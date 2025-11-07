“Robert Pattinson could not handle the desert heat filming ‘Dune 3′” links

Robert Pattinson couldn’t handle the desert heat on Dune 3. I completely forgot that he was cast as Scytale in the third Dune! [Socialite Life]

Pope Bob is bringing back woke. [Buzzfeed]

SZA on Nicki Minaj: “I don’t know her.” [Just Jared]

Everyone hopes the Duchess of Sussex keeps working in movies and cashing checks. And yes, this was excellent clapback on Page Six. [LaineyGossip]

Sydney Sweeney either has the most bungling publicist in the world, or her publicist is fine and Sydney simply doesn’t listen to them.[Pajiba]

Claire Danes at The Beast In Me premiere! [Go Fug Yourself]

New music from Orville Peck. [OMG Blog]

Michelle Obama wore Loewe. [RCFA]

Chicken-soup-flavored candy canes, ewwww. [Seriously OMG]

A 90 Day Fiance star is pregnant. [Starcasm]

The first trailer for the Michael Jackson biopic is here. [Hollywood Life]