Cardi B & Nicki Minaj’s years-long feud was dramatically reignited this week

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are in the middle of an exceptionally messy beef yet again. They’ve hated each other for years and years, and Nicki decided to reignite the beef in recent weeks because Cardi is releasing her second album. Cardi was getting so much attention, Cardi’s songs were back on the charts, Cardi is healthy, successful and popular. And Nicki can’t stand that. I think it started last week when Minaj announced out of nowhere that she too had an album coming out… months from now. It was a desperate cry for attention and an attempt to step on Cardi’s album rollout. But in the past 48 hours, Minaj has lost her g–damn mind online, calling Cardi’s oldest daughter a “monkey,” and Cardi clapped back with a sh-tload of tea about Nicki, Nicki’s son and Nicki’s marriage to a convicted rapist.

Nicki Minaj is responding to claims made by Cardi B during their late-night spat on social media. During their dispute on Monday night (Sept. 29), Cardi accused Minaj of “going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn’t reproduce from all them percs scrambling your eggs.”

Minaj fired back at “Barney B” the following night, denying that she had ever “seen or spoken to a fertility doctor” in her life. “Is I’m the one sleeping with trade while hubby [Offset] f–kin [Saweetie] & taking my big gewy hole for alimony?” she continued, referring to Cardi’s boyfriend Stefon Diggs and allegations that ex Offset and Saweetie had hooked up. “Is I’m going to be sued when the Queen show her medical records to the courts?

Minaj then took aim at Cardi’s personal life and parenting, writing, “Barney B, I know you don’t know this, but SOME women PLAN their pregnancies you dirty HEINEKEN p–sy tw-t. We don’t let n****z fuk us while we pregnant for the next trade who got 4 other ppl pregnant. You see? The devil has come to collect. You sold your soul. You made a pact. But you lost. Now hear this: you have been neutralized in the mighty name of Jesus. Every word you speak on Me or mine will now curse your enablers more than your dizzy brain could ever fathom.”

Cardi responded moments later, writing, “Girl it’s YOUR SON BIRTHDAY why are you on twitter dedicating essays to me??? For the love of god go to chuckie cheese.”

Cardi then pushed back against Minaj’s claim that she experienced seizures as a result of the knot she sustained following their infamous fight at the 2018 2018 fight at Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week. “When have I ever had a seizure??” Cardi wrote. “You the one that went on that award show saying you ain’t want to call 911 after you was shakin from that drug over dose.. talkin bout a knot miss IM STANDING RIGHT HERE.”

“Like damn how you pressed over an album you ain’t got hit in or mentioned in,” Cardi continued, referencing her recently released sophomore album Am I the Drama? “Bitch feelings hurt cause I ain’t paid her no attention!! You haven’t even cut your f–kin kid cake.. my god it’s 6 o clock in LA. You must’ve took your first line of the day.”

In one of her most direct responses of the night, Cardi warned Minaj to stop mentioning her children: “And let me tell you somethin.. let this be the LAST TIME you mention my kids before I spill the tea on yours while you talkin about ABC’s!! You gon leave me TF alone today ho I’m sick of you bitch!!”

She continued, “Wait bring that ass here.. you talkin about my father???.. my father never been to jail a day in his life! Go get a detective and tell them to run them records.. don’t put them dirty ass allegations from your bloodline on mine. Your daddy was a crackhead and your brother was raping his stepchild. You got medical records on me??? Post them bitch!!! You gon leave me TF alone today.”

But that wasn’t all. Nicki hopped back online to write, “Also, I know yall don’t like taking my advice until it’s too late but don’t listen to that music. It has been dipped in evil spirits & their sole purpose is to unleash the spirit of drama in your lives. We rebuke it back to the pits of hell. It shall not stand. Delete it.”