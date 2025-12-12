Queen Camilla had a photo of Charles & Meghan on display at Clarence House

On Thursday, Queen Camilla hosted one of her annual Christmas events at Clarence House. She invited children and families from Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity. They decorated Christmas trees and the kids got to see Santa (“Father Christmas” in the UK) and receive some gifts. While Camilla has never shown any particular warmth towards children, she’s done this for years and it’s a consistently nice event. I’m sure it means a lot to those kids and parents as well.

Interestingly enough, Camilla ensured that her annual good deed got a lot of attention for other reasons. As Santa circulated around one of the reception rooms, the photographer got some shots of the framed photos on display in Clarence House. Magically, one of the photos on display was from Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding day – it was a photo of King Charles (then the Prince of Wales) walking Meghan down the aisle. That wasn’t the only photo featuring Meghan either! There’s the formal family portrait from Prince Louis’s 2018 London christening, which includes Harry and Meghan. I zoomed in all of the photos on display- there’s also a portrait of the Queen Mum (Charles’s beloved grandmother), and a photo of QEII and Margaret when they were girls.

So what does this all mean? Was the photo put on display specifically to send a message? Reportedly, Charles has displayed various photos from the Sussex wedding in several of his homes/castles/palaces, so this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about this or seen it with our very own eyes. Still, it feels like this photo was displayed on purpose, specifically timed because the Sussexes are back in Charles’s good graces.