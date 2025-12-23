Prince Harry was introduced as ‘Harry Wales’ at the snow polo event last week

Last week, Prince Harry was in Aspen for the St. Regis Snow Polo Championship. Harry stepped in at the last minute, replacing a friend. He and Nacho Figueras did not play on the same team! Harry’s team ended up making it to the final, but then they lost the championship. Booo. Still, Harry had a blast and a surprising number of people came out to watch snow polo. I would assume a lot of celebrities started their Christmas holiday in Aspen last week, and that’s why the polo games had such a good turnout. Anyway, there’s a big, lingering controversy among the nutcases. Apparently, when the snow-polo announcer was introducing the teams, the announcer referred to Harry as “Harry Wales.” While Harry used to use “Wales” as a surname – before his marriage and before his father was king – he has not used the name Harry Wales in years.
Prince Harry dropped his royal title while competing in the star-studded St. Regis Snow Polo Championship in Aspen last week.
“Harry was introduced as Harry Wales, with no royal title mentioned ever or anywhere,” an insider exclusively told Page Six. We hear the Duke of Sussex wanted to keep a low profile and enjoy the sport with his close friend, pro polo player Nacho Figueras.
“He was there to play polo with his best friend Nacho,” the source explained, adding, “No titles, just fun.”
We’re also told Harry didn’t want any media attention while participating in the competition.
“Off the field though, security wouldn’t let any photographers near him,” the insider noted
Other celebrities in attendance included Colman Domingo, Phoebe Dynevor, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Shaun White and Martha Hunt.
Harry’s rep did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.
It’s unclear why Harry decided to use the “Wales” moniker, considering he and his wife, Meghan Markle, formally use Sussex as their last name. Harry — born His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales — notably went by the name Harry Wales while serving in the British military, following a long-standing royal convention in which princes and princesses use their father’s territorial designation as a last name.
This hilariously led to deranger cries about Harry “stealing his brother’s title.” Not only that, people spun conspiracies about Harry ordering the announcer to refer to him by “Harry Wales.” Instead of the much more obvious thing, which is the American announcer has no idea about titles or royal styles and the guy just made a mistake. Well, Harry’s spokesperson came out AGAIN to correct the record. LMAO, that spokesperson is going to need some severely spiked eggnog.
The way Prince Harry was introduced to the match was [controversial]. That’s because Harry was introduced by the commentator as “Harry Wales”. This was videoed and put online, and sparked backlash from royal fans who began to accuse Harry of taking his brother Prince William’s title.
While many people on social media, including X, believe Harry would have requested to be called “Harry Wales” at the polo event this week, a spokesperson for the prince has now confirmed this was not the case.
His spokesperson told the Express that Harry being introduced as “Harry Wales” was “a mistake,” as Harry had not asked to be called by this name.
Yeah, so much for “Americans love the royal family, they love the bald one especially, they know everything about the royals.” The announcer was like “whatever, this sounds right!” And as I said, Harry used to go by Harry Wales back in the day. Maybe the announcer knew Harry back then. Or maybe it was just… a mistake.
Is Prince Harry still known as, Captain Wales in the British Army? Otherwise, I don’t understand why those folks are complaining.
Invictus people definitely still call him Captain Wales so this is a bizarre thing for derangers to cry about. Especially since Harry got the idea for Invictus in Colorado when visiting the Warrior Games back when he was known in the army as Captain Wales and used the Wales surname as a default.
This is exactly what I came to ask. Isn’t this his military name? Makes perfect sense to use that for social sporting event.
Omg, the Purl clutchers are in another self-induced frenzy. So what if Harry was called by a name he used to use. These micro tantrums are amusing but must be exhausting/exilerating for those who are looking for any excuse to attack Harry and Meghan. I’m shocked no one has theorized Meghan must’ve called the announcer to have him call Harry by his military name…I bet it was Kate Middleton fantasizing again.
He may have been introduced as “Harry Wales”, but there are a few video clips going around and you can clearly hear the commentator saying “Prince Harry” repeatedly, as he describes the play and the goals. 😀 So Page Six got that wrong as well. I long for the days when “journalists” and even ordinary reporters did basic research before penning their screeds.
I’m so confused as to why they think Harry would specifically ask to be called Harry Wales over Prince Harry or the Duke of Sussex. Are they so delusional that they think Harry or anyone is that obsessed with William? I guarantee you if you asked most Americans what William’s title is they wouldn’t be able to tell you Prince of Wales; they’d just say Prince William. The only POW title anyone really remembers is Diana’s.
There’s no difference between “journalists” and “ordinary reporters.”
Journalists are just reporters trying to sound fancy (or editors, graphic artists, photographers, researchers, videographers, etc., who want to make clear they work in news, not another specialty). It’s not an elevated designation from “reporter.”
Source: I’m a 30-plus year news reporter and editor.
Yes. Came to say that.
This is the dumbest thing in the world. Given the last minute replacement, they probably just searched for his previous registration details which could have been years ago for this comp.
I care more about whether Meghan was there and what she was wearing. Cute coats are some of my favourite looks of hers!!
I’m envisioning the announcer realizing he doesn’t have the name for the substitute, getting panicky and grabbing someone and pointing at Harry and going “what’s his name?” And the other person goes – who? Harry Wales? And he ran back into the box to introduce him 😂🤣
People losing their minds over Harry being “jealous of the Wales title” but I saw elsewhere he was also called “Mr. Prince Harry”. The poor commentator probably had no clue what kind of chaos he was causing and to be fair commentating can be tough. You gotta keep up a constant stream of dialogue while not sound like a blathering idiot.
Mr Prince Harry 😂🤣
Bro thought Harry’s first name was Prince. How is that so stinking American? 😂🤣
This is some deep niche stuff to be upset about. What Harry was called by an announcer, as a last minute substitution in a polo match in Aspen a week ago? How do these people even find this stuff out? This wasn’t a televised major sporting event on three networks. To even know this happened indicates a level of obsession that’s unhealthy, but to also be upset about it and have ” theories”. Yikes.
Exactly. This was a week ago and barely made the news. As with everything in Aspen this was a sponsored event that brought out a handful of celebrities. Harry was a last minute addition so I doubt anyone came specifically to see him. And if they did, they wouldn’t care how he was addressed.
Harry used to be called Harry Wales when he played polo before he married so the announcers probably just assumed that was what he still wanted to be called. Not a big deal! His old polo scores which they use to calculate your handicap is probably under the name Wales so easy mistake to make if you don’t know much about the royal family.
I bet you’re right. That’s the name he’s played under officially in the past.
When Harry played polo in 2022 at the Santa Barbara Polo club he went by Harry Wales. I think the Polo community probably know him by that name. I don’t see why this is such a big deal especially when the royalists want Harry stripped of his tltle. Perhaps the freak out is because they’ve realised that stripping him of his title is not going to have much of an effect on him.
So what actually goes on their birth certificates,I find the names and titles fascinating. So Harry was once Wales is that on his birth certificate and what happens to his passport(do these people even have passports?.)Does his passport say Wales,Sussex or Prince wouldn’t it have to be identical to his birth certificate, whats happens when new titles are given,they have to change again all Identification documents?
Harry doesn’t have a surname on his birth certificate. He’s listed by all his first names. People who are Prince or princess don’t officially need surnames. The uk royals can choose to use Mountbatten Windsor or if they have a title they can use that as surname eg Sussex, Edinburgh, Wales etc…
I think his most current passport would just be Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. I think? LOL. I don’t now about his brith certificate. Prince Henry of Wales? idk. I’m sure someone in the comments will know more than I do.
Lordy. Never has been there been so much discussion about a family’s names. Truly.
Wow. Most people worry about paying their bills and taking care of their families. But these people freak out over a name. Must be nice to be so oblivious to real world shit.
Have these commentators expressed as much outrage over the weekends reveal with the pictures of Andrew lying across women with Ghislaine at sandringham or that Epstein was at balmoral for a shooting weekend? I bet not
This is beyond pathetic. The announcers were calling Harry, Sir Prince Harry etc. it’s clear they didn’t know what was name to use but who actually cares. Racist royalists should try focusing on real issues & real problems
Good point
Probably what this announcer remember his name as.
No disrespect to Harry, but eat the rich. I am struggling with that Twitter post of people in Gucci drinking champagne.
Me also, but I do love that Prince Harry is prominent in the video with the 🇺🇸 flag is being displayed so much. I would have thought that’s what Salty island would be livid about not what the last name the announcer used.
Another bit of tat the gutter rats jump on!
That’s a really nice video. Maybe for Christmas out of charity Harry would recommend the makers to his brother, since William’s videos are dreadful. Harry is just really happy. It shows. I am happy for him. Regardless, he will always be Prince Freaking Harry. And that makes Meghan Princess Freaking Harry.
I watched both games, and at the first game he was introduced as Prince Harry and referred to as such throughout all the game commentary. At the second game he was introduced as Harry Wales, which kind of startled me, as I imagine the minute Charles became king and William became Prince of Wales, the name would be no longer be applicable to Harry. During the introduction of the teams, he was first referred to as Mr. Prince Harry, but quickly corrected to just Prince Harry. So clearly, Harry was a last minute replacement, and Americans, like most of the world, don’t really have any idea about British royal titles and their constant changes. He was Harry Wales at school, at polo, and in the army. How is some polo commentator suppose to keep up? He wasn’t mentioned at all as the Duke of Sussex, even. If I recall, in the team roster for Los Padres, he was Harry Wales, so I would assume that was the name he used for polo.
I think it’s totally impressive that Harry can be called to replace someone at snow polo, no less, at the last minute, to play with professionals, and scoring 4 goals in the first game! He was brilliant! And in the second game he was whacked on his mallet hand twice!
I hadn’t seen that video it’s gorgeous! The horses, the athletes, the scenery, the fashion all amazing. Everyone was dressed to the T.