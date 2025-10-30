New Statesman: Prince William should abolish the monarchy when his dad dies

There are these standout weeks in royal history, where something huge is unfolding and everyone knows it at the time and you watch it like it’s a play set on a grand stage – a royal wedding, the death of a queen, the exit negotiations of a popular ginger prince and his American wife. What’s strange about everything that’s happened in the past month is that the public has a sense that this is one of those big moments in royal history where something changes irrevocably…and yet the Windsors are not acting like this is a big moment whatsoever. Prince Andrew and everything around him, and his decades of depravity, cruelty, arrogance and sex trafficking, all of it has very suddenly changed everything for the Windsors, and they don’t know what to do. They’re treading water or bickering amongst themselves or trying to distract from the story or, in the case of the heir and his wife, they’re on vacation. Well, the New Statesman has tried to capture the mood, and the mood is quite suddenly republican and anti-monarchist. You can read the full cover story here – it’s an excellent read which makes many excellent points. I wanted to do some highlights of the main thrust of the piece: the New Statesman says outright that when King Charles dies, William should abolish the monarchy.
The Andrew Problem: The truth is that an estimated £13m of public money helped to fund the decades-long Caligulan lifestyle of a prince who cavorted with, among others, a convicted paedophile, a Libyan arms smuggler and a Kazakh oil baron. This truth was obscured, denied or ignored – that is, until Andrew’s world began to collapse in 2011. Since his 2019 Newsnight interview, the prince has been in continuous freefall. He may yet pull down the House of Windsor with him. Though he vigorously denies the latest allegations of sexual impropriety against him, made in Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl, Andrew nevertheless issued a terse 103-word statement, printed under a royal coat of arms, on 17 October. It explained he would “no longer use my title” of Duke of York or the other “honours” bestowed on him. The use of “my” suggests Andrew does not understand the dark depths of the well the Windsors find themselves in.
Charles & William don’t understand this moment either: The King and Prince William have not seen the need to issue their own statements about the allegations against Andrew. They have instead been classically mute in the old Windsor way. Neither of them has spoken about the allegations against Andrew publicly. Charles’s lackeys feed journalists lines about his frustration with the former duke or, more extraordinarily given the reverence he publicly holds his mother in, blame Andrew’s conduct on the indulgence of the late Queen Elizabeth. (Being dead, she cannot answer back. The King’s silence is less explicable.) Rather than taking responsibility for the damage their family has done to Britain’s reputation and clarifying exactly what steps will be taken to ensure that the Windsors never produce and protect another Andrew, open explanation is left to others.
Andrew should face criminal investigation: Forget the allegation that a key member of the head of state’s family stands accused of ordering his taxpayer-funded police protection officer to dig up dirt about Giuffre. Do not ask questions about the £500,000 Andrew paid for a “PR expert” who sought to discredit Giuffre by enlisting the services of an internet troll. Blame the rot on the apple, not the orchard it fell from. Clip it from the branch. Heal.
Quotes from Andrew Lownie, who wrote the book on the Yorks: “Obstructions were placed in front of Andrew,” Lownie told me on 27 October. “Ambassadors were told not to talk to me. Interviews with major magazines were pulled just before my book went to press. A PR firm was set up – with whose money we don’t know – to undermine me.” Lownie has been on a book tour in front of audiences in what he calls “Middle England”. The “crusty colonels” out in the shires are not happy with the firm. “The Windsors are in dangerous territory,” he says.
William is not a great intellect: William, the heir to the throne, is perhaps the most underexamined of all. We are briefed [that] he will be a fresh, positive, modern influence who will delouse the archaic fabric of monarchy. He cries in commoner’s kitchens about mental health and is praised for his empathy. He watches Aston Villa and may even be able to name their second-choice goalkeeper. He even made sure his press secretary went to a comprehensive, not a public school. We know from the royal super-biographer Robert Hardman that William is unable to name a favourite author, but that this “box-set guy” does love “Batman-related” superhero movies.
William is too lazy to read: In some respects William might simply reflect what the average British bloke is like today. But average isn’t the expectation of the Crown, and he differs a great deal from Charles and his grandmother. Thanks to Valentine Low, another long-time royal observer, we learn that: “William is not a great reader: he prefers an oral briefing.” In Power and the Palace, Low reports that William will be the first monarch in several generations not to have read Walter Bagehot’s The English Constitution. Read between the lines. What are they telling you?
Spare did real damage to William’s image: In Prince Harry’s Spare, William is a frowning, balding, swearing, feuding, violent Abel, who obsesses over keeping his brother’s charities out of Africa, as if these were territories that belonged to him the way they once belonged to Victoria. William emerges as furious and bossy, with an ultimate mission: the lifelong endurance test his grandmother called “duty”, a task he is prepared to sacrifice his brother for. “The monarchy, always, at all costs, had to be protected.” What exactly is being protected at this stage? None of the arguments for paying to feed and water the Windsors make much sense any more.
The Windsors are already thinning out: It may be that this power is beginning to fade. It will soon be questioned in parliament, a highly unusual moment, pregnant with possibility. The world is rapidly dissolving and so are the Windsors. The family itself is thinning out, with fewer and fewer of them to go around. The King is an aged, ill man who will be succeeded by a middle-aged man, who, in turn, will be followed by George, by then long past his youth. The future of the House of Windsor will be a conveyor belt of cloistered and confused men attempting to force consensus on an ungovernable country.
Stopping the rot: William should stop the rot and acknowledge the truth when his father dies. The mystique is gone. Charles III should be the last King of England. He is the last Windsor who really believes in any of the hocus-pocus of his house. William doubts that God exists. How can he go through with a coronation in Westminster Abbey without acknowledging that God has put him there, on the throne? Abolition would be contested and vicious. Or, the monarchy could end very beautifully.
Yep. All of this. As I said, an interesting moment in what’s left of royal history. It reminds me, to make a very strained comparison, of what happened after Princess Diana died. QEII got it wrong, Charles got it wrong, and the Windsors just seemed to be completely out of touch with the mood of the public. That moment saw a rise of republican sentiment as well. But I like what the New Statesman is doing here, pointing out how the system really doesn’t make sense anymore and how ridiculous it is that the current king is fighting with his degenerate brother over which taxpayer-funded home the brother will live in next. And yes, William is… profoundly incapable. We really are living through some unique history. I’m also including a New Statesman video below which is excellent.
Great points are made but William only cares about being king. It’s the only thing he’s living for, so I doubt he will abolish the monarchy. He may try to strip the Sussex’s of their titles and get rid of Andrew once and for all if Charles doesn’t but it’s doubtful he’ll do much else.
William wants the perks of his position, but does he really want the job? It’s hard to imagine him reading red boxes every day or regularly traveling to Commonwealth countries. Kate’s going to be no help either.
William might just be happy retiring on his vast private fortune and playing aristocratic landowner like his friends. Then again, maybe the title is important to him, if not the actual job. The title is certainly important to Kate, if he listens to her. Who knows.
I haven’t read the whole article in the NS, but this extract doesn’t mention that William will be Supreme Governor of the Church of England, as well as King. Surely there will become ever increasing calls for disestablishment (at the very least)?
There is a reference to that in the original NS article. It is not very complimentary.
Such a good point: “The King and Prince William have not seen the need to issue their own statements about the allegations against Andrew. They have instead been classically mute in the old Windsor way. Neither of them has spoken about the allegations against Andrew publicly.” Instead. William, Charles, and now Kate, are bickering over who gets credit for half-measures about titles and homes.
And yes, “read between the lines” about William’s laziness and weak intellect.
A very perceptive and honest article.
yes the silence from both king and heir re andrew is pretty telling. They’re more focused on who gets royal lodge than anything else. The old days of “never explain never complain” have been over for some time but Charles and William are slow to catch up.
This line stood out to me:
“The future of the House of Windsor will be a conveyor belt of cloistered and confused men attempting to force consensus on an ungovernable country.”
A conveyor belt of cloistered and confused men!! Ouch! but -spot the lie. William grew up incredibly cloistered and protected. George is growing up even more so, because of his parents obsession with privacy. George is being taught that royalty means a few balcony appearances a year in exchange for endless vacations and Aston Villa games. No one in that family has any idea how “real” people live and whats more, they dont want to know.
But because of that they dont realize how tone deaf arguing over royal lodge looks.
The other line that struck me is that the monarchy is “a human breeding farm on a variety of estates.”
I think there is some U.K. current social and political context that’s missing from these articles, as generally correct as they are, because the anger isn’t just about Andrew. We’re in a massive cost of living crisis, and all the royals are more privileged than any ordinary person can imagine, and when they compare their inability to afford rent and food with multiple homes, holidays, huge payouts, there is a huge amount of bitterness. Plus there’s been a lot of stories in the media about sexual assault, grooming gangs and organised sex abuse, generally presented as racist because the ones that are covered most extensively are comprised of people of colour, or asylum seekers, but you can absolutely draw a line from them to Andrew and Epstein and it’s clear that his race and privilege are a factor in how he’s not been prosecuted or punished. So when the Andrew situation has come up in previous years, it has been easier for the royals and the government to ignore it and wait for interest to pass. Now, circumstances are working against that and every new sordid revelation is salt in the open wound. People are angry about literally everything in the U.K. at the moment, and anger about one thing is exacerbating anger about another.
I recommend reading the whole article because there are several points as the author talks about several privileges the Royal Family are still afforded by the government that the British public should be absolutely furious about and would be if the media told the truth about the situation.
It’s great that they bring up the privilages they get and I hope that it ignites real demand for more transparency about finances and even more so about how they are seemingly exempt from any law, regulation and scrutiny for no real reason. In 2025 why is the entire extended family of a head of state considered untouchable and kept at the lap of luxury, banana republic style? It always like, oh the Brits in general don’t care much about the royals bla bla. Well they should.
Jane: I agree, the mood in the UK is pretty febrile right now, money is tight and people are angry about all sorts of things. I also feel that people here don’t really understand how the royal family is financed – for example it’s widely believed that they (rather than the nation) own all these properties, and the press has never been quick to correct that assumption. Until now. And it’s opened a real can of worms.
Norman Baker has a book coming out next month about the royals’ finances – it couldn’t be better timed really, and I expect that will add more fuel to the fire.
I’m eagerly awaiting Norman Baker’s new book. His last book, And What Do You Do?, explained the legal status of the duchies. And how one of them definitely doesn’t belong to the monarchy, and the other has some things about it that the monarchy can claim makes it theirs, but it still doesn’t belong to them.
Omg I love this, I went and read the whole article well worth it. I just want to be a fly on the wall when this article is read to Peggy or when Chuck sees it at breakfast.
Same here and I’m glad I did, it’s a great read.
Peggy doesn’t read. The most he will get from this article will be some cliff notes. Which he will ignore because when he is king, he will do things differently. He has no idea about how, but he truly thinks some tweets, zoom calls, and 5 public outings, 1 on the balcony, will be enough. Maybe a few state banquets when he can’t avoid them and is strong armed by the PM to host a guest of state.
Bread and butter events? That’s what Sophie and Edward can do. Royal tours? Think of the environment! He truly should simply abdicate right after becoming king. He would have the title, Kate would have her title, and then he would be the ex king, living happily on his vast estates with his millions and nobody to expect him to do any work. A dream come true.
That’s what I was thinking. He can king for a year or two. Kate can wear several of the best tiaras at the opening of Parliament and state visits. And then they quietly exit stage left and spend the rest of their lives (probaly separately) enjoying their immense private wealth.
I’m not sure what this would mean for George. I guess my opinion would reflect whether he seems like a serious, hard-working person. But with parents like his, that’s going to be tough.
Scooter is power hungry and lazy. Cue another season video from the keens.scooter is probably having a tantrum
Correct me if I’m wrong but The New Statesman is probably republican long before the current crisis. So this is perhaps not a harbinger as much as an affirmation. Still, it’s an important and accurate observation of just how precarious the monarchy is at this moment with, seemingly, no one on the inside who can save it from itself. I have been saying for months now the monarchy ends with William. But I don’t think it will be a voluntary thing with William acknowledging all that’s wrong with the institution and simply refusing to be coronated. He might be late for his own coronation but that would just be lazy William being William. He’s far too accustomed to all the creature comforts and the bowing and scraping of the peons (not to mention the endless vacations!) to simply put a period on the whole mess and walk away. He will simply let it drift away. It will die from lack of attention and William’s own indifference. The British public will still have to turn the lights off.
It’s always been leftwing and at times socialist.
There are currently no republican publications in the uk. They are all establishment. New Statesman is left of Centre but not known for republicanism. So this is significant.
The author of this article Will Lloyd has been doing tv hits on shows like Good Morning Britain which seems unusual. Mostly because it will get a big audience. Normally anyone discussing issues about abolishing the monarchy get shunted off because it is considered too radical.
William does not have the courage to end that monarchy. It stopped being aspirational the minute they treated and encouraged the vile treatment of Princess Diana and later Meghan. Harry’s book Spare did expose much of the rot that exists within that institution but Charles and William exposed themselves with their approved mouth pieces (palace sources, friends of). And Charles with his eviction of Harry, Meghan and Archie from a home his mother gave them showed who he is. William with his constant jealousy and rages about a brother who has clearly moved on exposes himself. In addition, for his approved mouth pieces to speak so openly about his lack of depth and his lack of intelligence does not bode well for that monarchy’s future.
William can’t abolish the monarchy. The institution of the monarchy does not belong to the current monarch. William can abdicate and that’s the extent of his power.
William doesn’t need to be crowned to become King, I expect even he can see that if he doesn’t believe in god he can’t be crowned as god’s anointed. So all he has to do is to say that he will save the country money by not having a coronation.
He will probably push to have a “coronation” similar to the Danish and Dutch royals, more of an inauguration than coronation with no religious component.
The Uk is the only monarchy in Europe that crowns and anoints the new monarch (in Church).
In Denmark, the new monarch is proclaimed by the PM on the balcony of Christianborg Palace, which is the seat of the Danish Parliament. This is symbolic of the fact that the Monarch is still below the actual government that controls the monarchy’s finances. 100 years ago King Christian X tried to interfere politically by firing the government – and he got slapped down so hard that it took him 20 years to regain some measure of popularity and I doubt the family forgot the time the monarchy got close to be abolished.
The whole article is very interesting reading – calling royalism “Windsorism” and describing how both the Palace and the political Establishment thinks the royals are about the government.
I haven’t read the whole article in the NS, but this extract doesn’t mention that William will be Supreme Governor of the Church of England, as well as King. Surely there will become ever increasing calls for disestablishment (at the very least)?
He can run off with Knauf when he abolishes the Monarchy and let’s face it, that’s what he really wants and that’s why he’s always so angry. He may have tons of palatial homes but he still lives in a closet.
My thoughts also..
It’s like when Wile E Coyote runs past the edge of the cliff, frantically pumps his legs for 30 seconds without going anywhere, looks down, realises what’s gone wrong, a look of horror crosses his face, then he plunges. Wheeeeeeeee.
That’s what I call a proper cartoon.
Great analogy!
I agree with everything that’s said in the piece. The monarchy lost it’s usefulness a long time ago.
I wonder who will read this to Egg
William’s ears must be ringing…from wherever he is on vacation. I don’t foresee William choosing to end anything. Becoming King is the only thing he has left to hang over his brother.
Yup, and still Harry’s happily living his own very productive life and doesn’t care what William thinks! He probably pities him!
Ending it all would be too much like work for him! Especially since the status and perks are all he values! He could never survive without the monarchy to prop him up, unlike Harry! And he knows that!
Funny, I really thought that Charles might be the one to dismantle the monarchy as it is long past time.
Instead he leaned so hard into it during his coronation that it was shocking to me.
Video was quite good. The bit about the Queen clashing with Thatcher and why was new to me and truly made his point.
Well the monarchy is really over anyway..
having William and Kate – two very nasty shallow folk at the head at the end makes perfect sense
💯 We know they’ll turn up late for their own Coronation before then setting off on a 5 year world cruise leaving the UK tax payers to foot the bill and expect us to feel grateful to them!!
Holy Moly, how do you start with Caligula and find more room to escalate the criticism? And how do they clean out this mess? It’s the weight of 1,000 years of hoarding. Looking forward to reading the whole article.
Now, I’ll add “Yikes!” There’s no way to summarize the extent of this article – it must be read.
It is. You have to register with the New Statesman to read it but it’s worth it.
It’s hard to understand how precarious the BRFs position is unless you’ve done some research and realized just how horrified the British public would be if they knew how far from being only a ceremonial figurehead the BRF actually is. If the media and government exposed the true privilege held by the BRF, which this full article comes close to doing, even people who like the monarchy would be demanding reform. A constitutional monarch is supposed to work for the government not the other way around
What becomes really clear in this article is how incredibly weak and foreluck-tugging the political establishment is. They could absolutely exert power over the BRF and force reforms on them but they seem afraid to do so.
In Scandinavia the royals were forced to accept reforms. In Denmark when the absolutist monarchy was abolished the monarch lost political power as well as financial power because a lot of royal property was nationalized. It was a peaceful transition because Frederik VII did not fight it (probably because he wasn’t very interested in doing the actual governing). In theory, the Monarch has some political role – i.e. has to sign new laws, approve new governments. However, the one time a monarch tried to exploit this formal prerogative he was taught that the monarch should stay out of politics by large public protests from the political left and the populace.
I do not know the actual process is Sweden but I know in the past the Swedish goernment has not been afraid to force change on the King – like making Victoria heir over his preference for his son.
Ir was easier for them to scapegoat Harry and Meghan, which they still, try to do, than examine the rot in the system. The UK media acts as court stenographer when they could be exposing the truth to regular Britons.
The article is implying that the Windsors think of themselves as above the government of the day and this has been proved on numerous occasions. They are certainly not apolitical. QEII and KCIII have both meddled in politics. One thing that struck me some time ago was that QEII was exempted from the law about hiring people of colour in her own household. The Guardian has been one of the few British national newspapers to report on such things.
I don’t think William will end it because while he is incredibly lazy, he still wants the attention that comes from the title. He knows that the title confers a degree of interest in him that being another rich guy won’t. It won’t be enough for him to just be another rich guy like his friend The Duke of Westminster. He needs the bowing and the deference that comes from being King without the pesky constitutional work that’s expected.
I do find it interesting though how they mentioned that he’s not big on reading and not an intellectual. That has been blatantly obvious for years given the types of questions that he asked, and the faux pas he has made when speaking to people, but they seem to be implying that he’s a little Trump like and not having the comprehension for complex details. Not as bad as a president not being able to handle that, but if your job is soft diplomacy that can become a bit of a issue if you’re tasked with anything slightly delicate.
Him not being intellectually inclined is par for the course when it comes to the Windsors, they are famously dumb and uneducated.
I think William will bring it down through lazy incompetence. I think they’re just going to end up somewhere using their titles like royals who got kicked out after WW1. Actually, Andrew might be the ruination of them all…..
The faithful appear to believe, spoonfed by the PR of RF and disseminated by the tabs, that Will is going to rejuvenate the monarchy. They appear to believe that he is bright eyed and bushy tailed. He looks moth eaten and has consistently underperformed his royal duties since he laughable became “full-time” in 2016. The writing has always been on the wall as regards Will lack of suitability, willingness and intelligence to be either PoW or King. Inherit the titles and wealth and accommodation but not undertake the necessary life of service justify the largesse . I welcome this article questioning the need for monarchy and whether it should continue especially given Will ‘s obvious reluctance and complete unsuitability for the role. He’s too weak and fearful to risk getting blasted by everyone if he abdicates. He’ll limp along and be a disappointment. Our Chancellor is struggling to balance the books and Andrew’s accommodation being scrutinized should extend to all royal properties. Are they value for money? Should the UK tax payers be footing the bill for these reprobates? Bring on scrutiny and accountability for the entire working members of the royal family!!
Will Lloyd – loving your work!
This… really feels like a big deal.
AFAIK the New Statesman aren’t in the Royal Rota, so they’re not bothered about access?
I’ve recently taken on reading about the end of other monarchies in the 20th century like Russia Germany, and Greece. The way things are looking in England look pretty omnious for the royal family. All of them were plagued with high costs of living, scandal after scandal with family members, people seeing right through the propaganda, and blantant family fractures. Honestly, the same conditions that ended those monarchies are the same conditions that may end England’s monarchy. Stagflation for citizens while your monarch lives in the lap of luxury is never a good look and is going to bite Peggy in the ass. Hard. So whether he likes it or not, he’s going to have to do something and hiding out in Windsor is not going to cut it. He better figure something out after Charles dies or his reign will be short and no one wants to see it become a tragedy or history repeating itself. It’s becoming clearer he’s going to be the last King so the best thing he can do is bow out ahead of time.
The blatant disregard that William has for his job and the public that fund him is very dangerous in such a context. Just the way that they brok COVID restrictions during lockdown signals their arrogant disregard for the law though that is a relatively small infraction compared to Charles’ open corruption and Andrew’s rank criminality. However, it does show that the moral corruption is not constrained to the older generation. Will and Kate has learned that they suffer no consequences regardless of what they do – and their recent landgrab in Windsor is another proof. He has never been told no and he has been shielded from every consequence of his missteps. He will have to learn the hard way. Harry leaving was propably the first consequence of his own actions that Will has ever had to face and he seems to react with rage and denial of his own mistakes. He is a natual born bully – so he won’t react well if the royal finances and other privileges are put under real scrutiny. He will def make things worse if it happens.
Art historian you are absolutely correct. And I would actually say William has shown a determination to double and triple down on all of this. He is giving less transparency on fiancée than Charles. He is not disclosing how much he is paying in lieu of taxes. The lessons he has learned has been to bully and threaten the press into not reporting on his excesses. And he has been successful.
I wonder, at this point, what CAN the Windsors do to stem the tide? Like if you’re William, and you read this article, and you think “oh this is bad, I need to change” – what would you change? like you said “He better figure something out after Charles dies or his reign will be short” – but what can he figure out? Is this just the slow rollout of the end of the monarchy and it cant be stopped?
some relatively easy changes that come to my mind:
proper education for the kids that they actually have to earn. No interfering if George isn’t accepted at Eton or whatever.
Set the expectation that Charlotte and Louis will have careers. None of this “well maybe they’ll be working royals if they want.” nope. they’re going to work – cushy jobs I’m sure, but work. And stop using HRH for them.
Ill be generous and say they need to pick two houses and that’s it. So if they’re at Forest Lodge, they need to get rid of 1A, or Anmer. Have the house at Balmoral set up like a B&B, whatever.
Be transparent about vacations. Maybe max of two a year outside the country.
Increase the workload (should the work change?)
Pay for all transportation costs, including helicopters.
More transparency about income, spending and taxes.
All of this is still a very cushy life. But what else needs to change?
THe King’s Consent needs to end. The Monarch should have no power to evade legislation they do not like. Like the anti-discrimination legalisation regarding the workplace that they does not apply to the various royal households.
Ohh that’s a good one! End kings consent for legislation and make the royal households subject to the same anti discrimination laws as the rest of the country.
Good thought exercise, Becks. But I think the biggest thing would be to return the crown estates entirely to the taxpayer and negotiate an exit from the duchies, either as a lump sum one time payment or over time. Set the expectation that not only will Charlotte and Louis work but so will George, at least until he takes the throne. Agreed to the same reporting requirements and foreign asset declarations and bans on acceptance of gifts as government workers. Make it known you won’t accept being head of the commonwealth and work with the government to make it a quasi government enterprise like SEATO that is a union for trade and common issues among nations with commonalities.
Superb article. Best thing I’ve read on it.
seems like this will happen, but the main question is whether William will be out in front or following behind. And how much of his fortune he will get to keep.
Once Will does become King will he keep to just 180 engagements a year or will he decrease his workload or will he gamely increase his engagements to 250? I don’t believe he is capable of sustained effort so 500 engagements a year which used to be the gold standard for the monarch. He should enjoy another boost from the press once he inherits and they get overexcited about who he’s going to snub from the Coronation which might last for a year. However, I doubt he’ll be much coping as King in the sense he won’t knuckle down and start to work consistently on a daily basis to.prove himself a dutiful monarch. He’ll be overwhelmed and need time to cope with being blindsided to become king etc.,
Having been alive during the death of Diana, and a witness to how horribly the Firm handled that tragedy, up to and through the way they used Harry and William as human shields, I agree this all has a strong feeling of deja vu. Only this time the firm has a terminally ill king and a seriously inept William, a deeply troubled man/baby who doesn’t believe in God, appears to hate everything about his life, and has the intellectual capacity of a flea. I hope William finally does one right and selfless thing in his life and saves his children.
Thank you for pointing out the original article.
Eugen Roth’s nostalgic view of the lost monarchy and “his Emperor Franz” had a lasting effect. She lived on in the imagination the people in the form of mystery, agonising duty, self-sacrifice and moral superiority. It lived on in fairy tales and myths, which people used as a guide to realise their dreams and ideas of a good family and good values. But these were only fantasies; they did not exist in the dynasties of the high nobility and also paved the way for the “cult of the Führer”. Until her death, my great-grandmother spoke of “emperorweather” when the sun shone.
But Franz Josef had made many mistakes in his multi-ethnic state, provoked aggression, had bad advisers, and was unable to unite it; he did not have the strength to do so. And the declaration of war on Serbia in 1914, which triggered the First World War, destroyed his monarchy.
It will be the same again. Not war, but decline.
What is sometimes overlooked is that people do not only live in the spirit of the Enlightenment, but also carry elements of Romanticism within them. If we do not treat this with respect, we end up in situations such as those we are experiencing today. Conspiracy cults, misanthropic, exclusionary personality cults – all in the service of a mercilessly destructive power that exploits and manipulates people’s fears and desires. Romanticism revealed the horrors and fears of a misunderstood “dark continent” of a soulprocess that was pushed into the outside world, where it does not belong. William can no reflect this.
I don’t see how William could possibly abolish the monarchy. Its role is enshrined in all sorts of legislation and I assume acts of parliament would be required to change that. What he does within the existing parameters is another thing. The system is outmoded and entrenches the class system, and I’d much rather have an elected non- executive president as they do in Ireland. We will see.
Can they just make it less prominent? Like some of the other European royals? Like detach from the Heads of State responsibilities and just be “hereditary” and “symbolic” Kings and Queens (i.e., receive no taxpayer money, fund all their properties themselves).
Excellent video
The “box-set guy” isn’t going to be happy if/when someone reads him the excerpts of this.
We all know that William is an angry, incurious man. This article is just one kapow after another (using Batman lingo for Willy), laying out the truth.
I tried to comment on this earlier, but may get moderated out, possibly due to links. In any case, I’d recommend reading Dr John Kirkhope’s doctoral thesis at University of Plymouth: “The Duchy of Cornwall – A Feudal Remnant? An Examination of the origin, evolution and present status of the Duchy of Cornwall.” Or read any of his later books. His 2011 FOIA request for the PhD program really got the ball rolling on opening up information about secretive royal roles in legislative process for British public. (Not recommended for the tl;dr folk.)
I really recommend reading the article and watching the video, both are excellent. Sidenote, a couple of times the host mentions that Harry moved to Los Angeles to become a failed podcaster. Harry has never done a podcast, nor has he failed in his actual endeavors as a philanthropist, nor is he in L.A. (the distance between LA and Montecito is the same as the distance between London and Birmingham). I only mention this because even British people who are largely sympathetic to Harry have been so influenced by the horribly inaccurate and mendacious British media that they cannot get the simplest facts straight about him.
The media have tried to turn wee willy into a stoic, but then the box set, movies, footy forums, rage monster, thrower of things who doesn’t read also gets outed. He won’t abolish the monarchy but his and Kate’s laziness vanity will give it a decent punch in the guts. So much for middle class Middleton values when George is being brought up more singularly, in more rarified air than even William and Harry.