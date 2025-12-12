Liam Neeson narrated a crazy, conspiracist anti-vaccine documentary

This is one of the weirdest stories of the week. I never even considered whether Liam Neeson is pro- or anti-vaccine, but now I need answers. Apparently, Liam was hired to narrate a particularly crazy anti-vaccine, anti-mRNA, anti-pharmaceutical documentary. Liam actually took the job, narrated the f–k out of it, and now his spokesperson is like “of course Liam is not anti-vaxx, he loves vaccines.” Is Liam Neeson poor? Is he taking right-wing propaganda film narrator jobs just for the money?

Liam Neeson wants his fans to know that he’s “never been and is not” an anti-vaxxer, though some might get that impression if they tune in to a new, controversial anti-vaxx documentary.

The Oscar-nominated actor narrates Plague of Corruption: 80 Years of Pharmaceutical Corruption Exposed, which journalists Walker Bragman and Olivia Riggio first reported in the Important Context newsletter on Thursday. The film is based on a book by disgraced and debunked researcher Dr. Judy Mikovits and attorney Kent Heckenlively, who was previously denied a visa to Australia over his “dangerous” views.

The film’s website touts it as “an explosive investigation into how pharmaceutical giants systematically captured governments and deceived families and communities worldwide.” It includes interviews with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is praised for his “relentless courage in challenging institutional corruption and defending medical freedom has sparked a worldwide movement for truth galvanizing millions across the globe.”

And although Neeson is just the film’s narrator, he can be heard labeling the mRNA COVID vaccines as “dangerous experiments,” describing Chronic Fatigue Syndrome as the “worst health crisis since HIV and AIDS,” suggesting medical and science organizations “demand unconditional submission,” as well as repeating other fringe talking points.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, a representative for Neeson said his participation in narrating the documentary does not constitute an endorsement of its message. “We all recognize that corruption can exist within the pharmaceutical industry, but that should never be conflated with opposition to vaccines. Liam never has been, and is not, anti-vaccination,” the representatives said. “His extensive work with UNICEF underscores his long-held support for global immunization and public-health initiatives. He did not shape the film’s editorial content, and any questions about its claims or messaging should be directed to the producers.”

It’s surprising Neeson would lend his iconic voice to the documentary, which declares itself “the year’s most controversial film,” as he’s previously backed vaccinations at length during the COVID-19 pandemic. The AV Club dug up a lengthy statement the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador made in 2022, where Neeson called vaccines “a remarkable human success story.”

“The conversation about vaccines in recent years has lost sight of how much good they have done for each of us,” he added. “We need to celebrate this. It is perhaps one of the biggest collective achievements in human history.”