The police ended their inquiry into Andrew Windsor’s smears against Virginia

In October, before Andrew Mountbatten Windsor “gave up” all of his titles, there was a steady stream of grotesque stories, some of the stories from Virginia Giuffre’s memoir and some from the Jeffrey Epstein files. The weekend of October 18-19, we learned that Virginia signed a one-year gag order as part of Andrew’s multi-million-dollar settlement to her in 2022, and the gag order was specifically designed to not ruin QEII’s Jubilee. Alongside that news, the Mail got their hands on years-old emails to and from Andrew in which he was passing along information about Virginia (like her Social Security number and more) to palace officials and his police protection officers with the hope that they would help him smear or harm Virginia. When she was alive, Virginia had some inkling that Andrew was digging into her backstory and trying to find anything to discredit her. She even wrote in her book that he tried to hire internet trolls to hassle her. Well, the Met Police briefly conducted an “investigation” into all of this and… the cops have now shut down the investigation. Nothing to see here, folks!

Virginia Giuffre’s family have hit out over the decision by Scotland Yard to drop its inquiries into claims that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor tried to smear her by passing confidential information to police. They say the Metropolitan Police decided not to pursue the case without speaking to them first, The Telegraph can disclose. In October, a leaked email revealed that Mr Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly asked his taxpayer-funded police bodyguard to investigate Ms Giuffre and passed him her date of birth and social security number. He then allegedly told Buckingham Palace aide Ed Perkins, who at the time was Elizabeth II’s deputy press secretary, that he had asked one of his personal protection officers to dig up information about Ms Giuffre. However, following weeks of assessment into the allegations, the Met has now wound up its investigation into the matter, saying it had found no additional evidence of criminal acts. The Met’s announcement is the latest in a string of decisions not to proceed to a full criminal investigation into allegations surrounding Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, when he was still known as Prince Andrew, over his friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement released by Scotland Yard on Saturday, Ella Marriott, Central Specialist Crime Commander, said: “Following recent reporting suggesting that Mr Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asked his Met Police close protection officer to carry out checks on Ms Giuffre in 2011, the MPS has carried out a further assessment. This assessment has not revealed any additional evidence of criminal acts or misconduct.” Ms Giuffre’s family, who have called for further investigation into the former prince, told The Telegraph they were not consulted over Scotland Yard’s decision to drop the inquiry and that “justice has not been served”. They said their only interaction with detectives was a single email received last week. In a statement, the Giuffre family said: “We are deeply disappointed that the Metropolitan Police have dropped their investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor without explanation and without speaking with us, Virginia’s family.” “We emailed with a detective from the Metropolitan Police yesterday, Friday, Dec 12, who gave us no indication that this announcement was imminent. Indeed, he asked us if we had any evidence we would like to present; we had not yet replied. With the Epstein files about to be released by Congress since the passage of the Epstein Transparency Act, we are surprised that the Metropolitan Police didn’t wait to see what further evidence might appear.” Ms Giuffre’s family added: “While we have hailed the UK’s overall handling of the case of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor previously, today we feel justice has not been served. We continue to challenge the system that protects abusers, especially as more evidence comes to light that can hold people accountable. Our sister Virginia – and all survivors – are owed this much.”

[From The Telegraph]

There are three things/situations which give me pause about the state of British policing and how powerful people really do not give a f–k about anyone other than themselves. One, the complete abdication of responsibility from the police when it comes to investigating Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Andrew and their enablers within the UK. Two, the rolling fiasco that is Prince Harry’s years-long quest for security. Three, the police covering up the fact that their own people took bribes and covered up serious crimes for decades at the behest of the British tabloid media. Like, how does anyone within the Met Police or Scotland Yard operate when the public clearly has no reason to believe that cops serve and protect the community?