained. “I would like come home, and we had like five Lamborghinis and I’d come home and they’d all be gone if he was in an episode. And I’d be like, ‘Oh, wait. Where’s all our cars? Like, my new car?’ And it would be like, oh, he gave them away to all of his friends.” Ultimately, Kardashian noted, “I didn’t know what you’re gonna get when you wake up, and that’s like a really unsettling feeling.”
Between this and the Kevin Federline stuff, I feel like I’m taking on some unpopular and perhaps even contrarian views this week. But I’ll say it – I never blamed Kim for Kanye’s bullsh-t, and I never blamed her for walking away and divorcing him. Kim has done some sh-tty things in her life, but the Kanye situation wasn’t her fault whatsoever. Yes, he was in a manic state for the last years of their marriage, but it was also rising to the level of abuse, where Kim didn’t feel safe, where she worried about what she was exposing their children to. I actually thought she handled the divorce really well, like she was giving Kanye the time he needed to understand that she wasn’t going to help him or cover for him anymore. It should have been a wake-up call for him but it wasn’t. As for what North says to her mom… North is so funny, man. North is in essence making the argument of “You need to get married because you’re getting old and no one will want to deal with your baggage if you’re not young and hot.” That’s wild from a 12-year-old.
Beverly Hills, CA – Mindy Kaling and other stars attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West
Los Angeles, CA – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West File for Divorce.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
CANNES, FRANCE – Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West as she seeks joint custody of their four children and ‘neither will contest their prenup’… after months of claims they were done.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
CANNES, FRANCE – Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West as she seeks joint custody of their four children and ‘neither will contest their prenup’… after months of claims they were done.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
CANNES, FRANCE – Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West as she seeks joint custody of their four children and ‘neither will contest their prenup’… after months of claims they were done.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
New York, NY – Kim Kardashian Stuns in Pearls with Daughter North West leaving the Ritz Hotel on their way to the Met Gala.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West
New York, NY – Kim Kardashian is seen leaving the Ritz Carlton hotel with her daughter North West by her side.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West
Venice, ITALY Kim Kardashian slipped into a sultry vintage-inspired look as she posed on her way to a late-night “pajama party after-party” in Venice styled in Dilara Fındıkoğlu with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
Paris, FRANCE Kim Kardashian was seen attending the Maison Alaïa show in Paris during Fashion Week, debuting her much shorter hair. She looked stunning in a chic black ensemble, turning heads at the exclusive fashion event.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
Paris, FRANCE Kim Kardashian was seen attending the Maison Alaïa show in Paris during Fashion Week, debuting her much shorter hair. She looked stunning in a chic black ensemble, turning heads at the exclusive fashion event.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
Paris, FRA Kim Kardashian enjoyed a stylish night out in Paris—stepping out in a sleek new Gucci coat before joining Leonardo DiCaprio for his girlfriend, model Vittoria, for her private birthday party at Sienna restaurant.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
Paris, FRANCE Kim Kardashian turned heads in a belly-baring Semi Couture Paris look as she stepped out of the Ritz Hotel for dinner in Paris — later making her stylish return to the hotel.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
So Kim didn’t know Kanye had bipolar disease when she started dating him? C’mon. We all knew!
It’s one thing to know someone is bipolar; it’s another to live with someone with the condition. I’m bipolar, and I can only imagine how difficult it was for my family when I hadn’t yet been diagnosed and started medication. I’m sure many of the failed relationships I’ve had are strongly related to my bipolar disorder, which wasn’t under control at the time.
She needed him to keep her and her family relevant, so she was fine ignoring his behavior up to a point. Before they got together she and her family were on the downswing and considered jokes. Kanye is the one who got them accepted into A-list circles and the fashion elite. Those folks wanted nothing to do with the KKKardashians before he came along.
Completely agree with this , didn’t she mention that in regards to designer brands who really did not touch them before Kanye introduced them.
What’s done is done, but she should have never married that man. The writing was on the wall from up front. She knew what she was dealing with and brought four children into that. Those were decisions she made.
Respectfully Andrea, that is not a great take.
Generally the first manic episodes you, as a girlfriend see, aren’t that bad. A lot of that is channeled into love bombing and attentiveness to you. Like you are the only person in the world.
Then there is this phase where you have a calming effect on them.- which leads to this- i can help him, i can fix him, i can save him stupidity (please note i calling myself stupid, not a celebrity woman i have never met- and find tacky).
I dated a series of bipolar boys, men when i was young.
The last one was a rapid cycling bipolar man, and after he left, i was exhausted for an entire year. And that did it- never again.
And when he left town, i thought, no one will ever love me like that again…..and i am totally okay with that.
It can be intense and wild, and seem exciting at first.
Before it gets terrible.
I think lots of women get into relationships with men whose problems seem small or minimized, hey no one is perfect.
And you really have no idea what you are in for.
Please note, while i certainly know who they are, i have never watched an episode of their show. I do not find them entertaining. And i don’t feel inclined to buy from any of their brands.
It can be hard to know. Especially as he travels a lot…for example, the depression part of the cycle can vary extensively. One person with Bipolar I might be in bed for six months while another might be relatively functional, albeit very low (there can also be atypical forms of the depression phase). The mania can read as just a lot of energy, plus substance abuse can mask symptoms because being manic and being high look like the same thing.
The hallmark, the giveaway, of bipolar disorder is its cyclical nature – what goes up must come down, over and over again. Once you see the cycle, you can’t unsee it. But if someone’s travelling all the time and you’re not around them regularly, it’s hard to see that cycle.
A key characteristic of certain mood disorders are the defensive structures someone builds, the patterns of behaviour and emotional avoidance, to not deal with their negative emotions. The denial can be DEEP, freaking FIXED. Layers and layers of denial! So it’s hard to get someone with a mood disorder to actually acknowledge it.
(yes, speaking from far too much life experience here).
I loathe the Kardashians, but Kim was not/is not responsible for Kanye’s mental health. That said, the lambo example is exactly why the Kardashians are so toxic. Her entire understanding/ability to describe the situation is focused on material wealth. She acknowledges her four children but has zero concept of how her focus on wealth makes her sound. It’s amazing that North sounds like a really smart, insightful kid.
Well put! My first reaction was to paraphrase a sarcastic quote from the movie reality bites, which was “Think of all the poor people who don’t even have one lambo!”
@MTL – I definitely see where you’re coming from, but I didn’t read it that way. No Kim Apologizer, but that was a very striking way of demonstrating the depths of his level of mania at the time.
And the problem with bipolar 1 disorder is that it’s really hard to get people to take their medication (I’m a 2, so lean much more heavily towards the depression side). Mania is FUN! I’ve definitely purposely not taken my meds to keep enjoying how I was feeling after months/years of just wishing I wouldn’t wake up in the morning. It’s a very complicated and difficult to manage illness.
And, perhaps worse, it tends to come with a lot of “co-morbidities”, for lack of a better word. ADHD, GAD, PTSD, MDD, SAD, and substance use disorder in my case.
It’s…hard.
Out of the mouth of babes. What a damning indictment of the misogyny that pervades culture that only the only thing of value that women have to offer is their youthful physical beauty. It’s sad that even a 12 year old is already aware of her best before date.
THIS!!!
I don’t think that comment makes North sound insightful at all. It’s heart-breaking. She’s repeating what she’s seeing all around her — in that family.
@Liz:
I had thecsame though at reading North’s comment!
Omg that comment made me so sad! I agree with you. Geez, that a 12 year old thinks her mother HAS to get remarried or married for a 4th fucking time is mind blowing! This is what she has absorbed and it’s terrifying. She has already processed that beauty is currency and it fades, so get your man now and you need a man! For what? Kim is rich AF, she’s successful (I don’t like anyone in that family but they made bank), she can travel wherever she wants, is a homeowner, etc. She didn’t say, mom go back to school get an education, or get involved in this cause. She said get another husband.
I am all for second chances at love, but when someone has been married 3 fucking times it’s time to say maybe it’s not for me or I need to take some time and evaluate why I keep picking these Barneys! Halle Berry did it – she at least has the self awareness to say maybe I’m not good at this marriage thing or maybe I can’t trust my picker right now. Angelina appears to be doing the same. Kim has 4 kids all under the age of 12 – focus on them and your career – that’s enough to keep you busy for a lifetime. And you can have a very happy and fulfilling life without a husband. In fact women that chose this statically are happier, whereas single men are the least happy. What does that tell you about marriage and how it treats women in general?
I find this all so damn depressing!
@liz – I had the same thought re North – at 12 she already thinks a woman’s value and interest to men is based on youth and physical appearance. Very sad.
Insightful wasn’t the word that came to mind.
Insightful in the sense of no one will put up with you. She’s awful. But yeah the element of you need to be married and your looks are the only way to land a man are pure Kardashian drivel.
My moral code forbids me to say anything positive about a toxic family, and there are so many red flags in this snort interview snippet already (e.g., Oh no! Your 5 Lambos are gone? Which of your 40 other cars will you have driven for you?).
However, dealing with mental illness in a relationship is so very nuanced. It is ok to stay and weather the storm. It is ok to leave when it becomes unbearable and unfixable. I don’t think anyone faults her for these decisions.
There’s no winning with you.
Why? Because she’s not weeping over Kim’s 5 Lambos being given away? It was a very fair comment. The working class is sick of out-of-touch #RichPeopleProbs. The wealth of the top 10 richest U.S. billionaires increased by $365 billion in the past year alone, even as the middle class continues to get squeezed.
You can feel sympathy for a woman who had to deal with the mental illness of her partner and also be grossed out by her casual admission that she had $2.5M worth of sports cars just laying around. Not mutually exclusive.
Spot on Kitten!
@kitten – 100%
To echo a comment below, I’m not sure she was telling that story as like a “oh poor me my Lambo is gone!” I think she was more using it as an example of how unpredictable someone in a manic episode could be without getting too personal.
I’m sure she was but the point is that nobody who’s struggling right now wants to hear about the excesses of the rich. I’m sure she has MANY stories of Kanye’s erratic behavior that don’t involve her five $500K sports cars.
It’s the tone deafness of the rich that people are sick of, not the fact that she’s had the misfortune of being married to an unwell man–which most of us sympathize with.
Severe mental illness runs in my family. It’s just awful. What some people don’t realize, the meds are a crap-shoot. It can take awhile before the right drugs/combo are found, but I wonder if he wasn’t getting any help. To me–and I’m not a medical professional, but–it sounds like he wasn’t.
This is so true. My BFF was diagnosed as bipolar 2 around 25 years ago. It literally took several years to find the right combination of meds and treatment, including several rounds in a mental hospital and two bouts of light electroshock therapy. So many of the meds that treat the bipolar have side effects ranging from weight gain to lethargy to creating cognitive issues. And once you’ve found the right combination, odds are that in a few years, as body chemistry changes, ie perimenopause, thyroid issues, etc. it will also throw your meds off so it’s back to the drawing board.
@DaveW–Your friend’s journey sounds a lot like my daughter’s. What had worked and kept her okay for several years stopped working. “Back to the drawing board” is a lousy place to be.
Kanye was hospitalized at UCLA’s psychiatric hospital. He subsequently declared that the bipolar disorder diagnosis was incorrect and he didn’t need to take any psychotropic meds. That’s when the wheels came off so to speak.
On a side note, I arrived at a 7am appointment for ECT at UCLA psych (I’m bipolar as well) to find 2 extremely large men slouched on chairs in the waiting area. They stood out like a sore thumb. They turned out to be Kanye’s bodyguards. According to my “sources” there was a big kerfuffle about letting the bodyguards carry guns in the hospital or even be on the ward. In the end it was no guns and nowhere near other patients.
Guns at a psych ward. Geez.
It’s a shame that some people deny they need help. Once I had meds that worked, I never wanted to be without them. It’s not perfect but takes care of the worst symptoms.
She needs to have a money jar for every time she says the word “like”. Then donate it!
Who needs 5 Lamborghinis? WTF? Too bad he didn’t give them away to a charity instead of friends…
Isn’t this the family that sells off much of the free clothing they are gifted and keeps the proceeds vs donating? They publicize everything so you know if they were doing anything for charity it would be all over their socials and media.
Oh no! Not the lambos!! 😫
North sounds like a rude brat. And also, kid, your mom is a billionaire. She’s never going to lack for suitors if she wants them. Now shut up and go to school.
Absolutely! North, well, all of them actually, sounds like a rude brat. And notice that she wasn’t obviously corrected. I couldn’t imagine my child speaking to me that way, much less thinking like that . . . And then me announcing it to the general public. Tone deaf.
Bipolar disorder is no joke. That said, if you’re not familiar with it, it can be exciting and fun. mental illness acts very much like alcoholism/addiction on the family. Kim is right for doing what she needed to do to keep yourself safe. I saw footage of Kanye raging at Kris. That man is clearly not safe, and he has too much money for anyone to rein him in. If anyone is suffering from mental illness in the family. You’re not alone and there are resources so you can get support even though 47 is currently defunding everything. You do have to be creative tho.
I know she’s a child, but North’s comment is so sadly reflective of the gross environment the Kardashians have created.
Do lawyers say the word “like” constantly?
I have a controversial opinion on the statement “It’s so much harder to leave when you have kids.” (Not picking on Kim necessarily, millions of women have been an abusive situation). It should be easier or more important to leave WHEN YOU HAVE KIDS. I know being financially dependent on a man is what makes it hard. But prioritize your children! They are being abused by being forced to live in toxic environments. Don’t lie to yourselves that your are shielding them from abuse and neglect. You’re not.
If only my own mother had left toxic men. If only.
I agree that North has come to believe that women are only desired and have value when young and attractive. She is repeating what she has learned in her family system (and sadly from the world around her).
In Kim’s defense (am I really saying this?) I think the lambo story is just a way to illustrate the unpredictability of living with someone in a manic state without sharing something more personal related to his treatment of her and the kids. She is sticking to a fact that can be proven rather than describing what she experienced with no witnesses.
She doesn’t regret marrying and reproducing the Hitler admirer?
No, she doesn’t. Because if she hadn’t had that experience, she wouldn’t have her children…who can watch and read her interviews. What kind of monster would admit they regret their family knowing their children can see it? I don’t like Kim and company either, but they’re still people.
What she said about people on the internet coming after North’s style broke my heart. She is still a little girl. A sassy, funny little girl, but a little girl nonetheless.
It’s just not that hard to tell as 12 year old she’s not allowed to wear a corset. Sorry, Kim.
I dont know how it works in America but you cant just take someone’s car, im sure her name was on the title and she got them returned.(I get there is a bigger point to her statement though)
I think, people are forgetting that Kanye was on meds for some time. He was getting treatment. Then, he said he couldn’t make good music while on meds, so he went off them, which started the downfall slowly. The more he was off, the more he started resisting the treatment, because he felt fine, while meds made him numb. I think, Kim thought if he continued his treatment, everything is gonna be fine again. I don’t think anyone blames Kim for divorcing him. She should have done it a long time ago though, because he was already showing abusive behavior towards her.
This. So much this. She didn’t want to leave him, she wanted him to be better and back to normal. It took a while for her to realize it wasn’t going to happen.
How long before North, and the rest of the Kardashian offspring start destroying their naturally attractive faces and bodies with plastic surgery? That’s one of the biggest tragedies in all of this.
School is so dated.
I mean why bother if you can afford to change your face into a fembot likeness and make dreary reality shows? Go to the Roman Colosseum and play with your phone instead? Those kids are turning out even more vacuous and empty headed than their parents, which is saying something.
If you look at pictures, North West is already contouring her nose down to nothing (or having it done for her). That’s the environment she’s growing up with, where her mom, aunts, and grandmother give each other new faces for Christmas. It’s terrifying and sad.
My cousins ex wife is bipolar. I think unless you have ever been married to or in a family with someone with that particular mental illness, it’s really easy to pass judgement on Kim. The reality is it is extremely complicated and difficult for everyone to manage especially when kids are involved. I recognize so much of my cousins struggle in what Kim says here. It’s really sad.
I find it very sad that the family is teaching their girls that the value you have is in how you look. This family can afford million dollar plastic surgery, expensive cars, private planes, yet few of them seem to be able to have a supportive and caring relationship. It’s all about photo ops. Those who are doing cut rate surgery to look like them, buying their products that they shill endlessly, will never be like this family. For crying out loud, one of them talked women into spending more than $30 for a pair of hairy underwear. Pet Rock anyone???? Just my 2 cents.
OH THE HUMANITY!!!!!!! HOW WILL THEY COPE?