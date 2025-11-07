“Robert Pattinson could not handle the desert heat filming ‘Dune 3′” links

Robert Pattinson couldn’t handle the desert heat on Dune 3. I completely forgot that he was cast as Scytale in the third Dune! [Socialite Life]
Pope Bob is bringing back woke. [Buzzfeed]
SZA on Nicki Minaj: “I don’t know her.” [Just Jared]
Everyone hopes the Duchess of Sussex keeps working in movies and cashing checks. And yes, this was excellent clapback on Page Six. [LaineyGossip]
Sydney Sweeney either has the most bungling publicist in the world, or her publicist is fine and Sydney simply doesn’t listen to them.[Pajiba]
Claire Danes at The Beast In Me premiere! [Go Fug Yourself]
New music from Orville Peck. [OMG Blog]
Michelle Obama wore Loewe. [RCFA]
Chicken-soup-flavored candy canes, ewwww. [Seriously OMG]
A 90 Day Fiance star is pregnant. [Starcasm]
The first trailer for the Michael Jackson biopic is here. [Hollywood Life]
