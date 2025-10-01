Prince William yammered about football & his granny on ‘Reluctant Traveler’

The British press is treating Prince William’s appearance on The Reluctant Traveler like it’s a tell-all Oprah interview. William’s episode – where he gives a personal tour of Windsor Castle to Eugene Levy – hasn’t even dropped yet, and they’re trying to manufacture buzz for what sounds like an exceptionally boring interview. Here are the big reveals: William’s hardest year was 2024; William’s biggest priority is sleeping; William misses his grandmother; and, obviously, William loves football.

The Prince of Wales has said that being at Windsor Castle makes him miss his grandmother, the late Queen. While giving a personalised tour of the royal residence to the actor and comedian Eugene Levy, Prince William reminisced about Elizabeth II, who spent most of her time at the castle in Berkshire before moving there permanently in her final years. Speaking to Levy, the creator of the sitcom Schitt’s Creek, for his TV programme The Reluctant Traveler, Prince William said: “I do miss my grandmother, and my grandfather. It’s been quite a bit of change, so… you think about them not being here any more, and particularly being in Windsor – for me, Windsor is her. She loved it here, she spent most of her time here. Showing you around today is very much a case of trying to make sure I’m doing it in the way she’d want you to see it.”

I’m not going to criticize him for missing his grandparents, but it does feel like he’s (desperately) trying to tie himself to QEII’s legacy in particular. But sure… QEII loved Windsor Castle. She felt much more at home there than Buckingham Palace. One might even call it her “forever home.” As for football…

Prince William revealed why Hollywood star Tom Hanks is an unlikely Aston Villa fan as he talked football fandom with Eugene Levy ahead of a new documentary featuring a personal interview between the pair. The Prince of Wales praised the side but risked offending Birmingham residents as he joked the city ‘isn’t that sunshiney’ – and revealed Hanks picked the side because of its name. Speaking in a candid interview with the American Pie and Schitt’s Creek star, William didn’t hesitate to plug his favourite team when the conversation turned to football. ‘I’m a football fan,’ he told Levy. When asked which team he backs, the Prince of Wales said: ‘I support Aston Villa, you heard of them? Tom Hanks is a big fan.’ ‘Oh, maybe that’s where I’ve heard it,’ Levy responded. In the clip released ahead of the show, The Reluctant Traveller With Eugene Levy, Prince William continued: ‘You might have heard of Aston Villa from there. And I love the story that Tom tells about why he suddenly supported Aston Villa because when he was looking for a team to support, he saw the words Aston Villa, and thought that sounded quite like a sunshine nice villa place to go. When actually, if he turns up to Birmingham, it’s not that sunshiney.’

Did they give William a mood stabilizer or a sedative before this interview? Jeez. Eugene Levy was probably bored to tears.