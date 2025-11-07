Prince William tried to prove that he can read during his final day in Brazil

Last week, in the height of the Andrew Windsor drama, the New Statesman published their latest cover story. The piece was an interesting and well-researched argument for the abolition of the British monarchy. The New Statesman suggested letting King Charles’s reign run its course, and then getting Scooter King William to basically dissolve the monarchy. I bring up that article because one of the reasons why they suggest that William will be a terrible king is because there’s a growing body of evidence that William is functionally illiterate. It’s been known for some time that William refuses to read briefing memos and he has repeatedly admitted to not enjoying reading or having a favorite author or book.

Well, funny story – Scooter King heard the “illiterate” speculation and he’s been trying to not-so-subtly prove that he can read this week in Brazil. He actually allowed photographers to capture him “reading” his speech on the way to Belem, Brazil. They also got some wider shots of William performing his big COP30 speech, aided by a Teleprompter. See!! He can read!! WATCH HIM READ HIS BIG KEEN SPEECH!

The comments on this video and others on social media reminded me so much of the backlash to William talking about his other cause, homelessness. I’ve always argued that William actually does care about homelessness, he’s just too dumb to understand that he’s not the guy to talk about it or be a vocal advocate for homeless people. He’s just too much of a f–king hypocrite, with eleven forever homes and his slumlord duchy. He gets such well-deserved backlash for all of it, and it’s the same with environmentalism. He comes across as inauthentic because he genuinely lacks authenticity in this area, even more so than homelessness.

If you thought we were done talking about those volleyball pics from the beginning of the week, well, you were wrong. There’s a video now! A video of William sticking his hand down his pants while making eye contact with a woman. Yiikes.