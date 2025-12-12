Liam Neeson narrated a crazy, conspiracist anti-vaccine documentary

This is one of the weirdest stories of the week. I never even considered whether Liam Neeson is pro- or anti-vaccine, but now I need answers. Apparently, Liam was hired to narrate a particularly crazy anti-vaccine, anti-mRNA, anti-pharmaceutical documentary. Liam actually took the job, narrated the f–k out of it, and now his spokesperson is like “of course Liam is not anti-vaxx, he loves vaccines.” Is Liam Neeson poor? Is he taking right-wing propaganda film narrator jobs just for the money?
Liam Neeson wants his fans to know that he’s “never been and is not” an anti-vaxxer, though some might get that impression if they tune in to a new, controversial anti-vaxx documentary.
The Oscar-nominated actor narrates Plague of Corruption: 80 Years of Pharmaceutical Corruption Exposed, which journalists Walker Bragman and Olivia Riggio first reported in the Important Context newsletter on Thursday. The film is based on a book by disgraced and debunked researcher Dr. Judy Mikovits and attorney Kent Heckenlively, who was previously denied a visa to Australia over his “dangerous” views.
The film’s website touts it as “an explosive investigation into how pharmaceutical giants systematically captured governments and deceived families and communities worldwide.” It includes interviews with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is praised for his “relentless courage in challenging institutional corruption and defending medical freedom has sparked a worldwide movement for truth galvanizing millions across the globe.”
And although Neeson is just the film’s narrator, he can be heard labeling the mRNA COVID vaccines as “dangerous experiments,” describing Chronic Fatigue Syndrome as the “worst health crisis since HIV and AIDS,” suggesting medical and science organizations “demand unconditional submission,” as well as repeating other fringe talking points.
In a statement to Rolling Stone, a representative for Neeson said his participation in narrating the documentary does not constitute an endorsement of its message. “We all recognize that corruption can exist within the pharmaceutical industry, but that should never be conflated with opposition to vaccines. Liam never has been, and is not, anti-vaccination,” the representatives said. “His extensive work with UNICEF underscores his long-held support for global immunization and public-health initiatives. He did not shape the film’s editorial content, and any questions about its claims or messaging should be directed to the producers.”
It’s surprising Neeson would lend his iconic voice to the documentary, which declares itself “the year’s most controversial film,” as he’s previously backed vaccinations at length during the COVID-19 pandemic. The AV Club dug up a lengthy statement the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador made in 2022, where Neeson called vaccines “a remarkable human success story.”
“The conversation about vaccines in recent years has lost sight of how much good they have done for each of us,” he added. “We need to celebrate this. It is perhaps one of the biggest collective achievements in human history.”
…What?? Neeson and his people shot themselves in the foot with that statement. The obvious excuse would have been “he had no idea what he was signing up for” and/or “he was tricked.” But the statement makes it sound like he knew he was signing up for a right-wing anti-pharma documentary. Did he get the script and he was like “sounds good, let’s attack the f–k out of mRNA vaccine research?” It even sounds like he knew about Robert Kennedy Jr’s involvement?? Damn.
No! Please tell me it was an AI generated voice. His team’s statements are bizarre.
Wow what a turn he has taken with this!!! Why? Just why? Is he trying to kill his really great reputation?
I don’t know about “great reputation.”
As a black woman, we know him well.
I recall him saying he wanted to kill all black people because he thought a black man attacked his friend.
I did not know he did that until just reading these comments . I have never really followed him too closely I always thought he was an ok person. I learn something new every day.
UNICEF should drop him based on that racist statement alone. The vaccine documentary narration seals it. As for the incoherence of his views on vaccines and this job, I’m guessing dementia is involved. Unless he really does need money.
Or he’s just an incoherent racist jerk. There’s always that possibility. But, seriously, UNICEF, what are you even doing here?
If he had made those positive statements about vaccination before, how sid he not see the contradiction here?? Had he not read the script before accepting? Even if he hadn’t he should have backed out based on his moral compass and pay a penalty of breaking the contract. Pointing to his paat statements that say the opposite of the documentary is bizarre.
Yeah after those comments he made in 2019 about wanting to find any black man and kill them (paraphrasing) I was done with him.
… and those comments of his tainted Schindler’s List so much for me that I’ve never watched it again since.
Racist *and* anti-vax?
Well done, Mr Neeson.
PS: serious research on the application of mRNA has been done since the mid-1980s.
I’ve only watched Schindler’s List once in its first theatrical release because it’s too hard to watch, but nothing anyone in that film has done or said since should taint how important that film is.
And this, ladies and gentlemen, explains why Pamela Anderson placed an interview in People Magazine yesterday that distanced herself from him and clarified that they were not together. Done in the sweetest way, but this is why.
and good for her!
Team Pam all the way!
Yep.
I wondered about her timing.
There’s no way out for him. Also, the now anti-science FDA is putting a black box warning on COVID mRNA vaccines and wants to overturn their authorization. Given how well these vaccines save lives (from acute infection and, due to COVID’s broader impact, all-cause mortality), it’s clear they want to kill people.
Get your shots while you can. If you’ve passed the opportunity lately, you “complied in advance” with the authoritarian war on Americans.
Do they not read the script before accepting the job? Can’t have it both way – provaccines and do a documentary about antivaccines.
Did everyone forget the racism? He already showed his character. It’s not as though the man is desperate for creative work, and even if he were, much poorer actors have refused unethical work out of principle.
This is absolutely bizarre and gross. He still gets a lot of film roles, and there is no way the money was “life changing couldn’t turn it down” levels. If you want some easy cash go shoot an UberEats commercial like some veteran actors are doing. Those aren’t spreading disease.
Really disgusted with Liam.
Seems as if he needs the money, and apparently he’s not got a moral compass. The only other explanation is that he is exceedingly stupid, stupid enough not to comprehend the words he is reading as he narrates aloud.
Someone should do a wellness check on this old man.
This is utterly….unsurprising. This is the same man who stated that he went out looking for a random Black man to assault because his friend was robbed by a Black man. He’s BEEN trash. People just chose to ignore it.
Couple things come to mind…
1) My husband is in the entertainment industry and I know that getting an actor to sign a contract using a bait-and-switch script isn’t uncommon
2) Kevin Costner leveraged his fortune to make the Horizon saga and is now scrambling for funds, so wondering if that kind of thing happened here and we haven’t heard about it yet
3) If either of those things are true, I would hope we hear a lot more about how hard he tried to get out of that contract : /
How much could he possibly have been on the hook for if he backed out? Sometimes you just have to do the right thing. And, he has an agent and a manager and aren’t they supposed to vet the producers and material before he signs up? Nah – no sympathy here. He’s not some young, naieve, wannabe starlet.
No, if he wasn’t anti-vaxx there’s no way he would have signed up for this job. Anyway this is the same man who went out looking to kill the first black man he saw after his friend got sexually assaulted.
Nelson’s decision to use his profile to promote misinformation will create harm for a lot of vulnerable people. People will die. It’s ridiculous to make excuses for people with this much status and privilege.
Regular people do make principled decisions, remember when that Simon Rex guy was offered $70,000 to say he slept with Meghan? He said he’s not a famous actor, and could really have used the money, but he couldn’t be unethical like that.
Neeson…
All of this.
This is incredibly disappointing.
This man is trash. He believes in collective punishment. He wanted to kill any and all Black people because his friend had been attacked by a Black man. And he didn’t mind making his feelings public. How’s that for racism?
“When someone tells you who they are, believe them the first time.” – Dr. Maya Angelou
I am public health nurse that is *so* tired of this. So, so very tired.
I will no longer watch Liam Neeson.