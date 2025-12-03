Mail: Duchess Meghan’s WLM holiday special is full of designer clothes & glossy images!

Here are some lovely photos from With Love, Meghan’s Holiday Celebration, on Netflix today. As you can imagine, the Daily Mail and other outlets are already fussing about Meghan’s clothes and how much they cost. Back in the day, when Meghan lived in the UK, they screamed about her clothing 24-7 – if she wasn’t breaking protocol by wearing a certain item, then they jumped up her ass about how much her coats or dresses cost, claiming that every single thing she wore was “paid for by British taxpayers.” Which was a lie. In recent years, they’ve obviously tried to find a different angle for why they obsess over Meghan’s clothes – it’s because Meghan is trying to be relatable, but failing because she wears nice jewelry and designer clothes. You know what’s relatable? A woman who makes her own money and wears nice clothes and jewelry she bought for herself or pieces which were given to her as gifts.

Meghan Markle has ushered in the festive season with a flourish of Hollywood sparkle and a wardrobe that costs more than a family’s entire Christmas budget. Unveiling the trailer for her upcoming Netflix holiday special, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, invited viewers to ‘unwrap the magic and let the festivities begin’ – but it was the glossy imagery and eye-watering outfits that actually took centre stage. What truly steals the spotlight, however, is her wardrobe. Throughout the trailer, Meghan cycles through an array of outfits that total £62,279. The duchess makes her first appearance in a £4,105 Max Mara coat, then there is her £650 designer Gabriela Hearst version of the humble sweater vest and £890 crisp oversized Givenchy white shirt. Her chosen outfits are equal parts festive and high-end, deliberately simple but unmistakably expensive. The pièce de résistance comes towards the end of the trailer, Meghan lights candles wearing a Galvan silk emerald green gown paired with what has become her signature jewellery styling, minimalist but undeniably lavish. On her wrist sits an astonishing jewellery stack worth £37,440, a festive fantasy far removed from the December routine of tangled tinsel and budget-challenging shopping lists. As Meghan moves from kitchen counter to craft table to twinkling tree, every scene seems designed to showcase another luxe ensemble, each one a reminder that this is no ordinary holiday special, but a curated window into a lifestyle few could dream of replicating. The overall impression is one of abundance, of time, of resources, of money poured into crafting a Christmas experience that looks almost too pristine to touch.

[From The Daily Mail]

Surely, I’m not alone in enjoying aspirational programming? It’s fine to watch someone in sweatpants show inexpensive ways to entertain, but there’s nothing wrong with a hostess in an evening gown, showing some holiday entertaining in a California mansion either. It’s a visual medium – people like to watch attractive people in luxurious surroundings. I have so much appreciation for Meghan for bringing back this kind of cooking/entertaining show as well, and I hope we eventually get more seasons of WLM.

Oh, and the Mail wasn’t done screaming and crying about WLM. Sarah Vine thinks everyone should be reminded that the whole time Meghan is entertaining people for Christmas, she’s never allowed Thomas Markle to meet Archie or Lili! That too is inspirational – a woman who has cut off her deranged, toxic family members and surrounds herself with love and peace.