Prince Andrew will be stripped of all titles & become Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

I was *just* sitting here thinking about how extraordinarily weird it is that there’s been no movement on getting Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge. Note: Andrew should face criminal investigation and prosecution for his many crimes, but as far as King Charles is concerned, it was simply odd that Andrew was still somehow in possession of Royal Lodge and his prince title and everything else, really. Well, the dithering days are over and Charles finally did it.
Prince Andrew will be stripped of all his royal titles and will leave Royal Lodge, Buckingham Palace has said. He will no longer be known as Prince Andrew and will instead be called Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
In a statement, the Palace said: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.
“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”
“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”
[From The Telegraph]
Good. It’s not enough, not near enough, but this is good. It should have happened years ago, but Queen Elizabeth II refused to do it, and then Charles launched a “bring Andy in from the cold” operation as some kind of screw-you to Harry. So here we are – a day late and a dollar short, but hey, it’s something. I certainly hope that Andrew’s new accommodation will not be Frogmore Cottage. That simply makes zero sense to do all of this and just shuffle him off to a renovated five-bedroom cottage just outside Windsor Castle. Update: The BBC reports that Charles is sending Andrew to Norfolk, meaning it’s more than likely Andrew (and Fergie?) will live at Wood Farm, on the Sandringham Estate. That’s privately owned by Charles, so Charles will fund Andrew’s life/home there.
Incidentally, a few hours ago, Tom Sykes reported exclusively on his Royalist Substack that “the only way Prince Andrew will leave Royal Lodge is if he’s paid ‘fairly,’ in the region of ‘a couple of million.’” It will be interesting to see if anything comes out about this in the coming hours and days, because it’s been perfectly clear (to me) that Andrew would willingly give up a lot if Charles simply paid him off. I could see an off-the-books quid pro quo happening here – Charles gets to look big and tough and like he hasn’t spent the entire month dithering endlessly, and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor walks away with a seven-figure or even eight-figure settlement from the Duchy of Lancaster funds.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Cover Images.
What he should have really done was Off with his head but this will have to do. He should make sure Andrew Mountbatten Windsor be investigated properly and not the fake investigation of past. It’s the least he can do if he is so sorry for the victims!!
IKR? Continuing to enjoy luxury surroundings isn’t punishment by pleb standards but he’ll be in a hell of his own making, and that more consequences than most other Lowe men have experienced, so it’s something.
Powerful* men
“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.” Does this include Meghan Archie and Lili?
Wow, this is big! I thought I’d never see the day! But it should have happened a long time ago. I never thought Charles would have the guts to do this but given he may not be long for this world (not to be morbid), this may be a IDGAF and a last jab at his brother. I also wouldn’t be surprised if William was super belligerent behind the scenes and Charles finally caved.
I’m just really hoping William isn’t getting into his head “I can do this to Harry when I’m king!” since Harry is not accused of any kind of wrong doing or any actual crime beyond leaving the UK and deciding traditional royal life wasn’t going to cut it for him and Meghan.
But Norfolk! Won’t Kate shudder every time she wakes up at Anmer? And think of the children, such close proximity to Andrew!
They’ll need a new house up there, clearly!
Only until William is king. If he’s staying private property that William will inherit, Andrew better hope he dies before Charles.
Sandringham is a stone’s throw away from Anmer Hall. It is also where the monarchy hold their Christmas gatherings. The Wails must be really p****d to have Andy living so close, especially when they complained their new “forever home” Forest Lodge was too close to Royal Lodge.
I’m sure that’s where the conversation will steer after the Andrew stuff dies down sayyyy next week. You think they’ll wait that long lol
As much as some royalists dislike Harry…it’s gonna be very hard to try and equate them to each other to the main general public. Epstein stuff is a whole differnt beast.
Also Harry still has tons of support in the UK.
Unfortunately Harry does not have tons of support in the UK. Hate propaganda works Kate is on 68% and Harry on 34% William on 62% and Meghan on 25%, mind you, people may be catching on, both Harry and Meghan have come up.
Yougov.
@sunnyside up, those ratings don’t mean anything. W&K can’t even get a decent crowd without going to places with an existing crowd. They poll a few thousand people and probably those with more favorable view on monarchy. When living in UK, both Meghan and Harry got huge crowds full with young people, even though the tabloids were saying everyone hated them.
William going after Harry for the crime of moving to the U.S. and getting a job will only end up destroying the monarchy for everyone.
Andrew committed a crime. And he’s been scamming money for decades.
This is exceptional because of what was done.
Charles I don’t think is so stupid as to do anything that would equivocate sex trafficking to simply moving out.
I don’t know about William.
I think you’re right, but I think William pushed this. Charles won’t be around much longer, and William is cleaning house.
I don’t think William was as involved here as he wants people to think. He probably supports this but William’s #1 target is his brother. You know, the person he couldn’t fly to Balmoral when their grandmother was dying (but he went with Andrew!)
Ehh, Charles ultimately did this. I’m absolutely certain William and his peeps are going to be briefing and leaking all over the place to take the credit, about how this was all William and Charles could never have done this without William. Let’s be really real. William has been on vacation for the past two weeks.
I agree that I don’t think that William has as much input about this as he wants us to believe. They’ve confirmed that William didn’t even have any say on Charles meeting with Harry or with having to drive Andrew to church and make it seem as if he wasn’t being shunned by the family, so how could William have enough say or input on removing titles and shipping Andrew to Sandringham but couldn’t have enough say to avoid driving Andrew to church?
Peg can’t formally start removing Harry’s titles as Peg is dirty while Harry is not. Peg can’t apply to remove Harry’s titles and say that Harry – the founder of Invictus, Travalyst, Archewell, partner of Chef Jose Andres’ WCK and tens of other humanitarian and charitable organisations – and his titles should be removed because of all the good deeds he has been doing? Before Harry, Peg and Charles first – they are the philanderer, the slumlords, the corrupts ones while Harry just does his usual universal service free of tax payers’ money.
Even if William manages to strip Harry of his HRH, he’s an American now (by culture if not citizenship) and he will ALWAYS be Prince Harry to us. The HRH doesn’t really matter in his current lifestyle anyway. And honestly if William abuses this precedent, no one will feel safe in the BRF and dominoes will fall.
Also haven’t they taken on Sussex as their legal last name? So not much William can do about that either.
He’s a commoner which will drive him bonkers. I think his whole persona is centered around being Royal and that validates his life. Who is he if not a Prince by birthright.
I bet he wishes mummy had lived another 30 years.
Idk what the legal last name is now but I do know that if they renounced all association with the BRF that it would automatically be Mountbatten-Windsor because QE2 said any male heirs without the HRH would be Mountbatten-Windsor. That’s why Prince Edward’s kids are Mountbatten-Windsor, I think. It’s why Andrew is now Mountbattten-Windsor.
I don’t think that matters tho cause Harry already said he might give up titles and change his name to Spencer in honor of his Mother. So if they throw those titles back into the royals faces, Harry will just change his name from Mountbatten-Windsor to Spencer.
@Flamingo – I’m pretty sure that was intended as a response to my post about mummy’s little Andy, but ITA with everything you’ve said. Maybe we should just refer to him at “The commoner” going forward, LOL!
Even better, Charles’s briefer made a point of saying William had nothing to do with this and was not consulted or involved. Take that Baldy!
I’m not sure I believe that because many sources are reporting that William threatened Beatrice and Eugenie with removing their Princess titles in order to get Andrew to leave Royal Lodge. Both girls have conveniently left the country until all this blows over.
Harry made it pretty clear, if they remove his or his children’s titles, he is gonna take his mother’s surname, not Windsor’s. I would love to see them try. We can all watch the birth of new Spencers.
Honestly I A would kinda like it if Harry just went ahead and did this! The perfect FU to all of them!
I’m waiting for Harry to publish those extra 400 pages he held back from Spare.
Yeah I guarantee he was paid off and he’ll get a nice home as well. Maybe a pay off to not write a book as well.
Their internal polling must how shown how badly they were failing for them to finally do this.
It’s interesting that not even the emotional support polls could be manipulated into saying they were doing a great job with this.
@heather ha right cause they were pushing how most people were slightly in favor of how Charles was handling this. Guess not lol
Andrew was never writing a book. He has too money skeletons in his closet that could get him into trouble.
He may not write a book but he could like give days dates places times and witnesses to the press on plenty of other royal shenanigans that would be mutually assured destruction
Andrew may have been muzzled for now but Fergie could write that book. After all, what does she have to lose?
Andrew may not need to write a book for his finances with Epstein to surface. Mike Johnson may not release the Epstein file, but there are several investigations looking in Epstein’s financial transactions and the banks that facilitated them.
Well well well. This is interesting. At least I suppose it’s finally dawned on them that the public won’t be fobbed off by him merely “not using” his titles.
I wonder if the reference to “private” alternative accommodation could be taken to mean he’s not getting a cushy number on the Windsor estate, but they’re sending him off to some bothy in Balmoral? Time will tell.
He’s being sent to Sandringham in Norfolk. Fergie is “making her own arrangements”, allegedly.
Best comment I’ve seen on this so far “Just change the PRI to NO”.
Took a minute, lol.
Perfect! (Also took a moment).
That IS the best comment! ☠️
They’re hoping this is the end of the discussion and everyone goes back to what they were doing. I really hope it’s not and I hope they don’t.
Also, how long before Andrew Mountbatten whatever blows his settlement money and comes back to Charles for more money? I give it 1 year.
Huh. So it could be done after all. All this ‘but he was born a prince!’ & ‘but he has an iron-clad lease’ was just bullish*t. Good. Really the least–the very very least–they can do, but still. Also good to see some acknowledgment of the victims of the Epstein/Andrew/Ghislaine abuse, I don’t think I’ve seen that from the palace before. About bloody time.
Yep. I read somewhere that there’s a morals clause in Andrew’s lease, and maybe that’s what Charles finally invoked. Which begs the question, why the heck didn’t he do this ages ago?
The lease, from what has been said the past few weeks, was always able to be broken – it was just a matter of the price. Charles finally met Andrew’s price that’s all.
Andrew always said he would leave if they paid him back the money.
There’s really no such thing as an “iron clad” lease. Leases can be broken or bought out.
I’m not sure about UK law, but in the States, usually you can give a 30 day notice to your LL. Depending on what’s in the lease, you might have to pay a penalty. But, there are default laws that cover all of this, at least over here.
Perhaps a Barrister Bitchy can weigh in…
I hope Fergie gets her own place and a separate home. I’m assuming the titles taken would have to go through Parliament. Are the daughters going to be Princesses? Or will they be Mrs only? Now Scooter will try to take the daughters titles if he takes Harry and Meghan’s when he becomes King. Andrew still needs to be investigated by the authorities.
That’s my question, will this go through Parliament, or is this a “we just won’t use the titles anymore” thing?
Andrew obviously was paid very well to agree to move, and he will be given a nice place to live in return for leaving Royal Lodge. I don’t think the timing has to do so much with KC’s dithering than it does with the negotiations just took this long. Once those emails were leaked and Giuffre’s memoir was released, the writing was on the wall that something drastic had to be done to change the optics. But until they tell him he has to cooperate with the FBI or investigate him in the UK, it’s all just for show. He’ll still have a house, food, and money, and the press will continue to call him Prince Andrew. Bunch of grifters.
According to the People magazine article: PEOPLE understands it was King Charles’ decision to remove Andrew’s titles and honors, and he is using his Royal Prerogative, which allows him to manage certain royal titles and honors without involving Parliament.
The Royal Prerogative? Say what now? So all of the sudden there’s a Royal Prerogative? WTF is that? LOL.
I assume that’s what is meant by “starting the formal process”, i.e. going through Parliament. Chris Ship on X said this will be a formal removal of titles from the Peerage Roll (and that is done by an act of Parliament).
If they’re using parliament, I wonder if this is the warm-up to removing a bunch of titles?
Beatrice and Eugenie get to keep their titles.
They must have been told that this was coming with enough warning to leave the country because from an earlier article it stated they both had gone.
@Tessa:
BBC reporting that Fergie is to make her own private accommodation arrangements. Which is either her finally cutting Andy loose to sink or swim (likely sink) on his own, or part of Charles’ terms in order to keep the two former Yorks from concocting more schemes.
This just means Ferg’s not getting a place from the Crown. She can still arrange with Andrew to be his “guest,” if he wants her there.
As he’s losing most of his privileges, he’s unlikely to get invites to posh places from people who were “friends” only as long as he was a prince so he may want Fergie around to commiserate with him, pamper his ego, etc.
Harry is closer to the crown than B & E, he is the son of a Monarch where as B & E are only the grandchildren. I don’t believe he should take any of the titles away, the only thing it achieves is that it will enbiggen his own children and of course it will mean that Louis can’t give his children any titles, Charlotte can’t anyway, as she is a girl.
Charlottes husband may be an aristo with a title that she would get upon marriage. Carole may have ambitions for Charlotte to marry a prince from another country
Wait, why couldn’t Louis give his kids titles? Anyway, Bea and Eugenia are keeping their titles. I kind of don’t understand if they just go back to being Princesses, like of Great Britain, or if the keep the “of York” when there isn’t a Duke of York or House of York anymore.
Princess Charlotte will be like Princess Anne. She will be a Princess but unless her husband has a title or is offered and accepts one then her children won’t be titled. Anne’s then- husband, Captain Phillips (I think), refused a title and that’s why Peter and Zara don’t have them. So it just depends on if Charlotte’s husband is offered a title and he accepts it whether or not her children are titled.
Not good enough. Andrew should be made to talk to the police and the FBI. I have no doubt Andrew got a lot of money to give up his title and Royal Lodge.
Agree. For me, It’s still window dressing. They want the discussion of transparent royal leases to end. They want the discussion of transparency to end. Period.
Agree that until he talks to the FBI, none of this means anything. (In HIS head, I’m sure he’s the victim, though)
Apparently there is a possibility that there will be a private criminal prosecution brought against Andrew in the UK . If this is the case then Charles would want to avoid any association between the royal family and a serious criminal prosecution.
The Andrew story has dominated UK news this evening which, in my experience, suggests there is a whole lot more waiting to be revealed.
So do we think that they finally got new PR people? If they did I wonder if their approach to Harry and Meghan will now be differnt? Maybe after this terrible PR Charles wants to go out with a better legacy.
Maybe I’m delusional but I never thought they would even go this far with Andrew. Andrew still does get a home, security and money but now he’s just out of their faces. Gonna be an interesting next few months.
My theory is that Charles is terminally ill and doesn’t have more than a year to live. He’s ousting him now so that Wills doesn’t have to deal with it or he doesn’t agree with his son’s plan on how to handle Andrew.
Another possibility is that Andrew is ill and may not live long, thus Charles won’t have to personally fund Andrew’s living expenses for long.
A more likely reason is that this is a deflection from issues Charles doesn’t want to publicly talk about.
@identitythief I agree about Charles clearing the way for William. I do not think he has much longer to live and William would go scotch earth when he becomes king and i think it is sooner rather than later.
I wonder if Charles promise to fund Andrew’s expenses is binding on William or might Will cut him off later.
Finally. And we’re forgetting an important detail here- apparently it is MUCH easier than we’ve been led to believe to remove titles and step aside.. could willie mayybe end it all gracefully and go live out his countryside dream?
Willie would never give up his titles since he’s free to do wherever he wants now in his multiple homes/ Windsor Castle and has access to a private helicopter taxi service. Also, since he answers to no one, he works as little as he likes and vacations as much as he wants. What an unproductive and self-indulgent life he leads! A shameful waste of an opportunity to do good at a time of great need but the man is a selfish, lazy, vengeful man-child who’s only interested in is own pleasure and self-promotion.
William could abdicate but he has no power over the monarchy as an institution. Parliament has ultimate power.
That last line of the statement runs hollow when you consider the abuse Megan and Harry still endure. Hypocrites, every one of them.
That was my thought exactly. They are a bunch of hypocrites.
Wasn’t Meghan literally the most abused person on the internet for a couple of years running? I could swear I read about a study or something that was done and it revealed the extent of the hate campaign against her.
I wonder if the original plan last Friday was for Chuckie to do/announce this the night Buckingham Palace put the royal rota on high alert to watch for vehicles headed to Royal Lodge.
According to Meredith Constant, Andrew will be housed privately on Sandringham estate. I guess there’s no news yet about where Sarah Ferguson goes.
So what happens to B & E? Would their titles be stripped too? Or were they only given at birth by favor of the Queen? I don’t know enough about primogeniture to speculate…though wouldn’t it be lovely if there was actual consequences for his and Fergie’s actions.
Now the big question is will Willy Bully Boy, Mean Girl Kate and her parents move into Royal Lodge?
Royal Lodge is for the dowager Queen Camilla.
But I thought they already found their new “forever home”!! (and spent quite a bit of money renovating it)
Agree with everyone that Andrew should be in jail, but the brutal truth is that the men to whom Epstein’s victims were trafficked probably won’t get punishment.
This is a positive development. Andrew is effectively being banished. And the monarchy is finally acknowledging that what Andrew did was abhorrent and serious.
I hope Andrew sobs into his teddy bears for all the nights to come.
Yes, but let’s not forget that Charles is being forced to do this. The public outcry and damage to the monarchy was impossible to ignore any longer. Even the usually supine media was in an uproar. Charles’ hand was literally forced. I’m guessing that Andrew got a cushy enough deal that he won’t seek vengeance against the family with a book deal or interview in the foreign press.
Exactly! He did this to save his own skin because it could no longer be handled in the press to appease the public.
Oh, I completely agree with both of you. No credit to Charles at all. Not one iota.
But I’m glad for the victims’ sake that an institution like the monarchy is being forced to acknowledge the seriousness of what Andrew and the other monsters did.
That said, these guys need to be in jail.
The biggest PR fraud ever.
What do titles and leases have to do with being accused of sex trafficking of minors?
Exactly. They’re still not forcing him to sit down with the FBI.
I agree 100% with you @Hattie.
But the brighter side of looking at this is the Dithering King would have done nothing except for the public outcry. That is that people (and a majority of people) are forcing a King/an Establishment that does not see this as a problem to take action when they wanted to ignore it. And an ever growing cry for justice for those girls is being heard.
In America we have shut our government down to protect them, yet both sides are screaming for the release of information.
Society has opened an eye to the horror of these crimes and that is really saying something.
This was to expect. They were always going to throw Andrew under the bus, because Charles/tne Windsors doesn’t/don’t want to be investigated or to hold accountable for anything, by the Parlementaire Committee.
But wait for the “Harry and Meghan must be stripped of all their titles too” plee by the UK tabloid press, RR, R-commentators, and TV shows.
They should be held accountable and yeah a lot of this is about stopping that.
There’s been talk of stripping Prince Harry (and Meghan) of his titles and in all the comment sections people were explaining how it couldn’t be done without rewriting the letter patent or an act of Parliament, et cetera et cetera. But this makes clear that the king does have the power to do it. So whenever we get a King William Harry, Meghan, and their kids will probably lose their titles. 😭
He would have to do it for the York girls too and it’s been made clear for now they aren’t losing theirs. Andrew situation is the worst offense. Equating them all to andrew will cause issues for William
Listening to BBC. They are doing it by Letters Patent. The key seems to be they have the support of the Government. They are talking of giving Charles extra powers to do it. In theory they could do it to Harry but most people in the UK would not want that. They are saying that 80% want Andrew to lose his titles. Andrew is moving to Sandringham. Sarah is making her own arrangements. Anna Pasternak saying we are moving into a Windsor dictatorship.
Andrew is still 8th line to the throne. Can be changed would be difficult.
Williams PR has been pushing back saying that he’s not bitter to take away Eugene and Beatrice’s titles. Also they’ve been trying to move away from “William is a tyrant” narratives to the emotional/fatherly angle.
I don’t think they’ll welcome those conversations right now but the tabloids will….
If they don’t take away B & Es then they can’t take away Achie’s and Lilibet’s unless they want to appear racist. All for of them are the grandchildren of the Monarch, with non working royal parents The big difference is that Andrew is a sex abuser and Harry stuck up for his wife, a victim of racial abuse.
They don’t care about appearing racist because they are racist.
Not necessarily. I think Chuck got around Parliament by negotiating for Andrew to voluntarily relinquish and resign his positions as well as turn back the lease. Since he holds all the money, Andrew had to.
They shouldn’t care. These titles are make believe nonsense and they’re private citizens. There should be absolutely zero royalty.
“HRH” are courtesy titles and can be given or removed simply with a written statement, or even without a written statement as long as the monarch’s wishes are made known (example: Alice was made princess without a formal written statement).
However, removing a peerage takes an act of parliament. That probably means Andrew will lose his HRH (he probably already has, following this press release that indicates the monarch’s will), but ALSO his dukedom. Oh, excuse this crass American, I mean DEWKdom.
A lot of women who were trafficked girls are smiling a bit today.
No, they aren’t. This is pathetic; there is no accountability whatsoever. He will receive multimillions and continue to live on a royal estate with security.
That last paragraph is an insult to the survivors imo.. what they put VRG through was not sympathetic or even fair. So no I doubt they are happy with this.
And all the royal reporters attacked Virginia while she was alive, calling her prostitute with the approval from palace.
That didn’t take long after the King Charles ‘dithering’ article.
It’s about time. As to whether Andrew or any of the other participants on Epstein island gets charged with a crime is anyone’s guess.
It might be imperfect, but at least SOMEONE is facing some consequences for wrong doing! With the oligarchs and bullies running the world, it seems like justice is never done. I am going to celebrate this victory, as minor as it might be.
You don’t negotiate your consequences.
Yes it’s great that Chuck finally did something when his poll numbers hit all time lows and the press was covering the new emails and book that have been released. He had to do something he was backed into a corner and now he has to play clean up, so it’s insulting he says, “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.” because his actions have been all about protecting his brother and crown. What they put VRG through is unforgivable, where were there sympathies then?
This is all far, far too late. They have known about Andrew for years, decades even.
Lol, is this supposed to make everything go away? Ok.
With such a compliant press, we will never hear about it again.
They will be back to attacking Harry and Meghan next week.
It was Louis Mountbatton throwing a fit to see the Mountbatton name in use for the RF. Now the Paedo Andrew will be the first one to be known by the name Mountbatton Windsor. In memory of the other child rapist. How fitting.
Love this comment. They whole clan is scum, except for Harry and Meghan. This is too little, but it will seem li,e a MAMMOTH punishment to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor!!
This doesn’t say anything about the line of succession though does it? So presumably he’s still 8th (of whatever he is) in line.
With William’s three healthy children, Harry and his two healthy children it would be most unlikely to come to that.
Announced on Halloween Eve.
It’s a start but, it’s nowhere near enough. He’s still being protected. He’s getting another nice home on a private estate when he should be sitting in a police interrogation room telling them everything he knows about Jeffery Epstein.
Of course the choice is their’s, but if I were Harry and Meghan I’d drop the dukedom asap. Why wait to see what William has in store. Cut him off at the knee and officially leave behind the royal pomp once and for all.
He’s not doing anything. Nor should he.
Nah!! If I were Harry, I’ll let him be petty and try to remove my titles. Let the world see Willy for who he really is.
Exactly! Harry’s done nothing wrong. That makes him look guilty! That’s how it will be spun.
William and Kate showed us who they were a long time ago. I wouldn’t subject my wife and children to a public ordeal because the UK will always choose the line of succession over accusations of pettiness. And no one outside the UK cares enough about titles to support Harry. The ship is sinking fast and I don’t want to see the soon-to-be Spencers get dragged down.
lol. Why should Harry let them off the hook, showing their racist faces?? Marrying a biracial woman isn’t the same as **allegedly** r*ping a teenager with a sex trafficker. If Will goes after Harry and his children, Harry made it clear, he is gonna take his mother’s surname instead of Windsor. Will should try it if he has balls.
If William threatens Harry it won’t be seen as racist because he need never mention Meghan by name. And even if he does, the UK press will support the future monarch because that’s all they know. Kate will be too busy homeschooling the kids in trigonometry to get involved and once again it will be Harry vs The Firm. Is being Duke of Sussex worth it?
@Ohn, how the hell removing titles from the first biracial Prince / Princesses isn’t racist?? Of course, it is. Just because the tabloids won’t say it is doesn’t mean the public won’t call it out.
“Is being Duke of Sussex worth it?”
Sussex title was a wedding gift from QE2. It will transfer to Archie after Harry as his birth right. Why are you so insistent that the first biracial family should lose their titles willingly?? If BRF wants it, they can take it back and it will be historical record that the titles of the first biracial Prince and Princess were taken away by King Will. No tabloids can change that fact. Then, Harry can start using “Spencer” surname as he told Charles he would do if they didn’t give Archie and Lili their birth right.
Exactly Sevenblue, why should Harry remove their titles to make things easier for William? Let William show how racist he really is by removing titles from the only biracial family members. And just because the racist media won’t acknowledge that it’s due to William being racist, that doesn’t mean that the rest of the world won’t see it. It’s been more than five years, yet William is still obsessed with people who don’t even acknowledge his existence, so to remove titles from the Sussex family who have done nothing wrong and haven’t even mentioned you in years, would only be seen as racist.
So he’s moving to sandringham and now has security and private funds from Charles hahah.
I had a thought…we are about to see a PR campaign of all time from William, Kate and Charles.
They might actually show up to work everyday lol jk
But they will all of a sudden be “for the people” these next few months.
I know this will pave the way for wee willy to go after Harry, but Harry is already emotionally ready for this. He’s talked about using Spencer surname so he’s done the work. If he’s stripped of his hrh so no longer prince Harry and if they go after Sussex dukedom, then the family will change their name to Sussex.
Andrew on the other hand will take this very badly. As he should.
Harry is still Prince Harry and technically has his HRH, he’s just not supposed to use it.
Wendy, I know that. But wee willy has said via his media scribes he will change letters of patent and remove it. Which he will be able to do. That’s why I said IF he’s…
Just a thought… Mr Andrew Mountbatten – Windsor, who wanted people to bow or curtsy to him ‘properly’, will now have to bow to others in the royal family that he formally thought below him.
There is also a lot of discussion of Andrew smuggling an alleged Chinese spy into Windsor and the possibility of criminal prosecution into him asking the police to investigate Virginia also MPs asking questions about Andrew’s finances. There is a lot that could still come out
Any bets on how long it takes to announce Pegs and Keen are going to takeover Royal Hall?
But… but… their “forever home” is Forest Lodge.
It would take awhile because it will require renovations before William or Camilla move in.
Charles stripped Andrew of titles and forced him out of Royal Lodge, but Andrew “did not object” – meaning a deal was struck. The “appropriate private provision” is code for a substantial financial settlement (likely £50-100M present value via Sandringham property + annual stipend of £2-5M/year).
Andrew accepted because it guarantees lifelong security without gambling on a risky book deal. Charles won by removing Andrew from Royal Lodge and stripping titles while keeping him quiet.
However, the bargaining chip worked – Andrew got paid to surrender peacefully. The real question: will the settlement be enough long-term, or will Andrew (or Fergie, who got no deal) still publish explosive memoirs in 1-2 years when money runs low?
Key wildcard: Fergie is “sorting her own arrangements” meaning she’s not bound by Andrew’s agreement and could publish independently. She has existing book deals and all the same royal secrets.
This was a negotiated truce, not total victory. Andrew still has access to Abu Dhabi palace and the nuclear option (tell-all memoir worth $250-350M) remains available if he decides the settlement isn’t enough.
I’m not convinced an Andrew ‘tell all’ memoir would get that money. After all, if he digs up the Windsor dirt but still claims his own innocence, it won’t be seen as a real memoir. Plus the palace will go nuclear on him – jail nuclear. It wouldn’t take much.
“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.” 👀🚩👀 uhm, since when?
Also, how long before W sticks his head out from whichever hole he’s holidaying in to squeak “it’s me. I did it!”
Right? When VG was being called a prostitute and a slut? Oh wait, that’s when they said nothing. Too little too late.
It was so easy for them to punish Meghan and Prince Harry – they removed all protection, kicked them out of Frogmore, removed his military titles, gave them the cold shoulder and stopped inviting him to family gatherings, but they balked for years on how to punish this criminal.? This really looks bad on them. Royal Idiots. I will say it again and again. Thank God the Sussex family is nowhere near their mess.
The Sussexs will never be a part of any of the royal messes again, thank goodness!
Hopefully there is also an investigation into his potential bribery/corruption related to when he was a trade envoy and there were many very questionable relationships/money trading hands.
what this whole response makes me think about is the passage in spare where harry said his father said there is ‘no money for meghan,’ and how harry had to shop at tk maxx. charles has the money to pay off andrew for this lease and give him a new home, but didn’t want to scrounge together the funds to support meghan + harry in their work.
I’m glad KCIII finally took action on this matter! If not then Icy Princess Kate would have had to step in and intervene…👍
The mystique and majesty of the Winford have diminished since QEII passed away. This is just another nail in the coffin of the Windsor brand. It took them so many years to acknowledge the abuse of victims. 🤦🏽♀️
The public is tired of the opaqueness and anonymous leaking and briefing from Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace sources/friends/insiders representing Charles, Camilla, William, Kate. The monarchy needs to operate professionally instead of like the gossip mill it currently is. The public wants transparency into the financial 💷 operations of the Royal family (Crown Estate, Duchy of Lancaster, Duchy of Cornwall and Sovereign Grant). The escalating cost of living crisis contributing to increase in homelessness, increase in food banks, loss of benefits, and other struggles of the public will exacerbate discontent for the royals’ lack of transparency and increasing wealth.
For the very first time, Charles acknowledges the suffering of the victims. That is what this is about. Not Andrew, not the monarchy. And regardless of the reasons behind the reaction and regardless of the overall lack of compassion, this sentence at the end of the statement is what matters.
If only it were true.
Hardly a punishment. Never has to work and gets to have his cushy life underwritten by the King. Put his ass in jail where he belongs.
I don’t know if this has come up on your other articles about Andrew, but I watched a video on YouTube from Cambridge University. It was Andrew Lownie talking about his findings from his research for Entitled. Shocking. I naively had no concept of the depths moral depravity engaged in by Andrew & Sarah.
Charles continues to protect Andrew (privately, even if not publicly) which makes me think Andrew has some real dirt on Charles — something WORSE than *just* the grifting, money laundering, cash for acess, and being besties with two child molesters (all of which the public already knows). That family is rotten from the core out.
Wake me up when King Tampon removes his security and he’s living at the YMCA.
This was about the strong talk of examining all the finances of all the royals. They do not ever want that.
If William wants to start removing more titles because he feels like it, then Charlotte and Louis need theirs removed too.
Agree agree agree.
I think William would happily strip Charlotte and Louis of their titles, if it can be used to justify “sticking it” to Harry and Meghan. William is only fueled by negative emotions like spite, pride, and wrath. Plus, he was never interested in any child but George anyway, so it matters little to him.
This QUICK action has been taken in the hope of stopping investigations about the amount Andrew and Fergie paid for ROyal Lodge. There was even a beginning of discussion about living arrangements for Prince Edward and the other occupants of different royal properties.
Another concern I have: King CHarles says he’s beginning a”process” to strip Andrew of his titles but at the same time he announces IN ADVANCE the result: Andrew will lose ALL his titles. So he is acting as if the procedure of the Parliament is just a formality and HE, the MONARCH, is the one who DECIDES.
It doesn’t bode well for Prince Harry. And others.
I’m not comfortable with the fact that a monarch would be the sole decider of the stripping of titles.
All the leases should be crystal clear transparent to the public, from Forest Lodge to Bagshot.
Andrew needs to go to Old Bailey and so does Sarah. A criminal investigation is needed. The title strip is for damage control, but Andrew is still in the line of succession on the royal website as the Duke of York. They’re crying for the Sussex titles to go, but Harry has not been accused of committing heinous crimes like Andrew. They’re not pulling Beatrice and Eugenie’s titles, and going for Archie and Lili’s, a 6 yr old and a 4 yr old, looks malicious. They put the titles on Archie and Lili because of Lili’s christening and bad press it got for denying them.
It is still too little, too late … but will he be allowed to host shooting parties at Sandringham or Balmoral, in addition to all the perks of living in a property owned by the king?
Yeay! Bye bye, Randy Andy!
You should be in prison, and maybe you shall.
You could strike a deal with the FBI to save your skin and hand over evidence on Trump, Maxwell, Weinstein, Clinton, Gates, all the pervs.
It’s the least you could do.
But you won’t. You’re just a petulant, stupid, perverted, entitled coward. Go away to your hole and be happy you didn’t get worse (yet).
“You could strike a deal with the FBI to save your skin and hand over evidence on Trump, Maxwell, Weinstein, Clinton, Gates, all the pervs.” Not while Trump is president and “owns” the FBI, he won’t. Release the Epstein Files NOW!
Can we now start calling him The Andrew Formerly Known As Prince?
yes.
LOL!
LOL
I am old and I remember when Andrew was known as Randy Andy and he’d sneak his porn star lover into the castle before he was married. He was born with every advantage and squandered it all. What a pig.
I’m taking some solace from the fact that being deprived of his privileges — like hosting his rich aristo buddies for shooting parties on royal grounds — is going to make Andrew miserable.
It’s not nearly enough. But you know that insufferable snob is going to hate being treated like a social pariah (the way he should have been treated all along).
Giuffre’s family said in a statement on Thursday: “Today, an ordinary American girl, from an ordinary American family, brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage.” This. A hero. Thank-you Virginia.
I’m shocked to be honest. I don’t care what happens to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor but this doesn’t bode well for Prince Harry when William ascends the throne. If it’s really this easy to take away a princely title then William will have a field day when the times comes.
The ducal title isn’t going anywhere until Parliament removes it. It will be interesting to see what happens and if they actually strip that.
More obfuscation from the royals. I’m not surprised. 🤷♀️
They’re underestimating the tolerance of the public. When people learn the true meaning of this new statement (a nothing burger), I expect them to further question the royals’ sincerity. I expect the Windsor brand to continue to lose value in the long term instead of building up value following this statement. Today’s statement is likely just a temporary boost for them – maybe for 48 hours – but I expect further public discourse going into November will see that boost evaporate. 🤷♀️
Ooh…..just imagine the teddy tantrum!
I could not care less about Andrew’s titles and it’s really hard for me to understand why any ordinary non-British person would but hey, we live and we learn.
I’m not sure what to make of the idea that it’s the place of the monarch, or his own brother, to punish Andrew, when all is said and done, for being unpopular. He’ll live with the suspicion and get on with his life from what I can make out but I hope I’m wrong. I can’t see these actions as not being intended to bring investigations, which might have resulted in actual criminal or legal sanction, to a swift halt. Chinatown basically. Yay, I guess?
For Charles, and whatever audience he is playing to with this, he is strong when he protects the family’s grift and weak when he undermines it. I don’t think he has managed to protect the grift, ultimately, but then I don’t think there is any way he could have.
To me, it is the UK government who looked weak and continue to look weak. The royal bootlicking has been top 5 of my disappointments with Starmer’s government, what an insubstantial character he turned out to be…
If I thought Charles and William should not be able to remove the titles from born Princes because they had suddenly become very unpopular with the British public, and unpopular with Americans on social media, I’d think this was a bad precedent.
Something that I was reminded of somewhere else, is that this is a man who agreed a couple of weeks ago that he wouldn’t “use” his titles, so them taking them away or suggesting that they will, isn’t stat much of a step forward considering what he has done and what he is accused of doing. Him being relocated from one mansion to another isn’t much of a step forward either, considering that two weeks ago it was suggested that he would basically remain in exile and not be seen publicly with his family. So what difference does it make if he’s in Windsor or Norfolk, if he’s still being sheltered and protected by the same family that has known about what he has been accused of and what he has done for ten years? This is all performative because of the backlash they have received in the past few weeks about Will and Kate’s housing, the huge revelations about Andrew and Fergie’s relationship with Epstein, Virginia’s memoir and their kissing up to another racist Epstein rapist friend and his wife who also has ties to Epstein. They needed to do something huge when it became obvious that they were laughing in our faces with the articles pretending as if Andrew was actually losing titles wasn’t fooling anyone. So they moved to the stories about him not wanting to move out of RL. So that when this new news breaks, we are disillusioned to believe as if he is really being punished. Add a paragraph about their concern about victims of abuse and the hope is that the public will finally be satisfied. But as I have always said about Charles, William and the media, until Andrew is investigated and held accountable for his actions and what he’s accused of, name and address changes mean nothing to me. This isn’t enough because THE VICTIMS DESERVE JUSTICE, FULL STOP.
YES.
@Nerd
Fully agree!
“..name and address changes mean nothing to me.” 💯