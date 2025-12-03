Princess Kate: Christmas is not the time for sentimental or grand gestures

Here are some photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales today, doing their jobs as official airport greeters at Heathrow. They greeted the German president and first lady, and then delivered the Germans to Windsor Castle. Kate’s coat is an older piece made by Sarah Burton for McQueen. Kate wore a Burberry dress underneath. At least she’s not flag-dressing.
Meanwhile, I have to assume that William and Kate’s roles in this state visit are so limited this time because Kate is preparing for her big Together at Christmas concert on Friday. That’s why she can’t do anything with President Steinmeier and his wife on Thursday or Friday during the day. She’s preparing to be keen on Friday evening. Speaking of, it’s ridiculously funny that much of the Kate’s work these days revolves around “signing her name to letters written by other people.” Tell me she’s lazy without telling me she’s lazy. If you’ve ever wondered why her Together at Christmas concert’s staging always comes across grim, austere and dutiful, it’s because she apparently doesn’t believe that Christmas is the time for sentiment or grand gestures, per her new “letter.” Next she’ll say that no one should give or receive Christmas gifts or eat Christmas candy.
Christmas is not about “sentimental or grand gestures” but simple acts of care, the Princess of Wales has said. In a letter sent to guests invited to her carol service, the Princess said “gentle” moments of listening, helping and talking are at the heart of Christmas.
“At a time when life can sometimes feel fragmented or uncertain, the Christmas season invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another with generosity of heart, understanding and hope,” she wrote. “The time, care and compassion you give, often quietly and unspoken, and without any expectation or recognition, make an extraordinary difference to the lives of others. As the year draws to a close, I hope this season brings you moments of peace and clarity, and that you too, feel surrounded by the same love and care that you offer so freely.”
The Princess, who will not address guests at the service formally but will make her way around meeting them, wrote: “At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking form in the simplest, most human ways. Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones. A moment of listening, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand, presence. These simple acts of care might seem small, but they contribute to the beautiful tapestry of life to which we all belong. Christmas is a time that reminds us how deeply our lives are woven together. Just as the roots of trees share strength beneath the soil, unseen but vital, so too do we.”
Even with “all the rushing around and familiar traditions” at Christmas, she added, “there is a quieter sense of what it calls out in us. There is a softness to the season that reminds us of something easy to forget; that what we do matters. Our words, our choices, and even the ways we look out for one another – they ripple outward, touching lives we may never see.”
“At its heart, Christmas speaks of love taking form in the simplest, most human ways. Not in sentimental or grand gestures, but gentle ones…” While I’m wildly cynical, I would never look down my nose at someone wanting to be sentimental or nostalgic during the Christmas season. I would never tell someone making a grand gesture that “Christmas isn’t the time for that!” The (bullsh-t) theme of this year’s concert is supposed to be “love in all forms.” All forms except sentimental and grand, apparently!
Not gonna lie: I love that coat.
Just what I was thinking.
The coat is meh; her style is so dated. Did she need to have a larger hat made to accommodate all that poorly died/cheap wig? Christmas is all about sentiment, to me at least. Decorating the house with ornaments and keepsakes from my now passed parents and grandparents and friends. My gestures might not be grand, but they are meaningful. Buttons could’ve come across as a much more sincere person with very little effort. That she chose to throw a bucket of coal dust is just showing us how miserable she is at the moment. For a “cancer” survivor you’d think she’d be talking about the small joys every gift of a day offers…wait, that’s Meghan Sussex.
Love the coat. Hate how she’s styled it.
Agreed, the coat is awesome – she looks great in jewel tones. Styling is meh – I don’t love the matchy-matchy boots. Maybe black instead.
I like the coat. FWIW, it’s very similar to the J Crew “Lady Coat,” which I own in black, and which you can still find in blue on online thrift shops if you really want it (sorry, the link didn’t work). I also like her hair uncurled instead of the usual doll hair cosplay, even if it’s still too long.
Her Christmas message manages to be both patronizing and vapid at the same time. It really sounds like AI, which should be a big tipoff to her staff to start putting some actual content, instead of the usual steaming pile of platitudes, into her public messages. Like, she could mention Jesus being born in a manger (seems like an obvious connection) and actually take her kids to volunteer somewhere (as the Sussexes did) instead of just telling us to do it. Or just mention something she’s doing (“this year we’re only doing one tree, not five). Something, anything, to make this less of a hollow finger-wag.
It does seem like an admonishment to be nice & sacrifice yourself to others, and don’t expect thanks or even recognition! But it’s hard to tell, it’s so poorly written.
And throwing the whole tree root thing in there is irritating. Some trees suck up all the water from the surrounding trees! Crowd them out, shade them into submission! She really should leave nay-cha to the experts.
Yes, it’s like someone on her team read Suzanne Simard’s book about Mother Trees talking to each other through their roots (doubt Kate read it). Which is sweet, but don’t ask the tree I just had to have cut down because the trees around it had killed it by cutting off its water and light.
I can’t believe she didn’t curl her hair. Was this the first time she’s done this in years? It looks better although I agree, too long. Makes me think either she was running late or her new assistant is trying to nudge her, slowly.
I’ve always liked the J Crew lady coat so that’s probably why I like this coat! She’s been on a run lately of clothes I either like or don’t mind. What is happening. Of course, she ruins it with a weird “Christmas isn’t a time for sentiment” message.
Why does feel like a dig at Meghan and her “gestures” on WLM?? Is anyone else getting that from this? Which is basically to say Kate is too lazy to go out of her to do anything special for anyone else.
I thought the same thing. #RentFree
Meanwhile Meghan is making homemade crackers and reindeer chow. Are those gestures somehow too grand and sentimental?
That’s exactly what I thought. Meghan often says it’s important how you show up for people, and how things don’t have to be perfect but the intentionality behind it matters. So yeah this feels like a slam at people who do things like make candles, and tea bags, and bath bombs for their guests.
And also, how grinchy. Lots of people like to do grand gestures around the holidays and there’s nothing wrong with that. If you want to propose, or buy a car, or plan an extravagant trip that someone has always talked about good for you. That doesn’t mean that in the day-to-day you’re not showing your love in other ways.
It’s giving Melania talking about how she hates Christmas
At this point you gotta wonder, what has Christmas done to her, jeez. Bad memories? The carole concert is actually one of her more successful yearly events and yet she’s weirdly being a grinchy downer. Pretty sure they had fake snow one year at the carol concert. That’s kinda grand. Seriously, they better keep those decoration super simple and not too grand this year. Nothing sentimental on those trees at her carol service.
@Jais she’ll be there at the concert and as she implies here, her presence is enough.
LOL, ff her mere presence was enough, then why do they keep touting the very grand Hollywood stars that are attending the service? Surely Hollywood stars are too grand for the holidays.
I think this is over reading the situation. She told a staff member to “keep it simple” and when they typed that prompt into ChatGPT this is what it spit out.
@Mac *Gasps* *clutches pearls*
what on earth about this line makes you think this was ChatGPT?!!!?!?
“Just as the roots of trees share strength beneath the soil, unseen but vital, so too do we.”
🤣🤣
ChatGPT or not, someone needs to do a re-read and a bit of reflection before hitting send on this Christmas message cuz it’s not quite hitting the holiday mark.
She and that man she is legally married to always seem to preform for the Montecito audience that much is very noticeable.
@Hypocrisy the Waleses have been performing to the air, lol, they just don’t realize it!
The Duchess of Talk To the Hand My Good Bish in Montecito has been leaving their messages unread for more than half a decade now 😂
@ Ameerah M – Yup, I went immediately there.
I found it rather depressing, if we are going to be kind, give people some time we should be doing it all the time, not just at Christmas
I don’t know what it is, it’s several paragraphs of nothingness. She’s like the student who keeps writing until they hit the word count but says nothing, repeats thoughts, and finally just ends. Bleh.
I feel this way also. Nothingness.
Sounds like modern journalism,
May not have been Kate’s intention, but the headlines definitely come across that way.
Also pretty rich coming from someone who is sending this letter in the context of her one-woman Christmas Pageant Spectacular?!
Like, in what way is a solo concert – Kate’s big event of the year – NOT a grand gesture and – to be frank – something that adds one more Yet Another Thing to Have to Make Time For This Holiday Season for everyone invited?
This from a woman whose hair is piled higher than her IQ. What a biscuit head.
The capybara is wearing her, not the other way around… again
Right? Like that high-density whopper you parade around on your head like Daniel freaking Boone, Kate?
Lucky for her, there’s plenty of austerity going around this world right now. Who the hell is she talking to?
Oh, absolutely. “Don’t do any grand gestures, like a Netflix Christmas Special. Too much danger of sentiment and too much focus on a person who is not me. A Christmas concert, on the other hand, that is designed to showcase me, is perfectly fine.”
Christmas is ABSOLUTELY the time for sentimental and grand gestures. As much as it is a time for love and giving and service. But KKKate doesn’t know anything about that…poor thing can’t even fake it.
Of course it is. What are family traditions, if not the heart of sentiment? And what about loved ones who have passed, is it okay for us to be sentimental remembering my sil’s father and his crazy Santa hat, when we look at old pictures? And a holiday shopping season that starts earlier and earlier every year confirms that plenty of people don’t discount “gestures” as a way to give pleasure and express connection to people we love – or people we don’t even know; there’s always multiple ways to participate in making the season a little brighter for others. Of course, as someone who’s always shown up empty handed on the rare occasions she manages to visit a food bank or other social service organization, a “moment of listening” or “friendly conversation” is all this privileged woman knows how to contribute.
And I’m sure the fact that “love” has been the theme of several things from Kate in recent months has nothing to do with Meghan, right?
She probably didn’t even read whatever letter her name was put on.
Exactly! She didn’t write any of this twaddle. She has a team for that.
Ummm…why we turning Christmas into some weird either/or thing?. Can’t it be sentimental and grand along with simple acts of care or can’t people celebrate how they like? Sooo, are they going to keep the decorations at the Carole concert super simple this year with no grandness anywhere?
The message should’ve been you can’t do it wrong be it grand or sentimental gestures or quiet and simple ones. The important thing is love and reflecting the meaning of the season. Something like that. Because I’m sure some people do feel guilty during the season if they can’t afford or are otherwise unable to celebrate it in bigger ways.
Yeah, there is nothing wrong with simple moments of care and gentleness. We are all trying to do what we can do in these moments, which are frankly scary af. And at the same time, there’s nothing wrong with big boisterous and sentimental moments. It’s a bizarre dichotomy to set up and to thus limit the season in this way.
Can she just stop telling other people how to live their lives. If somebody wants to have a massive pile of presents and the biggest christmas tree in the neighbourhood, can she just let them have it? I find her moralizing really off putting.
Especially bc I’m sure there are a dozen huge trees among her various houses and no shortage of piles of presents.
Maybe this is all to make her feel better bc William has never done a grand gesture for her?
I recall Carole mentioning that she had Christmas trees in her grandkids rooms for when they visit, which is imho, very grand and over the top.
Same. From her “seasons” weirdness to things like this, she is consistently condescending and comes across as someone who genuinely believes she is superior to the moronic masses.
100%
Someone who just moved into a new mansion at taxpayer expense should be quiet on preaching austerity. Her excessive lifestyle is why too many Britons go without at Christmas this year.
Whoever wrote this letter for her to sign doesn’t see the irony of this message coming from someone who styles themselves as a literal princess.
No, she can’t, because this is pure Middleton: from PippaTips to Kate constantly preaching about Her One Way To Arly Yars success is to be as Middleton (the PR version) as you can, if there’s one thing certain about Kate is that her entire family believes that they always, always know better. The moralistic preaching from a base of absolute nothingness is a feature, not a bug of being a Middleton. And as she gets older and becomes Queen, the constant lecturing from someone so shallow and inadequate for her role will get even more grating…
That’s a good coat on her – good color, clean lines, etc. Very Kate but without the buttons. A few make it but not as many as she would like I’m sure lol.
As for the message…..I kind of get where she’s going (or where her assistant is going bc no way did Kate write that nonsense herself) but why can’t it be both? why cant it be simple messages and grand gestures?
Honesty it feels like more of what the Wales intended to do as monarchs – “a simple message” but not a grand gesture – i.e. just look for the odd tweet from them because that’s all they can offer and its more important and meaningful than actually working and showing up.
There’s always an element of “we know best” with the royals – an edge of judgement. Like, it’s all about love, except you have to follow the rules for the right kind of love. As for grand gestures – a lavish televised Christmas concert, that’s not grand? And all that Sandringham Christmas nonsense?
I thought the story of Christmas is all about grand gestures? Don’t the Wise men bring gold, frankincense and myrrh? Grand gifts for a baby born in a stable. Who is Kate to tell people what they should and shouldn’t do at Christmas?
Has she not seen Love Actually?!
@Jennifer exactly! “If you can’t say it at Christmas…”, etc etc
“A moment of listening, a word of comfort, a friendly conversation, a helping hand…” all things your SIL could have used during her first pregnancy and all the things you failed to offer time and time again. Kate’s fake sentiments leave me cold and uninterested.
Very true. Pity she didn’t live up to her own words.
She is one of the biggest hypocrites who ever existed.I do not think she has read one word of that sickly message which was obviously written for her.She just signed her name on it
She makes me vomit.
“that what we do matters. Our words, our choices, and even the ways we look out for one another” – blatant hypocrisy
Simple gesture, grand, or no gesture which is usually what Kate brings. I thought some excuse for her do nothingness would come and a lone visit to a children’s center or something. She’s still working up the energy to do something. She looks stale to me. I don’t like the coat. The hat and boots are okay. I hope the new year she gets rid of the blonde.
The ‘no grand gestures’ swipe smacks of PR jealousy about the Sussexes showing up and doing good, with the volunteering they did over Thanksgiving.
The Left Behinds don’t really want to exert themselves in that way, but they want people to praise them as though they are. As they show up for thirty minutes without so much as a can of soup to one of their myriad neglected charities, and think that’s more than enough interaction with the hoi polloi.
The Sussexes engage with people earnestly, the Left Behinds fake it and get mad when everyone spots the fakeassery and calls it out.
This woman has got more hair than waist. She looks tired, exhausted, drained. No power left for grand gestures…
She sounds fun. Jesus.
That’s ironic, coming from someone who got upset when their guests didn’t bring Easter gifts.
Thisssssssssssss! LOL. She’s such a crock of bs. “Listening is all you have to do during the holidays. I don’t have to do any gestures for anyone but I insist on others giving gifts for me.”
Oh snap, that’s right. I guess she saves the grand gifts for easter. Or as long as she’s receiving the gifts, then, grandness is fine.
😂😂😂
I am not taking any advice on how to love or behave at Christmas time from this woman. Better yet, I am not taking any advice on how to love and behave any time of year from this woman. Ever! I have seen quite enough of her attitude directed at 5 times a princess, Madame Duchess.
Also, how ridiculous is it to have a future queen of the UK scolding or pontificating about not making “grand gestures.” All I see is needless extravagance from this royal family anyway.
Some would say taking over 150 acres of public park land and a kids nature center all for her own home is a grand gesture.
Wait a sec, she was sulking because she didn’t get an Easter present in Spare!
Reminds me of my sister-in-law who constantly lays traps and sets up tests hoping we fail so she can go seeeeeee, they’re terrible!
I don’t think what she said was a dig at Meghan. It was, however, astoundingly vapid drivel.
Sigh. Monochromatic dressing only works when you wear complementing shades of the same color. Every single thing she’s wearing is a different blue, with different tones. It’s so distracting.
Right, and there are so many examples from other royals Kate could have copied
I’ll start with the positives. I think she looks good. Her hair isn’t overpowering and the blue looks good on her. What is overpowering is the hypocrisy. Why didn’t she ever offer comfort to her suicidal SIL? And “grand” gestures not being allowed seems like an excuse for a lack of doing much of anything. I guess having 5 “grand” houses is ok though. The level of hypocrisy is really disgusting.
So sentimental things can’t be gentle? It’s clearly a dig at Meghan also because she is putting in actual effort to show up with a personal touch to gifts and hosting.
Side note, where are the sausage curls???? It’s… straight?! I’m shook. And it’s a pretty decent coat, even if the big shoulder pads are for sure bulking out her frame a bit.
I have to admit, this ensemble looks better than 99% of what she wears, and her hair isn’t curled, which makes me think someone put this look together for her. The two of them in head to toe blue is a bit much, though. He should’ve worn gray and blue or brown and blue or something.
I just reread the letter and I realize she doesn’t mention family in this. Maybe the whole thing is just a way to avoid talking about family because it’s not a great subject for this family.
For me ( as a non religious person) the glaring issue is that there is no mention of what Christmas is actually all about – the birth of Christ. Not a single simple mention of the religious element of Christmas..Her husband is the future head of the CoE.
I thought about that, also. Especially because she refers to it as the Christmas season and not the holiday season or winter or even the end of year. Not even like a tie in about the gifts brought to Jesus or the circumstances of his birth.
I clocked that too. There are obvious parallels between her lecturing us about simplicity and the season’s main character being born in a manger, but no, the wife of the future head of the CoE couldn’t bring herself to mention his name.
This is exactly what struck me. How do you not mention Jesus and tie it back to the core value of family.
Very true. I’m not one of those “war on Christmas” people who get bent out of shape if someone says Happy holidays but it did seem a bit off, for lack of a better word, to make no mention. I doubt most people of other faiths, or no faith, would get bent out of shape if she mentioned Jesus during a Christmas message.
🎯
Judging by her behaviour in church I do not think she believes in God.
There was a big to-do the other day in Hello! about how she’d made a grand gesture of inviting musicians from the school at which the Duchess of Gloucester taught…more inability to see how utterly contradictory they are in word and practice.
🤭 They really can’t help but stumble over their own feet!
Do you mean the Duchess of Kent? Even better would be for Kate to take on her namesake’s patronages, especially Future Talent. Music education is in a parlous state in the UK and no amount of pretending to be a concert pianist is going to help that.
I put the first two sentences through an AI detector and it was 100% AI.
Also, isn’t the O. Henry classic Christmas story, “The Gift of the Magi,” about grand gestures? The wife cuts and sells her hair to buy a pocketwatch chain for her husband, while the husband sells his watch to buy a set of hair combs for his wife.
Kate can miss me with her AI drivel during this glorious season.
It is but the moral of the story is that those gestures were unnecessary because of how much they love each other.
“Christmas is not about “sentimental or grand gestures” …”
Does that mean no Christmas tree for the kids as that’s sentimental?
Kate’s letter reads like it was written by AI, an AI trained on blue sky thinking and to eat, pray, love.
Keen does not practice what she preaches
Is the reason it’s not time for grand gestures because they sure don’t want anyone to expect the Windsor slumlords to clean up their properties or stop charging rent to ambulances?
They don’t want anyone to expect anything about anything.
That’s it right there. Don’t expect grand gestures from these two!
Is anyone surprised that she proves more shallow and dishonest with every passing day?
Christmas is the best time to be extra. And it’s also excellent for mutual recognition for acts of care, not for staying silent and unrecognized. So fill mom’s stocking to the brim and get her something grand for under the tree, not just another bathrobe.
KKKhate is so trite. She yearns to be impactful (like her SIL) but has no clue, no basic sense of herself…and to make matters worse, she hasn’t a shred of curiosity or ambition to improve, expand, or grow. So she has her staff (or AI) write the most basic drivel (see her “seasons” videos) and releases them for sycophantic praise. She’s the definition of basic and banal.
She doesn’t yearn to be impactful; as usual, she wants to be paid attention to, and praised. She’s going through the motions of what’s appropriate for the holiday season, hoping people will say, oh that Kate, she’s so sensitive and compassionate (like Meghan), when nothing she’s ever done or said indicates she has the slightest understanding, or concern, about anybody outside her immediate bubble. And as you point out, she has no interest whatsoever in becoming anything more than what she already is.
@Beverley – the one word that for me encapsulates KM is false.
Completely and unashamedly false.
Give it a rest, Kate. Nobody is interested in your AI generated statements.
With regards to her outfit, it’s a lovely coat but the shoulders look as if she’s left the hanger inside.
The letter was just all over the place and poorly written. Kate wore a black dress under her blue coat. Black is one of three colours in the German flag so she did flag dress. But the thing is we were told royals only wore black for mourning. Is there going to be any outrage from the royalists for Kate breaking protocol?
And then she put on a pearl necklace for the inside part (so I guess she was allowed to attend that lol.) like why not wear that the whole time? Or a simpler necklace rather than a multi strand pearl necklace? so someone had to be holding that for her in the castle so she could change.
It reminds me of the Qatari state visit (I think) when she changed between the official greeting and the luncheon/meeting inside.
Becks, Becks, Becks–that’s so she can count these as multiple work events. Different clothes, different events, higher end of year numbers. And she needs all she can get this year, it being so difficult & all.
Unfortunately, I’m now being contrary and grinchy but I really don’t like that pearl necklace. There’s nothing wrong with it, but to me, it’s kind of ugly?
@Jais I think objectively its beautiful but subjectively I think its dated or fussy. It looks like something a woman in her 80s would wear (like the late Queen…)
@BeanieBean sorry I forgot about that part!!! LOL.
LMAO. All we have heard about for years from their own mouths is how Carole puts a tree in every single grandchild’s bedroom so they can decorate it themselves plus their house tree. Pippa wrote about how they would have grand meals and Mike would surprise them with a surprise costume and sumo wrestling. Kate is currently locked in a multi year battle with her father in law and before that the Queen *because* the Queen and now Charles prefer a formal sober Christmas. Pull the other one. Who is she to tell people what Christmas is and isn’t? “Christmas doesn’t have to be about grand gestures” is a totally different thought. And as I age, Christmas becomes more and more sentimental to me. It is a time of remembrance and tradition.
Small thing. Anyone notice that William is developing sausage fingers? I saw close ups on another site and dayum his hands are looking red, swollen and badly unkempt
I see Kate straightened her hair — so I can see quite clearly the split ends and janky edges of where her own hair ends
I’ve also noticed she doesn’t do too many up styles anymore — those were like her signature “Princess Perfect” thing
Those who know more about wigs and extensions, could you possibly shed any light on this please? Or do you think she just wants to show off her (fake) long hair? Tks
A lot of times older women will avoid updos because it shows off the laxity in the skin and sagging jowls. It sucks because of your hair thins, it would be helpful to wear it up a lot.
She might be wearing a halo hair extension here. It goes under the existing hair and you flatten the whole thing with a straight iron to blend it together. Or she’s got a large clip in extension that connects higher on the head, and can be covered with the hat.
Ah, thank you Nuks 💫 appreciate you sharing your knowledge
I think people who can’t afford housing or healthcare right now would disagree. And I am talking about the people in the UK right now. It’s a mess. I bet what would help is not allowing all of their money to go to the so called Royal Family.
“The Princess, who will not address guests at the service formally”
.
Now if we can get her to not play formally either, we can all just stay home – sounds like a simple act of self-care to me!
Curious what she actually contributed to “her” carols service. Last year Kate offloaded planning the entire music program onto grieving Lady Gabriella to “help distract her.” She didn’t write this “letter” which is apparently in lieu of her addressing the guests. Pretty sure she has a staff of 10 or a dozen that puts together the program and there’s a meeting where they present it to her and she said “sure, that’s fine, except I don’t like The Little Drummer Boy so can you sub in O Holy Night instead” and that’s it.
Oh no, that was just the tale they told. 😀 The Middletons glommed onto Gabriella because rumours had been swirling around that William and Gabriella were an item, “because no-one else really understood him the way she did”. So they WANTED to be seen with Gabriella, if only to shut down the rumours. And as it was being discussed that her husband had found out and it had come as a huge shock to him, they also wanted to shut down any possible avenues down which THAT rumour might lead. It’s like the wife who befriends all of her husband’s mistresses in the hope/expectation that he will lose interest in them as a result. Remember how they made a point of being pictured going to church, of all places, with Rose and her husband when the rumours had begun to pick up again after a brief lull? Same thing.
They had also counted on the fact that Gabriella’s presence would bring more publicity to the event (and to them), which it did. Cynicism at its finest.
Can you imagine hosting an evening event like this at Christmas time & NOT addressing those gathered for this very special–but not sentimental or grand!–evening of carols? How…insulting.
lol the joy of her presence. She primps and preens and gives the daily mail their negotiated red carpet walk of herself and her children.
This outfit seems done by an extremely basic person ( Hello Can’t ) and gives “ it all goes together “ vibe
Basic people just Basicing
This gobbledygook reminds me of high school assignments and truthfully I have no idea what she’s trying to convey.
Same.
Harry and Meghan take their kids to volunteer while Kate writes a letter telling the rest of us to take time to be kind. Forgive the eye roll 🙄. Let us know when Kate takes time out of her own busy schedule to volunteer with the sick and the poor.
Agreed 💯 also Kate turns up empty-handed at food banks. Donating to foodbanks is not a sentimental or grand gesture but kind, appropriate and generous.
So, she will listen at Xmas (in her huge new estate, fully decorated for free), and then go on her grand New Year’s ski holiday in Switzerland? Do I have that right? Sorry Kate, but the pious look is completely BS. And for all the people who are struggling to pay bills, tsk tsk for showing any sentimentality at Xmas. Life is hard all year, but dont expect anything more at Xmas. Stiff upper lip please.
The words she says are good, but they don’t suit her. Whatever she tries, I don’t believe in her love, her care or her compassion. We have all seen the opposite too often in the heir to the throne and his wife. That cannot be undone; I find her words empty and deeply hypocritical.
Her words are empty and hypocritical, and also delusional.
Who does she think she is giving out a Christmas message? That gig is the monarch’s, Charles’s. For decades it’s been the monarch who gives a Christmas message, not a married-in like Middleton.
And her outfit for today’s airport meet of the German President and his wife was OTT, KM was the only woman for miles around wearing a hat. Just look at the stylish German visitor, twenty years Middleton’s senior but highly professionally dressed, no fake hair hanging to her waist – and no hat. It was an airport meet, not Ascot !
Her behaviour is deeply inappropriate.
It’s astounding that someone so unaccomplished, so devoid of actual substance, has the audacity to put forth ANY position on how others should undertake, or even think about, how to experience the holiday season. No sentimentality?! No grand gestures (whatever that means in this context)?
Truly – how f***ing dare she? Disgusting. This….person…., who is elevated in the UK rags as the perfect white princess while they use the accomplished black woman as the foil, dares to tell anyone how Christmas (or any other holiday) should be undertaken?
Just regarding sentimentality, do she and her “writers” have no understanding that real people are missing family members at this time of year especially, or that looking back over good, and hard, times can bring families and friends comfort and closeness?
This stupid vomit from Kensington Palace just hit me sooooo wrong.
I’m not a big holiday person. I’ve never liked to give gifts on a schedule, but rather when I run across or think of something I think someone would really like. Not into decorating (especially not keeping pets out of them) or looking at decorations, but when my kids were growing up, I put in a lot of effort to make Christmas and mostly enjoyed it. I did love that they loved it.
My roommate is the opposite. We have decorations for every minor holiday and LOTS of them for major holidays, like Christmas. I have slowly lost the war over lights and outdoor decorations going up before Thanksgiving. She’s up to at least 4000 ft of lights and I’m sure they’ll be at least 500 more next year. I honestly don’t care for them (nor does my ex-husband across the street lol), but it makes her so happy I stopped being a negative nelly worrying the shed is going to burn down or that it’s all kind of random and a little on the tacky side.
Whatever passersby think (maybe they love it), SHE LOVES IT! She works on them from about Nov 15th clear up until Christmas. They are definitely a grand gesture that she looks forward to all year, so I made the grand gesture of buying her another 1000 ft this year. The delight on her face and childlike enthusiasm to get them out there as quickly as possible trumps everything.
I love everything about this comment! I have a friend like your friend. Last week she said that she was not really feeling this whole Christmas thing. But she is already thinking of devoting the whole of next week to doing the Christmas decorations, moving pageants and all. Thank you for sharing. 🙂
I have to ration how often I go out to ooohh and ahhh. Attempts to curb it were dumb in retrospect.
We need people who are really into making Christmas. It wouldn’t be Christmas without them.
We’re THAT house now. We’ve crossed the threshold from “well, that’s certainly something,” to any kid in a car passing by shouting LOOK! LOOK! MOM! LOOK! CAN WE STOP THE CAR! MOM! LOOK AT THAT! MOM! DID YOU SEE! MOM! CAN WE DRIVE BY AGAIN! MOOOOOMMMMMM!
Aww, okay. Loving your overall story. And yes, “THAT house” is one of the highlights of the year.
Khate can say that because she was already done her grand gesture. Moving to Forest Lodge Thus closing down the children’s nature learn center in the area. Security closing off access to the road near their house making it difficult for people to get to the garden center to pick up their Christmas tree. Closing down access to walking trails where people walked their dogs. The people who live around Forest Lodge have are ready gotten their grand gesture.
What I think is that she is slamming Sandringham and all the “ merriment” that went on there but ignoring how she and little Billie much prefer hanging with Carole, playing games, and opening presents in their Christmas sweaters. Weren’t we treated to at least one go round of those pictures?
She comes off as a holier than though Christmas snob…
Waity – you ain’t that posh, period.