Prince Harry told Meghan that her mother’s gumbo is better than hers

I’m constantly astounded by the fact that the deranged community of Sussex-haters are always the first in line to consume whatever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make. It’s been that way for years! I’m obviously a fan of Harry and Meghan, but I don’t care enough to wake up at midnight to be the first one to watch whatever new Netflix show they’ve done. If you despise the Sussexes so much, why are you flying all the way to California to stalk Meghan’s As Ever pop-up, you know? Why are you finding work-arounds to consume and mock As Ever wine? Why are royal reporters the first viewers for Meghan’s WLM Holiday special? Well, enjoy this Telegraph write-up of WLM’s Holiday special. I haven’t watched it yet, but Harry told Meghan that Doria’s gumbo is better than the (spicy) gumbo Meghan made for the show.
Prince Harry has finally been given a speaking part in Meghan’s Netflix show, only to insult his wife’s cooking. The Duke of Sussex’s absence throughout the first two seasons of With Love, Meghan – barring one fleeting glimpse – had prompted many viewers to query his whereabouts. But in the latest episode – a special festive edition – he is invited on set to sample some food cooked by his wife and her guest chef Tom Colicchio.
Should there be a third series, however, he may not be invited back after describing their beetroot salad as “the anti-salad” and admitting that his wife’s gumbo was not as good as her mother’s.
The one-hour long “Holiday Celebration” show was released on Wednesday and shows viewers how to wrap presents, decorate plates and make advent calendars, crackers and wreaths. The Duchess gushes over her guests, telling hospitality expert Will Guidara that she’s “obsessed” with his book and has given it to a lot of people. She declares that although she’s excited to meet Colicchio, she’s going to “play it cool”, before telling him: “What a fan I am of you, I’m so happy you’re here.”
The Duke appears towards the end, as Meghan cooks the gumbo – a traditional southern stew – that her mother, Doria Ragland, traditionally makes on Christmas Eve. Meghan has made it with a spicy andouille sausage, rather than the turkey sausage her mother cooks for Harry, prompting her to gleefully declare “he’s gonna sweat”.
“Wonderful,” the Duke grimaces. He tucks in but it’s so hot he says he can “feel it puncturing through the top of my head”. Meghan is visibly aghast when he concludes: “I’m not so sure it’s as good as your mum’s but it’s certainly close.”
Meghan admits her salad contains “the top things my husband hates to eat” – black olives, fennel, pickled vegetables and “beetroot as they say in England”. She tells Colicchio: “He hates all those flavours so I have not got to enjoy them in a medley like that for a long time.”
The Duke casts a wary eye over the dish, stating: “Oh wow, that’s like the anti-salad,” before returning to the theme a minute later.
“That salad, me and the salad we’re having this sort of eye-off,” he adds. “It’s amazing – there are not many things in the world that I don’t like. And they’re all in that one bowl.”
The Duchess then kisses her husband on the lips as she thanks him for coming. Their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, do not appear on screen, but are central to the festive theme.
I’m also not crazy about fennel in salads, but I LOVE black olives. The far superior olive, although I enjoy both green and black olives…damn, now I’m craving olives. I actually think Harry is so wise to choose Doria’s gumbo as his favorite above Meghan’s gumbo. That’s a good son-in-law, and he’s ensuring that he’ll always have Doria’s gumbo in his life. Anyway, I will enjoy watching this later today/tonight. I can’t believe that the Telegraph, Daily Mail and other outlets already have breaking-news coverage of this special.
Petition for Meghan and Harry to have their own cooking show. The chemistry is off the charts. pic.twitter.com/pAxi9kUcEY
— Hannah (@queen_meghan14) December 3, 2025
Photos courtesy of Netflix and Avalon Red.
Well of course they want to be first so they can shit all over it and try to get people to not watch it but they are stupid and of course people are gonna watch. I will watch it later today.
Yeah, what’s the saying or meme? If you follow everything I do and watch everything I make and buy everything I sell…you’re a fan.
we’ve said this so many times before but at the end of the day Netflix doesnt care why someone is watching it. They care that its being watched. Meghan doesn’t care why you’re buying her jam. You’re buying it. You may be doing it out of a deranged hateful obsession, but you’re doing it.
As for the gumbo – I think Meghan has made several comments about how Harry doesnt like spicy food. It sounds like Doria’s gumbo is less spicy.
Apparently Doria makes it with turkey sausage, Meghan was using andouille.
There was a sick fascination in seeing how blatantly the media was criticizing the program before it had aired, clearly to try to encourage people to miss it. Someone yesterday had a great comment about each progressive step they were taking to try and tank H&M’s success, if one thing didn’t work, they doubled down on the next. Pitiful.
Exactly, thats why I said it sounds like hers is less spicy.
Harry told Meghan that Doria’s gumbo is better than the (spicy) gumbo Meghan made for the show.
Everybody overlooks the great relationship Harry has with Doria his wonderful MIL and steadfast grandmother to his children. He is blessed with Meghan and Doria!
It’s so hilarious the royal reporters don’t get that the show is edited. If Meghan/Netflix didn’t like Harry’s comments, they wouldn’t have put them in. And if Harry’s talking about those waxy, bland California black olives, I’m with him. It’s Greek olives, all the way.
Exactly this she choose to keep it in. Winning him brownie points with Doria as well I reckon.
I love beetroot btw, but no to olives(so overpowering as well) unless in a pesto.
Harry likes his mother-in-laws gumbo better than his controlling wife’s!!!
DIVORCE! HARRY WILL RETURN HOME TO ENGLAND!!!
Weirdos.
I’m looking forward to watching the WLM Christmas special…Ho Ho Ho 🎄🎅🏿🎄
Sounds like a hoot! I think people really just want to see Harry and Megan together. Maybe they’ll catch on and do a series to please their fans.
Yeah, I love their chemistry. I hope they make more content together. I would love a reality show of the two of them. I know it will never happen for reasons of privacy and i respect that but I hope they collaborate on more projects together. I really enjoyed the holiday special, I want more!
I’ve wanted a socal food travel show with them. Meghan introducing Harry to restaurants and foods in Cali, or beyond Cali, wherever. I don’t think they ever would but I’d love it.
Harry steps on dangerous ground.
H&M obviously have a loving, teasing, relationship. He can tease her about her salad, and tell her he prefers the less spicy gumbo that her mother makes. There is no rage here; things are just fine. They are natural, and affectionate with each other. Anyone who watches them and reaches a different conclusion is working very hard to cast a negative light on WLM.
Gumbo for Christmas Eve! Yum. A Doria tradition. I wonder if Archie and Lili will get their mom’s spice palate. Poor Meghan sitting around and being the only one eating the spice. More for her though, lol.
I’ll be watching! I need to compare Doria’s/Megan’s gumbo recipe to my own!
Well Meghan has obviously been dealt another “CRUSHING BLOW” by a “VICIOUS DIG” this time from her own husband, adding to the “DIVORCE BUZZ” as they are “SAVAGED” by another F-list ‘celeb’ and “SNUBBED” by Hollywood.
Another WLM is out, so…. welcome to another round of Meghan-Hatin’ BUZZWORD BINGO from the usual lazy brainless click-hungry Z-rate British/Murdoch media ‘journalists’.
They seem to be falling over each other to come up with the most original insult to hurl Meghan’s way, obviously unaware that it makes them look incredibly pathetic and desperate.
I’m getting the popcorn out for next week’s wave of “Meghan and Harry’s DISASTROUS 2025” pseudo reviews, where these idiots will try to persuade their readers that Meghan and Harry have had “another disaster year”, and it’s all going just so terribly for them.
Keep making fools of yourself, rota rats!
Yeah my family always did seafood for Christmas Eve. And there’s nothing wrong with what he said, he likes her mother’s better. Every Black women in America is like…yep. LOL. It’s a whole thing on TikTok when you see white men go home with their Black wives and how many plates they get and how they are knocked out after. I think it’s cute.
I’m with Harry, I hate beetroot as well! 😂 And whole olives, I like olive oil but somehow whole olives are too concentrated? for me…it doesn’t make any sense, but it’s true.
If there are ever any future episodes (and I hope there are), there should be an episode where Meghan or her mother teaches Harry how to cook or bake. I would watch as I am sure it would be quite funny.
LOL so Harry not liking something that he generally doesn’t like is insulting? And saying it’s delicious but not as good as your mother’s means that it’s what nasty? The way that they want them to be unhappy it’s just so forced. They are literally both laughing and giggling while he says it.
They really try to superimpose William’s tendency to punch down and be insulting and rude on Harry. They want you to believe the reality of the Sussex marriage is what we observe of the Wales’ marriage and vice versa.
There are soooo many examples of Harry complimenting his wife and saying he’s proud of her. Saying he likes his gumbo less spicy and prefers Doria’s is not insulting. Meghan and the producers obviously knew Harry was about to be tasting his least favorite things, lol.
Um, it’s not as good but it’s close is actually high praise when you’re working on achieving someone else‘s level of accomplishment.
I’m home recovering from surgery so don’t have to wait till 5pm to watch!! I was super pissed off they tried to start a thing over the beautiful green dress. The supposed grown adults seeing her in a trailer clip and then coming up with “she stole the dress”. Did this ever happen to any other cooking show host? It’s bananas.
I LOVE it! My husband makes a pretty good gumbo, I wonder if this recipe can take him? Yes, poor Harry looks soooooo sad and he’s going to return to England any day now… any day… any day… LOL!!!!
I hope that Netflix will release the recipes for this special! I would like to make the gumbo but I’ll follow Doria’s lead and use turkey sausage, like Harry I’m not always great with spicy food.
https://www.netflix.com/tudum/features/with-love-meghan-holiday-celebration-recipes-crafts
Except I don’t see the gumbo recipe!
Harry’s part in the special was the highlight for me. The way Harry and Meghan lit up when he came in was such a genuine reaction from both of them. She didn’t know he was coming, which is why she made the more spicy version of the Gumbo. To still brim with happiness like that when seeing each other after almost 10 years of being together is no small thing. That they still flirt with each other after all this time, too, and their banter is lovely as well. I am so happy for them.
Yeah, in my books this is more evidence of their love match. If you can’t joke with one another, you’re doomed.
Of course, I come from “if we’re nice to you, we don’t like you” lineage.
I’ve seen people call the derangers and press Meghan’s second fanbase and it’s so true. I noticed that the British press are saying that Harry insulted Meghan’s cooking…whatever. i’m looking forward to watching the special later.