Cardi B & Nicki Minaj’s years-long feud was dramatically reignited this week

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are in the middle of an exceptionally messy beef yet again. They’ve hated each other for years and years, and Nicki decided to reignite the beef in recent weeks because Cardi is releasing her second album. Cardi was getting so much attention, Cardi’s songs were back on the charts, Cardi is healthy, successful and popular. And Nicki can’t stand that. I think it started last week when Minaj announced out of nowhere that she too had an album coming out… months from now. It was a desperate cry for attention and an attempt to step on Cardi’s album rollout. But in the past 48 hours, Minaj has lost her g–damn mind online, calling Cardi’s oldest daughter a “monkey,” and Cardi clapped back with a sh-tload of tea about Nicki, Nicki’s son and Nicki’s marriage to a convicted rapist.
Nicki Minaj is responding to claims made by Cardi B during their late-night spat on social media. During their dispute on Monday night (Sept. 29), Cardi accused Minaj of “going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn’t reproduce from all them percs scrambling your eggs.”
Minaj fired back at “Barney B” the following night, denying that she had ever “seen or spoken to a fertility doctor” in her life. “Is I’m the one sleeping with trade while hubby [Offset] f–kin [Saweetie] & taking my big gewy hole for alimony?” she continued, referring to Cardi’s boyfriend Stefon Diggs and allegations that ex Offset and Saweetie had hooked up. “Is I’m going to be sued when the Queen show her medical records to the courts?
Minaj then took aim at Cardi’s personal life and parenting, writing, “Barney B, I know you don’t know this, but SOME women PLAN their pregnancies you dirty HEINEKEN p–sy tw-t. We don’t let n****z fuk us while we pregnant for the next trade who got 4 other ppl pregnant. You see? The devil has come to collect. You sold your soul. You made a pact. But you lost. Now hear this: you have been neutralized in the mighty name of Jesus. Every word you speak on Me or mine will now curse your enablers more than your dizzy brain could ever fathom.”
Cardi responded moments later, writing, “Girl it’s YOUR SON BIRTHDAY why are you on twitter dedicating essays to me??? For the love of god go to chuckie cheese.”
Cardi then pushed back against Minaj’s claim that she experienced seizures as a result of the knot she sustained following their infamous fight at the 2018 2018 fight at Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week. “When have I ever had a seizure??” Cardi wrote. “You the one that went on that award show saying you ain’t want to call 911 after you was shakin from that drug over dose.. talkin bout a knot miss IM STANDING RIGHT HERE.”
“Like damn how you pressed over an album you ain’t got hit in or mentioned in,” Cardi continued, referencing her recently released sophomore album Am I the Drama? “Bitch feelings hurt cause I ain’t paid her no attention!! You haven’t even cut your f–kin kid cake.. my god it’s 6 o clock in LA. You must’ve took your first line of the day.”
In one of her most direct responses of the night, Cardi warned Minaj to stop mentioning her children: “And let me tell you somethin.. let this be the LAST TIME you mention my kids before I spill the tea on yours while you talkin about ABC’s!! You gon leave me TF alone today ho I’m sick of you bitch!!”
She continued, “Wait bring that ass here.. you talkin about my father???.. my father never been to jail a day in his life! Go get a detective and tell them to run them records.. don’t put them dirty ass allegations from your bloodline on mine. Your daddy was a crackhead and your brother was raping his stepchild. You got medical records on me??? Post them bitch!!! You gon leave me TF alone today.”
But that wasn’t all. Nicki hopped back online to write, “Also, I know yall don’t like taking my advice until it’s too late but don’t listen to that music. It has been dipped in evil spirits & their sole purpose is to unleash the spirit of drama in your lives. We rebuke it back to the pits of hell. It shall not stand. Delete it.”
That “last” message from Minaj was the whole f–king point of this – this is all about Nicki’s jealousy over Cardi’s success, Cardi’s new album, Cardi’s album rollout, Cardi’s songs on the charts. Nicki is begging people to not listen to Cardi. But the rest of it… my god. This actually makes the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef last year seem quaint. It also reminds me of Minaj’s complete f–king meltdown over Megan Thee Stallion last year. Like… Nicki is just a sad, insecure person.
Holy shit.
Neither of them should be saying anything about each other’s children. And even aside from that, I don’t care who’s justified in all this, they both come off like two fifteen year olds screaming at each other in the hallway of the high school and it is TACKY.
Totally agree, it’s tacky as hell.
I feel this is sad. They are both so talented. Nicki should not have come for her again. I can’t. Drop it already.
Of course Nicky had to make Cardi’s new album launch about her and went on a tear of pathetic and spiteful posts. They should not be going back and forth about the children. It’s so gross and dehumanizing but “for the love of god go to chuckie cheese” took me out.
“For the love of god go to Chuckie Cheese” 😂😂😂 Perfect.
That was a funny line. And a lot of people were saying but she can’t bc the dad is on the the list. Kids should be kept out of this fr though.
I laughed at this one.. Cardi should have just replied that one line and she would have had the upper hand 100%
Team Cardi all the way tho
Neither one comes off well, but Nicki sounds particularly deranged. Rebuking folks in the name of Jesus on the Internet? Oh she’s gone gone.
Rebuking people in the name of Jesus all while saying the ugliest, vilest things about someone’s children. Just wow on that one. Faux Christianity to scare people into not buying Cardi’s album.
I cannot stand Nicki. She is a rape apologist and I’ll never forget how she lied on her husband’s victim. She’s vile. And she is the last person who should talk about anyone’s family in light of who her brother is. WTF.
While they both look bad here, Nicki sounds especially batshit. And in that last pic is looks like she has lightened the hell out of her skin. I remember when Nicki was pretty before the trash makeover. She’s unrecognizable now. I hate what this industry does to people, but Nicki was already a vile person and it’s just exacerbated now.
“It’s your son’s birthday for the love of God go to Chucky Cheese” had me laughing loud.
So they are basically hurling insults at each other’s children while accusing the other of using drugs… Tacky as f*ck and I’m not sure why the blog is trying to pretend one of them took the high road or something, they both sound as pathetic as the other one…
God I love Cardi B. Love her to bits. Amen.
Cardi pretty much has to respond, it’s hip-hop. But keep the kids out of it.
THE GIRLS ARE FIGHTING!!!!!!!!!
No, seriously, I think you nailed it on the head, Kaiser. Nicky is JEALOUS and Cardi had to respond. It’s hip hop.
Also, we know Cardi can hold back when she wants to, we all saw her in court.
This is all Nicki does, this is all she has. Start fights. Guess she can’t get the good producers anymore, or attention from the industry. So tired of it. I’m with Cardi: “dark spirited hating ho”.
Im not sure why people jumping on here pretending these are some deaconesses. They are rappers. It’s hip hop rap beef and Cardi responded as she should. NM was, is, and always will be unhinged.
Frankly, I love it. I love Cardi and Nicki is a great artist. They are doing something beyond what it appears to be. Maybe they’re even doing it together? They are smart and wily, talented women!
I don’t like it when people fight like this. It upsets me. I’m such a baby! haha
Cardi B owns a home in our neighborhood, I could literally walk over to it.
Neither should be engaging this way. However, Nicki started and Cardi ended it – she makes me LOL.
Nicki’s sermons are ridiculous…I’ve never liked her energy…but yeah she’s lost it.
Nicki should have never brought up Cardi’s kids. Once she did that, Cardi lost her damn mind. Nicki went low. Cardi proved she could go lower. This is why you shouldn’t throw stones in glass houses. Nicki is just plain jealous and envious of Cardi’s success.