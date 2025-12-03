Princess Kate: Christmas is not the time for sentimental or grand gestures

Here are some photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales today, doing their jobs as official airport greeters at Heathrow. They greeted the German president and first lady, and then delivered the Germans to Windsor Castle. Kate’s coat is an older piece made by Sarah Burton for McQueen. Kate wore a Burberry dress underneath. At least she’s not flag-dressing.

Meanwhile, I have to assume that William and Kate’s roles in this state visit are so limited this time because Kate is preparing for her big Together at Christmas concert on Friday. That’s why she can’t do anything with President Steinmeier and his wife on Thursday or Friday during the day. She’s preparing to be keen on Friday evening. Speaking of, it’s ridiculously funny that much of the Kate’s work these days revolves around “signing her name to letters written by other people.” Tell me she’s lazy without telling me she’s lazy. If you’ve ever wondered why her Together at Christmas concert’s staging always comes across grim, austere and dutiful, it’s because she apparently doesn’t believe that Christmas is the time for sentiment or grand gestures, per her new “letter.” Next she’ll say that no one should give or receive Christmas gifts or eat Christmas candy.

Christmas is not about “sentimental or grand gestures” but simple acts of care, the Princess of Wales has said. In a letter sent to guests invited to her carol service, the Princess said “gentle” moments of listening, helping and talking are at the heart of Christmas. “At a time when life can sometimes feel fragmented or uncertain, the Christmas season invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another with generosity of heart, understanding and hope,” she wrote. “The time, care and compassion you give, often quietly and unspoken, and without any expectation or recognition, make an extraordinary difference to the lives of others. As the year draws to a close, I hope this season brings you moments of peace and clarity, and that you too, feel surrounded by the same love and care that you offer so freely.” The Princess, who will not address guests at the service formally but will make her way around meeting them, wrote: “At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking form in the simplest, most human ways. Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones. A moment of listening, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand, presence. These simple acts of care might seem small, but they contribute to the beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong. Christmas is a time that reminds us how deeply our lives are woven together. Just as the roots of trees share strength beneath the soil, unseen but vital, so too do we.” Even with “all the rushing around and familiar traditions” at Christmas, she added, “there is a quieter sense of what it calls out in us. There is a softness to the season that reminds us of something easy to forget; that what we do matters. Our words, our choices, and even the ways we look out for one another – they ripple outward, touching lives we may never see.”

[From The Telegraph]

“At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking form in the simplest, most human ways. Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones…” While I’m wildly cynical, I would never look down my nose at someone wanting to be sentimental or nostalgic during the Christmas season. I would never tell someone making a grand gesture that “Christmas isn’t the time for that!” The (bullsh-t) theme of this year’s concert is supposed to be “love in all forms.” All forms except sentimental and grand, apparently!