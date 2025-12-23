Prince Harry was introduced as ‘Harry Wales’ at the snow polo event last week

Last week, Prince Harry was in Aspen for the St. Regis Snow Polo Championship. Harry stepped in at the last minute, replacing a friend. He and Nacho Figueras did not play on the same team! Harry’s team ended up making it to the final, but then they lost the championship. Booo. Still, Harry had a blast and a surprising number of people came out to watch snow polo. I would assume a lot of celebrities started their Christmas holiday in Aspen last week, and that’s why the polo games had such a good turnout. Anyway, there’s a big, lingering controversy among the nutcases. Apparently, when the snow-polo announcer was introducing the teams, the announcer referred to Harry as “Harry Wales.” While Harry used to use “Wales” as a surname – before his marriage and before his father was king – he has not used the name Harry Wales in years.

Prince Harry dropped his royal title while competing in the star-studded St. Regis Snow Polo Championship in Aspen last week. “Harry was introduced as Harry Wales, with no royal title mentioned ever or anywhere,” an insider exclusively told Page Six. We hear the Duke of Sussex wanted to keep a low profile and enjoy the sport with his close friend, pro polo player Nacho Figueras. “He was there to play polo with his best friend Nacho,” the source explained, adding, “No titles, just fun.” We’re also told Harry didn’t want any media attention while participating in the competition. “Off the field though, security wouldn’t let any photographers near him,” the insider noted

Other celebrities in attendance included Colman Domingo, Phoebe Dynevor, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Shaun White and Martha Hunt. Harry’s rep did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. It’s unclear why Harry decided to use the “Wales” moniker, considering he and his wife, Meghan Markle, formally use Sussex as their last name. Harry — born His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales — notably went by the name Harry Wales while serving in the British military, following a long-standing royal convention in which princes and princesses use their father’s territorial designation as a last name.

This hilariously led to deranger cries about Harry “stealing his brother’s title.” Not only that, people spun conspiracies about Harry ordering the announcer to refer to him by “Harry Wales.” Instead of the much more obvious thing, which is the American announcer has no idea about titles or royal styles and the guy just made a mistake. Well, Harry’s spokesperson came out AGAIN to correct the record. LMAO, that spokesperson is going to need some severely spiked eggnog.

The way Prince Harry was introduced to the match was [controversial]. That’s because Harry was introduced by the commentator as “Harry Wales”. This was videoed and put online, and sparked backlash from royal fans who began to accuse Harry of taking his brother Prince William’s title. While many people on social media, including X, believe Harry would have requested to be called “Harry Wales” at the polo event this week, a spokesperson for the prince has now confirmed this was not the case. His spokesperson told the Express that Harry being introduced as “Harry Wales” was “a mistake,” as Harry had not asked to be called by this name.

Yeah, so much for “Americans love the royal family, they love the bald one especially, they know everything about the royals.” The announcer was like “whatever, this sounds right!” And as I said, Harry used to go by Harry Wales back in the day. Maybe the announcer knew Harry back then. Or maybe it was just… a mistake.

A stunning video edit by The Snow Lodge, Aspen featuring Prince Harry, Colman Domingo, Nacho Figueras and more.#PrinceHarry 🎥The Snow Lodge pic.twitter.com/dqUPlu3ZBK — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) December 20, 2025