“Jeremy Allen White wore LV to the ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ premiere” links

Isn’t pneumonia another way of saying she died of … old age? I am not a medical person! what do I know?! But I have heard it said that pneumonia is present in almost all old-age deaths.
Does it matter? I’m not a medical person either but I would disagree with pneumonia being present in “almost all” old-age deaths.
It seems like she was preparing to die because of when she sold her house. Few people saw her except for her close family, but friends who did see her said that she was very thin. Maybe she’s had pneumonia for a year and doctors told her last year that she was unlikely to be cured?
Maybe there was something else going on that made her unable to fight the pneumonia. All of the older people I know who have died of pneumonia had another condition that made it impossible to fight.
Literally not a factor in all old-age deaths.
Nope. My mom died of pneumonia at 63. Thanks for your hot take though, FYI.
I did say that I didn’t know, but it was something I had often heard. Nor did I say that it only happens to old people.
I didn’t phrase it well. I really meant what others said — other conditions that make it difficult to fight off pneumonia. Sorry about your mom.
I think it’s more that people who are older and ill for a long time often die from pneumonia, especially if they do not want extraordinary measures taken. My grandfather had Alzheimer’s and was in a nursing home for many years. He eventually stopped eating, but it was pneumonia that eventually killed him.
From my personal experience, not a medical person, there is probably alot of other things going on, making the immune system vulnerable. Pneumonia was the immediate cause of death. The death certificate said pneumonia , but secondary causes of death could be lengthy, and the family may have decided not to release that.
Ugh @ Julia Fox. How many posts today are about white women given a platform because of Kanye West?
Jeremy has such awful posture. Which is a shame since it’s a nice suit on him.
Did you notice that his pants look like they’re tucked in his shoes? Huh?
Does anyone remember actor Gene Wilder? This guy looks like his doppelgänger! Wow!