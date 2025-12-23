The Waleses feel that Adelaide Cottage was ‘a place of pain, suffering & sadness’

One of the royal stories of the year was about the Wales family moving from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge. The Wales family moved into Adelaide in the summer of 2022 after publicly lobbying QEII and Charles for a grander property on the Windsor estate. Adelaide was not grand, and as such, it always had the feel of Kate’s separation cottage, especially since “they” didn’t give up their spacious Kensington Palace apartment, nor did they give up their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. Soon after “they” moved into Adelaide, QEII died. And then the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries came out, followed by Prince Harry’s Spare. Then in 2024 came Kate’s health issues, including her mysterious abdominal surgery. All of which led to William reportedly feeling like Adelaide was and is “cursed.” Mind you, William did not feel like Anmer or Kensington Palace were cursed, even though those were their homes during that time period as well. Well, would you like to hear more about why the Waleses simply had to get away from their one cursed home?
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s new home, Forest Lodge, offers a fresh start after a challenging chapter.
“Adelaide Cottage was a place of pain, suffering and sadness. After such rough times it’s perfectly understandable they would want a new place,” Sally Bedell Smith, royal biographer behind the Royals Extra Substack, tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story.
In the autumn, the Prince and Princess of Wales moved their family to Forest Lodge, a secluded property in Windsor Great Park. PEOPLE understands the eight-bedroom residence is their forever home and where the family intends to remain even when William becomes King one day. It also represents a longterm reset — a chance to build new memories with their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, after a difficult stretch.
Adelaide Cottage, their previous home nearby, quickly became tied to some of the hardest chapters of their lives after they moved there in 2022. The house was the backdrop to Queen Elizabeth’s death just days after the children started school that September to the turbulence that followed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell docuseries and Harry’s subsequent memoir, Spare, published in 2023.
The upheavals of 2024 followed close behind. In February, King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis while Princess Kate was privately managing her own. By the time she shared her news in March — after first preparing her children — she had already faced weeks of speculation and online conspiracy theories about her absence and well-being.
“She didn’t just face a life- threatening illness — the global Internet went after her,” royal historian Amanda Foreman tells PEOPLE. “It was a character assassination.”
At Forest Lodge, the Princess of Wales is applying her artistic eye to create a warm, elegant family home. With room to host family, including a 24-seat dining table she was spotted selecting, the house also reflects their shared goals.
“They are signaling a different kind of lifestyle — it’s very centered on their children,” says Foreman.
I still find it bonkers that they cite Harry’s memoir and the Sussexes’ docuseries alongside cancer and the death of a queen. “Yes, we lived in Adelaide when QEII died but my brother wrote a book too!!” I also still find it odd that the curse never extended to their other homes, and Adelaide is solely the place of suffering for them. The reasons cited for their move to Forest Lodge are never what they should be: that William is heir to the throne and he needs a larger space to work, live and entertain. In fact, there’s been no mention of using Forest Lodge as an entertaining space or a workspace, which is very telling, actually.
Bad things happen but in the real world people have to stay in their places and not have the luxury of grabbing up property to “compensate.” Bedell Smith should just keep quiet. I feel sorry for people who lost their homes in floods, hurricanes and fires and have to leave the area and start again, not two pampered privileged royals. Amanda Foreman should check out all the character assassinations done to the Sussexes. The Wails have some in the press fawning all over them.
So how long after Chuck dies will Forest Lodge be referred to as a place of “pain, suffering, and sadness” so they can upgrade yet again? The move had nothing to do with trauma and everything to do with secrecy and trying to outdo Harry.
Excellent point @M. They compete with the Sussexes at every turn. I believe they’ve been pushing to move into a bigger property since moving to Windsor in 2022 but the jealous duo went into high gear to try to ‘out-do’ the Sussexes after Meghan’s return to Instagram gave her followers (which included KP staff) glimpses of the Sussex estate followed by the Netflix lifestyle show which showcased her Montecito lifestyle and hosting style that was launched early Spring 2025.
The 20-year Forest Lodge lease start date is July 5, 2025 which suggests to me that they signed it late Spring. They moved into the home in October after extensive renovations. If it’s their ‘forever home’ why is it only a 20-year? 🤭 They need to stop gaslighting people with the lies and obfuscations. It is not their ‘forever home’.
While their royal sycophants are making up reasons and excuses to justify the move, the wider public is not accepting of the new property grab. There is a spotlight on the greed associated with the Windsors and it is negative for the Windsor brand. The recent Channel 4 coverage of the two Duchies’ greed plus the recent peppercorn lease revelations have not been well received by the public.
That’s why I find the term “forever home” even once he becomes king to be strange, because in order for him to become king he will have lost his only living parent, the one the media wants to convince us he has a very strong relationship with. Wouldn’t that loss be so painful that he would need to move to another “forever home” like he supposedly had to do because of the Queen’s death? They just make up excuses no matter how illogical or contradictory they are.
IDK, I think FL is Kate’s (and Carole’s) “forever home”.
Exactly.
KM didn’t live at Adelaide, she’s totally dependent on her mother. God knows where W lived/lives, probably Windsor Castle and KP.
They were also at Anmer throughout this time so are they getting rid of that place too?
These stories are so dumb and it sounds like an actual incident happened at Adelaide cottage. Like maybe something that would lead to a royal police escort heading to a hospital on December 28, 2023.
Exactly.
Whether that was an honest mistake on the part of that sm user or an intentional form of misdirection, that December 2023 post was zero hour for ‘Kategate’ on the internet.
“These stories are so dumb…”
That’s the other thing! They got away with EVERYTHING, why won’t they shut up!? If the BM can’t disclose anything why do they keep bringing it up? What is the point?
I seem to recall that the media at the time was telling us that she was spending a great deal of time at Amner Hall, so yes that should also be one of the homes that they also move out of since it was this traumatic time that made them move out of AC.
That’s a very good point. It is literally the only bad memory I can think of that would taint a place that bad.
I think it’s interesting that the “smallest” of their properties is the “bad” one, and by interesting I mean completely predictable. They left Amner after the Rose/turnip toff stuff. They left KP when they felt too observed. And they haven’t actually quit using those properties. I don’t know any adults who move that much for that ridiculous of reasons. If they just said, we want a new place because we’re colonizers and we want to conquer the countryside, I’d at least respect the honesty. They incapable of honesty in anything, and that’s what feeds their problems.
They are still trying to convince the public that the new property grab was necessary. The public is still experiencing severe cost of living crisis under terrible health conditions with decay British infrastructure all around them while William, Kate and the other Windsors are living a life of luxury in luxurious homes at the public’s expense.
It’s a hard sell, but KP is making a huge effort to make the ‘Forrest Lodge move was necessary’ narrative stick.
I wonder when the next ‘emotional support’ poll will come out. 🤷♀️
Ah, if only we could all just upgrade to new and bigger homes every time something bad happened. These two are so ridiculous. A home isn’t cursed just because someone in their mid nineties in another residence with serious health issues passes. The two are not related. A home isn’t cursed just because the people living there are definitively outed as a-holes. The two are not related. A home is also not cursed just because one of the occupants develops a serious illness. The home has nothing to do with anything. As for the terrible memories–if the house is the problem, then are other places cursed as well? Like where was William when he learned his mother had died? Or his grandfather? Are those places cursed because they’re the site of bad memories? Just say the reason you want out of that house is that it’s too damn small for your liking and you want something better. Or if you want to go with the cursed bit, then say the sh*t is haunted as f*ck.
I agree. I think the only reason they didn’t move out of the others is because they’ll eventually upgrade to Sandringham and BP. Yes, they’d get Windsor eventually but neither Anmer or KP are their principal residence. And AH and KP are really large. But just be honest, as much as they can, and say AC too small.
If the Wails had any brains, they would just cut out this spin. Major fail.
If they were honest in any aspect of their lives, the press wouldn’t have so much hanging over them and they’d be more likable.
I’m pretty sure they aren’t even capable of honesty to themselves, so instead we have to watch all this exaggerated excuse making while they create what they think is the perfect image of why they get to do whatever they want.
Yes, they just can’t help drawing attention to the multiple homes they have had. For a couple who love to refer to themselves as “normal”, they sure love to brag about how thoroughly abnormal and out-of-touch they are! How many of us carry the burden of having to decide which one of our multiple homes we live in at different times of the year?
I think they were really counting on the plan to ship Andrew to Frogmore Cottage and take over Royal Lodge – that would have been an easy sell to the public. But they can’t give a logical explanation for Forest Lodge and those 150 acres, so they go for their usual strategy which is to turn everything into a narcissistic drama.
Since I don’t believe her cancer story then what “pain suffering and sadness”? I have my opinions on that and I believe it has a name.
Like you, I don’t believe her cancer story. It’s a huge smokescreen to detract from being outed as one of the Royal Racists. Someday the truth will come out.
I seriously doubt that…very few people are working with them (and fewer with Kate-she doesn’t have a personal secretary or a stylist to my knowledge) and they have definitely signed an iron clad contract..So, no leaks from there. The rota is covering for them, so not a chance of leaking either…after all, they didn’t get those acres around forest lodge just for walking..they did it because they want to hide the truth and that’s why any trespassing in “their” land is now a criminal offence, I think…
My favorite part of this BS is calling Twitter asking “Where’s Kate?” CHARACTER ASSASSINATION. Really, do you mean like the nearly decade long character assassination that your “family” and the British media have subjected the Sussexes to? Guess what, Dummie, everyone still wonders where the hell you are. You are adults who refuse to perform their job, that question is never going away.
I still live in the same house as I did when I went through cancer treatment four years ago. Guess I’m doing it wrong.
I have moved from the house that I went through cancer in but it had nothing to do with cancer we needed to downsize. I miss that house.
This has always been the stupidest argument and it’s mind boggling to me that they keep using it.
Seriously, William’s big cause is homelessness. He was just serving food to homeless people with George. And he thinks saying “well see things were hard in this one house so we upgraded to a bigger and better house!!!” Is a winning PR strategy? It also just reinforces how performative his work with Passages is bc he clearly isn’t learning anything or appreciating his privilege at all.
The argument also suggests something specific happened at that home to cause bad memories. That’s the only time saying a specific location brings bad memories.
Yes, you can’t have three, four or five homes when all of these bad things happened in the family and it’s just this one home that you have to move out of. Like you said, it screams that something specific happened in that one specific home.
It’s the worst argument! Right up there with earning your own money is bad, taking taxpayer money is good. Simultaneously saying we have to figure out how to solve homelessness, and help our unhoused population, AND I’m moving because this house gives me the ick is a hell of a message.
The reasoning for moving out of Adelaide Cottage makes absolutely no sense. They should have just said that Adelaide Cottage was a temporary move until they found a more suitable home. I still believe William and Kate moved to Forest Lodge because they didn’t like that Harry and Meghan live in a bigger house than them.
Too Bad! So Sad!
Harry and Meghan STILL live in a bigger house than Peggington and Wiggington!
IMO,
It was William snookering Kate into two years of living apart from him as a path to a clean divorce but, for whatever reason:
A: WanK are legally separated and no one in the BM can say so
or
B: William got derailed from his intentions to leave her by circumstances (Sussexit, Jubbly, QEII’s death) and by the time he finally raised the topic of divorce in ‘23 something happened to spring Kategate.
They really are on another planet. A family member works at Windsor Castle and he says since QE2 died the place has changed a LOT … and not for the good. Staff morale is at rock bottom; few staff feel the Royals have any respect for them. Especially W & C are not well liked. Not that any of the main 4 are seen much save for the weekly, sometimes daily helicopters to and from London.
Tell us more! More tea please!
Sad, but not surprising, to hear how staff is treated. The helicopter thing is just… very environmentally conscious for a family that’s told other places what they need to do.
I just….
Tone deaf.
Given William and Kate’s history with the sycophantic media, I think it’s reasonable to assume that this is a narrative they are pushing, even though it is non-sensical and hopelessly out of touch with most people’s reality.
I guess they think their perpetual self-appointed victimhood will continue working for them and so far – with the media’s complicity – this appears to be the case. So disheartening to see any criticism of them simply dismissed as “jealousy” on other platforms.
Perpetual self-appointed victimhood. That’s kind of it, right? They’re not victims of racism or anything like that but hey they can still be victims. The cursed house is out to get them.
These two are the most entitled people and royals I’ve ever heard of. Even the late Queen had cancer and didn’t pack up her bags and move entirely from the home she lived in when she was diagnosed. She as the longest reigning monarch had lost more, including parents and a husband, yet she didn’t feel so entitled that she needed to move to yet another forever home that required her taking other people’s homes and park land from a community away from them. Life happens and every single one of us experiences pain and loss without having to move. There has never been a more obvious sign that they and the media are working together than them coming up with this anbs excuse for them moving. Charles also has cancer and has never once moved. Fergie has had several forms of cancer and has never moved because of it. Millions of people are unfortunately diagnosed with cancer and other diseases and illnesses that they aren’t packing their families up to move out of their homes. My uncles youngest daughter passed away at the young age of 40 after a few days of hospice in their home. His wife, my aunt, passed away a few years later from cancer after years of weakly treatments and chemo, yet still today he lives in that home alone because you don’t just pack up your bags because even with the worst of things happening, it’s part of life. Harry and Meghan lost a child the first day they moved into their Montecito home, yet they still remain there raising their little family. Imagine all of the grandparents who’ve lost and experienced unimaginable pain, always packing their bags and boxes because of life. This is so stupid and this is one of the main reasons these two people ignore the crap out of me. They are such weak and entitled people and the media in the UK baby them like no one else, not even the late Queen.
“Well, would you like to hear more about why the Waleses simply had to get away from their one cursed home?”
Not really but since you went to all the trouble to research and post an update, I could not resist seeing the latest spin on this issue. LOL! LOL!
“At Forest Lodge, the Princess of Wales is applying her artistic eye to create a warm, elegant family home. With room to host family, including a 24-seat dining table she was spotted selecting, the house also reflects their shared goals.
“They are signaling a different kind of lifestyle — it’s very centered on their children,” says Foreman.”
WTF??????
What does a a “24-seat dining table” have to do with or in anyway relate to “a different kind of lifestyle — it’s very centered on their children”????? Does People really think their readership is buying this crap???
That part threw me for a loop because what exactly does that even mean? How does a house reflect a couples shared goals and why didn’t AC reflect those shared goals when they were telling us all along how perfect it was for them? What type of lifestyle did they have previously in AC that they can only have now at FC that is “centered on their children”? And if they can only get that lifestyle that is “centered on their children” at FC have they not led a life that has been “centered on their children” this whole time that they have avoided work to be more modern royal parents?
I think as news leaks about about the extensive additional decorating and upgrades they are planning for 2026, as discussed with the German president and his wife, they are actually going to get some backlash to this continued linking of their largess to “needs.”
I really don’t understand why they don’t just say something along the lines of , “we loved living at Anmer when our kids were babies, but as they started school, and the queens health started failing, we knew we needed to base ourselves closer to Windsor, Adelaide was what was available at the time but it was always meant to be temporary due to the size,” etc etc. Of course that would mean violating the weird code of silence around QEII’s health toward the end but they could honestly just use the school excuse and it would be more understandable than all this BS about trauma
“Of course that would mean violating the weird code of silence around QEII’s health toward the end”
That really is a problem that keeps the BRF back, the different Royal Households wanting their own spin and briefing against each other with all these piles of secrets everywhere. The public doesn’t even need to know a great deal of what goes on behind palace walls but the culture of using the BM to talk at or about the other palaces has ruined them all.
They can’t use that excuse because they were pushing the lie that AC was perfect for their family, I think to compete with the Sussexes all along. I think they moved there once the Sussexes were able to successfully visit with the Queen without anyone knowing. They moved to Windsor out of spite. Then they got glimpses of Harry and Meghan’s home in Montecito and that created this one sided rivalry, where the only thing they could hang over the Sussexes was their proximity to the Queen. Once the Queen died and they were stuck in AC they needed something grander and more appealing, so they pushed for RL which didn’t happen, so they were forced to go with FL. This is about their one sided competition with the Sussexes, which is why a U.S. paper has it as their cover story. We don’t pay for them here in the U.S. but the Sussexes are here and that is their main audience about yet another “forever home”.
The King has been crowned the hardest-working royal of 2025, clocking up the most engagements of the year – despite his ongoing weekly cancer treatment. Charles, 77, carried out 532 engagements over the last 12 months, 342 more than his heir Prince William only managed 200. It means out of the 2,458 official royal engagements in 2025, the King carried out almost a quarter (22 per cent) of them. As a UK tax payer I would like to know why this man is swooping to a much bigger house without making any plans to use it for official entertaining or as a work space? Is it because he intends to continue doing 8% of the overload RF workload like he’s coasted through 2025 and the past 9 years since he supposedly became “full time!”
I would also want to know why a large portion if not most of those engagements by him were outside of the UK and in places that aren’t even commonwealth countries?
Also how many are Sports finals, involve drinking, celebrities, and leisure activities? Above all why is no one outraged that Wilbur is perfectly healthy and doing 37% of the engagements that his elderly, cancer stricken dad does and most of his stuff look like jollies? A list perks, power, privilege as a reward for poor output?
Honestly they should embrace the living separately thing. Camilla and Charles do not live together and no one cares.
I for one would like to see how Mrs. Wales has decorated the new house. Will tatler approve? 🤔
I predict a lot of beige, like her!
Gah! There they go again! Kate has a degree in art history, she herself is not artistic! And how in the heck are they ‘signaling a differing lifestyle’ by ‘focusing on the children’–they’ve always had their PR people tell us they’re focused on their children which is why they can’t do x, y, z. Always! And it looks like we’re going to see that ‘character assassination’ line repeated from here on out. 🙄🤦♀️
It was hardly a bombshell, I’m not surprised they left.
I can see moving to Windsor as being closer to the children’s new school if they were opting out of their London school. I can’t for the life of me understand how the Wales moving to Windsor was because of the Queen’s ailing health. William and Kate do not appear to be of use to anyone or anything other than themselves and their children. Certainly their moving to Windsor would not have made anything better for Elizabeth. Finding explanations for doing unjustifiable things is hard. None of this yakking on about FL and Adelaide makes any sense whatsoever, except to make WanK look lazy, entitled and selfish.
How can I put this gently?
It’s not the house’s fault.
What a luxury to be able to simply move if life gets hard in a house. A lot of crap happened in mine, including a nasty divorce, but I can’t afford to move and feel damn lucky to be able to keep the house. These people are beyond out of touch.
It must have been the place where the most violence took place. Scooter King’s rage issues, her scar, kids seeing it all, yeah, what a drag.
Is Kate’s artistic eye in the room with us right now?
What evidence suggests she has an artistic eye?