First trailer for Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’: concerning or exciting?

One of my favorite classes in college was Greek mythology. So much fun, full of gorgeous imagery and incredible stories. One of my least favorite parts of the class was studying The Odyssey, the tale of Odysseus trying to return home to his wife Penelope after the Trojan War. It takes him a DECADE to get home, although to be fair, the bulk of those ten years were spent as Calypso’s lover and captive. So, arguably, he only spent three years trying to get home. Anyway, Christopher Nolan decided that The Odyssey would be his follow-up to winning the Oscar for Oppenheimer. The film will come out next July, but the first trailer dropped before Christmas.

That’s Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as their son WhatsHisFace. The rest of the cast includes Zendaya (as the goddess Athena), Robert Pattinson as Antinous (one of Penelope’s suitors), Charlize Theron as Circe, Lupita Nyong’o as… unknown for now. Mia Goth, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, Cosmo Jarvis and many others are included in the cast. I’ll admit, I’m interested to see what Nolan does with the Sirens and the Cyclops. The whole thing is shot entirely on IMAX cameras as well. What do you think? I know the Greek history nerds are already mad about helmets and armor, and so be it. I’m fine with Nolan taking liberties with that kind of stuff, truly. What worries me is that Nolan doesn’t always have great instincts for casting, especially when it comes to women. Hathaway is a good choice for Penelope, but I’m worried about the other ladies.