Princess Kate & Charlotte had a mother-daughter piano recital for ‘Together at Xmas’

Several years ago, the Princess of Wales decided, out of nowhere, to turn her Together at Christmas event into her own little piano recital. It was weird, especially since it wasn’t like Kate actually performed within the early December event. Her piano recital was spliced into the television broadcast and made to look like she was one of the performers in front of the audience at Westminster Abbey. The reaction to Kate’s keen recital was mixed, to say the least. She didn’t do it again, until this year. The silver lining is that Kate isn’t pretending that she performed in the middle of the caroling service this time. Additionally, she brought Charlotte along. So it was a mother-daughter piano recital. Unfortunately, they didn’t use that gold piano.
Something nice: I like the piece of music? It’s “Holm Sound,” by Erland Cooper. It’s pretty. I would have preferred to just listen to the music rather than Kate’s voiceover. In case Kate’s Christmas message sounds familiar, it was published in early December. She didn’t even write something new for the actual broadcast – her vibe is “as I said before, stop being sentimental at Christmas!!” Which is such a bizarre message. The actual quote is: “At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking full bloom in the simplest, most human ways. Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones, a moment of listening, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand.” As I said back weeks ago, Christmas actually IS the time for sentimentality and grand gestures.
Keens fake posh accent drowned out piano playing. They hit a few keys i doubt they actually played. They trot out thise kids to entertain which is not a good thing.
omg that accent is so over-the-top. She sounds ridiculous.
And playing a duet with your daughter in front of the nation for Christmas isn’t a grand gesture?
Haha nope.
LOL. Maybe if they had done it live during the concert it would be considered grand. Pre-recorded apparently isn’t too grand of a gesture.
Kate doesn’t have the ability to play piano live which contradicts the rota who coo over her skills. Actual children do live piano recitals from pretty early on which Kate is unable to do.
And that space is supposed to be simple and small? Lmao.
Everything about her dumb event is “grand,” including the special piano in a special setting and her wardrobe and jewelry, which probably cost a mint. These people are truly idiots, and she and her lazy husband sure are starting to put those kids to work.
It was of course pre recorded.
I like the piece too. But they each played with one hand, Kate with her left hand and Charlotte with her right. At that age, I was playing two-handed duets with my father and my daughter at that age played two-handed duets with me (hello, Marche Militaire). This isn’t some exceptional display of talent, moreover it seems heavily produced for tone and syncopation. Yay Kate?
At Kate’s age?
I’m guessing that your comments are focusing on Kate’s age and skills — and not on those of the kid, who likely had much less choice when it came to either picking the piece or deciding to perform.
Yes, my remarks are for Kate. I doubt Charlotte had much choice in being trotted out to make Mum look good. And if Kate isn’t up to two-handed playing, then Charlotte won’t be allowed to do it either.
I suspect Charlotte could have played the piece herself since it was not complex, but Kate had to insert herself and pretend she can play piano with any skill.
K looks like a stock model for a Waitrose ad.
I believe the parents love their children. However, with Kate’s big fake smiles and quite an ordinary prestation, I just can’t shake the feeling the the young princes and princess are no more than puppets fed to the press.
I thought the keens wanted normal lives for the kids. The kids are put in the spotlight even expected to entertain. Keen should not have made the Christmas concert all about her when she took over the concert. Those who do the actual work should be showcased
The Keens know that the public is very unhappy with them right now so they have to bring out their puppets oops I mean children out for some good PR. The more they make the public unhappy the more the children will be used!
Just a few days ago people were commenting that it’s “about time” 12-year old George took on royal duties. Today everyone is screaming about how they use their children. Which is it?
Remember this when they tell you they want the children protected from publicity and they just want them to be “normal.” Performing a televised duet with the composer present to give advice between takes is not normal. Being trotted out to raise ratings for Mummy’s ripoff of Carols from Kings carols service isn’t normal. Exposing your daughter to weeks of press scrutiny of her clothes hair hands accessories piano playing and lessons and instruction for ratings for your concert isn’t “normal.” Forcing children to greet obsessed strangers, huh them, take their gifts, take selfies with them – none of it is normal. William and Kate constantly use their children.
Exactly so. The kids do no live a normal life and they are used as shields to protect the parents when it is convenient for them.
Diana and Charles did not use Harry and William in public events to this degree.
I guess the gold piano would have been too much of a grand gesture for Christmas. That’s bc they save the grand gestures for the Easter gifts.
More fakery this time using your own daughter.
Would be more believable if either of them showed any passion for playing or enjoying music the rest of the year.
Hyping this up as a “piano recital” really annoys me, all the more so because there is so much more that Kate could be doing in her position. The classical music scene in the UK is in a parlous state. Music teaching, especially instrumental tuition, is becoming increasingly rare in state schools. Many freelance musicians’ careers have barely recovered from the effect of the pandemic and the post-Brexit trading agreements on their ability to tour. Someone needs to be promoting the importance of music, especially within the education system, and publicising schemes to support up-and-coming performers. The late Duchess of Kent did that through her Future Talent charity, so what are the odds of Kate taking on her namesake’s patronage?
The voice over has me doubting if the music was them actually playing or just a recording.
I could only stand to listen to about 15 seconds of the voiceover, but it reminded me of her seasonal schlock…perhaps this can stand in for the “Winter” video? But silly me, we shouldn’t expect to be graced with that until March at the earliest.
The music seemed heavily over-produced. No doubt they brought in the best piano in London, but the sound was just to perfect-perfect. Having techs heavily edit the soundtrack would be on brand for Kate.
Notice the covered up power-supply line in the last pic?
It’s a Steinway Spirio, where you can let the piano “play” a pre-recorded piece.
https://www.steinway.com/spirio#
Hence I highly doubt there was much input by either Kate or Charlotte.
@ Nanea, that’s hilarious – didn’t even notice that so thanks for pointing it out. Pretending to play a beautiful piano piece tracks with Kate’s M.O. which involves her expecting us to believe a lot of faked photos and faked hair to say the least.
It’s completely fake, in other words? A programmed piano that plays the music for you. Wow. I’m surprised how brazen it is.
Wow, thanks for that info, Nanea! This really is brazen.
I would have loved to just listen to the piano music. Kate’s Christmas message is for me just meaningless word salad and distracted from the music.
My takeaway from this, and all I’ve seen is the publicity, is that there is something seriously wrong with KM.
And for goodness sake, stop with the waist-length fake hair.
Weird handplacement in the first pic.
All I have to say about this is when do we get breathless reporting on the ratings for this special? Are they going to put it against other Christmas specials? Or are they going to put it against prime time movies and Christmas specials of popular television shows?
When do we get to hear that they are failures and no one is interested in them? And ask why ITV continues to show this each year with these dismal returns? When do we get to critique why William wasn’t in the background when they were playing, or how come we didn’t see George or Louis? Do I get to know how much Kate and Charlotte’s clothes cost? How about their jewelry? How about the cost of maintaining in Windsor Castle?
And, most importantly… how many bathrooms are in their palaces and “forever homes?”
So are the children now “working royals”? Because they are sure being used by their parents often enough to qualify. I wonder when they reach their teens if they will have larger engagement numbers than their parents and more headlines in the tabloids also. None of this seems genuine just another performance for the audience in Montecito imo.
Well, it was certainly pre-recorded (before or after the carols service? Who knows? ). They needed something, anything to boost Kate’s numbers and this might have done the trick…they also needed something to distract from their abysmal work numbers…there’s nothing genuine about them…
Who’s willing to bet that writing the message in early December and reading it counted as two separate working events for Kate? 😊
I count at least five, if not more: 1) writing (mumbling notes to someone to write down), 2) editing (yelling at that person that it’s not right, you meant this other word thingy), 3) recording (x however many sessions it took to get it right), 4) reviewing recording (x same), 5) final approval. IT’S HARD WORK, Y’ALL.
They’re laying the groundwork to present Charlotte as a “professional-level concert pianist!” just like Kate is supposedly a “Top CEO” and “professional photographer.” I’m just so sick of that entire family.
schools have concerts featuring students. But Charlotte being pushed out as a “prodigy” is a bit much and puts too much pressure on the child. Maybe Charlotte will have more focus than her mother as she grows up. And actually be serious about learning something and not dabbling. The children are typecast. George is predicted by media to be a great future King . But Louis is “cheeky” .
It would have been enough if Charlotte and her classmates participated in a school concert. Rather than pushing Charlotte into the limelight. Kate is just a dabbler.
Charlotte, at 10, seems to be be quite a natural at this royal stuff.
Hopefully after she gets her education, she will have a real work ethic which royals need now.
Hopefully after she gets her education she’ll be allowed to nope out of the whole clown show if she wants to.
I couldn’t listen to that voice over, she sounds so fake.
Her foolish “stance” on Christmas not being a time for grand gestures and sentimentality is just a weak jab at Meghan and WLM. She’ll always be in Meghan’s shadow.
So Kate Middleton is teaching her daughter that they lie to public and pretend they are playing a mother/daughter duet. Lovely values they are teaching their children!