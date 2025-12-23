Nicki Minaj called Donald Trump ‘handsome’ & called JD Vance ‘the assassin’

The last time we talked about Nicki Minaj, it was in the context of her years-long feud with Cardi B. In late September/early October, Cardi’s new album was released and Minaj was being a complete idiot about it on Twitter. Cardi ended up responding, beat by beat, absolutely destroying Minaj. Which probably isn’t hard to do at this point, because Cardi seems to be correct about Nicki’s drug abuse. Well, that gossip gold masked something truly disturbing about Nicki, which is that she’s gone full MAGA in the past two years. The pandemic broke her brain, and that seemed to be the start of this political downward spiral. But it’s BAD. It’s gotten a lot worse this year. To the point where Nicki went to Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest summit over the weekend. Minaj actually sat there with black widow Erika Kirk and they had a conversation on stage. The nose candy must have been hitting hard backstage, because Nicki said something… audacious.
Nicki Minaj had an unfortunate gaffe while speaking at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest event over the weekend. The rapper took the stage with Erika Kirk to close the convention in Phoenix on Sunday, Dec. 21. The pair walked out hand in hand before sitting down for a conversation about politics, religion and more.
Minaj, 43, surprised some by sharing her praise for President Donald Trump and his administration. She addressed the crowd, saying, “Dear young men, you have amazing role models, like our handsome, dashing president. And you have amazing role models like the assassin, JD Vance, our vice president.”
After making the statement, the rapper stumbled, seeming to realize what she said. She went silent for a long beat, covering her mouth with her hand in shock.
Erika, 37, was gracious in the wake of the slip, telling Minaj, “Trust me, there’s nothing new under the sun that I have not heard.”
Minaj stayed silent for a moment longer, then emotionally told Erika, “I love you.”
The TPUSA head returned the sentiment, adding, “You have to laugh about it. Truly, I have been called every single thing. And you know what? God is so good.”
Erika became the CEO of Turning Point after her husband, Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed during a TPUSA event on the campus of Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. He was 31.
The thing about Minaj cozying up to MAGAville is that she’s married to a convicted rapist and her brother is also some kind of monster who preys on girls. Like attracts like, birds of a feather, fork found in kitchen. But the moment where Minaj calls Trump “handsome and dashing?” The moment where she calls JD Vance the assassin? What the f–k is even happening at this point?
Nikki Minaj calls JD Vance an assassin to Erika Kirk’s face. So many “slip ups” at this event. pic.twitter.com/FfP5eLNf0y
— Wednesgay Addams (@AtaraxicThey) December 21, 2025
She’s sucking up because she wants a pardon for her dirtbag husband.
It’s so transparent and gross.
She’s… well, she’s something all right.
(Another southern way of saying ‘bless her heart’)
Whom—or what—is Vance supposed to be assassinating?
Well, he took out the last pope.
She admitted she is not a US citizen, so my question is this: will you feel the same way if ICE comes after you and deports you? Cuz honey your skin is the wrong color and does not fit in to the aesthetic of his vision
WHAT?! I didn’t know that. She can’t even vote, and she’s up there shilling for Trump?
I think she is in too deep that she has just decided to say F*** it! But her fans are the very people that her new friends hate,how is she gonna sell out arenas now?
She is probably mad because Newsome won’t do anything to help her with her husband. The only federal charge I’ve seen was he failed to register as a sex offender in California. She also is at risk of losing her home due to a judgment against her.
I don’t see how she thinks cozying up to 🍊is going to help her.
Her brother is currently in jail for molesting (I believe) his stepdaughter. Nicki Minaj has always hated women. Lil Kim tried to warn everyone about her. She’s a pick me and has always apologized for predators so none of this is surprising.
She is desperate and wants favor from the administration. She is debasing herself, but she gets to feel like she is in control when they fly her around.
He does bear a striking resemblance to an older, chubbier John Wilkes Booth. Otoh, someone heard what she said about Trump and suggested that SHE needs a cognitive test.
I’m going with uneducated trash with her!
She wants a pardon for her husband and brother. But it’s not surprising that she’s full-fledged MAGA now.
wasn’t this also the chat where kirk said her husband had a lot of grift when she meant grit or something? freudian slips all over the place. i thought kirk was aiming to be the new mrs vance, but i now seriously think she’s working her way to being his vice presidential running mate whenever that may happen.
It seems like a slip but what on earth was she trying to say when she said “assassin”?
Assistant, assailant, assclown?
Nicki has been on an anti-woman spiral since before the pandemic, so it’s no surprise that she’s gone full MAGA now. Interestingly Charlie Kirk once called Nicki Minaj a bad role model. The reason for his take was obviously misogynoir- the old conversations about who did and did not qualify as a good role model was always steeped in purity culture bullshit and in Kirk’s case, racism. But Nicki Minaj, the Kirks, Trump, and Vance are/were all shit human beings who should be emulated and adored by no one.
A lot of the 00’s and early 2010’s was wasted labeling female artists as bad role models for young girls for the pettiest and most shallow stuff, only for the late 2010’s and 2020’s to see the emergence of poor male role models like Trump, Kirk, and Andrew Tate. It seems the culture’s focus was in the wrong place with that discussion. We shouldn’t have been worried about girls’ role models not being pure, we should have been worried about boys’ role models (really anyone’s role models) being violent and bigoted.