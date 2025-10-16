Kim Kardashian: Kanye gave away our five Lambos during a manic episode

Kim Kardashian appeared on this week’s episode of Call Her Daddy. This was Kim’s first time on this particular pod, although Khloe appeared on CHD earlier this year. I’m realizing just now, as I’m writing this, that it’s been a few years (maybe longer) since Kim gave an in-depth interview about her life and her divorce from Kanye. I actually don’t remember Kim ever talking about Kanye and their marriage in this way – Kim goes into Kanye’s bipolar disorder and how she really believed she could stick with him, but in the end, she needed to get out for her own health and well-being. Some highlights from the interview:

Her life after divorcing Kanye: “I do have a problem of only remembering the good. I’m a really forgiving person, but I really haven’t dated like that to, like, have those kinds of toxic relationships since I’ve been divorced.” She added that with age has come more of a level head in relationships, explaining, “I think when you get older, you just don’t tolerate that s—. You don’t have time.”

The dissolution of her marriage to West: “People can say that there was, like, signs and maybe I didn’t wasn’t paying attention to them. And I think when someone has, like, their first, like, mental break, you know, you wanna be super supportive and you wanna, like, help figure that out and you wanna really get into that with them and and be there for them.” She added that West wasn’t “willing to make changes” that she thought would be “super healthy and beneficial. It makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic. When you have kids, it’s definitely harder to leave than it is to stay. And it changes everyone’s life forever.”

She wanted to set a positive example for their kids: “Once my mental health starts to get affected and then I can’t parent the way that I need to and I can’t be present and focused, then there’s gotta be one of us that can. And I had to save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone. And I think, like, when everyone’s older, they’ll be able to understand it and see that all.”

North is brutal: These days Kardashian said that her eldest daughter, North West, has urged her to find love again, saying, “You need to have a boyfriend now … she just said to me like the other day, like, ‘Mom, you’ve got to get remarried. You’re getting too old and no one is gonna deal with this.’ And I was just like, ‘What?’ She says it to me all the time.”

She doesn’t regret marrying Kanye: “An over a decade relationship with four beautiful children is not a failure.”

The breaking point: In terms of a breaking point in her marriage, Kardashian cited the musician publicly speaking out against her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, as well as her lack of safety and West’s erratic financial decisions. “Just not feeling safe, you know, not even physically, just like maybe emotionally or even, you know, financially,” she explained. “I would like come home, and we had like five Lamborghinis and I’d come home and they’d all be gone if he was in an episode. And I’d be like, ‘Oh, wait. Where’s all our cars? Like, my new car?’ And it would be like, oh, he gave them away to all of his friends.” Ultimately, Kardashian noted, “I didn’t know what you’re gonna get when you wake up, and that’s like a really unsettling feeling.”