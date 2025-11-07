Sources close to Prince William: ‘Harry is a spoiled brat and wants the attention’

Yesterday, King Charles “officially” stripped Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of his HRH style, prince title and ducal title. Charles did so by “issuing a letters patent under the great seal of the realm.” As it turns out, that’s all it took for Charles to bypass Parliament and all of the conventions around un-royaling someone. It should be noted that this work-around only “worked” because Andrew agreed to relinquish all of those titles, and Andrew is not putting up a fight about any of this or getting the peerage lawyers involved. Well, obviously, now that Scooter King has seen his father un-royal Andrew, Scooter has a pathway to do the same to his own brother. Incandescent sources were particularly full of bile and rage after William’s big, terrible week in Brazil. From NewsNation’s exclusive:
Prince Harry may have dreams about returning to England … but if and when he does, he’d better make sure it happens soon because once King Charles is gone … so are Harry and Meghan’s (as well as their children Archie and Lilibet’s) titles. I’m hearing from several sources, including Andrew Lownie, the historian and royal biographer, that one of Prince William’s first tasks will be to strip the “duke” and “duchess” titles from his brother and sister-in-law as well as the “prince” and “princess” titles the entire family shares.
“Getting rid of Andrew has been a very useful exercise in showing what’s possible regarding titles,” Lownie told me. “And it’s a warning shot across Harry’s bow.”
“William will further slim down the monarchy,” Lownie, whose latest tome is “Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York,” told me, adding that titles will be stripped from nonworking royals — including Harry and Meghan — so no future embarrassments can touch the Palace as Andrew’s scandals did.
Lownie added it is unlikely William will ever (willingly) be in the same room again as Harry, except perhaps at Charles’ deathbed and possibly funeral — although Lownie adds William may ban Harry from the funeral.
“You know, the King clearly wants to get back in touch with his son (Harry) before he dies, but William and Harry, that’s not going to happen,” Lownie said.
Other sources told me that William doesn’t even recognize his brother anymore.
”[Harry] was never this petulant or spoiled before marrying Meghan. He was not bitter. He understood what ground rules were. This is all a new person we’ve seen since he married Meghan,” my insider said. ”Harry is now unrecognizable.”
William was further infuriated when the Sussexes’ spokesman chose the very first day of Prince William’s visit to Brazil to announce details of Harry’s own overseas trip to Canada for Remembrance events.
“The entire debacle was insane,” my source added. “He sent his people to England to smooth over relations and then steps on William’s most important event of the year. Diary clashes never used to happen.”
The source insists the incident was “deliberate. Harry is a spoiled brat and wants the attention. He is very jealous of William. … He’s not getting good guidance, and he looks miserable all the time.”
And William is done. Lownie predicts Harry will definitely not be invited to William’s coronation … and likely not even to King Charles’ funeral. “Both Andrew and Harry will be banned [from the events],” Lownie said. “The relationship between William and Harry is over.”
Let’s take it beat by beat, shall we? “This is all a new person we’ve seen since he married Meghan.” Harry and Meghan were married in 2018, more than seven years ago. Harry became a husband and father, he moved to another country and left the Windsors behind. Did William think that Harry was going to stay the same old scapegoat/royal-workhorse forever? “He sent his people to England to smooth over relations and then steps on William’s most important event of the year. Diary clashes never used to happen.” Harry’s people insisted that they did inform Buckingham Palace regarding his two-day visit to Toronto. William is pissed that his father didn’t inform him that Harry would be in Toronto this week, and William is enraged that the brother he loathes didn’t… give him a heads-up about his itinerary?
“Harry is a spoiled brat and wants the attention. He is very jealous of William.” Projection, thy name is Scooter King. William is the spoiled brat who can’t stop whining about his brother working at the same time as William’s big vanity project. William is the jealous one and always has been. “Lownie predicts Harry will definitely not be invited to William’s coronation … and likely not even to King Charles’ funeral…” Honestly, it would be a huge relief to me if William does ban Harry from Charles’s funeral. It would start William’s reign with a global showcase of William’s childishness, jealousy and bitterness, and Harry would have an excuse to simply stay home where it’s safe. Overall, I expect that this is a preview of coming attractions – this weekend is going to be full of similar tantrums from “royal sources” about Harry stealing his brother’s thunder.
