Queen Camilla had a photo of Charles & Meghan on display at Clarence House

On Thursday, Queen Camilla hosted one of her annual Christmas events at Clarence House. She invited children and families from Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity. They decorated Christmas trees and the kids got to see Santa (“Father Christmas” in the UK) and receive some gifts. While Camilla has never shown any particular warmth towards children, she’s done this for years and it’s a consistently nice event. I’m sure it means a lot to those kids and parents as well.
Interestingly enough, Camilla ensured that her annual good deed got a lot of attention for other reasons. As Santa circulated around one of the reception rooms, the photographer got some shots of the framed photos on display in Clarence House. Magically, one of the photos on display was from Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding day – it was a photo of King Charles (then the Prince of Wales) walking Meghan down the aisle. That wasn’t the only photo featuring Meghan either! There’s the formal family portrait from Prince Louis’s 2018 London christening, which includes Harry and Meghan. I zoomed in all of the photos on display- there’s also a portrait of the Queen Mum (Charles’s beloved grandmother), and a photo of QEII and Margaret when they were girls.
So what does this all mean? Was the photo put on display specifically to send a message? Reportedly, Charles has displayed various photos from the Sussex wedding in several of his homes/castles/palaces, so this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about this or seen it with our very own eyes. Still, it feels like this photo was displayed on purpose, specifically timed because the Sussexes are back in Charles’s good graces.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Or is Camilla getting up willy and Kate’s noses? Knowing her, more like. Bet she loves pissing them off on the daily.
It does seem a little staged. Truthfully the king could have welcomed the Sussex’s back anytime in the last five years so maybe it’s more about getting back at WanK for all the “when I’m king” briefings. Hard to say what they are thinking, but Meghan sure looks beautiful in those photos.
Interesting to see they have photos of Charles being nice to Meghan.
I do think he seemed genuinely tickled to be walking her down the aisle. I remember how big he smiled at her as she approached him. I think Charles liked/likes Meghan, deep down. Now, he didn’t love her or his son or grandson enough to protect them from the vipers (neither did the Queen when it came down to it), but I always thought that he was genuine in his feelings for her on their wedding day.
He wasn’t being nice to her he was using her publicity. Just months before he told Harry that he couldn’t afford to fund her.
Nah, it was one of the PR highlights of his life and he remembers that fondly.
Exactly this.
Was going to post the same comment.
This, all day. Never had goodwill been squandered so quickly, Charles really got glowing press.
yeah we’ve seen this photo on display at Clarence House before. It would be interesting to track if it’s been up continuously or if it comes and goes. I don’t remember the christening photo before though but that could just be my memory.
As for this event – its a nice event. I know we’re broken records at this point, but this is exactly the kind of easy event that W&K should be doing (easy in that its good PR, I’m sure its not necessarily easy to coordinate.) The pictures are lovely, everyone looks like they’re having a good time (even camilla), they gave the kids little goodie bags to take home with a book and I’m sure a few other things, etc. Kids decorating a christmas tree and interacting with santa – whats not to love?!?!
And just as an aside, C&C often use Clarence House for receptions like this. It makes it much easier to justify any repairs or renovations that CH might need bc its not only the London residence of the king, but is often used for public events, much like BP is/was, and WC. Heck there are even events at Sandringham sometimes.
It makes the privacy obsessed Wales stand out that much more – all that money for a mansion that no one will ever see but them?
It makes you wonder whether the Wales will host these type of events when it’s their turn. And if they do, where? WC? Charles and Camilla really do host a fair amount of stuff. I cannot imagine the Wales hosting much at all.
When they do infrequently do these type of events, they seem to prefer going to the homes and establishments of other people rather than inviting people in.
So I don’t think that that will change, especially as they seem to be getting less willing to show their homes not more. The only time I can recall someone being invited in recently was that delivery driver, that got frisked and William thought it was oh so hilarious.
Wasn’t there a story a while back stating that the press and palace staff thought W&K would be hosting parties and diplomats when they got the KP apartment, but were disappointed that they didn’t do anything of the sort? Charles and Diana hosted many events, as do Charles and Camilla now do. I don’t think W&K are going to host much, they don’t seem to be very good at that sort of thing or care much about it. They just like hiding away in the various forever homes and going on vacation.
Have we ever heard of the Wales hosting anyone, for anything, other than the Obamas 100 years ago, and the ever present Middletons? Seriously, we never heard of them hosting at KP, despite their lavish home there. What is the point of them?
@Dee2 yes! that’s weird to me. Its like they’re just invited as afterthoughts (maybe bc no one knows if they’ll actually show up?) there are so many receptions they could and should be hosting relating to their military roles, their patronages, etc. And they just don’t dont do those things and if they attend something like that, its not at any one of their dozen houses.
Even the infamous event at Houghton Hall – the Taste of Norfolk event for EACH – maybe they didnt want that at Anmer (Anmer is very large but Houghton Hall is on a different level) but surely they could have used Sandringham, especially as it was during the summer?
@JT yes, that rings a bell to me. There was this excitement about them hosting events and it just never materialized. They went to one or two of the pre BAFTA events at KP and that was it. And I dont think they even hosted that even nominally, it was something BAFTA put on.
And again – that’s part of the point of them having these luxurious houses. Its not because they work so hard. Its because there has been an understanding that the houses are sort of quasi public, with public reception spaces and meeting areas etc. Like how official residences of heads of state across the globe have public and private areas. Sandringham and Balmoral are different bc they’re privately owned, but even then, there are events at Sandringham; the monarchs host guests at Balmoral such as the PM, etc.
At this point 1A is being used a handful of times a year as a place for them to check their makeup and hair before going to an event. Its ridiculous.
One of two things: 1: she wants to piss off Peg. Or 2: she wants some good PR and put them on display. I don’t think Horsilla does anything without an ulterior motive!
The photos seem to serve several purposes: 1) engendering some fondness -and maybe eventually some forgiveness – for Charles, who is heavily responsible for the tabloid terrible articles about Meghan and the resulting Sussexit, 2) reminding the “Not my King” people that part of the Royal family is self-sustaining and actually adds value to this world, and 3) a shot across the bow to WandK to get their lazy asses to work and to shut up about their reign. As always, there is little about this effort that actually relates to Meghan as a good person who is a member of their family. 🙄
I find it rather cold that the only photos on display are ones that everyone has, no personal photos just “stock” pictures.
The royals rarely display personal photos. Sometimes the ones on display haven’t been seen before, but they’re from a photo shoot where other pictures were released, or just a picture of a publicized event from a different angle (like Trooping or Ascot), etc. this was true for QEII as well.
More interesting was that both photo were from 2018. Doesn’t CH have more recent photo of the Wails?
I don’t think much of the display. It just might be the staff at CH didn’t bother to change the photo display from years ago. Besides, we all know all the left-behind British Royals do is for for PR, rarely come from their hearts.
It doesn’t mean anything except Clarence House hasn’t updated its photo display since 2018. Visitors to Clarence House has seen these photos before.
Sorry but that picture of Crocmilla and the two kids is hysterical. The boy looks like he thinks Crocmilla has cooties and the girl looks completely over it! As for the pictures of Meghan being displayed, that will never erase the “Meghan’s not family” remark by Charles in my mind. He can fcuk off all the way to Pluto along with Crocmilla and Toxic Sr.
The little girl’s expression is gold!!
Kids know when grown-ups are full of horse manure.