“Joel Edgerton is really Oscar-campaigning for ‘Train Dreams'” links
  • December 12, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Joel Edgerton is campaigning for Train Dreams. Good. He should have been Oscar-nominated for Loving! [LaineyGossip]
The White House continues to lie about Donald Trump’s hands. [Buzzfeed]
The trailer for Charli XCX’s The Moment. [OMG Blog]
Andy Dick refuses to go to rehab. [Socialite Life]
Jacob Elordi doesn’t give a sh-t about these AI questions. [Pajiba]
Ayo Edebiri in Chanel… this is terrible. [Go Fug Yourself]
Gayle King talks about the CBS Mornings drama. [Just Jared]
Emma Mackey wore McQueen to an Ella McCay premiere. [RCFA]
You can literally give people coal for Christmas. [Seriously OMG]
Cast photos for Love During Lockup’s fifth season. [Starcasm]
There was a rumor that Pluribus was canceled. [Hollywood Life]

4 Responses to ““Joel Edgerton is really Oscar-campaigning for ‘Train Dreams'” links”

  1. Mightymolly says:
    December 12, 2025 at 11:54 am

    That Andy Dick story 😳

    “I don’t mind doing a little crack now and then” is absolutely an off color joke a third rate stand up would make but he wasn’t joking.

    Reply
  2. Sharon says:
    December 12, 2025 at 12:50 pm

    I started watching Train Dreams but I have a personal peeve against narrators in films. If I wanted to hear a narrator I’d listen to an audiobook. Anyway, I’ll try again.

    Reply
  3. LeonsMomma says:
    December 12, 2025 at 1:06 pm

    Joel Edgerton is very very talented. Actor, producer, writer. He was impressive in “The Great Gatsby” remake and in scores of other movies. I have not seen “Loving,” but will do so.

    Reply
  4. Nuks says:
    December 12, 2025 at 3:47 pm

    Re Andy Dick – if they find you on Yucca, that’s bad. 59 years old, jfc.

    Reply

