Princess Kate & Charlotte had a mother-daughter piano recital for ‘Together at Xmas’

Several years ago, the Princess of Wales decided, out of nowhere, to turn her Together at Christmas event into her own little piano recital. It was weird, especially since it wasn’t like Kate actually performed within the early December event. Her piano recital was spliced into the television broadcast and made to look like she was one of the performers in front of the audience at Westminster Abbey. The reaction to Kate’s keen recital was mixed, to say the least. She didn’t do it again, until this year. The silver lining is that Kate isn’t pretending that she performed in the middle of the caroling service this time. Additionally, she brought Charlotte along. So it was a mother-daughter piano recital. Unfortunately, they didn’t use that gold piano.

Love and connection through music 💕 A special duet playing Holm Sound by Erland Cooper to open this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service. Watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on ITVX now. pic.twitter.com/XhWyfBTvC1 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 24, 2025

Something nice: I like the piece of music? It’s “Holm Sound,” by Erland Cooper. It’s pretty. I would have preferred to just listen to the music rather than Kate’s voiceover. In case Kate’s Christmas message sounds familiar, it was published in early December. She didn’t even write something new for the actual broadcast – her vibe is “as I said before, stop being sentimental at Christmas!!” Which is such a bizarre message. The actual quote is: “At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking full bloom in the simplest, most human ways. Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones, a moment of listening, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand.” As I said back weeks ago, Christmas actually IS the time for sentimentality and grand gestures.