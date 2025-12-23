Nicki Minaj called Donald Trump ‘handsome’ & called JD Vance ‘the assassin’

The last time we talked about Nicki Minaj, it was in the context of her years-long feud with Cardi B. In late September/early October, Cardi’s new album was released and Minaj was being a complete idiot about it on Twitter. Cardi ended up responding, beat by beat, absolutely destroying Minaj. Which probably isn’t hard to do at this point, because Cardi seems to be correct about Nicki’s drug abuse. Well, that gossip gold masked something truly disturbing about Nicki, which is that she’s gone full MAGA in the past two years. The pandemic broke her brain, and that seemed to be the start of this political downward spiral. But it’s BAD. It’s gotten a lot worse this year. To the point where Nicki went to Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest summit over the weekend. Minaj actually sat there with black widow Erika Kirk and they had a conversation on stage. The nose candy must have been hitting hard backstage, because Nicki said something… audacious.

Nicki Minaj had an unfortunate gaffe while speaking at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest event over the weekend. The rapper took the stage with Erika Kirk to close the convention in Phoenix on Sunday, Dec. 21. The pair walked out hand in hand before sitting down for a conversation about politics, religion and more. Minaj, 43, surprised some by sharing her praise for President Donald Trump and his administration. She addressed the crowd, saying, “Dear young men, you have amazing role models, like our handsome, dashing president. And you have amazing role models like the assassin, JD Vance, our vice president.” After making the statement, the rapper stumbled, seeming to realize what she said. She went silent for a long beat, covering her mouth with her hand in shock. Erika, 37, was gracious in the wake of the slip, telling Minaj, “Trust me, there’s nothing new under the sun that I have not heard.” Minaj stayed silent for a moment longer, then emotionally told Erika, “I love you.” The TPUSA head returned the sentiment, adding, “You have to laugh about it. Truly, I have been called every single thing. And you know what? God is so good.” Erika became the CEO of Turning Point after her husband, Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed during a TPUSA event on the campus of Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. He was 31.

[From People]

The thing about Minaj cozying up to MAGAville is that she’s married to a convicted rapist and her brother is also some kind of monster who preys on girls. Like attracts like, birds of a feather, fork found in kitchen. But the moment where Minaj calls Trump “handsome and dashing?” The moment where she calls JD Vance the assassin? What the f–k is even happening at this point?

Nikki Minaj calls JD Vance an assassin to Erika Kirk’s face. So many “slip ups” at this event. pic.twitter.com/FfP5eLNf0y — Wednesgay Addams (@AtaraxicThey) December 21, 2025