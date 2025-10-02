Cardi B to Nicki Minaj: ‘You don’t have no friends, no family, just that man in your house’

There’s been some bizarre pearl-clutching over Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s online “feud” this week. I don’t understand that at all – these are not politicians or church elders. They are both rap superstars and this is part of rap culture. That being said, I’m still of the opinion that Nicki Minaj completely lost her mind simply because Cardi has a new album, an album which is already selling well, and an album full of songs which are already on the charts. Nicki is literally seething with jealousy and this is how she has historically operated when she’s jealous of another artist. And Cardi decided that she absolutely had time this week to respond to Nicki’s bullsh-t. After all of the tweets back-and-forth on Monday and Tuesday, Nicki and Cardi once again started up again on Wednesday. Mid-day, so at least all of us East Coasters really got to enjoy it in real time. The things Cardi and Nicki are saying to each other about each other’s children… well, as I said yesterday, it makes Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s beef look quaint.
I’m only going to embed a few of Cardi’s tweets, but I’d like to point out a few things – Cardi has repeatedly asked Nicki to take this offline and handle this in person. Cardi is fully prepared to get in a room with Nicki and either talk it out or beat the sh-t out of her. Nicki refuses. Cardi also posted two separate messages in an attempt to just be done with Minaj. The first message:
Dear Onika Tanya Maraj,
This my last time responding to you because this past Twitter now.. I gotta see you… but first ima tell you truth.. You said out your own mouth that the lil girl in you haven’t forgave your mother yet and that’s because your mom used to stay silent when your dad used to touch on you everytime he did that crack pipe…
I know you experienced a lot of trauma and abuse but drugs is not gonna help you.. you need to go to therapy NOW… ima let you know this today.. your husband is not stoppin you from your actions because he lets you do drugs all day to numb you so he can max out your credit card… yea you think I don’t know??
Them queens nikkas that you be letting in your house everytime you kick them out be coming and spilling your tea in the hood.. but I’m gonna be the realest person to ever tell you.. YOU NEED TO GET HELP!! You need to heal that trauma.. you always coming at people everytime you see them happy because you got so much trauma and pain that you wanna put on others.. your fans are gonna gas you up while you literally lose your god damn mind…. You don’t have no friends.. no family.. just that man in your house that let you do drugs til you pass out so he can spend your money and buy the hood chains.. I’m not throwing away my career and my endorsements going back and forth with wit words wit a possessed drug addict.. ILL SEE YOU WHEN I SEE YOU
“You don’t have no friends.. no family.. just that man in your house that let you do drugs til you pass out so he can spend your money and buy the hood chains…” This sort of became common knowledge last year, when Minaj tried to drag Megan Thee Stallion, but Minaj ended up looking like a drugged-out lunatic with no one looking out for her. Cardi also tweeted: “Quiet as kept the truth is you BEEN diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar for almost 9 years and you also on heavy drugs COCAINE.. PERCS.. AND XANAX!!! You don’t listen to nobody around you.. the only person that have the power is Kenneth Petty… but you know what happens wit that Amex when you sedated.” Whew.
I’m letting you know again.. stop playing with my kid btch.. you just mad cuz your son fav color is 5.. GET TF ON YOU CRACKHEAD
Cardi has her issues but Nicki is pure vile. Whenever Nicki is involved I’m team Whoever is Not Nicki, because there is zero chance that she is not coming out of nowhere, being disgustingly out of pocket.
Agreed, Nicki really did turn out to be a terrible person.
I wish that Cardi had put that last statement out sooner. Because the going back and forth about the children was awful. We know that Onika will go lower than the depths of hell to disrespect someone and that Cardi is no one’s punk but with someone like Onika you have to starve them.
That woman needs serious therapy and one thing that will help is getting away from that husband.
But yeah, Cardi told her about herself.
Even the Beyhive vot involved when Nicki went after Jay-Z & Beyonce
Going after each other’s kids is awful, period. But “his favorite color is 5” is kinda hilarious and I’m borrowing it (for use against adults only!).
What does that mean? (Sorry, not a native speaker and totally clueless)
Think it implies he likes young girls. Minaj’ husband was convicted of raping a 16 year old and is a registered sex offender. I think there are other stories around him and underage girls but can’t recall the details.
@DAVEW she was talking about Nicki’s son, not her husband. she was saying he’s stupid. like, so dumb his favorite color isn’t even a color and he doesn’t realize it.
5 isn’t a color, so it means her kid is stupid.
I haven’t read a lot of this, just the Cardi excerpts about “its your son birthday” and the big one about- you need help, which honestly makes me feel sympathy for Nicki.
I hope she gets help.
Cardi takes not prisoners though. And i love that about her.
Glad her album is doing well.
Your proud of the fact that an adult thinks its okay to talk about someone else’s kids on social media or someone else’s trauma clout? As a fellow Trini, I don’t mess with Nicki Minage, but Cardi is no better.
Two grown hard back adults on the internet talking about each other’s kids. They’re both disgusting.
Right? Utter trash, both of them. Together they can’t buy 6 ounces of class.
Low to involve the kids. There’s no code of silence even in rap fallouts about not bringing the kids into it? Eeesh.
Couldn’t this have been handled privately? If you have an issue you resolve it like an adult. It’s amazing how bored these two must be. At some point you have to just walk away though. They are perpetuating and continuing this. It sounds like Cardi laid it on the line and I feel sorry for Nicki. She should seek help. Id like to see them work it out. This is publicity, and they both need publicity for their careers.
You are trying too hard. In no way is this apart of rap culture. Talking about kids, especially in the manner they have done is way beyond the pale. Jay Z’s mom made him publicly apologize for bringing up Nas’s ex and daughter. The things they are saying to each other are so disgusting and vile, this has nothing to do with rap.
I truly don’t understand how is it “rap culture” to hurl degrading allegations and slurs at each other’s minor children? I don’t buy this excuse for either of them. Who else in rap culture does this and who thinks this is ok?
These feuds are so boring anyway. Block each other in your phones and move on already!
Let’s not blame rap “culture” or music for any of this. This is two unraised, ill mannered dolts showing their behinds to each other and disgracefully dragging children into their crap. This is what we Trini’s call “no home training”.
Respectfully, I disagree. Cardi is my favourite pop culture hero. I love her. Kids & all. Respect the hell out of someone who does not pull punches. The truth is singularly precious — & Minaj needs a truth teller to jolt her back to her senses.
I think any pearl clutching is how vicious it got over the children. Foul.
Take shots at each other all you want. Both of these ladies seem to be able to handle it. But leave the kids out!