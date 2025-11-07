Donald Trump stood by blankly as a man collapsed in the Oval Office

There was another bonkers “press conference” in the Oval Office yesterday. They organize these pressers because Donny Dementia can’t move his dinosaur butt to the actual Press Room and they’re also too lazy to actually stage these events in another room. So they allow Donny to doze off, with his wig askance, behind the Resolute Desk, while his staff make bonkers announcements.
Yesterday’s presser was supposed to feature Robert Kennedy Jr., Dr. Oz and various pharma CEOs as they announced lowering the prices on GLPs. Just as Dr. Oz and others were railing about obesity and dementia – as Trump dozed off – one of the men collapsed in the Oval. Kennedy hauled ass out of there as Oz and some of the other men attended to the now unconscious man. Meanwhile, Trump stood up from the desk and just… did nothing. Just stood there, staring into space blankly. Reportedly, the guy who collapsed is doing okay. No mention if Trump was still standing there blankly. Kennedy did make it known that he wasn’t getting the hell out of Dodge, he was actually getting a chair and a cold compress, or so he says.
incredible photo that's definitely worth at least 1,000 words from Andrew Harnik of Getty
[image or embed]
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 6, 2025 at 1:10 PM
RFK Jr's response to someone collapsing nearby him was to haul ass out of the room as quickly as possible
[image or embed]
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 6, 2025 at 12:45 PM
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Washington, DC Chris Klomp, deputy administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk A/S secured deals with the Trump administration to slash prices for their blockbuster weight-loss drugs in exchange for tariff relief and wider access for Medicare patients.
Pictured: Trump
BACKGRID USA 6 NOVEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC Chris Klomp, deputy administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk A/S secured deals with the Trump administration to slash prices for their blockbuster weight-loss drugs in exchange for tariff relief and wider access for Medicare patients.
Pictured: Trump
BACKGRID USA 6 NOVEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC Chris Klomp, deputy administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk A/S secured deals with the Trump administration to slash prices for their blockbuster weight-loss drugs in exchange for tariff relief and wider access for Medicare patients.
Pictured: Trump
BACKGRID USA 6 NOVEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC Chris Klomp, deputy administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk A/S secured deals with the Trump administration to slash prices for their blockbuster weight-loss drugs in exchange for tariff relief and wider access for Medicare patients.
Pictured: Trump
BACKGRID USA 6 NOVEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC Chris Klomp, deputy administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk A/S secured deals with the Trump administration to slash prices for their blockbuster weight-loss drugs in exchange for tariff relief and wider access for Medicare patients.
Pictured: Trump
BACKGRID USA 6 NOVEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
He looks awful worse than usual. It really looks as though his time is coming to an end.
One can only hope.
It’s elder abuse at this point. Social Services needs to step in.
The amount of Botox pumped into his face to counteract the droop must be insane. Them eyebrows are trying to force themselves into heaven.
Dementia Don
His eyes are barely even open! What in the holy hell clown show is happeneing?! 🤡
Of course didn’t do anything but stare blankly because he was pissed this man was taking the attention away from him!
That and Trump hates physical weakness. So he’s prob mad at that guy for looking weak in front of the cameras. Or he will be mad once he snaps out of that glazed and blank stare. Not sure how can feel that when he is the one looking so physically rough most of the time nowadays.
Exactly my thoughts, Susan! He’s probably thinking how inconsiderate it was for this man to choose to collapse in HIS oval office and that the cameras are taking pics of someone other than himself. He’s not even smart enough to pretend concern for this man.
That was my first thought and also, he has no humanity so as Jais said, he’s very uncomfortable with people who are hurt and/or suffering. He doesn’t know how a normal human should react in a situation like this because he lacks the necessary emotions.
I can definitely see this becoming the meme of his presidency, trump standing there blankly during the chaos.
It was bizarre. Even the most hardened person would naturally want to make sure that the person was ok. But isn’t he the one that did not want visibly injured soldiers at any of his events? I’m also surprised that he is actually standing considering how often he seems to need to sit down these days.
It’s a bad interpretation of The Last Supper.
If the Democrats don’t use this photo at every opportunity I don’t know what.
He looks like he’s somewhere but we don’t know where. He almost looks like he’s powered down.
This photo should win a Pulitzer. It’s the photo of the year.
And RFK Jr hauling a** out of the room. And imagine Oz is the one that comes to your aid.
Don’t worry, Jake Tapper will write a book on how Biden covered up trumps dementia.
Tapper can F all the way off!
Yes he can……ALL the way off!! I quit watching all news, but I bet Tapper isn’t talking AT ALL about Trumps obvious decline. He knows Trump would tattle on him and he’d lose his job. He didn’t have that same threat from Biden. Such a bully move by Tapper…pick on the guy you know wouldn’t retaliate, but stay completely silent about the guy you know will. What a loser.
Goodness. Just zero empathy. He doesn’t even have the ability to pretend like most narcissists. And RFKs excuse is nonsensical he did not react like someone going to get supplies to help. He looked back and then looked like let me get the hell out of here before someone asks why the HHS Secretary doesn’t know basic first aid. Just a complete clown show and total metaphor for the state of our country.
Zero empathy and freezes in a crisis. Which is exactly what he would do if the USA faced a major catastrophe. Yikes.
And the RFK explanation is so pathetic. That was someone fleeing. Period. Also even if that is where he was going, what if the man had had a heart attack? What was the chair going to be used for Mr. Brain Worm? Anyone with the tiniest bit of actual Health Care or first aid knowledge would stay to figure out how to actually help first.
Freezes in a crisis. Just the man we need with a finger on the nuke button.
Yes, exactly. Assess the situation, designate someone to call 911, etc. Not just flee immediately.
And trump openly falling asleep at press conferences while everybody in corporate media stays silent about it is disgusting.
There are already chairs in the Oval Office. No need to “run out to find one.” Please. He could have just said to one of the dozen people in the room to grab a chair. And also, I would bet one zillion dollars that RFK does NOT know where the WH keeps its cold compresses. Oh, and Donny looks terrible. I sincerely hope the buffoonery is what takes these awful people down.
Tons of chairs (and couches) but also…when someone faints, you don’t prop them up on a chair so they can fall out of it again. You lay them down and elevate their feet above their head. If he actually had ANYTHING to do with the medical community, he would know that.
There is actually an entire well staffed medical unit in the White House. Fortunately, there was already a medical doctor present. Unfortunately, it was Dr. Oz. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I actually remember when Trump shared this “hilarious” story about an elderly man bleeding on the Howard Stern Show. He’s never been a good person. https://www.gq.com/story/donald-trump-howard-stern-story
Did they ever end up getting some REAL medical care in the room for this man?
I mean, nobody expected him to start administering CPR, but he could have at least acted concerned instead of standing there looking angry about it. His dementia has taken over everything except his sociopathy.
Exactly. I saw comments elsewhere justifying his behavior saying that he observed what was happening, saw others were attending to it, and stayed out of the way. Sure, that’s fine, but most people would look at least concerned or look like they were making sure this person is ok. He just stood there looking like he was waiting for secret service to whisk him away from the room.
Which, now that I think about it, with RFK sprinting from the room I wonder if they are on such high alert for assassination attempts that when anything at all goes weird they just utterly panic.
I hope they all live in terror 24 hours a day. Just absolute terror and paranoia.
Trump looked ridicoulous I hope this pic comes back to haunt him.
As for Kennedy’s excuse shouldnt you wait to see what is wrong with the patient first?
May others respond the same way when it happens to him.
Honestly, when he drops, they’ll all be too busy high-fiving each other and jockeying for positions they’ll never be able to hold onto.
It’s an incredibly low bar, but credit to Dr Oz for actually responding like a medical professional in the moment. Meanwhile that image of the mango just standing there like a lump is going to become iconic in the worst way.
RFK ran – reminded him of his junkie days !
RFK Jr was rushing out to grab the emergency cod liver oil.
I love this comment Kitten!
LOL
Yep. And, true to form, he doesn’t even lie well. It’s chilling that this is the person in charge of Health and Human Services — when he doesn’t seem to know very much about health, actual humans, or service. I’m wondering why his brain worm didn’t tell him to at least wait long enough to pretend to assist Dr Oz.
He looks like death. I give him a month or so. He doesn’t look like he will make it to Christmas. Remember his interview on Howard Stern where he discussed an old man falling off the stage at Mar a Lago and he was super annoyed about all that blood getting on his floors? This reeks of that. He said I couldn’t even look at him he was bleeding so much! Zero empathy
This is the pic that best captures this administration. The chaos in the background. The lack of empathy and annoyance that this man is taking attention from him, his sickly, blank look on his face. I hope this picture makes it in history books.
God damn I f*cking forgot about that. It’s crazy how long he’s been such a vile person and how many Americans willfully refused to see it.
I never heard that story before about MaL’s flooring being bloodied and his reaction. Maybe it didn’t get a lot of press at the time? Still I agree with Kitten. He’s been a vile person for a long, long time and many USA citizens willfully refuse to see it.
I think it’s even worse than that. Many citizens and voters believed that they would actively benefit from that. They saw the psychopathy and the vileness and the racism — and delighted in imagining Trump’s wrath focused on “others”. There is a deeply rotten core at the center of “American exceptionalism “— and this picture captures some of that quite well. I agree with @SIde Eye: I hope this picture becomes the defining snapshot of Trump’s presidency.
ITA that some of his voting base thought they’d be the exception. Also, some are definitely as terrible as he is so they *genuinely* see nothing wrong with what he’s doing. But I refuse to believe that 50% of American voters are sociopaths.
I think a lot of voters are just low info people who felt the squeeze of inflation and thought that the rich businessman would rescue them from that. I know it’s hard to believe because like, how the f*ck can you not see that this guy doesn’t care about anyone but himself. But the polling data from Tuesday’s election shows that a lot of Trump voters are pulling away from him. 9% of 2024 Trump voters went for Mamdani, 20% of Trump voters voted for Prop 50 etc.
All of this is to say that the 30% who still identify as MAGA are just shitty people who see themselves in Trump but there’s at least 20% of people who voted for him who aren’t as ideological or partisan as we assume they are. Those are the folks who voted for him because they honestly believed he’d solve the affordability crisis and those are the voters that Dems can actually get IMO.
@Kitten, I agree with you to some extent. I don’t think that Trump voters are a monolithic group, and I certainly don’t think that 50% of American voters are psychopaths. I do think, though, that huge numbers of people — for a variety of reasons — don’t look very closely at how the sausage is made, and might not care very much about the mess that is in the sausage if it gets them something that they value.
In other ways, I include myself —and most of us — in this. I voted for Biden and all of his growth, good qualities, and solid staff — even as I thought about Anita Hill. I think people who vote are voting for what they view as being their best choices among the choices that they actually have.
With Trump, though, people voted for someone with a well-known history of sociopathic, mean spirited, selfish, and openly racist behavior — as their “best” choice. While I can focus on the MAGA GOP, that surely knew well who and what they were picking to represent their party, I think that Trump voters voted either celebrating or willing to overlook quite a lot, including Trump’s decades of racism and pathological behavior. They either celebrated it or decided that it didn’t matter — because what really mattered to them mattered more. If that is now shifting, for whatever reasons, I’d view that as a win-win.
@ Blithe -Henri Tajfel was a social psychologist who studied intragroup conflict after he escaped the German Nazi invasion of France when he claimed to be a French Jew instead of a Polish Jew. He went on to study intergroup relations based on his fascination with social identity.
In one study he divided people into two groups based on having people estimate the number of dots in a pic. He then assigned a “new” identity to each group: the “over-estimators” and the “under-estimators”. Then, he gave each group an option-they could either give $5 to everyone in their group AND the other group OR they could give everyone in their group $4 and everyone in the other group $1.
EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. he did this study or some version of it, people would choose the latter option. In other words, people would vote not only to punish other people but even to punish THEMSELVES just so they could hurt the other group more.
So yes, I absolutely do think that there’s a sad aspect of humanity that exists where people simply want others to hurt more than they are hurting. That’s the singular motivating factor for some Americans and Trump and the GOP have tapped into that instinct and harvested it for party advancement magnificently.
But I also believe that there are more caring humans in this country than not. It’s one of the reasons I go to the protests–it feels good to be reminded that so many people are furious but also that so many people care so deeply about others. It’s almost therapeutic for me in that sense.
@Kitten, thanks for the reference!
@Kitten, thank you for your seriously informative response! I actually had to read it slowly, because I find it so hard to believe — and so sad in what it says about who we often are as people.
The first time I read it, I imagined an Oprah moment: “YOU get $5, and YOU get $5!” I really wasn’t emotionally prepared for the reality of the actual outcomes.
I hear you on going to the protests. It IS wonderful to be surrounded by a crowd of people who value better things for us as a community. Learning about the Tajfel studies might well energize me to be more intentional about working to forge and expand my group identities — even beyond just thinking about my personal relationships. I’m not sure how to get this very divided nation to the point of having an inclusive identity. I do think, though, that such a thing might be worth working towards.
Again, thank you for sharing your wisdom and your knowledge, and for giving me a lot to think about and process.
There was rampant speculation on the internet yesterday that the poor man standing directly behind Dear Leader was overcome by the stench. It’s a wonder people aren’t dropping like flies more often.
Did DJT pass gas?
RFK Jr getting the hell out of dodge was definitely one of two things:
1. Junkie criminal thinking. Get out of here! The dope is bad! Police are coming!
2. The brain worm protecting his body. Get out of here! The dope is bad! Police are coming!
👏
MAGA of course are saying this picture is AI.
They are willfully ignorant as well as willfully evil.
Now I know what Trump looks like with a flat top, not that I wanted to know.
I’m starting to understand better now how they hid Reagan’s dementia while he was still president, and this further proves it. Reagan was an actor, and I think he understood even as his dementia progressed, if he was told he was on a set and had a script – he knew what to do with that. Unless Trump is given a very explicit set of directions, he truly is lost in his dementia. If anything goes not according to the script – he blanks.
What’s up with his hair? A wig could not look that bad.
Dinosaur butt just made me laugh so hard. Thank you, Kaiser.
I’d find it embarrassing to be sitting while everyone else was standing behind like a bunch of schoolkids. But then I’m not a megalomaniac. I wouldn’t expect trump to join in the attempts to help – there were enough people there – but the detachment was very odd. And no wonder he drops off to sleep at every opportunity given he seems to stay up half the night tweeting nonsense.
The usual bizarreness at the start of the meeting when trump listed the names of members of his cabinet and officials who are taking Ozempic. So so strange.
He also was sleeping before this happened, but the NYT and others failed to mention Grandpa snoozing during his own press conference.
Wanted to read all the comments so I wouldn’t repeat lot of things already mentioned. I got home yesterday from Connecticut, put news on and saw the replays of the “press conference” with Dr. Oz droning on and spouting weight loss numbers that were absolutely crazy, claiming the drugs he was endorsing would result in weight loss in one year that far exceeded the actual population of people in the US. Yuo, Trump fell asleep. you could see him trying to fight it but biology took over. Then the gentleman fainted, who was there as an example of someone who took said weight loss meds. Great advertising -not! I noticed how long it took for Trump to get out of his chair, someone jumped in and held his chair so he wouldn’t fall flat on hid face, although that would have been hilarious. Then he just stood there looking totally lost, like he had not idea where he was and why he was there. When something happens to him, and it might, whether it be natural biology or an “accidental” extra dose of whatever they’re giving him to semi-function. Sadly, we’d be stuck with Vance and full blown Project 2025. We’re all screwed either way. Time to start day drinking and watching Hallmark movies for mindless entertainment with a happy ending.