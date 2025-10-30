“Dove Cameron & Damiano David are engaged after two years of dating” links
  • October 30, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Dove Cameron & Damiano David are engaged! This shocked me. Damiano is the lead singer of Italian rock band Måneskin, btw. [JustJared]
The winners of Jezebel’s annual spooky-story contest! This is one of my favorite online things, and some of the stories in years past still haunt me to this day. [Jezebel]
I recently downloaded my first Sombr song and I had no idea that this is what he looks like? His music is good, though. [LaineyGossip]
Doug Liman is still beefing with Amazon. [Pajiba]
An excellent anti-MAGA Halloween display. [Buzzfeed]
Sia’s messy af custody battle. [Socialite Life]
Rosie O’Donnell has five kids? [Hollywood Life]
The many laughs of Lisa Simpson. [Seriously OMG]
Sydney Sweeney went braless at an event. [RCFA]
There’s a life-sized Henry Cavill doll?? [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to ““Dove Cameron & Damiano David are engaged after two years of dating” links”

  1. Whyplaydevilsadvocate says:
    October 30, 2025 at 1:41 pm

    Sydney girl 🙁

    Reply
    • CheekImplant says:
      October 30, 2025 at 3:51 pm

      Yeah
      😬
      Also, that dress is hideous. The short sleeves and neckline, specifically, look so cheap. She needs to fire her stylist.

      Reply
  2. Zantasia says:
    October 30, 2025 at 8:35 pm

    Happy for Dove and Damiano!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment