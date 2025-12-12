Eden: Key Labour ministers are trying to bring the Sussexes back to the UK!!

The funniest part about the years-long speculation about Prince Harry’s “return to the UK” is that there’s a growing body of evidence that powerful figures in the British establishment actually want the Sussexes to come back, permanently or semi-permanently. Half of the speculation isn’t even about whatever Harry or Meghan are doing or saying. It’s about what other people are arguing on their behalf. Even back in 2020, there were British politicians, royalists and cultural figures who said publicly and privately that the Sussexit was bad, actually, and that the Windsors should find a way to bring Harry and Meghan back in some way. Obviously, this has reached a crescendo this week alongside the news that the Home Office has decided to do a security risk assessment for the Sussexes. If the Home Office and Ravec determine that the Sussexes should have security on-demand in the UK, then that’s a vital part of the “establishment plot to bring back the Sussexes.” So says Richard Eden at the Mail. Here’s an excerpt from his latest column:
The decision to carry out a new risk assessment is all the more striking because the legal position, upheld by the Court of Appeal, has not changed: the process does not apply to Harry and Meghan because they live overseas. What has changed, I can reveal, is that the ‘Establishment plot’ which aims to restore the California-based couple to the affections of the British public is gathering pace and has powerful supporters.
The plot is known as ‘Project Thaw’ because the aim is to ‘warm up’ the duke’s and duchess’s frosty relationships with the rest of the Royal Family and with the British people. As I wrote in September: ‘Worryingly, King Charles has been drawn into this, aided by some key figures of the Establishment behind the scenes.’
Those key figures include senior Government ministers such as David Lammy, the Justice Secretary, and Yvette Cooper, the Foreign Secretary, who travelled on the same train as Harry to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv when he visited the war-torn country in September.
Ms Cooper is said to be among the Establishment figures who admire the duke and want him to play a bigger part in public life. She is married to Ed Balls, former Cabinet minister in the Blair administration and now a host of Good Morning Britain, the ‘woke’ ITV breakfast show from which Piers Morgan resigned after Meghan complained to his bosses about critical comments he made on the programme. She is also said to be one of the senior Labour Party figures keen for Harry and Meghan to reconcile with the Royal Family. Many on the Left hailed the mixed-race American actress as a symbol of change in the Monarchy when she married Harry in 2018 – and still yearn for her return.
My sources say the new risk assessment could result in taxpayer-funded police protection being restored to the Sussexes. And the explanation will be that Harry and his family plan to spend much more time in Britain than previously. As a friend of the duke’s told me in September: ‘Harry wants to educate the children here in the UK.’
The friend who discussed the subject with the duke during his visit to Britain that month, explained: ‘Harry feels his children are missing out on the extensive family network that their niece and nephews are enjoying. Harry wants his children to have the very best education. He has retained his closest friendship group of confidants from his days at school at Ludgrove and Eton. He wants that for his own children.’
If the new risk assessment does result in police protection being restored to Harry and Meghan, there would be fury from taxpayers, I believe. It would also be a highly dangerous move for the future of the Monarchy. Just when Left-wing Labour MPs are rubbing their hands with glee at the review of Crown Estate properties and the favourable terms given to members of the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan would be free to come and go at leisure – at a considerable cost to the Exchequer. This is something that the increasingly influential Republican Left would relish. It must not happen.
All of the casual assumptions… if the risk assessment finds that the Sussexes should get security, I guess they really believe that Harry and Meghan will pack up their kids and bring them straight to London? Yeah, I doubt that’s happening. I’ve never believed the British education stuff either. But all of the stuff about the Starmer government officials advocating for the Sussexes’ return is fascinating and hilarious. The Scooter King is going to have another nervous breakdown over that. Hell, even Boris Johnson went on the record about how much he liked Harry and Meghan and thought they were a national asset. William’s big play to exile his more charismatic brother has blown up in his face so spectacularly. It’s beautiful.
The government wants their national asset back. Not The Firm. They know Willy ain’t shit.
At bare minimum they are clearing the way the Invictus Games. Harry and Meghan will never move back permanently but Harry definitely wants to visit freely.
I agree that it is, as of now, about the IG events. The govt saw full well tge attention and respect IG has gotten from governments, heads of state, nato and the public in general. If the RF makes it about their pathetic soap opera, it’s 1, a national embarrasment on the world stage, 2, it’s the monarch and rf refusing to do their actual job.
In the long run, I don’t know how much the current govt cares about the commonwealth and the adventageous ties it might bring after Brexit, but as you said, Willy ain’t sh!t and they know it. The rest of the left behinds the same. Their only chance to even try to salvage some benefits of the commonwealth is if H and M agree to lead that charge. Even if they do that living in Ca but representing the UK. H and M doesn’t owe the UK shit, but I can see that as an angle in trying to bring them back.
Sussex-haters can’t have it all ways here in the UK. They rejoiced when a judge said ‘no’ to Harry asking to pay to save taxpayers’ money. Now Eden says they’ll be furious if his automatic protective security is restored at cost to taxpayers (which others get, including current and former public figures deemed eligible) 🤡
If Harry decides his wife and children have enough security to safely visit the UK then it will be on their own terms and they will be the ones calling all the shots – which I love for them. 👏🏼
Totally agree with you. I am certain that Harry does want his children – a prince and princess, mind you – to know their “realm” and their heritage. I could even see them getting a small place to base themselves when they are visiting (Charles should just give them back Frogmore Cottage). Harry is content to come in and out and stay different places, but I doubt he will want that for the family. Bill and Can’t must be shaking in their plush boots.
This is desperate stuff: Harry and Meg and the kids aren’t returning to live here. Yes it is increasingly obvious that Will needs to be shored up with recruitment of his cousins to carry out bread and butter engagements. Will is determined to become King with minimum impact on his private life . For whatever reason he is only willing to carry out say 180 engagements per year which is quite a shortfall given previous two monarchs would carry out 500 engagements a year. Harry and Meg aren’t going to race to the rescue. If Will and Kate are in need of additional help then other family members can be recruited.
180 is too generous.
Haven’t they heard of cutting the workload, high numbers are great to brag about but what about the impact, we have read having a royal patron is not all its cracked up to be so reduce the number of charities and focus on a small number and make a difference.
Again, Harry grew up in the UK, went to school there, and served in the British Army for 10 years. He works with various philanthropic organizations that are based in the UK. He has friends that live in the UK, and family members other than the ones that appear on that balcony that do as well. Of course he wants to come back, and bring his wife and children. And of course, he wants them to feel safe and be safe while doing so.
But this idea that the only way that his children will make friends and be happy, is if they live in the UK is nonsense. Meghan has an incredibly close, loyal, dedicated friend group doesn’t she? I guess that doesn’t count. Just like Meghan’s extended family that rightfully stays out of the news, doesn’t count either. Only Harry’s country, friends, family, and educational experience matters. And I’ll be honest, I ride for Harry and Meghan truly, but the issues that are calling more attention to the need and relevancy of the monarchy can not be saved by them. In fact, it’s probably the best thing for them that they are separate financially and publicly from them.
the fundamental infrastructure is broken, hailing Harry and Meghan as the ones to bail the water out of the sinking ship means they don’t realise the boat is sinking and want to put a nice facade on it then turn around and blame them for trying to make an effort.
The first thing the government has to do if they are ever going to get them back is to put a stop to the hate campaign by William and the tabloid press, and stop the better press from lazily copying the Tabs.
The school thing is hilarious because it’s obvious from Spare that Harry hated Eton. He often says that Meghan is better educated than him and she educated entirely in the US. These weirdos and their ‘plots’ are baffling. They must be bored!
That’s what I thought as well. Meghan attended Northwestern and a catholic school. I think she will also take the lead when it comes down to what school the children will attend. I’m not saying that Harry doesn’t have a voice but he did have a very negative expierence at Eton. Meghan will can navigate the American educational system much better. Harry was only told what school he will attend – that’s it. The Sussex kids will have options.
I also think that neither Charles nor Diana were very involved. You would think that paying high tution would insure that your children are taken care of regarding their talents. Meghan and Harry will be more involved in the education of the Sussex tots. Good for them.
Eden saying they are calling it “Project Thaw” just made me laugh..
Eden just makes up mess for content. Most know the Sussexes are not coming back. However, they deserve the right to visit Harry’s birth country at will. Inserting supposed taxpayer rage with the cost of their security is just nonsense because they never should have lost it, especially since it has been documented it is needed for safety.
I don’t know, to me, I wouldn’t look at Harry and Meghan’s success and thinking, “OK, how do we get them back?” I would be thinking, “wow, they’re making their own way on their own dime. Why are we paying millions for the others to wear designer clothes, move house every few months, and occasionally shake hands with pensioners when they can squeeze in time between their half dozen annual vacations?”
This entire storyline is nonsensical and I don’t believe it for a second.
I simply don’t buy that the Labour government are interested in spending any political capital on the Sussexes, and thereby giving the overwhelmingly right-wing/far right British media a new stick with which to beat them. You can sense them sharpening their pick-axes already.
It’s more likely that the British media are DESPERATE to have Harry and Meghan back so they can torment them at will, but as they don’t want to admit it, are trying to dream up other potential protagonists to point the finger to.
What I do believe is that there are some government ministers (armed forces, home office) who are looking to Invictus running smoothly and drama-free in 2027, so are taking the small steps needed to enable Harry, his wife and possibly his kids to visit safely. They may also be looking to facilitate KC seeing them before he croaks. Both of which are sensible things for the Labour government to be doing.
Anything else I don’t believe. Not in the slightest.
Exactly.
I guess the British government knows that the Sussexes are good for them and want them back. They see the good the Sussexes do and what little the leftovers do and so they want the good ones back. Guess the British government has decided that if there is to be a monarchy it must include the Sussexes lol. Yes i am sure that Pegs head will explode!!
I suspect that the review is only going ahead because the Home Office has been given permission by the palace to do so and, therefore, I’m expecting it to be decided in favour of Harry automatically being assigned security when he comes back to visit the UK.
So many funny details. I’ve seen clips of the ITV morning show and it’s never struck me as particularly woke. And no, the Republican movement in the uk isn’t going to get stronger just bc Harry gets security every now and then. Please.
Richard Eden has no sources. They are all made up. All of his articles are based on his speculations. So far nothing he has written has proven to be of any value.
I do think there are lots of people in the government and even in the monarchy (not William and KP of course) who would like to move on from this saga and realize that this drama actually hurts the BRF more than it does Harry and Meghan at this point. The last couple of years have made it clear that the Sussexes are happy, wealthy, connected and not coming back. Globally they get so much more interest and attention than the BrF. They also are much more visible these days at the same time as William and Kate are doing less and less. I’m sure people have noticed that and see it for the problem that it is. Invictus would made a great start for the cooling of tensions and I’m sure the government and MoD does not want a global embarrassment on their hands if the event is hijacked by royal nonsense. But at this point I don’t think the royals and the press can shift gears so I don’t really think we will see any change.
This is it. The grown ups in the room know that it’s a terrible look that Harry and Meghan have been THE main characters for the past 6 years in the UK, and in that time the Queen has died, there’s a new King, and there have been 2 major illnesses in the family (ostensibly). And yet, anything to do with Harry and Meghan has been and is still always top of line.
It’s ridiculous and for the RFs sake, it needs to stop. They don’t need to bring them back, they just need a thaw where everyone moves on with their lives and there is no drama around visits. I don’t know how you get the heir into therapy though, because that is a critical factor in all of this.
Richard Eden is deluded and unhinged.
Poor Richard sounds like he’s having a nervous breakdown. He and Willy should get together to commiserate and whine about the prospect of the Sussexes spending more time in England.
I don’t think H&M would ever return to England full-time … the life they’ve built in Montecito is too wonderful.
But I could see the British government wanting to use Harry as a diplomatic asset, given that William is so inept at diplomacy.
Project thaw does not need to include restoring Harry’s reputation with the public. The British public come out in droves for him at every opportunity. It’s all about his relationship with Charles and William, that’s it. If there truly is a project thaw its goal is to get Charles and William out of the way ahead of the IG. My God William is awful