Josh Brolin: ‘There is no greater genius than’ Donald Trump at marketing

I’m so used to reading Millennial and Gen Z interviews, I sometimes forget what it sounds like when a grizzled Hollywood veteran actually gives an in-depth interview. Enter Josh Brolin, the 57-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and former mess. He’s clean and sober now, but he was doing drugs at 13 and part of a gang in Montecito. That detail about the gang pleased the Independent, who interviewed Josh Brolin for his role in the third Knives Out movie. He talked about Donald Trump, how he loves Josh O’Connor, how and when he got clean, how he used to get into fistfights at the drop of a hat and a lot more. Some highlights:
His Trumpy role in Wake Up Dead Man: The film is set in a small-town community in upstate New York, where Brolin’s tyrannical Monsignor Wicks preaches hateful rhetoric in the form of piety. Just as Edward Norton’s insufferable tech bro in Glass Onion has shades of Elon Musk, so the spectre of Donald Trump hovers over Wicks, a cult-like figurehead not unaccustomed to double standards and marginalising certain groups. Brolin says he didn’t base Wicks specifically on the US president. “I could make something up and say it was rooted in a kind of Trumpian greed” – but it wasn’t, he insists, although he notes that once “Wicks garners a sense of power, then there are no boundaries”.
He’s known Donald Trump for years: “I’m not scared of Trump, because even though he says he’s staying for ever, it’s just not going to happen. And if it does, then I’ll deal with that moment. But having been a friend of Trump before he was president, I know a different guy.” The Trump he knew was a builder and entrepreneur, whom he met and spent time with after appearing in Oliver Stone’s Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps.
Trump’s real strength is marketing: “There is no greater genius than him in marketing – he takes the weakness of the general population and fills it. And that’s why I think a lot of people feel that they have a mascot in him. I think it’s much less about Trump than it is about the general population and their need for validation.”
On Josh O’Connor: “I just love him. He’s a stellar human being and an incredible actor. I didn’t love [the Luca Guadagnino film] Challengers – it felt presentational to me – but I loved him in it.”
On young actors nowadays: “It was much different before; you didn’t have perpetual popularity or reminder of popularity.” Brolin thinks of the greats who would make a movie every two years. That was the mindset, he observes. “Leo [DiCaprio] is doing that now. You know, he’s done three movies since 2019.” Brolin says he’s constantly approached by emerging actors who insist they want the same kind of career he’s cultivated. Yet the moment he suggests tackling the great plays, their eyes glaze over. “Oh, so you just want to be famous?” he realises.
But he’s impressed with some younger actors: Actors like Jacob Elordi and Timothée Chalamet to O’Connor and Austin Butler. “They see it differently/ Maybe it’s because they started in theatre, or maybe because they kind of harken back to another time that they’re trying to emulate, as opposed to this time, which I think is hard to base anything of weight on. But fame sneaks in there, even with those people.”
His childhood in Santa Barbara: The family moved from the ranch to Santa Barbara when Brolin was 11, the age he lost his virginity. Two years previously he’d tried his first joint, and by 13, he was dropping acid (“I live right next to where that happened”). While a member of the Cito Rats, a notorious gang from Montecito – now the home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – he would surf, skateboard, steal, and have sex with older women for coke. He would fight and throw bottles of booze at police cars. Montecito now has a very different image as a celebrity enclave. “People now think of it, and they think f***ing Oprah, and that’s not what it was.” Back in the Eighties, he notes, it was a place of neglected kids, cocaine and too-young parents.
He’s been sober for 12 years: Things had come to a head in 2013, an eventful year that also saw him stabbed in Costa Rica one night by a stranger hustling for cigarettes and money. The reckoning, however, came in Santa Monica. He’d woken up on the pavement outside his house, having been in a fight at a fast-food drive-through in the early hours. Debilitated, he hauled himself to his 99-year-old grandmother’s deathbed, the stench of alcohol enveloping him. As she smiled up at him, he knew he needed to kick the habit once and for all. He went into rehab and joined Alcoholics Anonymous. “I shouldn’t have ended up where I ended up,” says Brolin. “And that doesn’t mean successful; it just means survived.”
Preordained to drink: “I was born to drink. I was birthed to drink. My mother drank exactly like I did, and I was raised to be a man and drink like the male equivalent of my mother,” he writes in the memoir. Today, he says that “some of it is genetic and a lot of it is conditioning”. At the same time, he adds, “when I look back on it, that very thing that created such self-destructive tendencies within me is the very thing that gave me the gasoline to want to not be that any more”.
While he doesn’t mention Diane Lane, he was married to Lane for nearly a decade, from 2004-2013, and that was the period of time when he was still drinking heavily and getting into fights constantly. I’ve never blamed Diane for getting out of the marriage, but it’s wild to hear him describe his rock bottom and putting together the timeline of “oh, his marriage ended that year too.” Now I feel sorry for Diane, my god. Anyway, I didn’t know that Montecito once had a gang of druggy street youths – that town has gotten a massive glow-up!! As for what he says about Trump… he’s not defending Trump, but he is minimizing what Trump is doing and how much harm Trump has caused. I agree with the idea that Trump is marketing bigotry, misogyny and hate to millions of gullible, horrible people though.
What I want to know is…with all the renaming being done in trumps name…when will they submit a name change of the United States of trump
Filling the need for validation with pure hatred is not genius marketing, it is straight-up evil. I don’t think I’ve heard Hitler being called a marketing genius, and Trump is not even original. He’s using a playbook that has existed for a long time.
Academic historian of Nazi Germany here, the scholarly literature does, in fact, discuss how progressive the Nazis methods of marketing their messages were (and this is also how scholars who are experts in this field teach it). The party would not have achieved the electoral gains they did between 1929 and November 1932 without it. They then parlayed this farther once AH was appointed chancellor and began to consolidate power.
There is a much longer explanation for the complexities of this history, but keeping it brief for this medium.
💯, @josephine, @zuri
Thanks for your input,
@ Zuri – Interesting, and thank you for the information and expertise. My point was more that using the word “marketing” in modern parlance minimizes the intent and the tactics. I know it is a fine line, but propoganda is a more fitting word as it better highlights control, lies, manipulation and ideological shifts.
Plus that “genius marketing” wouldn’t fly for shit if the media and tech folks weren’t complicit either because they are making piles of money, power off his outrageous stunts or they agree with what he’s doing or both.
Also Joshie can get out of here with his “oh it’s just Trump talking, he would *never* ” nonsense. After 10+ years of people poo poo-ing Trump’s proclamations after which he actually does them or worse, JB is being a willful idiot and contributing to the problem by joking it off.
PS, the only 2 people I know well, and respect who have met, dealt with Trump personally – back years before the golden escalator descent, one in construction supply and the other socially – describe him as a nasty, lying awful person, one of THE worst people they’d ever met.
Please, I never want to see “genius” and “Trump” in the same expression again…
The Cito Rats weren’t a gang as in the bloods and the crypts. It’s a gang as in a group of friends getting together to raid their parents medicine cabinets and sit at the beach high all day.
Do marketing geniuses generally have half a dozen bankruptcies or tanked casinos to their names (among other failures: the airline, the steaks, the for-profit “university”, Eric and Junior…)?
That’s the “genius” part – the ability to sell failure and incompetence as success.
Women generally don’t realize how little they figure in men’s views of their own lives.
Sure, you don’t think about an appliance, like the dishwasher or the vacuum cleaner – only when they break down and you have to get a new one.
I love 😠 how folks attribute POS Trump’s success as being a marketing genius instead of the TRUE reason…that the MAJORITY of 🇺🇲 adults are rascist & sexist AF because 🇺🇲 NEVA psychologically moved away from the inhumane ideologies that fueled the Civil War😡
When people confirm through trump their own bigotry, misogyny and their hate of everything modern and free, the question remains: what has brought these people to a point where they no longer want to feel validated by kindness, warmth and empathy? Who suggested to these people that self-affirmation comes not from goodness but from greed, evil and meanness? Take a look at the headlines of an unrestrained, money-hungry press. Then you will know where these processes come from. Not everything is human nature. The mass psychosis of fascism has a very old script written by those in power. The press is a very important part of this.
On one hand, it’s somewhat surprising how many people are still supporting and defending Trump, who is an objectively terrible person. On the other hand, sunk cost fallacy can explain away a lot of it. These people find community and belonging within their shared love of Trump, they stake their entire personalities on him and they lose friends and family members over their devotion to him. I think once you’re that invested you just have to keep going because if you stop, then you have to reckon with everything your choice has wrought. These people spend a good part of their day defending Trump and trolling libs on Facebook and other forms of social media. Take that away from them and I doubt many of them would know what to do with their free time TBH.
I very much enjoyed the new knives out movie (though the 2nd- Glass Onion- is my favorite.
But did anyone else while watching it think- when did Josh Brolin turn into the Dude. (a-la jeff bridges). I know it was the hair style that gave him that look, but i did a double take a few times.
I grew up in Montecito in the 80s. It was exactly as ritzy as it is now. There were no gangs—just drug-addicted teenagers with rich, neglectful parents, along with lots of celebrities and wealthy retirees.
What validation does Trump provide? He insults his followers, but they’re kind of too dense to get it.
I don’t dispute that Trump has a following. But I also think Trump is quite vulgar so I’m baffled when people say Trump is good at certain things.