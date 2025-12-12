The Waleses’ Forest Lodge has a ‘self-contained flat’ for the Middletons

Someone in the comments pointed out that the fuss around Prince William and Kate’s move to Forest Lodge means that it will be very difficult for them to eventually move into Royal Lodge. It’s true – they’ve been forced to justify their Forest Lodge move to such a degree that there will be a significant backlash if, one year from now, they suddenly say “actually, we would prefer to live in Royal Lodge, that’s our new forever home!” They always wanted Royal Lodge, so it’s funny that they’re never going to get it. Anyway, back to the fiasco that is the Forest Lodge move. Hello Magazine reports that Forest Lodge also includes a “self-contained flat” which has obviously been set aside for Carole and Michael Middleton.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are now one month into their new life at Forest Lodge in Windsor, along with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Their eight-bedroom residence is tucked away in Great Windsor Park and provides them the perfect sanctuary for family life. The royal couple appear to be determined to stick to their decision of having no live-in staff at this property. They made that change when they moved into Adelaide Cottage in 2022. However, Forest Lodge’s grand size and the fact that it has a “self-contained flat” as part of the accommodation means it would be possible. Instead, it is thought that this additional accommodation could be used for guests coming to stay. Princess Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, live under an hour away, but there’s a chance they may wish to have an overnight jaunt. Plus, any of their London-based friends could benefit from a bolthole in the countryside when they visit. During my five years working for HELLO!, I have written about a plethora of royal and celebrity mansions, and I can say it is commonplace for them to come with some sort of guest accommodation. This just means that when they do have company, family life isn’t as disrupted, and their guests can also benefit from their own space. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for example, also have a private guesthouse at their Montecito home and it is believed that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, uses it when she travels from her own home that’s around two hours away.

I seriously doubt Meghan is putting her mother in the guest cottage. I’m sure Doria stays in the Montecito mansion. But the point of mentioning the Sussexes was to draw the comparison: “look, William and Kate have a big house and extensive grounds now, just like Harry and Meghan!” “Look, they even have guest quarters, just like the Sussexes!” Anyway, not only does Forest Lodge contain some kind of “self-contained flat,” there are also cottages close to the manor house. We know because William and Kate evicted the lease-holders on those cottages. I imagine the Waleses’ extensive domestic and security staff will live in those cottages now. Maybe one of those cottages will be for the Middletons too. I always actually enjoy the implicit admission that Carole (especially) is constantly staying with Kate and the kids.