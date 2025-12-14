I’ve been so disengaged from Amy Schumer’s comings and goings in recent years. Do I even need to do a recap? She got married to Chris Fischer in February 2018. They welcomed their son Gene in May 2019. Early in their marriage, Chris was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Since becoming a mom, Amy has worked here and there in films and television and she’s gone back to stand-up. She has also noticeably gone on a GLP-1 this year. For months now, Amy has been loudly telegraphing the fact that her marriage was falling apart. So, no surprise, she finally announced that she and Chris are over.

Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, have called it quits after over seven years of marriage. Schumer, 44, posted the news on Instagram on Friday, Dec. 12, alongside a picture of herself, Fischer, 45, and their son on the New York City subway. “Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years,” the comedian wrote. “We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.” A source close to the pair exclusively tells PEOPLE, “There’s nothing ugly. It’s a cohesive split. They’ve just been finalizing a few things.” In an Instagram post on Dec. 1, Schumer addressed speculation about her marriage, writing alongside a longer update on her recent health journey: “Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism.” “Fingers crossed we make it through,” she continued at the time. “He’s the best.”

[From People]

Her announcement is trying so hard to sound upbeat and “cool.” It comes across like… I don’t know, they had terrible fights and there was a lot behind this split. I’m convinced of that because she really was trying to interest people in her “marriage drama” for months and no one took the bait. Anyway, I don’t feel strongly about their marriage or their divorce. They seemed mismatched from the start, and it felt like Amy just got an itch to settle down one day and married the first guy she saw. They never struck me as “built to last.” I’m shocked they made it seven years, quite honestly.