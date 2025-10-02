Cardi B to Nicki Minaj: ‘You don’t have no friends, no family, just that man in your house’

There’s been some bizarre pearl-clutching over Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s online “feud” this week. I don’t understand that at all – these are not politicians or church elders. They are both rap superstars and this is part of rap culture. That being said, I’m still of the opinion that Nicki Minaj completely lost her mind simply because Cardi has a new album, an album which is already selling well, and an album full of songs which are already on the charts. Nicki is literally seething with jealousy and this is how she has historically operated when she’s jealous of another artist. And Cardi decided that she absolutely had time this week to respond to Nicki’s bullsh-t. After all of the tweets back-and-forth on Monday and Tuesday, Nicki and Cardi once again started up again on Wednesday. Mid-day, so at least all of us East Coasters really got to enjoy it in real time. The things Cardi and Nicki are saying to each other about each other’s children… well, as I said yesterday, it makes Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s beef look quaint.

I’m only going to embed a few of Cardi’s tweets, but I’d like to point out a few things – Cardi has repeatedly asked Nicki to take this offline and handle this in person. Cardi is fully prepared to get in a room with Nicki and either talk it out or beat the sh-t out of her. Nicki refuses. Cardi also posted two separate messages in an attempt to just be done with Minaj. The first message:

Dear Onika Tanya Maraj, This my last time responding to you because this past Twitter now.. I gotta see you… but first ima tell you truth.. You said out your own mouth that the lil girl in you haven’t forgave your mother yet and that’s because your mom used to stay silent when your dad used to touch on you everytime he did that crack pipe… I know you experienced a lot of trauma and abuse but drugs is not gonna help you.. you need to go to therapy NOW… ima let you know this today.. your husband is not stoppin you from your actions because he lets you do drugs all day to numb you so he can max out your credit card… yea you think I don’t know?? Them queens nikkas that you be letting in your house everytime you kick them out be coming and spilling your tea in the hood.. but I’m gonna be the realest person to ever tell you.. YOU NEED TO GET HELP!! You need to heal that trauma.. you always coming at people everytime you see them happy because you got so much trauma and pain that you wanna put on others.. your fans are gonna gas you up while you literally lose your god damn mind…. You don’t have no friends.. no family.. just that man in your house that let you do drugs til you pass out so he can spend your money and buy the hood chains.. I’m not throwing away my career and my endorsements going back and forth with wit words wit a possessed drug addict.. ILL SEE YOU WHEN I SEE YOU

[From Cardi’s Twitter]

“You don’t have no friends.. no family.. just that man in your house that let you do drugs til you pass out so he can spend your money and buy the hood chains…” This sort of became common knowledge last year, when Minaj tried to drag Megan Thee Stallion, but Minaj ended up looking like a drugged-out lunatic with no one looking out for her. Cardi also tweeted: “Quiet as kept the truth is you BEEN diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar for almost 9 years and you also on heavy drugs COCAINE.. PERCS.. AND XANAX!!! You don’t listen to nobody around you.. the only person that have the power is Kenneth Petty… but you know what happens wit that Amex when you sedated.” Whew.

I’m letting you know again.. stop playing with my kid btch.. you just mad cuz your son fav color is 5.. GET TF ON YOU CRACKHEAD — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 1, 2025