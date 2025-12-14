King Charles announced that his cancer treatments will be reduced next year

In February 2024, King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis. It was something never seen before from a British monarch, and Charles spent the next several months seeking treatment and taking more time off. By the summer of 2024, Charles looked worse and yet he was doing more events and being seen out in public more often. Ever since, Charles has kept up a busier schedule than his heir and his heir’s wife combined, all while looking like ten kinds of hell. I genuinely believed the end was nigh, and to be fair, that’s the way most royal commentators were talking too. Prince William clearly believed he would be (scooter) king sooner rather than later. Prince Harry also said outright that “the next year” would be significant, and that’s why he was attempting to reconcile with Charles. All of the indications were there. Well, we were wrong. Charles is doing better. That was his big announcement on Friday.
King Charles has shared “good news” about his cancer, saying in a personal message that early diagnosis and “effective intervention” means his treatment can be reduced in the new year.
In a recorded video message broadcast on Channel 4 for the Stand Up To Cancer campaign, the King said: “This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care.”
The type of cancer has not been identified and treatment and monitoring will continue, but he said: “Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives.”
According to Buckingham Palace, the King’s recovery has reached a very positive stage and he has “responded exceptionally well to treatment”, so much so that doctors will now move his treatment “into a precautionary phase”. The regularity of treatment is going to be significantly reduced – but the King, 77, is not described as being in remission or “cured”.
“Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders’, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year,” the King said in his speech. The video message, recorded in Clarence House two weeks ago, was played in the Stand Up To Cancer show on Channel 4 on Friday evening, in a fundraising project run with Cancer Research UK.
The campaign encourages more people to get tested for cancer and to take advantage of national screening schemes – and the King’s message emphasised the importance of checks to catch cancer at an early stage.
“I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming. Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams,” said the King. Early detection could be a lifesaver, he said: “Your life, or the life of someone you love, may depend upon it.”
The King also spoke of how much he had been “profoundly moved by what I can only call the ‘community of care’ that surrounds every cancer patient – the specialists, the nurses, researchers and volunteers who work tirelessly to save and improve lives”.
The King said it “troubles me deeply” that this represents nine million missed opportunities to catch cancer early – and he urged people to use the screening checker online tool.
“The statistics speak with stark clarity. To take just one example: When bowel cancer is caught at the earliest stage, around nine in 10 people survive for at least five years. When diagnosed late, that falls to just one in 10,” he said.
According to royal sources, the King’s reference to bowel cancer should not be seen as linked to his own condition, and prostate cancer has previously been ruled out.
I’m genuinely happy for him. While he and his courtiers are taking pains to NOT say “cancer-free” or “remission,” this is clearly a good sign. He spent, what? Almost 22 months receiving weekly cancer treatments in London, and apparently the treatments were so specialized that he actually had to be IN London for them, the treatment could not come to him. This will free up his schedule a bit, which isn’t nothing – he’ll potentially be able to really take a break for a few weeks and get some real rest. He’ll be able to travel for longer than a day or two. And most importantly, we won’t get daily reminders of the Scooter King’s incoming reign of terror/laziness. Long live the king! Or whatever!
I’m glad, scooter king will just have to weight to bring in all his new ideas.
I pray King Charles live as long as his dad 🙏🏾. How old would scooter king be then 😏
I was just thinking that Willnot must be livid after hearing this! LOL
While I think that he is the worst, cancer treatment is a hell of a beast and how he manages to work more than his son and his wife combined speaks volume about their work ethic.
Congratulations to Charles, this must be a huge relief for him. Charles’ cancer diagnosis and treatment really highlighted how incredibly spoiled and lazy his heir is, if he’s able to carry out more engagements, while feeling like hell, than the next in line and his wife combined.
Hmm…doing treatment for over a year doesn’t fill me much optimism. Either he’s doing experimental treatment or they’re just managing his cancer. That being said reducing treatment is always a good sign that perhaps he’s doing better, it’s the length of time that gives me pause. For Harry’s sake I hope Charles continues to improve.
A dear friend of mine was receiving treatment for state 2 breast cancer. Her initial treatment (1st type of chemo) were every other week for 16 weeks/4 months. The weekly treatments were 12 consecutive weeks (allegedly 3 mos.) but she would occasionally have to skip a week or two due to low red or white blood cell issues (and I think she needed a couple of blood transfusions). Then she had 10 weeks of radiation. All in, with weeks off, it took 46 weeks – nearly a year. His treatments might be milder, space apart, or perhaps Charles also needed weeks off. I am impressed that he, as many have stated, that he undertook engagements despite how awful he looked. My friend is a chiropractor, and she continued to see patients on a reduced schedule – she said it gave her purpose.
William and his sycophants look like fools now, imo. What will Tom Sykes have to write about now if Charles’ death is not imminent anymore? What will Jason and Dan Rotten do for the next few years? And this really makes Kate look like she’s shirking her responsibilities.
People need to stop going to Tom Sykes expecting accurate reporting. Seems he is wrong about almost everything. The only sources he has are William’s ‘friends’ constantly rage briefing William’s thoughts to him!
Well he certainly let his heir know that he is on the mend and that he should stop with the I’m going to be king really soon agenda. So he will be done with treatment in the new year which CAN mean that things are really good or he has decided not to do them anymore. Time will tell.
Will di Amin had already picked up the shovel to dig his father’s grave. I hope someone locks the china cabinets at his residence. Flying saucers will abound otherwise.
Honestly, considering the alternative, long live King Charles! A nation is spared.
And yet Mumbles McSausage Curls couldn’t be arsed to say similar things about her own “cancer” or the nurses and doctors who supposedly treated her.
The excellent messaging Charles has done around his cancer and treatment really highlights how badly W&K have handled all PR around Kate
I think Charles excellent messaging around his cancer highlights how dicey everything surrounding Kate’s diagnosis actually is. The 70 year old man receiving weekly chemo for nearly two years is more active and working harder than a 40 year old woman who received preventative chemo for an unknown about of time but was in remission a year ago but also can’t work consistently for the foreseeable future is extremely odd.
Also @JT even odder is his perfectly healthy heir barely working more than usual and instead spending his time briefing about how little he’ll work as king? Must be galling for his dad to have to put up with junior being actually proud of being stupid, unprepared and lazy and yet having the temerity to proclaim how effective he’ll be as a barely visible monarch?!
Great news, as this gives Harry more time to further improve his relationship with his dad. And I think Charles is probably determined to beat this just to spite William at this point, which is something I think we can all get behind.
Also, note how Charles used this opportunity to talk about early detection saving lives, encourage screening, and THANKED HIS CARE TEAM. No self-aggrandizing, saccharine skipping through the woods here…
Thank god we didn’t have to watch C&C roll around on the beach together 🤢
Right? A video of Kate rolling around the beach, or a pic of her leaving a note (no money) at the Marsden’s event the other day, are worth a bucket of warm spit.
Meanwhile here in Hell, previously known as the US, we have psychopaths ending our cancer research and halting clinical trials. Word is that scientists were on the verge of a cancer vaccine based on mRNA technology. It’s tragic.
Gonna assume that William is still going to continue his “when I’m king, I’m gonna do it my way” pr. Oh fun.
I am relieved for Charles and his loved ones and that he has the time to repair his relationship with both sons of he wishes to. Let’s hope Will stops panic briefing about how little he’s going to do as King so he can continue to coast as PoW. Maybe he can stop hyperventilating about the school runs if Charles loves to be 90 after all.
I wouldn’t count on WanK and Sykes shutting up about his future reign. William still needs something to brief about, and Sykes still needs something to write about, besides the Daily Sussex. Nope, it won’t be anything meaningful, like transparency into royal finances or royal doings (Norman Baker just educated me on Britain’s unbelievably draconian FOIA rules around the royals). No doubt William has a whole agenda of shallow (helicopters and private jets to his environmental events), lazy (fewer patronages), meaningless (no more fancy robes), yet mean-spirited (stripping the Sussexes’ titles) little tweaks Wiliam can brief about, and Sykes can happily parrot.
At least Charles gave some helpful info about where Brits can look for pre-screening info. And Charles thanked his doctors and caregivers–as the primary caregiver to someone in hospice, I really appreciated that. A whole lot more useful than videos of running along a beach or staring at electronic flowers, which I gather Kate did the other night.
I hope he lives to 100.