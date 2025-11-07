Donald Trump stood by blankly as a man collapsed in the Oval Office

There was another bonkers “press conference” in the Oval Office yesterday. They organize these pressers because Donny Dementia can’t move his dinosaur butt to the actual Press Room and they’re also too lazy to actually stage these events in another room. So they allow Donny to doze off, with his wig askance, behind the Resolute Desk, while his staff make bonkers announcements.

Yesterday’s presser was supposed to feature Robert Kennedy Jr., Dr. Oz and various pharma CEOs as they announced lowering the prices on GLPs. Just as Dr. Oz and others were railing about obesity and dementia – as Trump dozed off – one of the men collapsed in the Oval. Kennedy hauled ass out of there as Oz and some of the other men attended to the now unconscious man. Meanwhile, Trump stood up from the desk and just… did nothing. Just stood there, staring into space blankly. Reportedly, the guy who collapsed is doing okay. No mention if Trump was still standing there blankly. Kennedy did make it known that he wasn’t getting the hell out of Dodge, he was actually getting a chair and a cold compress, or so he says.

RFK Jr's response to someone collapsing nearby him was to haul ass out of the room as quickly as possible [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 6, 2025 at 12:45 PM