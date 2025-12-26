King Charles was the hardest-working royal in 2025, he had 535 engagements

Here are some photos of King Charles during his Christmas speech – which he filmed at Westminster Abbey – and some photos of Charles walking to church on Christmas morning at Sandringham. Charles once again got a pretty big royal gathering. Despite reporting to the contrary, his nieces Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were in Sandringham with their husbands. Princess Anne, Tim Laurence, the Edinburghs, the Tindalls and many more were there. Charles purposefully invites as many of his nieces and nephews as possible so no one will point out his share of the blame for his estrangement from his younger son, daughter-in-law and two ginger grandkids.

Charles’s Christmas speech wasn’t focused on his health at all – that’s why he wisely gave a health update a few weeks ago during Stand Up To Cancer, so he wouldn’t have to give that update in his Xmas speech. Charles focused on compassion and reconciliation, and the NY Times noted that the message was likely politically-tinged, given Donald Trump’s bullsh-t with European leaders. He also spoke about meeting the new pope (Pope Bob, the American).

The biggest royal news of the week was that Charles finally dethroned his sister Anne as the hardest-working royal this year. Charles conducted 535 engagements throughout 2025, all while he was still being treated for cancer on a weekly basis (and not technically working five days a week). The rest of the list: 2) Princess Anne had 478 engagements, 3) Prince Edward with 313 engagements, 4) Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, with 235 engagements, 5) Queen Camilla with 228, 6) Duke of Gloucester with 212, 7) Prince William at 202, 8) Duchess of Gloucester at 77, 9) Duke of Kent at 77, and in last place, there was the Princess of Wales with only 68 engagements. Kate is being outworked by the 90-year-old Duke of Kent!! That’s ridiculous.