People: Brad Pitt ‘scored a legal victory’ against Angelina Jolie, and she’s appealing

Around this time last year, Angelina Jolie was campaigning for awards and nominations for Maria, all while Brad Pitt was desperately trying to impose himself on her life and newscycles. Around Christmas 2024, Pitt finally agreed to the divorce terms and signed the papers. Angelina followed suit a few days later. While their divorce had been bifurcated years beforehand, one year ago marked the official dissolution of their marriage, more than eight years after Angelina dramatically left Brad following his alcohol-fueled violence on a private plane. But Brad wasn’t done punishing Angelina and obsessing over everything around her. He was still suing her over the sale of Nouvel (her half of Chateau Miraval), and she’s still countersuing him for being a liar and nuisance. Throughout the year, Brad and his legal team have been trying to get their hands on all of Angelina’s communications in 2016-2017, and her comms around the sale of Nouvel. They not only wanted her comms with business advisors and friends, they wanted her communications with her lawyers. Well, last week, Brad “scored a legal victory.”
Brad Pitt has scored a new procedural legal victory in his ongoing winery dispute with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered Jolie, 50, to turn over previously withheld or “unredacted” communications related to the legal battle over Château Miraval. The ruling was handed down on Wednesday, Dec. 17, just one day before the two-time Oscar winner’s 62nd birthday.
The judge granted Pitt’s motion to compel discovery, ordering Jolie to produce unredacted versions of certain non-attorney communications she had previously shielded under claims of privilege.
“The Court orders Jolie to produce in full, within 45 days of this Order, unredacted versions of the communications exchanged between non-attorneys in the 22 documents identified on Jolie’s February 14, 2025 privilege log with the Document ID numbers set forth in the Appendix to this Order,” the court document read.
A source exclusively tells PEOPLE that Pitt’s team believes “the emails would prove Jolie has been disingenuous since the start regarding her true intentions about selling her share of the business to Stoli.”
Paul Murphy, counsel for Jolie in this matter, shared in a statement with PEOPLE: “We’re disappointed by the court’s interpretation of California’s privilege law. The court’s ruling violates that law, undermines Ms. Jolie’s fundamental right to a fair trial, and represents yet another manifestation of Mr. Pitt’s years-long effort to harass and control her. We will appeal.”
The court is making it clear that they’re only compelling the communications between Angelina and non-lawyers, but Angelina’s argument is that she spoke to her business advisor about legal issues and advice she received from lawyers. All that being said, even if Jolie eventually has to turn over these communications, it’s not going to prove what Pitt thinks it will prove. It will show that Angelina went about selling Nouvel methodically and legally to protect her investment in Miraval while simultaneously detaching herself financially from Pitt. THAT is why he’s always been mad. Once she sold Nouvel, he couldn’t control her financially.
Meanwhile, Us Weekly reportedly last week that Ines de Ramon, Brad’s girlfriend of three years, doesn’t want to marry him. LMAO, she’s seen how he treats Angelina and she wants no part of being legally bound to him. An insider told Us Weekly that Ines and Brad are “still going strong and are very committed” to each other, but “Ines has no interest in being in the spotlight, and that is what Brad admired about her when they met. They aren’t interested in getting married and are on the same page about that. [There are] no wedding plans at the moment. They are super happy in this phase of their relationship and not rushing into anything.” I certainly hope Ines is being well-compensated for this.
His response needs to be studied. I know there are more layers to this relationship with Angelina as opposed to Gwyneth or Jennifer but damn why is he so mad..was she the first woman to dump him???
“why is he so mad?” He hasnt seen his kids in years. Maybe he shouldnt have assaulted them while drunk. I still think enough time has passed where, if all involved were to mend things, it would be best for….all involved. I really dont understand grudges. They can actually make you physically sick. My husband’s ex-wife stopped the kids from seeing him (he was actually a good dad but made the mistake of telling her he never loved her and only wanted kids, during an argument.
He didnt fight her or badmouth her, she did him, and ended up with cancer. Maybe not a direct result, or maybe so…
It’s gross to blame someone for getting cancer. And also if my husband and the father of my children ever said he never loved me — utter cruelty — I’d not think him a gem. No need for your husband to badmouth his ex wife to others. He did it to her face. May it never be you.
Regardless of how much time has passed, it’s understandable why the kids have chosen not to see him. I don’t think that’s about a grudge so much as protecting themselves. Not only did he physically assault some of them while the others watched, he’s spent years being vindictive through the courts and the media. Hard to make amends while that is still currently happening. Their choice to go no contact is theirs to make.
You are cruel. Just like your husband, it seems.
First off, I am NOT saying Angelina got cancer because of her choices! I think shes AMAZING and strong as can be and a protective mother.
My Mom and many people in healthcare and different religions and eastern medicine/cultures, believe that anger can cause sickness. Even the bible alludes to anger causing sickness! Its a HUGELY taxing and toxic emotion when practiced day after day.. Im saying my husband’s ex got cancer and my family thinks it MAY have something to do with the HIGH level of anger she has expressed through the years and/or her Karma. My statement has nothing to do with Angelina or her health.
I don’t generally believe in grudges because I’ve seen them absolutely destroy my family. But I also think sometimes they’re necessary if it’s a toxic person that only harms you and brings nothing beneficial to your life. You have to weigh it all out. Also, in order to avoid a grudge or end a grudge you need both parties to want it. If one party is dead-set on icing the other party out, then there’s really nothing they can do.
“Im saying my husband’s ex got cancer and my family thinks it MAY have something to do with the HIGH level of anger she has expressed through the years and/or her Karma. My statement has nothing to do with Angelina or her health..” … Please don’t. You are saying some people deserve cancer/illness. This is cruel. Also, your and your family know your husband’s ex through one lens/perspective. Can you imagine her family saying something like this about your husband if he got cancer? How hurtful that would be to you.
Angelina Jolie’s the only woman to dump Brad Pitt and divorce Brad Pitt and not look back, also Angelina Jolie is the only woman whose refused to sign his NDA’s. He’s. Angry thats why he’s continually doing litigation abuse of Angelina Jolie and her children.
As for inezzzzzz she’s not private nor is Pitt, both are attention seeking social climbers. She’s desperate for him to marry her
Is Inez morphing into an Amal Clooney clone? Bc that’s I see in the first pick.
He looks goofy in all his clothes now.
Pitt thinks the emails will reveal her true intentions in selling her shares to stoli. Ummm, wasn’t the intention to get away from owning a business with her abusive ex and to make money from the sell? What more needs to be known beyond the obvious?
He’s just a terrible person.
Did Gwyneth dump brad. Aniston should have walked out on brad.
No Gwyneth Paltrow had cheated on Brad and admitted to her, he had dumped her and then ghosted her for decades until he needed to use her for his image after Angelina Jolie divorced him. Both Paltrow and Aniston had signed NDA’s with Pitt previously and both share his PR agent’s so they’re loyal to him and out of spite towards Angelina and her children
BP thinks AJ is just as vindictive as he is. He thinks he’s going to find some “smoking gun” like “im going to destroy him and find the the worst possible person to sell my shares to” i dont understand this. Is he mad because his new partners are suing him for mismanagement? If they weren’t would he be doing this??
I need some of the Celebitchy lawyers to chime in here.
Brad married women who were both Already in the Spotlight. Did he want them to give up their careers?
There is a certain kind of man that gets pleasure from reducing a woman, making her less than. The more impressive the woman the bigger the thrill from breaking her.
It’s crazy to learn that might be who BP is. I believed for so long that he thrived as part of a power couple. But his ongoing actions with AJ paint a completely different picture.
From the Us article (and a “source”): “Ines [wants] Brad to find peace, forgive and move on. From her perspective, it doesn’t make sense for him to hold on to all the animosity.”
Maybe part of “making peace” is a (relatively) amicable settlement rather than a bitter show trial? He has more to lose than to gain; even his youngest children are old enough now to see exactly what their dad is doing to their mom.
But, he’s so invested in this legal action against his ex-wife-and in continuing his harassment of her-that he likely will not let go until the bitter end….
Run, Ines, run…
ITA. This is his identity now, using the legal system to torment his ex wife. The pettiness is insane and not good for his own mental health, either, but clearly this is who he is now.
Ines isn’t going anywhere. All this talk about her not caring about the wedding stems from the fact that Brad and his “sources” have repeatedly mentioned Brad’s lack of interest in getting married again. Ines is probably trying to salvage her image by not wanting to appear exploited, desperate, and naive, but if Brad were to kneel before her, the ring would be on her finger in a split second. She doesn’t care about the wedding as much as she doesn’t cares about being famous and living a life of luxury. This talk that Ines prefers to stay in the background is nonsense. So why does she call the paparazzi to randomly do a photoshoot for her and jump around Brad like a monkey every time they go out, showing off her veneers with a fake smile?
Heidi Fleiss doppelganger girlfriend us going nowhere she’s never had other this good , her image has been elevated , her lifestyle her parents & siblings lifestyle have been elevates on Brad Pitt dime & ndas he’s got them signed to protect him.
Can.you imagine how Angelina Jolie and her children must be feeling, not only did Brad Pitt physically and mentally left them.in truma, he continued to do parental alienation by litigation abuse and media abuse against them.. My heart goes out to Angelina Jolie who suffred in silence with her children whilst. Pitt was applauded as a hero and still is applauded. Shame on him degrading them and shame on his Temu. Sales women girlfriend who hired to rehabilitate his domestic violence of Angelina Jolie and her children by Brad Pitt. Shame on people magazine making him a victim