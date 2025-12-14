Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer have ended their marriage after seven years

I’ve been so disengaged from Amy Schumer’s comings and goings in recent years. Do I even need to do a recap? She got married to Chris Fischer in February 2018. They welcomed their son Gene in May 2019. Early in their marriage, Chris was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Since becoming a mom, Amy has worked here and there in films and television and she’s gone back to stand-up. She has also noticeably gone on a GLP-1 this year. For months now, Amy has been loudly telegraphing the fact that her marriage was falling apart. So, no surprise, she finally announced that she and Chris are over.
Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, have called it quits after over seven years of marriage. Schumer, 44, posted the news on Instagram on Friday, Dec. 12, alongside a picture of herself, Fischer, 45, and their son on the New York City subway.
“Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years,” the comedian wrote. “We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”
A source close to the pair exclusively tells PEOPLE, “There’s nothing ugly. It’s a cohesive split. They’ve just been finalizing a few things.”
In an Instagram post on Dec. 1, Schumer addressed speculation about her marriage, writing alongside a longer update on her recent health journey: “Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism.”
“Fingers crossed we make it through,” she continued at the time. “He’s the best.”
Her announcement is trying so hard to sound upbeat and “cool.” It comes across like… I don’t know, they had terrible fights and there was a lot behind this split. I’m convinced of that because she really was trying to interest people in her “marriage drama” for months and no one took the bait. Anyway, I don’t feel strongly about their marriage or their divorce. They seemed mismatched from the start, and it felt like Amy just got an itch to settle down one day and married the first guy she saw. They never struck me as “built to last.” I’m shocked they made it seven years, quite honestly.
I don’t follow her, all I know is she went on ozempic a few years ago and got such bad side effects she could get up from bed. Maybe or not she tried a new one
WTF is a cohesive split and I wish people would stop saying that they love each other when they announce their divorce. If they did love each other they wouldn’t be divorcing.
Right? It’s okay if you don’t love each other anymore. That doesn’t make you a bad person. People outgrow each other sometimes. Just seems like it’s more confusing for the kids. We love each other very much but we’re divorcing.
That’s not true. It just isn’t. Frankly, I’m appalled at the number of people who seem to have an issue with married people, especially ones who share children, getting along after a divorce. We know that ugly divorces are bad for children, yet people still judge parents who make it work.
My parents loved each other very much, but still had a toxic relationship and needed to separate. They remained committed to each other until the end.
Whenever people have gone glow up their relationship and marriage fall apart. This happen to adele too and many to count.
Why is that? Women just wanting to try their new look in the marketplace? This is why I think everyone needs to play the field before marriage. Get that curiosity to your system.
I don’t know if it’s the glow-up that causes issues. The glow-up can be the result of someone finally putting themselves and their health first instead of taking care of spouse/family. Or maybe dragging themselves out of a hard time (whatever it might be) so it seems like a glow up but they are finally finding themselves. And sometimes that changes your outward appearance.
Weight loss can really affect the dynamics of a relationship. The divorce rate actually doubles in couples in the first few years after 1 partner gets weight loss surgery.
I haven’t paid attention to her in years but I really liked the cooking show they did during Covid.
Yes, that was such a fun watch during a crazy time. I loved how they figured out a way to entertain themselves and us even with all the restrictions.
Her announcement was meant to be tongue-in-cheek. She’s mocking the trend of celebrities declaring how much they love their spouses in their divorce announcements. Also, amicable splits are fine but let’s be real if two people really and truly cared for and loved each other and were committed to being a family……they most certainly wouldn’t be getting divorced, lol. If you loved your spouse that much and wanted to keep your family together you’d find a way.
I’m only surprised that their marriage lasted this long. She seems like a truly obnoxious, atrocious person, and that announcement was so unhinged and disrespectful. Imagine how nasty she will be about him in front of their child. Hopefully, he can move on and find someone nice next time around.
I mean, when we got divorced it was amicable and uncontested and there wasn’t nastiness and fights. And we do get along for our grown kids. But as time goes on I see through his BS and manipulation attempts, and I don’t compromise or explain anymore. People may divorce with the intention of being friends. I’m pretty sure most end up as polite acquaintances.
Not a favorite, but all I can say is I love that red dress.